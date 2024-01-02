18:06 France's right-wing populists deny cooperation with the Kremlin

The right-wing populist Rassemblement National in France rejects reports that the party is trying to weaken France's support for Ukraine on behalf of the Kremlin. Party spokesman Laurent Jacobelli described the accusations on Sud Radio as an "intrigue". There is "no connection whatsoever" between the RN and Russia. The Washington Post reported on Saturday about close ties between the French right-wing populists and the Russian government. According to the US newspaper, it had gained access to internal Kremlin documents via a European secret service. According to the report, there are orders from Vladimir Putin's direct environment to stir up political unrest in France via social media and by targeting politicians, opinion leaders and activists. The Rassemblement National plays a central role in this. According to the Washington Post, the collaboration is part of a strategy to destabilize Europe, in which right-wing parties play an important role. Similar influence is also exerted in Germany.

17:18 "Volunteer" recruitment: 3000 migrants detained on New Year's night in St. Petersburg

Russian police detained thousands of migrants from Central Asia on New Year's night in St. Petersburg. The state news agency Ria Novosti reported around 3,000 arrests "for preventive purposes", and more than 600 people were found to have violated residence laws. According to a report in the independent newspaper "Novaya Gazeta. Europa", the mass arrests were part of an operation by the Ministry of the Interior to increase the number of Russian troops in Ukraine. The newspaper cites a source in the ministry. According to the report, most of the arrests took place during public celebrations in the city. Women and children were taken to a detention center outside the city, while the men were taken to other prisons. While in custody, the men were "strongly advised" to "volunteer for the army". Those who hesitated were threatened with the deportation of their families from Russia. According to the newspaper's source, at least 1,500 detainees then signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense.

16:38 Salushnyj: Without Patriots, the consequences of the attack would have been "catastrophic"

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Valery Salushnyj, thanks Western partners for providing air defense systems, which are said to have intercepted 72 of 99 missiles in today's Russian attack. "Today the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 10 out of 10 Russian Kinschal Kh-47M2 aeroballistic missiles with the help of the Patriot system. This is a record," writes Salushnyj on X. "If the missiles had hit their targets, the consequences would have been catastrophic," he adds.

15:41 Salushnyj: 72 of 99 missiles intercepted

According to Ukrainian sources, Russia fired 99 missiles and drones of various types at Ukraine tonight. 72 of them were intercepted, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Valery Salushnyi, announced on Telegram. Among other things, ten out of ten Russian Kinshal missiles, three out of three Kalibr missiles and 59 out of 70 Kh-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles were intercepted.

14:59 Russia reports one dead in Ukrainian shelling

According to the Russian governor, one person has been killed in Ukrainian missile attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod. The man was hit by shrapnel when one of the shells exploded next to his car, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on Telegram. Five other people were injured in other attacks in the region. The Russian army had previously reported that Ukraine had fired a number of missiles at the Belgorod border region. They had all been intercepted. The information cannot be independently verified. Hours earlier, Russia had attacked Ukraine with dozens of missiles and drones. The main targets were Kiev and Kharkiv. At least five people were killed and around a hundred more injured.

14:27 Despite sanctions: Russia's largest airporthandles more passengers again

Russia's largest airport, Sheremetyevo, handled significantly more passengers again in the second year of the war of aggression against Ukraine despite sanctions. In 2023, 36.6 million passengers were counted, which corresponds to an increase of 28.7 percent compared to the previous year. Andrei Nikulin, Deputy Director of the airport near Moscow, told Interfax. Nevertheless, operations were still far below the 49.9 million passengers in 2019, the last year before the coronavirus pandemic and before the war. Two of the five passenger terminals in Sheremetyevo are currently in use. Immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EU states and many other countries suspended air traffic with Russia. Sanctions were imposed on Russian aviation. After the shock of the first year of the war, domestic traffic at the airport reportedly increased by 22 percent again in 2023, while international traffic rose by 50 percent.

13:55 Norwegian industry may sell weapons directly to Ukraine

Norway will allow its industry to sell weapons and defense equipment directly to Ukraine from 1 January this year. This was reported by "The New Voice of Ukraine " with reference to the Norwegian Foreign Ministry. "Supporting Ukraine is not only important for Norway's security, but also for the whole of Europe," Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide is quoted as saying. "In the acute security situation created by the Russian war of aggression, it is extremely important that we continue to support Ukraine. It is crucial to ensure the security of Norway and Europe. We must plan our further actions with this illegal war of aggression in mind. For this reason, the Norwegian government has approved the direct sale of weapons and defense equipment manufactured in Norway to Ukraine."

13:28 Injured also in the Zaporizhzhya region

A 75-year-old woman is injured in Russian airstrikes on a residential building in Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the "Kyiv Independent " with reference to Governor Yuri Malashko. The building that was attacked was badly damaged and the entrance was completely destroyed, said Malashko. The governor described the attack as "another act of genocide against peaceful people". According to the Russian armed forces, two attacks were carried out on the town at 9.30am.

12:55 Calls for Taurus deliveries grow louder

In view of the massive Russian airstrikes, there are increasing calls in Germany for German Taurus cruise missiles to be delivered to Ukraine. "Ukraine needs more ammunition, more spare parts and the Taurus must be delivered immediately in order to finally make the Russian supply more difficult," said Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chairwoman of the Defense Committee in the Bundestag, to the news portal T-Online. The pledge to support Ukraine for as long as necessary will "become a phrase if we do not continue to support Ukraine together with our European partners and do so much more strongly", Strack-Zimmermann continued. The Greens' security policy spokesperson, Sara Nanni, agrees with the call for reliable aid. Ammunition for artillery, Taurus cruise missiles and "spare parts for the large equipment we have supplied" are currently urgently needed in Ukraine. The CDU/CSU has also renewed its demands for Taurus deliveries. So far, Chancellor Scholz has rejected them.

12:20 Ukraine intercepts dozens of missiles and cruise missiles

The Ukrainian military says it has intercepted over 70 missiles and cruise missiles launched by the Russian armed forces. These include ten Kinshal missiles, 59 cruise missiles and three Kalibr missiles, army chief Valery Salushnyi announced on Telegram. The Ukrainian capital Kiev was the main target of the Russian missile and drone attack.

11:45 Massive Russian airstrikes: Ukraine urges allies to speed up arms deliveries

Ukraine is urging its allies to deliver weapons more quickly. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on Western partners to respond to the recent Russian attacks by "accelerating the delivery of additional air defense systems, combat drones of all kinds and long-range missiles with a range of over 300 kilometers," his ministry announced. Kuleba also called on the partners to make a decision and transfer frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs. In addition, the allies should end their contacts with Russian diplomats in the respective capitals and international organizations.

11:07 Russians devastate own village in airstrike

According to civilian authorities, a projectile accidentally hit a Russian village in the Voronezh border region during the latest heavy Russian airstrike on Ukraine. According to initial reports, seven farmsteads were damaged as a result, the governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, wrote on Telegram. There were no injuries. The incident took place in the village of Petropavlovka, around 140 kilometers from Ukrainian-controlled territory. Gusev spoke of the "accidental release" of the projectile. He did not specify the type of weapon. Unauthenticated videos are circulating on social media that are said to show severe damage to several houses in the village.

10:38 Massive Russian air strikes: Poland lets fighter jets take off

In EU and NATO member state Poland, the air strikes against neighboring Ukraine are being closely monitored. Two F-16 fighter jets each from the Polish and American air forces have taken to the skies for safety reasons, according to a command of the armed forces on Platform X. According to the Polish General Staff, it was only on Friday that a Russian missile entered Polish airspace for three minutes before leaving it again in the direction of Ukraine.

10:22 At least four dead in Ukraine

At least four people have been killed in massive Russian airstrikes in Ukraine, according to the authorities. An elderly woman and a married couple were killed in and around the capital Kiev, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the local prosecutor's office. Another person was killed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, according to the authorities there. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, at least 92 people were injured.

09:50 "If Western support for Ukraine is stopped, Putin will set new goals"

After a Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, President Putin speaks of retaliation. ntv Moscow correspondent Rainer Munz, however, does not believe that the attack will change anything about Russia's approach to the war. Overall, the Kremlin is entering the new year with great verbal confidence.

09:15 "Like the criminals of the Third Reich": Moscow threatens Ukrainian government with annihilation

What does Russia actually want in Ukraine? In any case, it seems to be less about preventing a possible eastward expansion of NATO. The Russian Foreign Ministry now declares: "Ukraine, which is infected with Nazism that has developed into terrorism, must be completely denazified and demilitarized. The Kiev regime and its leaders, who worship the criminals of the Third Reich, will end up just like their idols." Moscow does not provide any further justification for the alleged Nazi ideology of the Kiev government and President Volodymyr Zelensky, who himself is of Jewish origin.

08:39 "The hardest morning": How Kiev is experiencing the night of terror

For a few days now, Russia has been carrying out massive attacks in Ukraine, hitting the capital Kiev particularly hard. "This is the worst morning I've ever experienced in Kyiv, in terms of the air strikes. First drones, then cruise missiles, then the highest number of Kinschal aeroballistic missiles and now cruise missiles again," writes journalist Denis Trubetskoy. "I slept through the drones, woke up to cruise missiles - and have been in the hallway ever since, as the run outside to the bomb shelter can be even more dangerous with this intensity of fire. And there were a few scary moments when it was quite scary." Several people were injured by the attacks. According to Mayor Klitschko.

08:16 Heavy attacks also in Kharkiv: more than 20 injured, one dead

Not only the Ukrainian capital Kiev is the target of massive Russian attacks. Air strikes are also being reported from other parts of the country. According to initial reports from the authorities, one person was killed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv; more than 20 people were apparently injured.

07:50 Russia fires hypersonic missiles

The Ukrainian capital Kiev is the target of a heavy Russian missile attack. According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia used several Kinschal hypersonic missiles. Loud explosions can be heard in the city of millions. There are power cuts in several parts of the city, writes Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram. At least ten people were injured. Civil infrastructure facilities were hit and a gas pipeline was damaged. Problems with the water supply were also reported. According to a Russian Telegram channel, the Kinshal rockets are fired "every few minutes". "This is the first time that such a massive use of this type of weapon has been observed."

07:10 EON boss: Germany must never be so dependent on Russia again

The head of the EON Group, Leonhard Birnbaum, gives the all-clear for the winter when it comes to gas: "We are much better prepared than a year ago, the gas storage facilities are well filled," he tells the Rheinische Post. A lot would have to happen for there to be a shortage of gas this winter," Birnbaum told the Rheinische Post. When asked whether trade with Russia would ever be conceivable again, the EON boss said: "The West should do everything it can to ensure that Ukraine wins this terrible war. Our values are also being sworn by there. At some point, however, there will be a time after Putin. Why shouldn't trade be possible again then? But certainly at a completely different level. And one thing is very clear: Germany must not and will never again become so dependent on Russia."

06:35 Blood toll in Ukraine: How many Russians known by name have already been killed

How many Russians have already been killed in Ukraine? There are no reliable figures, but the independent Russian portal Mediazona, in cooperation with the BBC, is now providing an indication of the enormous blood toll: it has published the names of 40,599 Russian soldiers who have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022. The journalists point out that the actual figures are likely to be much higher, as the information they have verified so far comes from public sources, including obituaries, contributions from relatives, news in regional media and reports from local authorities. Since Mediazona's last update on December 15, the number of known victims has increased by 1,100. In total, almost 3,000 officers, including 341 with the rank of lieutenant colonel or higher, have fallen in Ukraine in the past 22 months.

05:59 All red: air alert throughout Ukraine

There is a nationwide air alert in Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force warns of Russian missile attacks via Telegram and calls on the population to seek safety. "A total of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air. Do not ignore the air alarm! Go to the shelters," it says. The air force claims to have fended off 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones during the night.

05:13 Klitschko: Air defenses deployed against Russian drone attack on Kiev

The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, writes on the online platform Telegram that the Ukrainian air defenses are causing the loud explosions that can be heard in Kiev. Falling drone debris had triggered a fire in a residential building in the Desnianskyi district. The district on the east bank of the Dnipro River is the most densely populated part of Kiev. Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kiev military administration, said on Telegram that the emergency services had also been dispatched to the Holosiivskyi district on the west bank of the Dnipro. There are no immediate reports of casualties.

03:45 Ukraine: Air defenses deployed against drone attack on Kiev region

The air defense in the region around Kiev is deployed against another drone attack. This is reported by the Ukrainian military on Telegram.

02:30 Many Leopard tanks from Germany are broken

Only very few of the modern Leopard 2A6 battle tanks supplied by Germany are still in service in Ukraine - Green Party budget expert Sebastian Schäfer is therefore calling for faster steps to make them operational again. At the turn of the year, the defense budget expert wrote to the defence companies involved, Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW): "Unfortunately, only a very small number of the battle tanks supplied can still be used by Ukraine." Repairs take a very long time because, according to the industry's repair workshop in Lithuania, there is a lack of suitable spare parts.

01:51 Military administration: At least 29 people killed in attacks on Kiev

At least 29 people were killed in the Russian mass attack on the capital on December 29, according to Serhii Popko, head of the military administration of the city of Kiev. "By 10:30 p.m. on January 1, rescue workers had recovered more bodies, bringing the total number of dead to 29. This is the most terrible attack on the capital since the beginning of the war," Popko says on his Telegram channel.

00:25 Russian attack on Kherson region injures 44-year-old woman

According to the head of the Kherson military administration, Roman Mrochko, a woman was injured in a suburb of the city as a result of a Russian grenade attack. The 44-year-old woman was in her house during the attack. Mrochko also says that the woman suffered mine trauma and a concussion.

22:59 Selinskyj: Russia suffers heavy losses on the battlefield

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Moscow is still suffering heavy losses on the battlefield. In an interview with the British weekly magazine "Economist", Selenskyj says that the idea that Russia is winning the war, which has now lasted almost two years, is "just a feeling". There are no real signs that Russia is interested in peace. Any suggestion that Russia is ready for talks only shows that Moscow is running out of weapons and soldiers. In order to reduce the Russian attacks, Ukraine must attack the strong Russian forces in Crimea and defend the cities in the east of the country. Mobilization is "the only way to protect our state and end the occupation of our country."

21:42 Video to show the work of Ukrainian air defense

The commander of the Ukrainian air force, Mykola Oleshchuk, publishes a video showing the air defense at work. Last night, the air force intercepted a total of 87 of the 90 kamikaze drones shot down by the Russian military. According to Kiev, this was a record number.

You can read about all previous developments here.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de