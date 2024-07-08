18:17 Missile attack is said to have cost Russia a nine-figure sum

According to rough estimates, Russia's missile attack on Ukraine could have cost between 200 and 250 million US dollars. This is reported by the US magazine Forbes, citing Ukrainian military sources. At least one ballistic missile of the type Kh-47M2 Kinschal was used, as well as four Iskander and Kalibr- and Zirkon cruise missiles. Thirty of the 38 missiles were shot down by Ukraine, according to their sources. The cost of these alone was reportedly between 160 and 200 million US dollars.

17:58 UN Security Council meeting - Woodward: "Condemn Russia's cowardly and despicable attack"

The UN Security Council is reportedly meeting on Tuesday regarding Russia's attack on Kiev, which included a strike on a children's hospital. "We will strongly condemn Russia's cowardly and despicable attack on the hospital," British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward stated. The application for a session was reportedly submitted by the US, UK, France, Ecuador, and Slovenia. Russia holds a veto power in the Security Council.

17:38 Lauterbach wants to bring Ukrainian children to Germany

The German government plans to bring sick children from Ukraine to Germany for treatment. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wrote on Twitter that he had promised Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko that Germany would accept sick children in need at any time. A rescue flight was scheduled to depart on Wednesday, according to SPD politician Lauterbach. This flight was reportedly planned before the attack on a children's hospital in Kiev. Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev thanked Lauterbach on Twitter "for active solidarity and compassionate humanity." This could "save children's lives." Lauterbach condemned the attack on the children's hospital. Putin once again showed "that he is a war criminal" with the "targeted attack on a children's hospital."

17:25 Eder: Utilize the window of opportunity to deter Moscow "without delay"

Russia has been deliberately preparing for war for some time. Philipp Eder, Military Commander of the Austrian Armed Forces, warns of a closing window of opportunity for NATO.

16:56 Death toll from missile attack on Ukraine rises to 31

The death toll from Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukraine continues to rise. "Thirty-one people have died, and 125 have been injured," the Ukrainian Interior Ministry reported. In Kiev alone, 20 people were killed and 61 were injured. According to Ukrainian Air Force reports, the Russian military fired 38 missiles of various types at targets in Ukrainian cities. Thirty of these were intercepted. President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously spoken of over 40 missiles that had been fired at the cities of Kiev, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

16:39 Brandenburg Refinery operating without Russian oil at 80% capacity

One and a half years after the abandonment of Russian oil, the important refinery PCK in Brandenburg, Germany, is operating at around 80% capacity with the help of new supply routes. This is what can be achieved with the current supply sources, said PCK CEO Rolf Schairer at the sidelines of a visit by the Federal Commissioner for Eastern Europe Carsten Schneider. The value is significantly above the utilization rate at the beginning of 2023, but below the earlier years. From the perspective of the German government, the site is secure. The refinery had long relied solely on Russian oil from the Druzhba pipeline.

Ukrainian Intelligence: Russian Cruise Missile hits Children's Hospital

According to the domestic intelligence service SBU, a lethal attack on a children's hospital in Kiev was carried out by a Russian cruise missile. At the scene, "relevant evidence, particularly fragments from the rear part of a Ch-101 rocket" along with a serial number were found, the SBU stated in a declaration. At least two nurses were reportedly killed and seven others injured, including children. Moscow had previously denied responsibility and claimed that the hospital was hit by debris from Ukrainian air defense rockets. However, no evidence was presented.

15:55 German government hopes for more air defense for Ukraine

The German government is hoping for more commitments regarding the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine at the NATO summit. The talks on additional Patriot air defense systems requested by Kiev are still ongoing and "may even be continued during the summit," according to a high-ranking government representative in Berlin. "We understand the priority." Decisions on Ukraine's desired NATO membership, however, are not planned.

15:40 Governor: One civilian dead in attack on Russian oblast Belgorod

According to the governor's statements, a civilian was killed in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian oblast Belgorod. The man was injured in the village of Nikolskoje and later died. Three other people were injured. The number of injured could still increase. Belgorod borders Ukraine and has been a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks.

15:24 Zelensky: "What cynicism the scoundrels in the Kremlin are bringing out today"

President Zelensky reacted angrily to Russian claims that a missile defense error was responsible for the damage to a children's hospital in Kiev. "What cynicism the scoundrels in the Kremlin are bringing out today, that it was allegedly the Ukrainian air defense and not a targeted missile strike that caused the damage," the Ukrainian head of state said at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. Zelensky thanked all those who had posted videos online "on which it is clearly visible that it is not just a part of this or that rocket, but a direct missile strike that killed and injured many people." Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry had claimed in a statement that a surface-to-air missile fired from the city outskirts had caused the damage.

15:07 German government directly addresses Putin over missile attack

The German government condemns the heavy Russian missile attacks on Ukraine sharply - including on a children's hospital in the capital Kiev. The government spokeswoman demands that Putin "immediately end this war of aggression against so many innocent people," according to a statement from the Foreign Office in Berlin. "The situation of civilians and children in Ukraine is largely critical."

14:55 Insider: NATO Summit to Clearly Show Support for Ukraine

The NATO summit from Tuesday to Thursday will send a "very clear message" of support for Ukraine, according to a German government representative. The 32 NATO countries could pledge around 40 billion Euros to the country annually, this is expected during the meeting. NATO itself will not take an active role in Ukraine.

14:47 Tusk: Decision on Peace Not Without Ukraine

President Zelenskyy announces retaliation for the massive Russian missile attack, in which, according to Ukrainian reports, at least 29 people were killed nationwide. Ukraine will also request a UN Security Council meeting, says Zelenskyy during his visit to Warsaw. In addition, Ukraine expects concrete steps from its allies regarding the strengthening of its air defense at the NATO summit this week.

14:38 Tusk: Decision on Peace Not Without Ukraine

Peace in Ukraine can only be with Ukraine, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. No one can decide without Ukraine's participation, Tusk said in Warsaw during Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's visit. Both signed a security agreement between their countries. Ukraine can count on Poland's support in its bid to become a NATO member.

14:24 Orban after Putin Talk: Hungary Excludes Russian Attack on NATO

Putin does not intend to attack NATO, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is convinced: "No serious person can speak of Russia's intention to attack NATO," Orban told the "Bild" newspaper. Attacking NATO - not just for Russia, but for anyone in the world - is completely impossible, as it is the strongest military alliance, Orban said. However, the condition is that the unity of the NATO is maintained and Article 5 of the NATO Treaty is respected by all. This article regulates the mutual defense commitment in the Alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more Allies is considered an attack against all. Orban also referred to the many problems that Russia already has at the front with Ukraine.

13:58 Ambassador Jäger: "This is how Russia's negotiation readiness and peace will look"

Diplomatic representatives of several Western countries in Ukraine condemn the latest Russian air raids on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people were killed and about 90 were injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital was also hit. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is a war against civilians. This is how Russia's negotiation readiness and peace look," writes German Ambassador Martin Jäger on X.

13:46 "Our defense capabilities are still insufficient" - Ukraine calls for more air defense systems

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerow urges the allies of his country to make quick decisions on the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defense capabilities are still insufficient," Umerow wrote on Telegram after the massive wave of Russian missile attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the missile attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed in the morning and dozens were injured.

13:30 Russia: Air Force bases attackedThe Russian military, according to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, has attacked Ukrainian air force bases. Targets also included military industrial facilities. "The targets of the attack were hit. The designated objects were struck," the ministry stated. Russia has repeatedly declared that its troops are not targeting civilian targets.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" in one dayPersonnel losses on the Russian side, according to official figures from Kiev, remain high: A total of 1200 Russian soldiers reportedly died or were unable to continue fighting in one day. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated" since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022. The Defense Ministry, in its daily reports on Russian losses, announced that the enemy had lost 16 more tanks (8171). Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has counted approximately 15,700 armored vehicles and approximately 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. These figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "peace mission": Orban speaks not for Europe in BeijingDespite Hungarian Prime Minister Orban's self-proclaimed "peace mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing, he cannot speak for the European Union in this capacity. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distanced himself from Orban's visit to China. Orban "went to China as Hungarian prime minister and not as a representative of Europe," Habeck clarified in an interview with the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians could and should visit China, the Green politician added. "I was there myself. That's not a problem in itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics is often not what it should be," said the Vice-Chancellor. "Instead, it frequently represents a viewpoint that, in my opinion, is not in line with the core ideas of the European Union, namely freedom within and European self-awareness without, but rather seeks an excessively close relationship with certain political leaders."

12:25 Governor: Three dead in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in eastern UkraineDuring daylight hours, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyj Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk. A rocket hit an unspecified building, the regional governor reported on Telegram.

12:10 Russian air raid on Kiev: Death toll rises to nine

The death toll from the Russian air raid on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the prosecutor's office. A children's clinic was destroyed during the heavy attack. The search for victims in the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death toll rises to seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," Klitschko told Reuters news agency as he stood next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities report ten dead and over 30 injured in Kryvyj Rih attack

In the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, according to local authorities, ten people were killed and over 30 were injured in a heavy Russian rocket attack. Several impacts were reported in the city. Damage was reported at the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on war developments: "Next months will be much more brutal than we think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant increase in the intensity of the war developments in the coming months based on his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more brutal than we think," Orban said in an interview with "Bild" and other Axel Springer Media Group outlets in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the determination of the Russians. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of victims will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five dead in Russian air raids on Kiev - Children's hospital hit

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were more than two dozen explosions, presumably from surface-to-air missiles, as reported by a dpa news agency reporter. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital.

10:40 Before NATO Summit: Zelenskyy meets with Poland's leadership in Warsaw

Before the NATO Summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is scheduled, as announced by the Polish government. Morawiecki had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Zelenskyy. In the early afternoon, Zelenskyy will then meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Ukraine under attack by Russia. It also plays an important role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians shoot down Russian drone with small aircraft

The weapons deliveries from the West are delayed. The creativity of Ukraine in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated by footage of a drone hunt. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a small aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi calls for ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire in Ukraine followed by negotiations. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this would be achieved or who would be the key players. Orban unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three cruise missiles over Cherkassy and Zhytomyr

The Ukrainian air defense reportedly shot down three Russian cruise missiles in the night. According to their own statements, Russia had attacked with six cruise missiles of the Kh-101 type. The three missiles hit over the Cherkassy and Zhytomyr regions. There is currently no information on possible damage.

09:10 Pistorius angry before NATO Summit about small defense budget

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure about the consequences of the coalition agreement of the traffic light coalition in his first public statement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I had registered. That's frustrating for me because I can't get things going as fast as Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," Pistorius said during a visit to Fairbanks, Alaska for the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024. Pistorius added: "We'll see what happens in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institute: Sanctions scarcely affect Russia's war capabilitiesSanctions have scarcely affected Russia's capability for warfare. This conclusion comes from a research project by four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The country's economy is growing robustly in the face of the arms buildup at present, but sanctions act like a creeping poison in the long term," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts bomber hijacking in UkraineThe Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reportedly prevented Ukrainian troops from hijacking a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type and flying it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kiev.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the warHungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban considers China an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian News Agency MTI reports that Hungary values China's peace initiative highly. Orban arrived in Beijing today, planned talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people killed in mine explosion in CharkiwFour people, including a child, were killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration leader, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this to the news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on NikopolSeveral people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Modi travels to Moscow - Discussion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on agendaIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Russia for the first time since the start of the war. During the official visit, according to Kremlin statements, discussions about Russia's invasion of Ukraine will also take place. For Western observers, it will be interesting to see that Modi, to the annoyance of Kiev, stayed away from the peace summit in Switzerland in June. India's trade with the resource giant Russia has recently intensified.

04:21 Rockets heading for Kiew - Danger avertedAfter the launch of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airfield Olenja, an alarm was sounded for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading for Kiew and the western city of Schytomyr. The Air Force reports that the danger has been partially averted, and people are advised to remain in shelters in the east and south.

02:18 Orban's "Peace Mission": Orban Arrives in China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-declared "Peace Mission." He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is Orban's third surprising overseas trip since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency at the beginning of July. His previous visits were to Ukraine and Russia, which drew fierce criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, emphasizes the need for increased defense spending. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries around 2029, Breuer warned in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces plan to increase their numbers to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more than the total number of soldiers in the five largest NATO armies in Europe. We must be prepared." In addition, Russia produces between 1,000 and 1,500 tanks every year. "If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they only have half of what Russia now spends annually on tanks. We must be prepared."

00:57 Zelensky meets with Republican Mike Johnson

At the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the US House of Representatives' minority leader, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official schedule, this meeting will take place. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main themes of the summit during this week. There is concern over potential US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family killed by mine explosion near Kharkiv

At least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Kharkiv region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the regional governor, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road when they hit a Russian mine. The identification of the victims is still ongoing. According to relatives, there may have been a total of six people in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against enforced peace

The Estonian President Alar Karis hopes for comprehensive support for Ukraine from the upcoming NATO summit, both during and after the war. "The Alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. NATO membership for Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible", says Karis to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. An enforced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine is not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again", says the Estonian President.

21:00 New British government preparing weapons package for Ukraine

The new British Defense Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapons deliveries are coming. The package, presented in the Black Sea port city of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine clearers, and anti-tank missile launchers. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between the Ukraine and Great Britain signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the treaty "for a hundred years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelensky on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense system

Ukraine is receiving a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This is confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as reported by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The fact that a system will be provided was announced in June by the outgoing government in The Hague. No specific delivery date is mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets during his visit to Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin does not believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban states that Russian President Putin told him that he does not believe in a ceasefire agreement without peace talks. "He said that he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelensky said that he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia", says Orban to the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, just a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian authority

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Economic Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine is dissatisfied because the agency has not used the 150 million Euros provided by the European Commission.

