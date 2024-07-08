18:41 Heil: Tearing down bureaucratic barriers for Ukrainians

Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil is pushing for the removal of obstacles in the integration of Ukrainian refugees in the German labor market. "We must tear down bureaucratic barriers in Germany," Heil said during a summer trip. The minister visited a sawmill and woodworking plant in Buchenbach (Baden-Württemberg), which employs numerous Ukrainian women and men. Heil called for faster recognition of professions. The responsibility for this lies primarily with the federal states. Tighter housing and an expansion of childcare are also necessary, according to the minister. Companies should also not wait for Ukrainian women and men to speak better German, Heil urged. He advocated for the use of currently offered job-training language courses.

18:17 Estimated Cost of Russian Rocket Attack: $200-$250 MillionAccording to rough estimates, the rocket attack on Ukraine by Russia could have cost between 200 and 250 million US dollars. This was reported by the US magazine Forbes, citing Ukrainian military sources. At least one ballistic missile of the Kinschal type was used, as well as four Iskander and Kalibr- and Zirkon-cruise missiles. Thirty of the thirty-eight missiles were shot down by Ukraine, according to the report. The value of these alone was estimated to be between 160 and 200 million US dollars.

17:58 UN Security Council Meeting - Woodward: "Condemn Russia's Cowardly and Despicable Attack"The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet regarding Russia's attack on Kiev, during which a children's hospital was also hit. "We will condemn Russia's cowardly and despicable attack on the hospital," British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward stated. The application for a session was reportedly submitted by the USA, Great Britain, France, Ecuador, and Slovenia. Russia holds a veto power in the Security Council.

17:38 Lauterbach: Bring Ukrainian Children to GermanyThe German government plans to bring sick children from Ukraine to Germany for treatment. Lauterbach wrote on Twitter that he had promised Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Ljaschko that sick children in need could be taken in at any time. A rescue flight was scheduled to start on Wednesday, according to the SPD politician. It was reportedly planned before the attack on a children's hospital in Kiev. Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev thanked Lauterbach on Twitter "for active solidarity and compassionate humanity." This could "save children's lives." Lauterbach condemned the attack on the children's hospital. Putin once again showed "that he is a war criminal" through the "targeted attack on a children's hospital."

17:25 Eder: Utilize NATO Deterrence Window "Without Delay"Russia has been deliberately preparing for war for some time. Philipp Eder, Military Commander of the Austrian Armed Forces, warned of a closing window of opportunity for NATO.

16:56 Monday 31 More deaths after rocket attack

The number of casualties from the large-scale Russian rocket attack on Ukraine continues to rise. "In Ukraine, 31 people have been killed and 125 have been injured," the Interior Ministry in Kiev reports. In the capital Kiev alone, 20 people were reportedly killed and 61 injured. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian military fired 38 rockets of various types at targets in Ukrainian cities. Thirty of them were intercepted by air defense. President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously spoken of over 40 rockets that had been fired at the cities of Kiev, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

16:39 Brandenburg Refinery operating at 80% capacity without Russian oil

One and a half years after the withdrawal from Russian crude oil, the important refinery PCK in Brandenburg, Germany, is achieving an operating capacity of around 80% with the help of new supply routes. That's what's possible with the current supply sources, said PCK CEO Rolf Schairer on the sidelines of a visit by the Federal Commissioner for Eastern European Policy Carsten Schneider. The capacity is significantly above the level at the beginning of 2023 but below historical levels. From the perspective of the German government, the site is secure. The refinery had long processed only Russian crude oil from the Druzhba pipeline.

16:22 Ukrainian Security Service: Russian cruise missile hits children's hospital

The lethal attack on a children's hospital in Kiev, according to the findings of the domestic security service SBU, was carried out by a Russian cruise missile. At the scene, "relevant evidence, in particular fragments from the rear part of a Ch-101 missile" including a serial number were found, the SBU statement says. At least two nurses were reportedly killed and seven others injured, including children. Moscow had previously denied responsibility and claimed that the hospital was hit by debris from Ukrainian air defense rockets. No evidence was presented.

15:55 German government hopes for more air defense for Ukraine at NATO summit

The German government hopes for further commitments at the NATO summit for the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine. The talks on the additional Patriot air defense systems requested by Kiev are ongoing and "may even be continued during the summit," a high-ranking government representative in Berlin said. "We understand the priority." Decisions on Ukraine's desired NATO membership are not planned.

15:40 Governor: One civilian dead in attack on Russian oblast Belgorod

According to the governor's report, a civilian was killed in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian oblast Belgorod. The man was injured in the village of Nikolskoje and later died. Three other people were injured. The number of injured could still increase. Belgorod borders Ukraine and has long been a target of Ukrainian attacks.

15:24 Zelensky: "What cynicism the morons in the Kremlin are spreading"

President Zelensky reacts angrily to Russian claims that a missile defense system error caused the damage to a children's hospital in Kiev. "What cynicism the morons in the Kremlin brought up, that it was allegedly the Ukrainian air defense and not a targeted missile strike that caused the damage," the Ukrainian leader said at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. Zelensky thanks all those who posted videos online, "on which it is clearly visible that it was not just a part of one or another missile, but a direct missile strike that killed and injured many people." Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry had stated in a statement that a surface-to-air missile fired from the outskirts caused the damage.

15:07 German government directly addresses Putin

The German government condemns the heavy Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, including on a children's hospital in the capital Kiev. The government spokeswoman in Berlin calls on Putin to "immediately end this attack war on so many innocent people." The situation of civilians and children in Ukraine is "dramatic in large parts."

14:55 Insider: NATO summit to clearly show support for Ukraine

The NATO summit from Tuesday to Thursday will send a clear message of support for Ukraine, according to a German government representative. The 32 NATO countries could promise Ukraine annual financial support of around 40 billion euros, which is to be expected at the meeting. NATO itself will not take an active role in the Ukraine.

14:47 Tusk: Decision on peace not without Ukraine

President Zelensky announces retaliation for the massive Russian missile attack, in which, according to Ukrainian reports, 29 people were killed. Ukraine will also apply for a meeting of the UN Security Council and expects concrete steps from its allies regarding strengthening Ukraine's air defense at the NATO summit this week.

14:38 Tusk: Decision on peace not without Ukraine

Peace in Ukraine can only be achieved with Ukraine, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. No one can make such a decision without the involvement of Ukraine. Tusk made this statement in Warsaw during a visit by Ukrainian President Zelensky. Both leaders signed a security agreement between their countries. Ukraine can count on Poland's support in its efforts to become a NATO member.

14:24 After Putin's speech: Orban rules out Russian attack on NATO

Hungary's Prime Minister Orban is convinced that Putin does not intend to attack NATO, as he told the "Bild" newspaper: "No serious person can speak of Russia's intention to attack NATO." Orban added that it was impossible for Russia, not just for itself but for anyone in the world, to attack NATO because it is the strongest military alliance. However, he stressed that the condition was that the unity of NATO be maintained and that all parties respected the articles of the NATO treaty. This article regulates the mutual defense commitment in the alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more allies is considered an attack against all. Orban also referred to the many problems that Russia already has at the front with Ukraine.

13:58 Ambassador Jäger: "This is how Russia's negotiation readiness and peacefulness look"

Diplomatic representatives of several western countries in Ukraine condemn the latest Russian air raids on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people have been reported killed and approximately 90 injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital was also hit. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is war against civilians. This is how Russia's negotiation readiness and peacefulness look," German Ambassador Martin Jäger wrote on X.

13:46 Ukraine calls for more air defense systems - Ukraine demands more air defense systems

The Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerow is urging his country's allies to make quick decisions regarding the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defense capabilities are still insufficient," Umerow wrote on Telegram after the massive wave of Russian rocket attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the rocket attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed and dozens more injured in the morning.

13:30 Russia: Air bases targeted

According to the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow, Ukrainian air defense bases have been targeted. Infrastructure of the arms industry was also in the crosshairs. "The targets of the attack were hit. The designated objects were struck," the ministry reported. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are not targeting civilian targets.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" in one day

The official casualty figures from Kiev remain high: According to these figures, 1200 Russian soldiers have reportedly been killed or incapacitated within one day. Since the start of the war in February 2022, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has reported a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers "eliminated." According to the Defense Ministry's daily reports on losses, the enemy has also lost 16 additional tanks (8171). Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has counted roughly 15,700 armored vehicles and roughly 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. These figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "Peace Mission": Hungary's Prime Minister "does not speak for Europe" in Beijing

Although Hungary's Prime Minister may be making every effort with his self-proclaimed "Peace Mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing to give that impression: Despite Hungary taking over the EU Council Presidency on July 1st, Orban cannot speak for the European Union in this capacity. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distanced himself from the visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister to Beijing. Orban "went to China as Hungary's Prime Minister and not as a representative of Europe," Habeck clarified to the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians could and should travel to China, the Green politician added. "I was there myself just recently. That's not a problem in and of itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics is often, in my opinion, not what it should be," the Vice-Chancellor stated. "Instead, it often represents ideas that are, in my view, not in line with the core principles of the European Union, namely freedom within and European self-awareness without, but rather seeks an overly close proximity to certain political leaders I deem problematic."

12:25 Governor: Three Dead in Russian Attack on Pokrovsk in Eastern Ukraine

At broad daylight, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyj Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the eastern part of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk. A rocket struck a building that was not further identified by the regional governor on Telegram.

12:10 Russian Air Strike on Kiev: Death Toll Rises to Nine

The death toll from the Russian air strike on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the prosecutor's office. A children's hospital was destroyed in the heavy attack. The search for victims under the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the Most Severe Attacks on Kiev - Death Toll Rises to Seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev is one of the most severe in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," he told the news agency Reuters, standing next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities Report Ten Dead, Over 30 Injured in Kryvyj Rih Strike

In the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, ten people were killed and over 30 were injured in a severe Russian missile strike, according to local authorities. Multiple impacts were reported. Among the damage was the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on War Developments: "Next Months Will be Much Bloodier than We Think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant escalation of war intensity in the coming months following his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much bloodier than we think," Orban said in an interview for "Bild" and other Axel Springer Media in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the Russians' determination. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be bloodier than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five Dead in Russian Air Strikes on Kiev - Children's Hospital Hit

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were approximately two dozen explosions, allegedly from surface-to-air missiles, as reported by a reporter from the news agency dpa. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Administration, Andrij Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital.

10:40 Selenskyj Meets Polish Leadership Before NATO Summit

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk is scheduled, as the Polish government announced. Tusk had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Selenskyj. Selenskyj then meets his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in the early afternoon. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Russia-attacked Ukraine. It also plays a crucial role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians Shoot Down Russian Drone with Small Aircraft

Weapons deliveries from the West are delayed. The creativity of Ukraine in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated by drone hunt footage. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a small aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi Calls for Ceasefire and Negotiations in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for a ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires a "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this should be achieved or who the key players would be. Orban surprised everyone by suddenly appearing in Beijing today.

09:28 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and Schytomyr

09:10 Pistorius angers NATO summit over insufficient budgetIn his first public statement since the coalition government's budget compromise by the traffic light coalition, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure over the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I had registered. That's frustrating for me because I can't get things going as quickly as Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," said Pistorius, who is currently visiting Fairbanks in Alaska for the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024. Pistorius said: "We'll see what happens in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institutions: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war capabilitiesSanctions have had only minor effects on Russia's war-fighting capabilities. This is the conclusion of a research project by four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The economy of the country is growing strongly due to the arms boom at the moment, but the sanctions are working long-term like a creeping poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomberThe Russian domestic security service FSB has, according to reports from Russian news agencies, prevented Ukrainian troops from capturing a strategic bomber of the type Tu-22M3 and flying it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the warHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Hungary values China's peace initiative, reports the Hungarian news agency MTI. Orban is currently in Beijing, planned talks with China's President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people killed in mine explosion in CharkiwFour people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration head, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this to the news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on NikopolSeveral people, including a child, have been injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Indian Prime Minister Modi travels to Moscow

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the first time since the war began. During the official visit, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, discussions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine will also take place. Western observers find it interesting, says Kreml spokesman Dmitri Peskov in advance, as Modi snubbed the peace summit initiated by Ukraine in Switzerland in June. India's trade with the natural resources giant Russia has intensified recently.

04:21 Rockets heading towards Kiev - danger averted

After the launch of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airbase Olenya, an alarm was raised for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reports that the threat has been partially neutralized, and people are advised to remain in shelters in the east and south.

02:18 Self-proclaimed "Peace Mission": Orban lands in China

The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-proclaimed "Peace Mission." There, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He has already made three surprise foreign trips since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency at the beginning of July. Before that, he visited Ukraine and Russia, which drew fierce criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping to discuss "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, is advocating for a strengthening of defense spending. Russia could turn against NATO countries around 2029, Breuer warned in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces are planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more than the total number of soldiers in the five largest NATO armies in Europe." In addition, Russia produces between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. "If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they have only half the number of tanks that Russia now produces annually. We need to be prepared."

00:57 Zelenskyy meets with Republican Mike Johnson

At the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the chairman of the US House of Representatives, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official schedule, this meeting is scheduled. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of the summit in this week. There are concerns about future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family dies in mining explosion in the Charkiw regionAt least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the oblast, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road and hit a Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is ongoing. Relatives indicate that a total of six people were in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against forced peaceThe Estonian President Alar Karis hopes that the upcoming NATO summit will provide comprehensive support for Ukraine both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," says Karis to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. A forced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," so the Estonian president.

21:00 New British government announces weapons package for UkraineThe new British Defense Minister John Healey announces new weapons deliveries to Ukraine during his inaugural visit. The package, presented in the port city of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine detectors, and anti-tank missile launchers, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelensky on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense systemUkraine is receiving a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This is confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the news agency UNIAN. It was announced in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague that a system would be made available. A specific delivery date is not mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp also promised "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin doesn't believe in a ceasefire without peace talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin told him he doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement before serious peace talks begin. "He said he had no positive expectations [about such a ceasefire]. Zelenskyy said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use this pause against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche." Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, just a few days after meeting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian authority

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent." The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state authority for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was unhappy that the authority had not used the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission.

