18:22 Methods Ukrainians Utilized to Intercept Refugees at Moldova's Border River

Following almost two and a half years of conflict, the Ukrainian armed forces are struggling to recruit fresh troops. Consequently, numerous men are attempting to escape military service and are attempting to cross into neighboring countries like Moldova. These individuals are being intercepted at the Dniester border river.

Later in 2023, Russian forces started covering some of their military aircraft with car tires. The rationale behind this action was unclear for quite a while. However, a senior US military official may have shed some light on the matter. According to Schuyler Moore, Technical Director at the US Central Command, the main objective of this measure is to deceive modern missiles. "If you attach tires to the wings, many computer vision models struggle to recognize it as an aircraft," Moore stated during a discussion at the US think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Previously, it was hypothesized that the tires could serve as an additional layer of protection against kamikaze drones.

16:56 Russian Troops Damage Ukrainian Coal MineIn the Ukrainian mining town of Vuhledar, Russian forces are progressing and are causing substantial damage to one of the country's largest coal mines. Videos have emerged showing the explosion, causing the tower above the mine's main shaft to collapse. It is estimated that more than 150 million tons of coal remain in the seam.

16:19 Pistorius Views Defense Spending as a ChallengePost-announcing a €100 billion special fund, Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius acknowledges the need for further investment in Bundeswehr funding for the future. "The special fund will be exhausted by the end of the year," the SPD minister stated after a visit to troops in Saarlouis. "And then we'll need to find where the additional funding will come from." Pistorius alludes to the fact that €80 billion is earmarked in the federal government's financial planning for the year 2028. "I assume that it will serve as a foundation, because we need to invest further financing for procurement and infrastructure." He adds: "This remains a significant, central challenge."

15:51 Ukraine Attacks Residential Buildings in BelgorodUkraine continues its assault on Russian cities, targeting Belgorod near the shared border. Videos reveal several cars and a residential building that have been destroyed, as well as others that have been damaged. Eight people have been injured as a result.

15:14 Naval Exercises: Chinese Ships Reach Russian VladivostokFollowing the announcement of joint military exercises, two Chinese ships have arrived in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, according to Russian reports. The Chinese coast guard ships have been invited by the Russian border guard to stay in Vladivostok until Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry explains. The purpose of the maneuvers is to "deepen strategic cooperation between Chinese and Russian militaries," Beijing explains. According to this, naval and air forces from both countries will participate in exercises such as "North-Joint 2024" in the Japanese and Okhotsk Seas off the Russian coast. Moreover, China will participate in Russia's strategic exercise "Ocean-2024," it is reported.

14:39 Baerbock Warns: If Ukraine Falls, Moldova Will TooGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock believes that supporting Ukraine is also beneficial for Moldova's survival. "Everything we do to support Ukraine contributes to the stabilization of Moldova," she stated at a meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform in the capital, Chisinau. "It's obvious that the primary concern among the local population is that if Ukraine collapses, Moldova will follow."

13:56 Ukraine: 97 Emergency Rescue Workers Killed Since Russian InvasionThe conflict between Russia and Ukraine has claimed the lives of 97 Ukrainian emergency rescue workers since the full-scale invasion, the service informed Ukrinform in a recent interview. A total of 395 rescue workers have been injured during their operations. Today, Ukraine is celebrating "Rescue Workers' Day."

13:44 US Paper: Russia and Ukraine Suffer Millions of CasualtiesAccording to an investigation by the U.S. newspaper "Wall Street Journal," massive casualties have been sustained on both sides in Russia's war against Ukraine. Ukrainian troops are reported to have suffered around 80,000 fatalities and 400,000 injuries, the paper reports, citing a confidential Ukrainian estimate. Russia, on the other hand, allegedly has lost approximately 600,000 soldiers – 200,000 fatalities and 400,000 injuries – according to estimates from Western intelligence agencies, the newspaper adds. Neither Kyiv nor Moscow has formally released figures regarding its own losses.

13:21 Munz: Russia Hunts for Contract Soldiers with RaidsBy decree, Russia is aiming to increase its army strength to 1.5 million soldiers. This, Kremlin correspondent Rainer Munz indicates, sends a clear message beyond the Ukraine conflict, raising the question of where Russia will find all these soldiers.

12:55 Kremlin Justifies Army Expansion as a Response to Escalating Threats at BordersThe Kremlin justifies plans to expand its military to the world's second-largest army with escalating threats on its borders. "This is the result of the numerous threats at our border's periphery," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in a press call. "It's due to the highly hostile environment at our western borders and instability at our eastern borders. This necessitates appropriate measures." President Vladimir Putin issued an order on Monday to increase the permanent size of the Russian army by 180,000 soldiers to 1.5 million active soldiers, making it the world's second-largest army after China.

12:30 RTL/ntv Opinion Poll: Over Two-thirds of Respondents Oppose Long-range Missiles for Kyiv's GovernmentThe administration in Kyiv aims to strike Russian war supplies - airfields, command centers, and infrastructure. In the latest RTL/ntv Public Opinion Survey, 64% of interviewees disapprove of receiving Western weapons that could also be used to attack targets deep into Russian territory. Conversely, 28% support this action. There is a majority in favor of these missiles among Green and FDP supporters (53% and 58%, respectively). Opposition is strongest among SPD and Union supporters (34% and 31%, respectively), with no support among some AfD supporters (0%). Even among BSW supporters, there is only 4% backing for this move. Over half of SPD (61%) and CDU/CSU supporters (61%) oppose such weapon deliveries. Opposition is significantly higher in the eastern region (83%) compared to the western region (61%).

11:49 Toronto International Film Festival to Screen Suspect Routt's Alleged Wish to Kill Putin and KimRyan Wesley Routt, a suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, expressed the intention to kill Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un around 2022, according to "Wall Street Journal" reports, citing nurse Chelsea Walsh. Walsh worked in Ukraine at the time and interacted with Routt several times. Walsh described Routt as the "most dangerous American" she met in Kyiv. He reportedly attempted to join Ukrainian volunteer troops, intending to fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

11:18 "Russians in War" Documentary to be Shown at Toronto International Film FestivalThe controversial documentary "Russians in War," directed by Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova, will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival despite concerns of security threats. Trofimova spent several months with Russian troops at the frontline in Ukraine for the film. The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada criticized the festival's decision, stating it serves as a platform for Russian propaganda.

10:51 Russian Ambassador Doubts Peace NegotiationsRussian ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechaev, expressed skepticism about potential peace negotiations in the Ukraine conflict. He argued that a peace plan is necessary first and then evaluated to see if it aligns with Russia's interests. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously advocated for quicker efforts to achieve peace and agreed with Ukrainian President Zelenskyj on involving Russia in negotiations.

10:31 UN Development Program Aids Ukraine to Prepare for WinterUkrainian energy company Naftogaz is working with the UN Development Program (UNDP) to ensure energy security during the winter following numerous Russian air attacks on critical infrastructure, causing apprehension about potential power, heat, and water supply disruptions. The UNDP aids Ukraine through gas generators to prevent population interruptions.

09:55 Power Outage Continues in Sumy After Morning Drone AttackOver 280,000 individuals in the Sumy region of Ukraine, which was assaulted by Russian Shahed drones during the early morning hunt, remain without electricity. Although Ukrainian air defenses claim to have shot down 16 drones, the surviving projectiles caused damages to critical infrastructure.

09:28 Ukrainian POW Executed with SwordAccording to the Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner, a Ukrainian prisoner of war was killed using a sword, with his hands bound threateningly with tape, by the Russians. The degree of Russian inhumanity during this conflict is incomprehensible, the Ukrainian specialist concludes. A photograph of the slain soldier was published on social media today, the sword utilized for the execution inscribed with "For Kursk." Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova display photos of Ukrainian soldiers who escaped Russian captivity.

09:02 Alaudinow, Chechen Commander, Provides Insight into Kursk OffensiveFollowing Kyiv's surprise invasion of the Kursk border region at the start of August, Russian military leaders remained silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow showed optimism on his Telegram channel: "Let's stay calm, indulge in popcorn, and watch our guys destroy the enemy." Since then, Alaudinow has become the primary commentator on the Kursk offensive, with his statements shared by Russian media. Experts believe that such media presence is only possible with approval from the highest-ranking officials. Alaudinov, a potential successor to Ramzan Kadyrov, reportedly enjoys an unusual degree of freedom of speech.

08:42 Germany Allocates 100 Million Euros in Winter Aid to UkraineIn anticipation of the approaching autumn and winter, Germany has pledged an additional 100 million euros in winter aid to Ukraine. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made the announcement during her visit to Moldova's capital Chisinau. "It's unmistakable that autumn is approaching, and winter is just around the corner," Baerbock stated before the Moldova Partnership Platform meeting in the former Soviet republic. Russia reportedly plans another 'winter war' to exacerbate the situation in Ukraine by making life as difficult as possible for its people.

08:01 Ukraine: Russian Air Assault on Energy Facilities in Sumy Ukraine reports another wave of drone attacks from Russia. The air defense managed to down 34 out of 51 invading drones during the night, as per the air force. The attacks were widespread, affecting five different regions. As per local authorities, energy facilities in the northern region of Sumy were a target as well. A total of 16 drones were thwarted there, with critical infrastructure, including water supply systems and hospitals, being safeguarded by backup power sources. Emergency crews are currently carrying out repairs.

07:37 Ukraine: Russian Casualties soar to 1,020 The Ukrainian General Staff claims that Russia has suffered 1,020 casualties – either fatalities or injuries – since the previous day. This brings the total Russian losses since the full-scale invasion in February 2022 to an estimated 635,880. In the past 24 hours, six artillery systems and two tanks were either damaged or destroyed. Additionally, six armored vehicles and 66 drones suffered the same fate.

07:10 Kyiv Post: Russian Military Airport under Attack The Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, reportedly came under attack by drones last night, according to the Ukrainian news outlet Kyiv Post, which showcases evidence with audible detonations in videos displayed. Strategic bombers, armed with missiles and used by Russia for attacks on Ukrainian cities, are rumored to be stationed at the airport.

06:35 Stoltenberg Supports Controversial Long-Range Weapon Debate Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg supports the recent international debate on the possibility of granting Ukraine the authorization to launch western long-range weapons into Russian territory. In his interview with LBC, Stoltenberg admits that each NATO ally has the autonomy to make such decisions but emphasizes the importance of close coordination in these matters. Ukraine has been urging its allies for permission to target Russian command centers, airfields, and infrastructure for weeks now. Regarding concerns about escalating the conflict, Stoltenberg believes that there are no risk-free options in war, but the greatest risk remains Russia's victory in Ukraine.

06:13 Facebook and WhatsApp Ban Russian Propaganda Outlet RTMeta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, has moved to prevent the dissemination of Russian state propaganda. Media outlets like RT (formerly Russia Today) and affiliated organizations have been banned globally from Meta's platforms following disinformation campaigns focused on Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This ban applies to the EU as well, where RT had already been blocked due to such campaigns since the spring of 2022.

05:33 Lukashenko Grants Clemency to 37 Prisoners in Belarus In an unusual move, authoritarian Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has granted clemency to 37 prisoners. The Presidential Administration in Minsk reported that these individuals are convicted of "extremism," a label commonly used in Belarus to silence government critics. This list includes six women and several people suffering from health issues. Unfortunately, no further information about the identities of these 37 individuals was shared. Lukashenko has previously granted reprieves to imprisoned protesters against his government on several occasions, this time pardoning 30 detainees in mid-August and another 30 in early September, provided they showed remorse and apologized.

03:11 UN Report: Human Rights Violations Escalate in Russia Human rights abuses are reportedly increasing in Russia, according to a UN report. Special Rapporteur Mariana Katzarova cites a state-backed system of human rights violations designed to suppress civil society and political opposition, targeting critics of Russia's actions in Ukraine and other dissenters. Katzarova estimates that at least 1,372 political prisoners have been convicted and sentenced for their views under flimsy pretexts, with some even suffering torture in detention. Political detainees are kept in solitary confinement, while others are forcibly committed to psychiatric clinics. The actual number of victims may be higher, Katzarova's team suggests.

23:24 Sweden to Take the Lead in NATO's Planned Presence in Finland NATO is planning to establish a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially leading the project, as revealed by Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen. This initiative involves a multinational force akin to NATO's Forward Land Forces (FLF), already present in other NATO member states bordering Russia. Sweden is honored by Finland's invitation to serve as the "framework nation" for this presence, which will strengthen NATO's overall security.

The European Union expressed concern about the Russian military expansion, stating that increased defense spending could negatively impact its budget and cooperation with member states.

In a joint press conference with the European Commission, Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of Germany acknowledged that the €100 billion special fund for Bundeswehr funding would be exhausted by the end of the year. He emphasized the necessity of finding additional funding for future defense needs, aligning with the EU's objectives for collective security.

