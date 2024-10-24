18:45 Belarus: Preparing for Exercises with Russia

Belarus and Russia Reinforce Military Ties, Says Belarus Defense Chief

As per Belarus Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin's statement, Belarus and Russia are boosting their military cooperation to safeguard their independence. Military leaders from both nations are preparing for upcoming joint drills set to occur next year. Belarus previously acted as a deployment base for the Russian army during the substantial invasion of Ukraine, and it has also placed troops along its border with Ukraine.

18:27 Xi: BRICS Coalition Should Be "Defender of Collective Security"

Chinese President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, at the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, called for de-escalation in Ukraine. He suggested that the BRICS coalition, consisting of Russia, Brazil, India, and South Africa, should serve as the "defender of collective security." Xi advocated for a swift de-escalation in Ukraine and discouraged expanding the conflict's scope. China has received criticism for not condemning Russia's actions and allegations of aiding Russia's defense industry with essential goods.

18:07 Dobrindt Proposes "Performance System" for Ukrainian Refugees Below Citizen's Income

CSU parliamentary group leader Alexander Dobrindt suggested discontinuing Ukrainian refugees' receipt of citizen's income. He proposed a new performance-based system for Ukrainian refugees far below the citizen's income level. Individuals who refuse to engage in reasonable employment could also face substantial performance deductions. Dobrindt supports Finance Minister Christian Lindner's proposal, which suggests not providing citizen's income to Ukrainian refugees and instead offering them a distinct legal status.

17:41 Baltic States Slam Guterres' Kazan Summit visit

Estonia and Lithuania criticized UN Secretary-General António Guterres' attendance at the BRICS summit of emerging economies in Kazan. Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Guterres' participation in the Russia-hosted event grants Vladimir Putin's regime a clear propaganda victory. "There should be no return to normalcy with an aggressor who is waging a bloody war in Ukraine and flagrantly disregarding the UN Charter." Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis commented on a post about Guterres' announced visit, labeling it "unacceptable."

17:25 Belarus Announces Presidential Election, Tichanovskaya Dismisses it as a 'Sham'

Belarus will hold a presidential election on January 26, nearly five years after accusations of election fraud and violent suppression of mass protests. Parliament has approved the election date, as announced by the election commission. Incumbent Alexander Lukashenko has declared his intention to run for a seventh term. Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya denounced the election as a "fraud without a genuine electoral process," held under a climate of fear. She warned, "No opposition candidates or observers are allowed. We urge Belarusians and the international community to reject this sham." Lukashenko enjoys close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and supports Putin's conflict against Ukraine. Belarus depends on political and economic support from Russia.

17:08 Moscow Evades Stance on North Korean Soldiers' Presence

The Kremlin is avoiding comment on allegations that North Korean soldiers have been dispatched to Russia for potential deployment in Ukraine. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, comments, "Please clarify their location with Pyongyang." She also refers to the reports as "media hype." South Korea, Ukraine, and the U.S. have accused Russia of hosting North Korean soldiers. According to Seoul, the soldiers are in Russia to train for deployment in Ukraine.

16:42 Putin Highlights Economic Influence of BRICS Group

Russian President Vladimir Putin advertises himself at the BRICS summit in Kazan as the head of an international coalition of nations. The group, consisting of China, India, and other countries, accounts for 36.7% of global GDP on a purchasing power parity basis, according to Putin. This share is expanding while the Western economy is slacking, and the BRICS nations are expected to grow by 3.8% in 2024/25. Putin intends to transform the BRICS into a counterbalance to the West, involving not only economic and financial issues but also security policy. He mentions that more than 30 nations are interested in joining the alliance.

16:15 Scholz Skeptical of Lindner's Citizen Income Savings Plan

The Chancellery is responding cautiously to new savings concepts proposed by Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who aims to cut housing expenses for people receiving citizen's income and Ukrainian refugees. (See entry at 06:02) Chancellor Olaf Scholz has "taken notice of the Finance Minister's remarks," according to Chancellor Scholz's spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit. He clarifies, "However, there are no overall government strategies in place at the moment." Lindner suggested restructuring social benefits and withdrawing citizen's income for Ukrainian refugees, who should only receive asylum seeker benefits and labor market tools. He also proposes a separate legal status for Ukrainian refugees and a flat-rate reimbursement of housing costs for citizen's income recipients.

15:51 U.S. Claims Thousands of North Korean Soldiers in Russia

As stated by the U.S. government, "thousands" of North Korean soldiers are presently in Russia for training. A U.S. government source claims ignorance regarding the soldiers' intended mission or if they will engage in combat in Ukraine. More details here

15:41 G7 Consensus on $50 Billion Loan for UkraineThe Group of Seven developed nations has reached an agreement on a $50 billion (approximately €46 billion) loan for Ukraine, utilizing interest repayments from confiscated Russian assets as collateral, as per the American government. The partners have settled on the terms, with $20 billion originating from the U.S. and the remaining $30 billion sourced from the European Union, the UK, Canada, and Japan. Dive deeper here.

15:26 Initial Delivery of Ukrainian Mirage Jets by FranceFrance is scheduled to deliver the initial batch of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine during the first quarter of 2025, according to "La Tribune." Despite not being officially confirmed by the Élysée Palace or the Ministry of Armed Forces, the newspaper reports this information. The Mirage 2000 is a French multi-role combat aircraft of the fourth generation, developed by Dassault Aviation in the 1970s. The development of the Mirage 2000-5 variant commenced in the early 1990s. Learn more here.

14:57 NATO Alleges North Korean Soldiers Deployed in RussiaNATO claims to have information indicating that North Korea has dispatched its soldiers to Russia. Allies have verified the deployment, explains NATO spokeswoman Farah Dakhlallah. "If these soldiers are intended for combat in Ukraine, this would signify a significant escalation in North Korea's support for Russia’s unlawful war," she emphasizes. The US previously announced that it has confirmed intelligence suggesting the presence of North Korean troops in Russia. "If their intention is to participate in this war on Russia's behalf, this would pose a serious concern," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasizes. This would have consequences not just in Europe but also in the Indo-Pacific region. According to South Korea's intelligence agency, North Korea has dispatched a total of 3,000 troops to Russia. The troops are stationed in military facilities where they reportedly undergo preparation for deployment against Ukraine.

14:32 Civilian Casualties and Damage Reported in Donetsk RegionRussian attacks in the Donetsk region resulted in the deaths of three civilians on Tuesday, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the military administration of the Donetsk region via Telegram. "On October 22, Russians took the lives of three residents of the Donetsk region: two in Oleksandro-Kalynove and one in Riznykivka. Seven more individuals were injured in the area during the day." Houses, cars, and a gas pipeline were also compromised. Since the start of the invasion, reported Russian attacks in the Donetsk region have claimed the lives of 2,831 civilians and injured 6,329.

13:58 Disappointment Over BRICS Countries' Response to Peace in UkraineRussia welcomes the peace initiative proposed by China and Brazil, which was discussed during the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, as per Interfax. A representative of the Russian presidential administration speaks on behalf of Russia. China and Brazil, along with host Russia, are founding members of the BRICS group. The peace initiative includes the suggestion of keeping the conflict zone unchanged, hosting a peace conference with Ukraine and Russia participating, and discussing all peace proposals. While China has repeatedly advocated for an end to the war in the past, it has never criticized or faulted Russia for the invasion. Prior to the BRICS summit, the EU urged BRICS members to address President Putin about ending the Ukraine war. "We trust that all representatives of the summit" - more than 20 heads of state and government - "will convey this message to President Putin," an EU spokesperson said.

13:26 Kyiv Terrorist Attack Thwarted by Security ServicesThe Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have successfully dismantled a planned terrorist attack in Kyiv, as reported by the SBU on its Telegram channel. Two Russian agents were apprehended during a special operation who were preparing to detonate a homemade explosive device at a crowded location in the Ukrainian capital. According to the SBU's counterintelligence, their aim was to trigger panic among the populace. "A 20-year-old from Zaporizhzhia was remotely enlisted by Russian intelligence with the intention of earning easy money through Telegram channels. Following recruitment, she received comprehensive instructions on how to construct an explosive device from improvised components," the message reads. She then recruited her 26-year-old partner for collaboration.

13:00 US Confirms Presence of North Koreans in RussiaSouth Korea's intelligence agency indicates that North Korea has sent hundreds of special forces for training to Russia's Far East in recent weeks, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also endorses this information, saying, "We have evidence of that." The specific purpose of their activities remains unclear. "We're still trying to pinpoint that," he adds. Reports suggest that Russian naval ships transported around 1500 North Korean special forces to Russia this month, and Pyongyang is expected to send up to 12,000 troops to support Russia. It's believed that this arrangement was reached in June during Putin's visit to North Korea. Besides supplying troops, it's also reported that artillery shells will be provided to Russia. In return, North Korea is anticipated to receive food and fuel from Russia.

The Prosecutor's Office in Munich has levied a murder accusation against a Russian man in relation to the gruesome deaths of two Ukrainian soldiers in Murnau, Bavaria. The allegations stem from an incident reportedly sparked by a disagreement over Ukraine's situation, which occurred at the Murnau trauma clinic in April this year. The 57-year-old suspect is said to be a strong advocate for intensified Russian patriotism and backs Russia's aggressive military campaign against Ukraine, as stated by the Prosecutor's Office. The man is believed to have felt his national pride was tarnished by the argument.

12:13 Fiala Commits to Delivering 500,000 Shells to Kyiv by Year's EndThe Czech Republic's initiative to provide artillery ammunition to Ukraine is progressing, according to reports from Prague. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has affirmed their goal to deliver half a million shells to Ukraine by year's end, as reported by CTK news agency. Countries like Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands are among the significant financial supporters of the project. Fiala also expects continuous deliveries in the coming year, without specifying a detailed timeline. To date, 15 EU and NATO countries have pledged around 1.6 billion euros for the project, aiming to procure up to 800,000 rounds of ammunition in foreign countries. Numerous other countries help advance the project with services like transportation assistance. The sources of the military supplies are being kept under wraps.

11:41 Shift in Power: The West TransformsThe BRICS summit in Kazan sees divergent interests clash, according to security expert Joachim Weber. During an interview with ntv, he discussed why the West should be wary of its current position and why he found the criticism of Guterres' UN participation insufficient.

11:18 Bazhaev Maintains Italian GetawayRussian oligarch Musa Bazhaev continues to own a luxurious Sardinian resort despite being placed on the EU sanctions list over two months ago, as reported by the Financial Times. The annual report of Retivia Investments, the Cyprus-based company that owns the Forte Village resort and other Sardinian assets worth over 700 million euros, raised the question of why the Italian authorities failed to freeze the assets shortly after Bazhaev was added to the EU sanctions list on April 8, 2022. It was publicly known that Bazhaev owned Forte Village since at least 2014. Furthermore, an inaccurate entry was discovered in the Cypriot company register, claiming that Retivia Investments had been sold to one of Bazhaev's relatives on February 25, 2022, a day following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Read more here.

10:55 North Korean Soldiers in Russia? Germany Demands Explanation from Pyongyang's EmbassyThe German Foreign Office has demanded an explication from North Korea's business representative in Germany, alleging that North Korea would be violating international law if reports of North Korean soldiers deployed alongside Russia are confirmed. According to South Korean reports, around 3,000 North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia, with expectations of further deployment. South Korean intelligence estimates that the number of North Korean soldiers in Russia could reach 10,000 by December.

10:38 Waste of Resources: Thousands of Russian Tanks Lost in Ukraine ConflictRussia's wastefulness extends beyond its soldiers, often referred to as "expendable troops" by Western analysts, to its military equipment as well. Since the commencement of the conflict, the Russian military has reportedly lost nearly 3500 tanks, apart from around 5500 armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, among other assets. These figures are substantial for Russia and have not shown signs of reduction, despite Russia currently possessing the upper hand. During their current offensive towards Pokrovsk, Russian troops have reportedly lost 545 tanks and over 1000 infantry fighting vehicles in just one year. Pokrovsk, though not exceptionally large, is strategically located and plays a significant role as a transportation hub. However, Russia's financial investment in military materials is considerable, and its increased production of tanks cannot keep pace, as is evident by the dispatch of tanks from the 1950s and 1960s to the battlefield. Additionally, the capacity for repairing damaged tanks and armored vehicles from depots is not infinite.

10:16 Berlin and London Team Up - Rheinmetall to Construct New Artillery Factory in Great BritainRheinmetall, a prominent defense corporation, is planning to construct a fresh artillery factory in Great Britain, as part of a closer collaboration between Britain and Germany in the defense sector. Both nations have sealed a deal, making way for collaboration on numerous defense projects across various domains - sky, land, sea, space, and cyber. The UK's defense ministry officially announced this development on Tuesday. The location of the factory is yet to be decided, but the initial weapons are estimated to be fabricated in 2027. These weapons will be distributed among the British Army and exported to allies, according to a spokesperson from the defense ministry. Recent events, such as Russia's incursion into Ukraine, have urged the 32 NATO countries to strengthen their military forces and boost cooperation.

09:44 Potential North Korean Involvement? NATO Chief Rutte Awaits Verification, Ukraine Sets Deployment DateNATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has yet to confirm rumors of North Korean troops joining Russia's battle against Ukraine at a press conference. "At this moment, I cannot affirm that. South Korea will provide us with updates on this matter at the beginning of the following week," Rutte mentioned. Seoul will reportedly dispatch specialists to brief the North Atlantic Council on this topic next week. Rutte further stated that this will help determine if North Korea is indeed aiding Russia's war against Ukraine. Earlier, South Korea's national intelligence agency reported that Pyongyang was deploying troops to Russia to participate in the Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, asserts that the first North Korean soldiers are set to arrive in the Russian region of Kursk today. Ukrainian troops captured this region a few months ago and have taken numerous Russian soldiers as prisoners of war.

09:12 Disregarding Putin's Promises - Guterres Arrives at BRICS SummitUN Secretary-General António Guterres has arrived in Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS summit, as per local authorities. Putin had announced earlier that Guterres would meet with him during his stay. Their last encounter took place just a few weeks following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. At that time, Putin assured Guterres that he believed in a "positive" outcome of negotiations with Ukraine. Since then, Russia and Ukraine have not held any official talks, and their positions currently appear to be irreconcilable. Guterres plans to reiterate his stance on the Ukraine conflict and the prerequisites for a just peace based on the Charter and resolutions of the United Nations and international law, as emphasized by his deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq. Guterres perceives himself as a mediator in the conflict. In February, he stated that the annexation of Ukrainian territories "has no place in the modern world."

08:30 Baltic Command in Rostock Sparks Friction

The establishment of a Baltic Command in Rostock has upset the Kremlin. Invoking the Two-plus-four Treaty, the German ambassador in Moscow is summoned. However, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff disputes the allegations and critically retorts instead. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz reports.

07:52 Russians Back Putin, Advocate for Policy Shift

A Russian public opinion survey indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin enjoys significant support among citizens, despite disagreement with some of the Kremlin's political decisions, including the war in Ukraine. Russian opposition media Meduza and Current Time reported on Tuesday the findings from an independent Russian polling institution, Chronicles, conducted between September 10 and 17. It revealed that 78% of respondents support Putin's overall performance as Russian president, yet they want the government to prioritize issues that are "contradictory to Putin's actual actions." These include:

domestic social and economic issues (83%)

a peace treaty with Ukraine that involves reciprocal concessions (61%)

reconciliation of relations with Western nations (43%)

07:12 Overnight Drone Attack on Crimea - Russia: All Drones Downed

Russia asserts having destroyed 14 Ukrainian drones overnight. Ten were reportedly shot down over the Crimean Peninsula, as per the Russian Defense Ministry. Moreover, four unmanned vessels heading towards Crimea in the Black Sea were intercepted.

06:02 Lindner Proposes Unique Status for Ukrainian Refugees

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner suggests a new residential status for Ukrainian refugees to reduce costs associated with citizen's income and incorporate more beneficiaries into the workforce. "We should consider a special status for Ukrainians fleeing," Lindner stated in an interview with the magazine "Wirtschaftswoche." He envisions a blend of "asylum seeker benefits along with the workforce assistance provisions of citizen's income." This would entail asylum seekers not undergoing an asylum process but not automatically receiving citizen's income, which is designed to provide a socio-economic minimum with social participation, regardless of work.

05:15 Modi Offers Mediation Between Putin and Ukraine

At the BRICS group meeting in Russia's Kazan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi again proposes mediation between Putin and Ukraine. "We are wholeheartedly in support of the swift restoration of peace and stability," Modi mentioned. However, India has yet to serve in a mediator role, unlike the recently admitted United Arab Emirates, which has facilitated several prisoner exchanges. According to Kremlin spokesman Peskov, the Ukraine conflict was also discussed during Putin's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Peskov, however, refrained from specifying what topics were covered.

During anticorruption investigations regarding military service, investigators discovered around 416,000 euros in cash and valuable items during a raid on the head of a healthcare commission in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine. This individual, who led an expert commission responsible for issuing disability certifications, aided people in bypassing military service obligations by providing them with certifications of incurable conditions in exchange for bribes. Bribery is prevalent in Ukraine, serving as a means to evade military duty or procure exit permits.

02:00 Ukraine Prepares for Potential Arrival of North Korean Soldiers Today

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency, HUR, led by head Kyrylo Budanov, anticipates the arrival of North Korean soldiers at the front in Kursk, Russia, today. Budanov shared this information with the military blog "The War Zone," mentioning that more particular details regarding the number of soldiers and their equipment have yet to be confirmed. North Korea denies allegations of military involvement alongside Russia.

00:06 Estonia Urges NATO Partners to Increase Defense Spending Target

Estonia's Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas, encourages NATO allies to agree upon a higher defense spending target during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Tallinn. She proposes a minimum of 2.5% expenditure of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense, suggesting that the current 2% minimum does not adequately reflect current security concerns. NATO countries should aim for a shared goal of spending 2.5% to communicate a strong message to opponents and allies, discouraging attempts to challenge their resolve.

22:20 Protesters Raise Concerns Over Potential Russian Nuclear Energy Company Collaboration in Lower Saxony

Anti-nuclear activists in Lower Saxony are organizing a demonstration due to a potential partnership between a Russian nuclear energy company and the fuel rod factory in the Lingen town. Alexander Vent from the anti-nuclear alliance in Emsland, AgiEL, expressed concerns that Lingen may eventually serve as a base for Russia's nuclear industry. For over forty years, Lingen has been manufacturing fuel rods for European nuclear power plants. Advanced Nuclear Fuels intends to produce fuel rods for Soviet-style nuclear power plants in Eastern Europe, making these nations less dependent on Russian imports. To produce the Russian fuel rod type, Framatome, the parent company of French ANF, plans to collaborate with a Rosatom subsidiary. Vent rejects the idea of working with Rosatom, citing warnings about espionage and sabotage attempts by Russian intelligence agencies. Vent perceives the alliance with Rosatom as an unwavering commitment to the favor of the Russian government.

21:55 NATO-Ukraine Command in Hesse to Begin Operations Soon

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte confirmed that the new NATO-Ukraine Command in Wiesbaden is progressing well, with a possibility of full operational capacity by the end of the year. Many allies have already provided personnel to support the establishment of the NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine), a command tasked with coordinating arms deliveries and training activities for the Ukrainian military. The NSATU was established during the NATO conference in Washington in June.

21:07 EU to Assist Ukraine with an 18 Billion Euro Loan

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner announced that the EU plans to contribute approximately 18 billion euros to an international loan for Ukraine. Lindner reported this during a visit to New York, expressing gratitude for the USA's potential contribution of 20 billion dollars. This financial aid, totaling 50 billion US dollars, was agreed upon during the G7 summit in June and secured by interest payments from frozen Russian assets. An accord is expected to be reached by the week's end.

20:49 Zelensky Calls for Pressure on North Korea to Avoid Military Intervention in Ukraine

President Zelensky of Ukraine appeal for international pressure to be applied on the North Korean leadership in response to possible combat deployments of North Korean soldiers alongside Russian forces. Zelensky argued in a video message that "if North Korea can intervene in the war in Europe, then the pressure on this regime is definitely not enough." He expressed concern for the disregard for human lives demonstrated by both Russia and North Korea in their military actions.

20:12 Kremlin Acknowledges Discussions between Putin and Xi Jinping Regarding Ukraine and the West

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskow confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had extensive discussions regarding Ukraine and the West during the BRICS Summit. Peskow stated that both leaders shared similar perspectives on international politics and that their dialogue included discussions on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Peskow chose to remain vague about the details of their conversation, however, merely hinting that a considerable amount of time was dedicated to the matter of Ukraine.

19:39 South Korea to Share Insights on North Korea Aiding Russia in Ukraine Conflict South Korean representatives are scheduled to visit NATO's Brussels headquarters next week, where they'll share intel on North Korea potentially backing Russia in its war against Ukraine. As per NATO Chief Mark Rutte, during a press event with Estonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal, the primary focus will be whether North Korea is deploying troops to Ukraine. Rutte mentioned this could signify a major escalation. At the moment, he can't validate North Korean soldiers' actual involvement in the conflict, but he'll get the latest updates from South Korean officials early next week.

19:08 Waning Support for Ukraine Aid in Germany and Poland When Russia kicked off its invasion, Germany and Poland showed strong support for military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. However, as per the latest German-Polish barometer, this backing has dropped. Initially, 58% of Germans backed military aid for Ukraine, contrasted by 23% against it. Currently, 49% are still backing it, but 31% are against. In Poland, the initial support for their military aid to Kyiv stood at 63%, compared to 20% opposed. But right after the war started in March 2022, 87% backed military aid, with only 5% opposing.

You can dive deeper into past events here.

The Commission, being a part of the UN, might express concern over the deployment of North Korean soldiers in Russia if such reports are confirmed.

In light of the ongoing reinforced military ties between Belarus and Russia, the Commission could put forth proposals for enhanced security and cooperation mechanisms within the European Union to safeguard its member states' interests.

Read also: