18:15 Dead and injured in Russian bomb attack on coal mines

Dead and injured in Russian bomb attack on coal mines

According to reports from Kiev, at least three people have been killed in eastern Ukraine during Russian bombardments of two coal mines near the city of Torezk. "Another five were injured," announced Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Several buildings and equipment were damaged. However, 32 coal miners working underground were able to return to the surface safely. Torezk is located in the Donetsk mining region only around five kilometers from the front line. According to the authorities, the attack was carried out with four glide bombs.

17:46 Lavrov sees "gang of thieves" at work in Germany

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov uses the term "gang of thieves" when he is asked at a press conference in Tunis about the fact that more than 720 million euros are to be confiscated from the Frankfurt bank account of a Russian financial institution in Germany. A corresponding request was made by the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office, as was announced on Wednesday.

17:11 Kiev has to take out more loans at the beginning of the year - foreign aid stagnates

Ukraine will have to borrow more than planned in the first two months of 2024 due to stagnating aid from abroad. The pledges made by partner states were not sufficient, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. "That is why we have now implemented the Plan B mechanism." In addition to the country's own borrowing, this also provides for earlier payments of dividends from state-controlled companies.

16:46 Ukraine's "Valkyries" are preparing for the nightmare

While they worry about their men at the front, Kiev women are training in snow-covered forests on the outskirts of the city for an emergency at gunpoint. They call themselves Valkyries and want to send a signal of strength in times of doubt and fear.

16:22 Ukraine: Russia has fired 7400 missiles since the start of the war

According to Ukrainian sources, Russia has fired around 7400 missiles at its neighboring country since the start of its invasion a little less than two years ago. According to the air force in Kiev, 3700 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones have also been sent to targets in Ukraine. The Ukrainian air defense was able to shoot down 1600 missiles and 2900 drones, says spokesman Yuri Ihnat. "We are dealing with a formidable aggressor, but we are fighting back," he says.

15:45 Orban: Russia's attack on Ukraine is not a war

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban questions the warlike nature of Russia's attack on Ukraine and backs Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin with his choice of words. "This is an operation as long as there is no declaration of war between the two countries," said the right-wing populist politician at his annual press conference in Budapest. This was his response to the question as to why he had recently avoided using the term "war" in his talks with Putin. Some people would describe the events as a "war". "But we Hungarians don't dictate to anyone what words they should use to talk about it," Orban emphasized. "We are glad that it is not a war." In contrast, he says that Ukraine is at war.

15:09 Crimean bridge temporarily closed - reports of four explosions

Russian telegram channels report explosions near the Crimean bridge. Four explosions occurred in the city of Kerch, reported the Telegram channel "Krymskij Weter". Traffic on the Crimean bridge was suspended for just over an hour, but is now running again, according to the Telegram channel operated by the Russian authorities on the traffic situation on the Crimean bridge.

14:37 Russia threatens to escalate conflict with NATO

The Russian military sees the expansion of NATO in Europe as a risky shift in the balance of power. "The European continent has become the political and economic arena of conflict between the West and Russia." This is what Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov told foreign military diplomats in Moscow. He cites the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO and the strengthening of alliance forces in Eastern Europe, the Baltic region and the Black Sea as examples. Gerasimov does not address the trigger for these events, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine since February 2022. According to the Interfax agency, the conflict could intensify in the future. The earlier confidence-building measures for security in Europe had therefore lost their meaning. However, Moscow continues to abide by the rules in order to avoid incidents. In response to Finland's membership of NATO, Russia will set up new defense districts for the Leningrad and Moscow regions, says the Chief of the General Staff. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and President Vladimir Putin had also previously spoken of these plans.

14:00 Patriarch Kirill insults migrants and warns of Russia's defeat

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, accuses migrants of increasingly threatening peace in Russia. They are founding criminal and extremist organizations and failing to integrate into society. Life for the ethnic Russian "indigenous population" is almost unbearable in some areas, including Moscow. If the trend continues, Russia, whose core is the Russian Orthodox people, will "lose". According to the Institute for the Study of War, Kirill's comments run counter to recent efforts by Russian President Vladimir Putin to "present himself as a centrist figure" and promote the concept of the so-called Russian World, which includes all people of different ethnicities and religious affiliations. It was only on Wednesday that Putin declared that the Russian constitution and the government were trying to ensure harmony in a diverse and large Russia. However, the extent of this tolerance can currently be seen in Ukraine, where Moscow is using force to push ahead with Russification.

13:30 EU disburses last billion-euro loan to Ukraine for the time being

The EU announces the disbursement of a further aid loan for Ukraine. According to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, this is the last 1.5 billion euros from a total support program of 18 billion euros for 2023, which was agreed by the EU member states in December last year. It is unclear how the financial aid for the country attacked by Russia will continue next year. A new aid program worth 50 billion euros for the next four years was supposed to have been agreed at the EU summit at the end of last week. However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban prevented this with a veto.

12:58 Blocked border crossings: Ukraine hopes for a quick agreement

Following the change of government in Poland, there is movement in the dispute with Ukraine over cross-border freight traffic. The Ukrainian Minister for Infrastructure, Oleksander Kubrakow, announced that he had met his new Polish colleague Dariusz Klimczak on Wednesday evening. The aim of the talks was to put an end to the blockades of border crossings between the two countries by Polish truck drivers, which are placing a heavy burden on the Ukrainian economy. "We hope to reach an agreement this week," explains Kubrakow. A Polish delegation is expected in Kiev for further talks.

12:22 Women killed in Russian attacks

According to the authorities, two women were killed in new Russian attacks in southern Ukraine. In addition, an 86-year-old man was injured in the shelling of Nikopol, the regional government announced on Telegram. The fatalities were two women aged 46 and 60. Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and missiles almost every night.

11:47 More men for war - Putin orders electronic conscription for military service

From the fall of next year, conscripts in Russia are to receive their call-up notices electronically. According to a law already in force, recruits will no longer have to appear in person at the local district military service offices to register, as can be seen from the document published on the Kremlin website. In addition, a deputy ministerial post for digitalization issues in the army is to be established. Back in April, Putin signed a law making it easier for men in Russia to be drafted into the military. It stipulates that conscription notices no longer have to be handed over in person and that conscripts registered online are no longer allowed to leave Russia until they present themselves to the army.

11:10 Order directly from the Kremlin? "Nobody knows if Navalny is still alive"

Russian opposition members are very worried about one of their leading figures. The Kremlin's best-known critic, Alexei Navalny, has disappeared from the scene. According to the Kremlin, he has been transferred to another prison. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz summarizes the little information known.

10:40 Kremlin against negotiations with Ukraine

Russia once again rejects negotiations with Ukraine. There is no reason to start peace negotiations with Ukraine at this time, says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. According to him, the UK scuppered the chances of a peace agreement in 2022 by allegedly exerting pressure on Kiev shortly after the Russian invasion. "After that, there were no longer any conditions for negotiations," said Peskov. In fact, the Russian massacres at Butsha also became known at the time. Ukraine is demanding the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, including the regions illegally annexed by Russia in 2022, as a precondition for the start of peace talks. Russia rejects this and demands that the Ukrainian side accepts all Russian demands - which leaves little room for negotiation.

09:57 Germany pays Ukraine millions of euros for winter package

The German government is making 88.5 million euros available to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. 54.3 million of the money comes from the Ministry of Economics and 34.2 million from the Federal Foreign Office, as announced by the latter. Among other things, Ukraine is using the fund to finance spare parts and equipment such as transformers and generators to help maintain the energy supply. This will enable Ukrainian energy companies to repair substations and power plants destroyed by the Russians and continue to supply the country with electricity and heat. Another portion of the funds will be used for large-scale energy transition projects, such as photovoltaic systems on public buildings. By the end of 2022, the German government had already paid 129.5 million euros into the fund. Germany is by far the largest donor to the fund, which has collected around 400 million euros since February 2022.

09:26 "Several waves". Ukraine reports downing of numerous drones

According to Ukraine, dozens of Russian drones have once again attacked the country. Russia has attacked Ukrainian territory "in several waves" with a total of 35 Iranian-made Shahed combat drones, the Ukrainian air force explains on Telegram. 34 of the drones were shot down. The air force did not provide any information on casualties or damage. Russia launched the drones at three different locations close to the border with Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force added: in Chauda on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, in Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the Sea of Azov and in the border town of Kursk.

08:55 Japan wants to change guidelines - Kiev hopes for more Patriot missiles

Ukraine can hope for several more Patriot missiles. As the "Washington Post " writes, the Japanese government wants to update its export guidelines on Friday. This should enable the shipment of several dozen Patriot missiles to the USA in order to replenish Washington's stocks. Although the updated export guidelines would not allow Patriot missiles to be delivered directly to war-torn Ukraine, it would give the US more leeway. This would allow them to continue supplying Ukraine with American-made air defense systems. A decision on the number of missiles is apparently expected soon.

08:18 Fear of the front line: "The men are shivering here!"

Ukraine is on the defensive. The soldiers at the front are exhausted. New call-ups are supposed to help, including from abroad. Fear is spreading among the men on the ground, as ntv reporter Carolin Unger explains.

07:41 "We should do this again" - Yale professor beats the drum for "Safe Skies"

The renowned Eastern Europe expert from Yale University, Timothy Snyder, is raising 950,000 US dollars for "Safe Skies", a protection system against Russian cruise missiles and drones. "I can announce that we have reached the goal of 950,000 dollars and that the drone detection system is now being expanded to the Sumy, Odessa, Mikolayiv and Kherson regions. This happened quickly - within six weeks," writes Snyder. As last winter, Russia is again trying to destroy Ukraine's critical infrastructure, leaving the Ukrainian civilian population without electricity and water. "Russia is also using drones and cruise missiles to target Ukrainian grain destined for export to Africa and the Middle East." Snyder also calls for further donations: "I think we should do this again. With another 950,000 dollars, we could protect four more regions - Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Cherkassy - from drones and cruise missiles." Around six million people live here. "We can help keep them safe".

07:08 Putin challenger Duntsova submits election documents

Russian politician Ekaterina Duntsova, who is campaigning for peace in Ukraine, submits documents to Russia's Central Election Commission to register as a candidate for the so-called 2024 presidential elections. The regional MP hopes to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin by promoting her vision of a "humane" Russia "that is peaceful, friendly and ready to cooperate with everyone on the basis of respect". Should the former journalist be admitted as an independent candidate, she would have to collect 300,000 signatures of support from at least 40 Russian regions. According to the election authorities, 16 candidates had registered for the vote by midday yesterday. It is unlikely that any of them will have even the slightest chance. There has been no free media in Russia for a long time, and election fraud was the order of the day in previous votes. Imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, one of Putin's most promising challengers, was already banned from running for political office in 2018.

06:37 EU supports Ukrainian start-ups with million-euro program

The European Innovation Council's "Seeds of Bravery" program will provide 20 million euros to support Ukrainian start-ups. This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry for Digital Transformation. Under the current call, Ukrainian start-ups can apply for grants of 10,000 euros for consulting services to help them improve their business model or growth strategy. In addition, Seeds of Bravery will launch five programs over the next two years aimed at integrating Ukrainian tech initiatives into the EU innovation ecosystem. Grants under these programs will range from €10,000 to €50,000.

06:03 War day 666: Russia attacks with swarms of drones

Russia is once again attacking Ukraine with swarms of kamikaze drones. According to the Ukrainian air force, the Iranian-designed Shahed drones are flying in from the east and south. In the east and center of Ukraine, there is an air alert from the evening hours, depending on where the swarms of drones are headed. The General Staff in Kiev reports continued heavy ground fighting on many sections of the front in the east and south of Ukraine. It is the 666th day of war in Ukraine.

05:16 Moldova buys French air surveillance system

The Republic of Moldova has received an air surveillance system from France. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense in Chisinau. The Ground Master 200 radar system from the French Thals Group detects flying objects up to 250 kilometers away. "The recent incidents in which our country's airspace was violated have made the authorities aware of the urgent need to strengthen Moldova's defense capabilities," says Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatyi.

02:07 Where is Navalny? Team offers reward

The team of the missing imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is offering a reward for information about his whereabouts. At the moment, the team still has hope that someone can give them information, says Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Jarmisch on ZDF. During a prisoner transport, at least other prisoners would actually notice something. There are often also guards who see something, says Jarmisch. The whereabouts of the imprisoned Russian government critic have been uncertain for days.

00:59 Ukraine wants to bring back men from abroad for military service

The new Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umjerov wants to call up men living abroad for military service in the coming year. Ukrainians between the ages of 25 and 60 in Germany and other countries who are fit for military service should be asked to report to the armed forces' recruitment centers. This was announced by Umjerow in an interview with "Bild", Welt TV and Politico. Although the minister spoke of an invitation, he made it clear that there would be sanctions if anyone did not comply with the request. "We are still discussing what should happen if they don't come voluntarily."

23:30 Selensky: Ukraine wants to increase the effectiveness of drones

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is increasingly relying on drones of all kinds to defend against the Russian invasion. "This is an obvious priority of the state and a very concrete way to save the lives of our soldiers," said Zelensky in his evening video address. He had spoken to the military about what drones were in storage and what was needed on the front line. "The logistics will be faster," the president promised. Work is also underway to improve the effectiveness of drones. The importance of drones of all sizes has increased significantly in the almost 22 months of the war. Ukrainian and Russian soldiers use small camera drones to observe every move of the enemy on the battlefield. The aircraft can also drop small explosive charges over tanks or trenches. The Ukrainians use them to partially compensate for their lack of artillery ammunition.

21:30 Putin is said to have spoken "privately" with the former president of Kazakhstan about his nephew

Russian head of state Vladimir Putin has held "private" talks with the former president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed. Kazakh media report that the meeting with the Russian dictator took place on Tuesday and was initiated by Nazarbayev. According to UlysMedia's unnamed sources, Kazakhstan's former head of state is seeking Putin's support in connection with the prosecution of Samat Abish, a former influential figure in Kazakh politics and Nazarbayev's nephew. Abish is under criminal investigation in Kazakhstan for his alleged role in the Kazakh protests in January 2022.

20:29 Ukrainian military confirms Russian territorial gains near Avdiivka

The Ukrainian military confirms that the Russians have been making territorial gains in their ground offensive in south-eastern Ukraine for two months. "Since October 10, when the enemy became more active, it has advanced by one and a half to two kilometers in some places," says Colonel Olexander Shtupun, army press spokesman in this section of the front. He adds: "But that cost him a lot." The main focus of the attacks is the industrial city of Avdiivka, which is close to the Russian-controlled Donbass capital of Donetsk. The enemy is superior in terms of manpower, admits Shtupun on Ukrainian television's permanent news program. Observers such as the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in the USA also confirm the high Russian deployment of soldiers and armored technology in the region, as well as the high Russian losses. Their reports also confirm that the Russians are advancing, putting pressure on Ukraine in Avdiivka.

20:02 "After 45 days, almost every soldier will be broken"

Dealing with the experiences of war and finding a way back to life: Psychotherapist Oleg Hukovskyj is trying to help Ukrainian soldiers do just that. Under the current circumstances, however, complete recovery is hardly possible, he says. What the men report from the front is sheer horror.

