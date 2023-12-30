18:09 Borrell: Russian attacks on Ukraine barbaric and cowardly

EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell has condemned Russia's recent "barbaric" airstrikes on Ukrainian cities. It was "another cowardly and indiscriminate attack on schools, a metro station and a hospital", Borrell wrote on X. He had spoken to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. "Ukraine's fight for freedom against tyranny is a shared struggle." The EU remains committed to providing additional military equipment in 2024 to help Ukraine resist the Russian invasion, Borrell said. "The EU will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes." In Ukraine, at least 26 people were killed and nearly 140 injured in unprecedented air strikes across the country overnight, according to regional Ukrainian authorities on Friday.

17:34 Zelenskyi visits half-trapped frontline town of Avdiivka

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has visited the frontline town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, which is half-trapped by Russian troops. "Avdiivka - our positions and our boys," said Zelensky in a video message. The head of state stood at the entrance to the industrial city, which was decorated with Ukrainian flags. He was accompanied by his head of office Andriy Yermak. Selensky awarded several soldiers with medals and conveyed his congratulations for Christmas and the New Year. At the beginning of October, the Russian army launched a new offensive to capture Avdiivka. The heavily destroyed city is now only accessible via a road through a narrow corridor about seven kilometers wide.

16:59 UN Human Rights Commissioner shocked by Russian attacks

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, strongly condemns the recent Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities. He is shocked, especially as the attacks were also aimed at civilian targets such as hospitals, schools and kindergartens, says Türk in Geneva. "International humanitarian law expressly prohibits attacks on civilian objects and indiscriminate attacks under all circumstances." He once again calls on Moscow to strictly adhere to all rules of international law in combat. In Ukraine, which was bombed by Russia, at least 26 people were killed and almost 140 injured in unprecedented air strikes across the country shortly before the New Year, according to regional Ukrainian authorities on Friday.

16:23 Navalny confidante sentenced to nine and a half years in prison

A Russian court has sentenced a comrade-in-arms of imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny to nine and a half years in prison. Xenia Fadeyeva has been found guilty of leading an "extremist organization", her legal team announced on Telegram and has announced an appeal. The then head of Navalny's now-banned anti-corruption organization in the region was elected to the city council in Tomsk, Siberia, in 2020, a rare success for the opposition in Russia. Under her leadership, the university city became a Navalny stronghold. In December 2021, Fadeyeva was banned from using the internet and has been under house arrest since October. The Russian authorities had classified Navalny's organization as "extremist" in 2021, with employees facing severe penalties. Navalny was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for extremism and other charges.

15:46 Röttgen pushes for Taurus delivery

Following the massive Russian airstrikes, CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen is pushing for more arms deliveries to Ukraine. In particular, he is calling for German Taurus cruise missiles to finally be made available to the country invaded by Russia in order to destroy Russian weapons depots and supply lines. Green Party politicians Robin Wagener and Rebecca Harms also called for greater military support. Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt, also from the Greens, spoke of new "Russian war crimes" with regard to the attacks. She called for further solidarity with Ukraine and demanded that Russian President Vladimir Putin "be held accountable for the crimes".

15:02 Polish army: Russian missile temporarily entered Polish airspace

According to Polish army reports, a Russian missile flew through Polish airspace this morning and left again in the direction of Ukraine. "Everything indicates that a Russian missile has entered Polish airspace," Polish Chief of General Staff Wieslaw Kukula told journalists. The missile was spotted with the help of radar and immediately left Polish airspace in the direction of Ukraine.

14:23 Ukrainian Defense Minister warns of further missile attacks

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umjerov warns of further Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian towns and villages. "The Russians have been stockpiling missiles for this purpose for many months: Attacks on residential buildings, shopping centers, hospitals. On peaceful Ukrainian cities," the minister wrote on Facebook. According to him, "Russia keeps showing the whole world that it has no other goal than terror, than murder, than the genocide of Ukrainians", Umyerov said. "There will be a just punishment for each of these crimes," the minister emphasized. It is obvious that Russia "with such missile reserves can and will continue such attacks", Umyerov notes.

13:48 Ukraine: Russian missile hits maternity clinic in Dnipro

The Russian army launches a massive wave of attacks on large cities in Ukraine. Several people are killed, over a hundred injured. President Selensky speaks of the "largest air attack since the beginning of the war". According to the authorities, a maternity clinic in Dnipro is shelled.

13:36 Search for flying object near Polish Hrubieszow

According to the Polish TV station Republika, a search is underway for the flying object near Hrubieszow in the south of the country. According to government representatives, the security forces are searching for the missile. However, it is unclear whether it even landed on Polish territory. In November 2022, a stray Ukrainian missile fell in Przewodow. In April, a crashed Russian missile was discovered in a forest near the village of Zamosc.

13:03 Sunak: Attacks on Ukraine are intended to eradicate freedom and democracy

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has condemned the heavy Russian airstrikes on Ukraine and blamed Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. "These widespread attacks on Ukrainian cities show that Putin will stop at nothing to achieve his goal of eradicating freedom and democracy," Sunak wrote on the online service X. "We will not let him win. We must continue to stand by Ukraine's side - for as long as it takes," the head of government emphasized.

12:34 Russia threatens the West with retaliation if central bank reserves are withdrawn

Russia has threatened to withdraw assets from Europe and the USA if the G7 states confiscate 300 billion dollars in frozen reserves of the Russian central bank. In view of reports that the seven leading industrialized nations (G7) are considering this, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has spoken of theft, a violation of international law and a threat to the global financial system. "It would undermine the trust of other countries in the USA and the EU as economic guarantors." Peskov answered the question of whether there was a list of Western assets that Russia could seize in retaliation in the affirmative. He did not give any details. On Thursday, insiders said that the heads of state and government of the G7 countries were likely to discuss a new legal approach to the confiscation of frozen assets at their summit in February. However, no decisions have yet been made.

12:00 Death toll from Russian airstrikes rises to 18

Following the heaviest Russian airstrikes on Ukraine since the start of the war, the death toll has risen to at least 18. Over 100 people were also injured, according to the regional Ukrainian authorities. There were fatalities in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Odessa and the capital Kiev.

11:34 Ukraine: 114 of 158 missiles and drones shot down

According to the air force, Ukraine has shot down 114 of 158 drones and missiles fired by Russia during the night and in the morning. The attacks killed 12 people and injured 76.

10:58 Flying object entered Polish airspace from the direction of Ukraine

The Polish army reports that a flying object has entered Polish airspace from the direction of the Ukrainian border. It is not known what kind of missile it was, explains the task force on Platform X. In recent hours, Russia's massive airstrikes have also targeted the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, which lies close to the border with Poland. The Ukrainian air force says it has shot down most of the drones and cruise missiles fired from Russia.

10:03 Selenskyj: Russia attacked with over 100 missiles

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Russia fired around 110 missiles during its massive airstrike on Friday. Most of them were shot down by air defenses, according to Zelenskyi. It was one of the heaviest air strikes on Ukraine to date.

09:23 Ukraine reports further fatalities in Russian airstrikes

Further fatalities are reported from Ukraine as a result of the massive Russian airstrike. In the eastern city of Dnipro, four people were killed and more than a dozen others injured, according to local authorities. According to the governor of the region, a maternity clinic and a shopping center were hit. The Ministry of Health announced that an unspecified medical facility in the city had been severely damaged. However, all patients and staff were able to escape to safety. Two people were killed in the Black Sea port city of Odessa, according to the regional governor there. At least 15 other people were injured, including two children. Rockets hit residential buildings.

08:43 Bundeswehr general surprised by the Russians' ability to hold out

According to Bundeswehr Major General Christian Freuding, some Russian capabilities were not initially recognized when looking at the war in Ukraine. The head of the Ukraine Situation Center at the Ministry of Defence told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that "the Russians' ability to hold out was not initially seen in the way we judge it today". "We also didn't see that they would succeed in what we are now clearly observing: That they are ramping up their military-industrial complex, expanding it, increasing production capacities, despite the draconian sanctions regime."

08:09 Ukraine: One dead and 15 injured in massive attacks

According to the authorities, one person has been killed and 15 others injured in massive airstrikes on Ukraine. The fatality is reported from Kharkiv in north-eastern Ukraine. Eight people were injured there. Mayor Ihor Terekhov explained on television that 22 air strikes had been counted. A hospital, several residential buildings and industrial plants had been hit. Seven casualties are reported from Kiev. Mayor Vitali Klitschko writes on the short message service Telegram that a metro station used as a shelter has been damaged.

07:44 Falling debris sets fire to high-rise apartment building in Kiev

According to the authorities, a residential tower block has caught fire as a result of the Russian airstrikes on Kiev. There are casualties, according to the city administration. The fire was caused by falling debris. A warehouse is also on fire.

07:05 Air defense in large-scale operation - explosions in Kiev

According to Ukrainian reports, several Ukrainian cities have been attacked by Russia. Explosions were also heard in the capital Kiev. Mayor Vitali Klitschko calls on residents to seek safety. According to Klitschko, the air defenses are in full operation. There is a missile warning for the capital.

06:14 Selensky calls for a fight against Russia in 2024

In view of uncertain military aid for the coming year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is urging the international community to join forces in the fight against Russia's aggression. "Russian terror must be defeated. Terror must always fail. And all of us in the free world must ensure this together," said Selensky in his video address shortly before the end of the year. Everything must be done to ensure that everyone "shows strength together" in the coming year. Selensky thanked Pope Francis for his peace wishes for Ukraine and the USA for a new military aid package. The United States had supplied new missiles for air defense as well as Himars cruise missiles, 155 and 105 millimeter caliber artillery ammunition and additional armored vehicles. "Everything we need," says Selensky.

05:40 Kharkiv under rocket fire

Kharkiv in north-eastern Ukraine is under Russian missile fire, according to the mayor Ihor Terehov. At least six explosions of anti-aircraft systems have been recorded so far.

04:29 Russians attack Lviv with drones

Russian drones are attacking the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. This was reported by the governor of the region, Maksym Koyytskyi, on Telegram. Local media report explosions.

02:25 Drone parts crash into high-rise building in Odessa

Falling parts of a downed drone have set fire to a high-rise building in Odessa, according to local authorities. The governor of the region, Oleh Kiper, reported the drone attack on Telegram. "A high-rise building in Odessa was damaged by a downed drone". There is no information yet about possible deaths or injuries. The governor calls on all residents of the city to stay in shelters during the drone attack.

00:41 Russia plans to produce 500,000 Ladas next year

Russia's state-owned car manufacturer Avtovas wants to increase production of the Lada brand to 500,000 vehicles next year despite Western sanctions. According to the largest Russian car manufacturer, it expects to produce more than 374,000 Lada vehicles this year. The figure corresponds to a reduced forecast from November. The USA imposed new sanctions against Russia in September, which affected Avtovas. The French Renault Group sold its majority stake in Avtovas in 2022 in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to insiders, the purchase price was just one rouble, but the French secured a six-year buyback option.

23:26 Zelensky talks to the Pope about the Ukrainian peace formula

According to his own statements, Ukrainian President Zelenskyi spoke with Pope Francis in a telephone conversation about the Ukrainian peace formula, which he first presented to the United Nations last year. "We discussed our joint work to implement the Ukrainian peace formula," Selenskyj wrote on X. "Over 80 countries are already involved in this process at the level of their representatives. And there will be more," he adds. The peace formula for Ukraine will next be discussed in Davos (Switzerland). It includes the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, the release of all prisoners of war, a trubunal for Russian war criminals and security guarantees. The Pope has sent a special envoy, the Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, to Kiev, Moscow, Washington and Beijing as part of his peace efforts for Ukraine.

22:14 USA and Russia extend cooperation in space

According to information from Moscow, Russia and the USA are extending their agreement on cross-country flights to the ISS space station. According to the Russian space agency Roskosmos, it has been agreed with the US space agency NASA that mixed space teams will fly to the orbital station up to and including 2025, according to the Interfax news agency. The ISS is one of the few things in which Americans and Russians will still be working together after the outbreak of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine at the end of February 2022. Cosmonauts and astronauts also fly to the space station together. Due to the tensions, Russia has since announced that it will cease cooperation after 2024 and build its own space station. However, as the construction of the station takes time, Moscow later announced that it was considering remaining on board the ISS until 2028.

21:27 Federal Foreign Office sharply criticizes Moscow after verdict against poets

The Federal Foreign Office reacts with sharp criticism to the sentencing of two Russian poets to several years in prison for their participation in a public anti-war reading (see ticker entry from 16:04). "The Russian regime is allowing the judiciary to stifle freedom of expression", the ministry declared on X. A few hours earlier, a court in Moscow had sentenced the poets Artyom Kamardin and Igor Shtovba in Moscow for "incitement to hatred" and "public calls for activities against state security". Kamardin, 33, and Shtovba, ten years his junior, were arrested in September 2022 after taking part in a public reading in Moscow criticizing the offensive in Ukraine.

20:45 Zelenskyi: Exports of 12 million tons via Black Sea corridor so far

Exports of twelve million tons have been transported via the temporary corridor in the Black Sea set up in August. In his evening video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi says that the corridor "brought particularly important results in December, and this can be felt at the level of our entire economy". Following Russia's withdrawal from the grain agreement brokered by the UN and Turkey, Ukraine established a so-called humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea. Cargo ships that have been stuck in Ukrainian ports since the start of the war in February 2022 have been able to leave via this corridor. Freighters also use it to call at Ukrainian ports to pick up cargo. There is a de facto blockade because Russia suspended the agreement that guaranteed the safe passage of such freighters carrying Ukrainian grain in July. This blockade is to be circumvented by the corridor.

19:50 Ukraine reports dead and injured in Russian attacks in the south

According to the Ukrainian authorities, at least three people have been killed and nine others injured in Russian attacks on several targets in the south of Ukraine. Two fishermen were killed in the shelling of the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhya region, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Telegram. Five other civilians suffered injuries of varying severity. According to the authorities, one villager was killed and four others were injured in another Russian attack on the village of Orikhiv. According to police reports, the Kharkiv region in north-eastern Ukraine was also the target of several Russian attacks. Following an attack on the town of Vovchansk near the border with Russia, a 60-year-old woman died of her serious injuries, police said. Three women aged between 58 and 76 were injured in an airstrike on the village of Glushkivka.

