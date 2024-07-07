18:32 Pregnant woman in hospital after Russian attack

According to Ukrainian reports, a pregnant woman was admitted to a hospital in Cherson after Russian shelling. This was reported by "Kyiv Independent". The 32-year-old woman reportedly showed signs of smoke inhalation, according to authorities. In the Korabelnyi district, several private houses were also damaged as a result of the attack.

18:05 Ukraine: Refineries in Russia hit

The Ukrainian military claims two successful drone attacks on refinery facilities in southern Russia. Both refineries in the vicinity of the city of Krasnodar were reportedly targeted at night, according to the Unian agency, citing informed military sources. Several fuel tanks were set on fire during the attacks. Satellite images show that the fires were still burning in the afternoon. Thick smoke clouds had formed above both refineries. There is no comment from the Russian side.

17:46 Dutch Minister: Support for Ukraine is "unwavering"

The Netherlands intend to continue supporting Ukraine, according to statements from the country's Foreign and Defense Ministers. "I would like to emphasize that our support for Ukraine is unwavering," says the new Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a visit with Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in Kiev. Veldkamp states that the Netherlands stand by Ukraine and will continue to support it politically, militarily, financially, and morally. Both ministers were received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Kiev. In the Netherlands, the Party PVV of right-wing populist Geert Wilders is the strongest force in the new coalition government.

17:25 Ukraine: Another Russian Su-25 fighter jet shot down

The Ukrainian military claims to have shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in the contested area of Donetsk, according to military reports. The Russian jet was reportedly shot down near the city of Pervomaisk by surface-to-air missiles. "The Russian jet is now burning in the steppe of the Ukrainian Donbass," it is further reported.

17:03 India and Russia to simplify bilateral money transfers

A key focus of the upcoming summit between India and Russia will be the simplification of money transfers between the two countries, according to reports in the Indian newspaper "The Economic Times". It is said that mechanisms for easier and faster transactions will be developed. The background is Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT payment system and the strong increase in bilateral trade since the Ukraine conflict. The meeting between Indian Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin takes place on Tuesday in Moscow.

16:46 Weidel, AfD leader, hopes for Trump victory

AfD leader Alice Weidel also hopes for a victory by Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November, among other things, due to his Ukraine policy. "Definitely, I'm voting for Donald Trump," Weidel said in the ZDF "Summer Interview". The AfD chairwoman hopes for a change in Ukraine policy if Trump is re-elected. Trump had "promised to end the war in Ukraine by cutting off the financial resources," Weidel said. "And I believe he'll keep his word."

16:23 Ukraine: Russia hit fake Patriots

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschtschuk, Russia struck Patriot-Systems but not the real ones, in an attack in the area of the Black Sea port Juschne. These were installed for deception of the attackers. Russia had previously reported the destruction of two launch pads for Patriot-Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (see entry 08:05). Oleschtschuk also reported that only decoys were hit in a Russian attack on a Ukrainian military airfield.

16:03 Russia reports explosion series in occupied Melitopol

Explosions are reported in the south Ukrainian city Melitopol, which is under Russian occupation. According to Russian military reports, five HIMARS rockets from the air defense were destroyed over the city. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas, according to the TASS news agency. The civil defense is in action, it is reported without further details.

15:42 Kiev can generate more power again

The Ukrainian capital Kiew has restored two-thirds of its own power generation capacity, which was lost due to Russian attacks. This was announced by the deputy head of the Kiewer city administration, Petro Pantelieiev. The Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the power generation capacity of the city, Panteliejew added. "We plan to decentralize power and heat generation through the construction of small and medium-sized power plants", Pantelieiev said.

15:19 Hofreiter considers Chancellery's Ukraine policy with "certain concern"

Following the latest rapprochement between Germany, Britain and Poland, Green politician Anton Hofreiter called for a change in the German government's Ukraine policy. Poland and Britain are demanding a clearer stance against Russia. Hofreiter expresses his concern with a "certain concern" about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy, which he considers not resolute enough, according to Reuters. Hofreiter is known as a staunch advocate for much more extensive arms deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and Britain have in my opinion justified questions about the policy, especially that of the SPD and the Chancellery", Hofreiter said. Germany must therefore assume stronger leadership responsibility in Europe.

14:59 Heusgen on war economy: "Russia won't be able to cope"

Christoph Heusgen, head of the Munich Security Conference, sees economic problems in Russia as a peace chance for Ukraine. The shift to a war economy by Russian President Putin is medium-term "economically devastating", Heusgen told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland when asked if he saw another way to peace besides military strength. "Putin will face significant economic problems in the long run". The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." Heusgen demands more pressure on countries like China, India or Turkey, which continue to do business with Russia. "This will prolong the war", Heusgen criticizes.

14:39 Russia: Village in Donetsk region taken overThe Russian army, according to its own statements, has taken control of another settlement in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The village of Chigari is now under Russian control, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced. On Saturday, Russian forces, according to Moscow's statements, had already taken control of the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donetsk.

14:22 NATO summit in Washington could disappoint Zelenskyy againThe 32 NATO countries will once again confirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine will one day become a member of the Alliance, and they will offer the country further military aid. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not receive what he desires most: an invitation to join. Diplomats report that the NATO has not yet managed to obtain the seven air defense systems that Ukraine is demanding to defend against persistent Russian attacks. The NATO plans to approve new billions of dollars in aid for Kiev. However, it is unclear who will provide it and for how long. All are agreed in the NATO: A confrontation with Zelenskyy, as at the last summit meeting in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius a year ago, must not be repeated in Washington.

14:00 Mine-clearing vehicles from Hamburg in use in UkraineA mine-clearing vehicle from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the region of Kharkiv. The Hamburg Interior Senate reports this. Senator Andy Grote of the SPD had handed over the first of four mine-clearing vehicles to the Ukrainian ambassador in Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, in mid-May. Three more are to follow by August.

13:32 Insider: Russian munitions depot hit by drone attackA Russian munitions depot was hit by drone attacks, according to Ukrainian security sources in the Voronezh region northeast of Ukraine. A member of the security services reports that the 9000 square meter large depot was attacked by drones. There is a "high probability" that there will be further explosions in military-industrial facilities, the informant says.

13:03 Russia plans to use balloons to defend against Ukrainian dronesRussia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by "The Telegraph". The so-called "Barrier" protection system is based on models from the First and Second World Wars. According to the "The Telegraph" report, a Russian air and space company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22 Russia: Civilian death after Ukrainian attack on HorlivkaA civilian is reported to have been killed by a Ukrainian attack on Horlivka in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ivan Prigogine, on Telegram. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reports of "heavy Ukrainian attacks" on the region.

11:44 Sharma: Le Pen's appearance causes stir in UkraineThe situation at the front in Ukraine is deteriorating, and the announced weapons deliveries from the West are delayed. In addition, there is growing concern about a right-wing turn in France. An interview by Le Pen caused particular attention, as reported by NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14 Ukraine: Five Dead after Russian Attack on Selydove

The Russians have launched two guided bombs onto the city of Selydove in the Donezk region. This was announced by the Ukrainian governor of Donezk, Wadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were reportedly killed and eight were injured in the attack. Filaschkin stated that the bombs landed in an industrial area. "No one can feel safe in the Donezk region," he wrote.

10:51 Governor: Air Alarm in the Saporischschja Region

According to the Ukrainian governor of Saporischschja, Iwan Fedorow, the Russians are attacking the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. He made this announcement on Telegram and has therefore declared an air alarm in Saporischschja.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian Attack on Cherson

Following a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Cherson, there have been several explosions in the city center. This was reported by the governor of the Cherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, on social media. In addition, the "Lito" café has caught fire and is now reduced to its foundations. The authorities have released a video that is said to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW: No Real Willingness for Negotiations on Putin's Part

According to US experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, shows no genuine willingness for negotiations in his war against Ukraine. The analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington report that Putin demanded instead a Ukrainian surrender through "demilitarization" and the transfer of significant territories that Russia currently does not occupy. Putin also rejected a firebreak in the conflict for two consecutive days. The Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the firebreak to rearm and re-equip their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian Intelligence: Successful Destruction of Russian Military Installations in Donezk

According to their own reports, agents of the Ukrainian intelligence service, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force, have set fire to two Russian military installations in Donezk. This was announced by the Ukrainian intelligence service (SBU) on social media. The area is occupied by the Russians. In the city of Debalzewe, a logistics center, in which tank equipment and ammunition were stored, was set on fire. In the village of Nowoluhanske, the Russian radio transmitter station R-330Zh "Zhitel" is said to have been set on fire.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian Drones Shot Down

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that it has destroyed all 13 drones that Russia launched at targets in Ukraine overnight. The Air Force also reports that Russia fired two Iskander-Raketen. The Air Force does not provide information on whether the rakets were shot down.

08:44 After Ukrainian Drone Attack: Explosion in Russian Woronesh

In the Russian region of Woronesh, an fire has broken out in a warehouse with "explosive items" following a Ukrainian drone attack. This was reported by the Russian governor of the region Woronesh, Oleksandr Gusev, on social media. Gusev reports that all drones were shot down. Falling debris from the drones are said to have caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev reports on an evacuation, but does not provide information on injuries or deaths.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot-air defense systems destroyed in OdessaAccording to Russian news agencies, quoting the Defense Ministry, two launch pads for Patriot-ground-to-air missile systems have been destroyed in Odessa, Ukraine. Iskander-Rakets were reportedly used. The Patriot systems were located near the port of Yuschnes.

07:38 Governor: Russia fires rockets at PavlohradIn the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrowsk region. The governor of Dnipropetrowsk, Serhii Lysak, announced this on social media. There were no fatalities or injuries reported. In addition, Nikopol was shelled with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones by the Russians. Three women were reportedly injured. In the city, damage was reported to several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car, and a gas pipeline according to Lysak.

07:09 Ukraine publishes numbers on Russian lossesThe Ukrainian General Staff has published new figures on Russian troop losses in Ukraine. According to this report, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In the past 24 hours, the losses were reportedly 1,150. According to the report from Kiev, two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were also reportedly destroyed. Since the beginning of the large-scale attack, Ukraine reports that Russia has lost 8,155 tanks, 15,524 artillery systems, 360 planes, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine. Western estimates give lower loss figures - these are only minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro RiverThe Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. The Ukrainian Navy posted images of the flotilla exercise on its Facebook channel. It is reported that combat actions and mine countermeasures were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia advances in the Donetsk regionRussian troops are reportedly advancing further in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Ukrainian military-affiliated channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, and Kalynyvka are reportedly affected. Furthermore, it is reported that Ukrainian defense forces are pushing the Russians back in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern UkraineThe Russian military reportedly attacked the eastern Ukraine again at night with so-called kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy reports drone intrusions in several waves. There is currently no information on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is burningAccording to the administration of the Crimea, installed by Russia, a gas pipeline is on fire on the Crimea. "Employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry are controlling the extent of the fire," the administration reported on Telegram. The fire broke out near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Aluschta and over a dozen settlements has been disrupted. "There is no danger for the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reported. There are no reported injuries. It is unknown what type of accident caused the fire.

01:09 Russia reports shooting down seven Ukrainian dronesRussian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which has been subjected to almost daily Ukrainian attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. Seven more drones were shot down in the Kursk region, according to Alexei Smirnov, the governor of the region further north and west. Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled about ten villages throughout the day.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 battles in the Donetsk regionHeavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was at its hottest today in the area of Pokrovsk, in addition, the enemy was active in the direction of Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reported in its evening situation report. All three cities mentioned lie in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. A total of 123 battles took place throughout the day. Forty-one of these battles were reportedly in the area of Pokrovsk. There were 19 battles near Lyman and 17 near Kurachowe. While the General Staff reports that 29 attacks in Pokrovsk have been repelled, 12 battles are still ongoing. The military leadership in Kiev is doing everything to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

22:18 Russians reportedly lost thousands of soldiers at Chassiw JarThe Russian troops reportedly suffered heavy losses in the battle for Chassiw Jar - according to an Ukrainian military spokesperson, 5000 men were either wounded or killed. The tenacious resistance of the Ukrainian defenders had forced them to withdraw from part of the town. The village has been a focus of fighting for months.

21:49 Ukraine: Russia attacked decoy targetsAccording to the Ukrainian Air Force commander, Nikola Oeschtschuk, Russia attacked decoy targets in a raid on the previous Wednesday. They reportedly destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot-Raketenbatterien. However, as Oeschtschuk stated, the Russians fell for a ruse. They had only destroyed decoys. The attack targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrowsk oblast and a supposed Patriot-Battery in the Odessa oblast.

21:11 Chinese soldiers gather for joint Anti-Terror exercise in Belarus (formerly White Russia)Chinese soldiers are gathering for a joint anti-terror exercise in Belarus. The exercise will be held from the 8th to the 19th of July, according to the Defense Ministry in Minsk on its Telegram channel. "This joint training will help exchange experiences, improve cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details have been provided about the planned exercises yet.

20:28 Zelensky: Russia will never dominate the Black Sea againPresident Zelensky announced a new naval strategy in his daily video address. This will be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the near future. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never dominate the region again.

19:41 Drone Alarm - Romania scramble F16sThe Romanian government has scrambled two F16 fighter jets after Russian drones approached Ukrainian territory - near the border. They did not need to intervene, according to the Defense Ministry in Bucharest. No damages have been reported from drone wreckage yet.

You can read about previous developments here.

In response to the Russian attacks, the Ukrainian military successfully conducted two drone attacks on refinery facilities in southern Russia, according to Unian agency sources. During a visit to Ukraine, the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense stated that the Netherlands' support for Ukraine is "unwavering," emphasizing political, military, financial, and moral support. The Russian Su-25 fighter jet was reportedly shot down by the Ukrainian military in the contested area of Donetsk, according to military reports. Volodymyr Selensky, Ukrainian President, received statements of support from the Dutch Foreign and Defense Ministers in Kiev during their visit. The Ukraine conflict has led to India and Russia working towards simplifying bilateral money transfer mechanisms in order to facilitate greater trade between the two countries.

Read also: