18:05 Ukraine: Refineries in Russia hit

Ukrainian forces claim two successful drone attacks on refinery installations in Southern Russia. Both installations near the city of Krasnodar were reportedly hit in the night, according to the Agency Unian, citing informed military sources. Several fuel tanks were set on fire during the attacks. According to the report, the fires were still burning in the afternoon. Thick smoke clouds had formed over both refineries. There is no comment from the Russian side.

17:46 Dutch Minister: Support for Ukraine is "unwavering"

The Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine, according to statements from both the Dutch Foreign and Defense Ministers during a visit to Kiev. "I would like to emphasize that our support for Ukraine is unwavering," says new Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans. Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp adds that the Netherlands stands with Ukraine and will continue to support it politically, militarily, financially, and morally. Both ministers were received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Kiev. The Party PVV of Dutch right-wing populist Geert Wilders is the strongest force in the new coalition government in the Netherlands.

17:25 Ukraine: Another Su-25 fighter jet shot down

The Ukrainian military claims to have shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in the contested area of Donetsk, according to military reports. The Russian jet was reportedly shot down near the town of Porkovsk by surface-to-air missiles and is now burning in the steppe of the Ukrainian Donbass region.

17:03 India and Russia to simplify bilateral money transfers

A key focus of the upcoming summit between India and Russia will be the simplification of money transfers between the two countries, according to reports in the Indian newspaper "The Economic Times." Mechanisms for easier and faster transactions are to be developed. The background is Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT payment system and the significant increase in bilateral trade since the Ukraine conflict. The meeting between Indian Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin takes place on Tuesday in Moscow.

16:46 AfD leader Weidel hopes for Trump victory due to Ukraine policy

AfD leader Alice Weidel expressed her hope for a victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November, among other reasons, due to his Ukraine policy. "Definitely, I will vote for Donald Trump," Weidel said in a ZDF "Summer Interview." The AfD leader hopes for a cessation of Ukraine aid from the US if Trump is re-elected. Trump had "promised to end the war in Ukraine by cutting off the financial resources," Weidel said. "And I believe he will keep his word."

16:23 Ukraine: Russia hit fake Patriot systems

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschtschuk, Russia hit decoy Patriot-Systems instead of the real ones during an attack on a refinery in the Black Sea port of Yushny. These were installed to deceive the attackers. Russia had previously reported the destruction of two launchers for Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. Oleschtschuk had also reported earlier that only decoys had been hit during a Russian attack on a Ukrainian military airfield.

16:03 Russia reports series of explosions in occupied MelitopolAccording to reports from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, a series of explosions have been reported. The Russian military claims that five HIMARS rockets from the air defense system were destroyed above the city. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas, according to the TASS news agency. Civil defense forces are in action, it was reported without further details.

15:42 Kiev can generate more electricity againThe Ukrainian capital Kiev has reportedly restored two-thirds of its own electricity generation capacity, which was lost due to Russian attacks. This was announced by Petro Pantelieiev, the first deputy head of the Kiev city administration. The Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the city's electricity generation capacity, Pantelieiev added. "We plan to decentralize power and heating generation through the construction of small and medium-sized power plants," Pantelieiev said.

15:19 Hofreiter considers Chancellor's Ukraine policy with "certain concern"Following the latest round of talks between Germany, Britain, and Poland, Green politician Anton Hofreiter has called on the German government to change its Ukraine policy. Both Poland and Britain have advocated for a more decisive stance towards Russia. Hofreiter expresses "certain concern" about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy, which he feels is not resolute enough, according to Reuters. Hofreiter is known as a strong advocate for much more extensive arms deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and Britain have raised some valid questions about the policy, especially that of the SPD and the Chancellor," Hofreiter said. Germany must therefore assume stronger leadership responsibilities in Europe.

14:59 Heusgen on war economy: "Russia won't be able to cope"The head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, sees economic problems in Russia as a potential chance for peace in Ukraine. The shift to a war economy by Russian President Putin is expected to be economically devastating in the medium term, Heusgen told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland when asked if he saw another way to peace besides military strength. "Putin will face significant economic challenges in the long run," Heusgen said. The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." Heusgen calls on countries like China, India, and Turkey, which continue to do business with Russia, to put more pressure on them. "This will prolong the war," he criticized.

14:39 Russia: Village in Donetsk region takenThe Russian army has reportedly taken control of another village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, according to Russian statements. The village of Tschigari is now under Russian control, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced. On Saturday, Russian troops reportedly captured the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donetsk.

14:22: NATO Summit in Washington may disappoint Selenskyy once again

The 32 NATO countries will once again confirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine one day will become a member of the Alliance, and they will offer the country further military aid in view. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not receive what he desires most: an invitation to join. According to diplomats, it is uncertain whether NATO has managed to acquire the seven air defense systems that Ukraine has demanded to defend against persistent Russian attacks. The Alliance plans to approve new billions in aid for Kiev. Who will foot the bill and for how long is unclear. All are agreed within NATO: A confrontation with Zelenskyy, as at the last summit meeting in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius a year ago, must not be repeated in Washington.

14:00: Mine clearing vehicles from Hamburg in use in Ukraine

A mine clearing vehicle from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the region of Kharkiv. The Hamburg Interior Senate reports this. Senator Andy Grote of the SPD had handed over the first of four mine clearing vehicles to the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, in mid-May. Three more are to follow by August.

13:32: Insider: Russian munitions depot hit by drone attack

A Russian munitions depot was reportedly hit by drone attacks in the region of Voronezh northeast of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian security sources. A member of the security services says that there is a "high probability" that there will be further explosions in military-industrial facilities.

13:03: Russia plans to use balloons to counter Ukrainian drones

Russia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by "The Telegraph". The so-called "Barrier" protection system is based on models from the First and Second World Wars. According to the "Telegraph" report, a Russian aerospace and defense company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22: Russia: One civilian dead after Ukrainian attack on Horlivka

A civilian is reported to have been killed in Horlivka, a city in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk, as a result of a Ukrainian attack. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ivan Prigogin, on Telegram. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reports of "heavy attacks by Ukraine" on the region.

11:44: Sharma: Le Pen's appearance causes stir in Ukraine

The situation at the front in Ukraine is deteriorating, but the announced weapons deliveries from the West are delaying. In addition, there is growing concern about a right-wing turn in France. An interview by Le Pen is causing particular attention, according to NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14: Ukraine: Five dead after Russian attack on Selydove

The Russians launched two guided bombs on the city of Selydove in the region of Donetsk. This was reported by the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk, Wadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were killed and eight were injured in the attack. Filaschkin reports that the bombs hit an industrial area. "No one can feel safe in the region of Donetsk," he writes.

10:51 Governor: Air alarm in the Saporischja region

According to the governor of Saporischja, Iwan Fedorow, the Russians are attacking the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. Fedorow announced this on Telegram and consequently declared an air alarm in Saporischja.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian attack on Cherson

Following a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Cherson, there have been several explosions in the city center. The governor of the Cherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on social media. In addition, the café "Lito" has caught fire. The building is said to have been reduced to its foundations. The authorities released a video that is supposed to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW sees no genuine willingness for negotiations on Putin's part

Vladimir Putin, according to US experts, did not show any real willingness for negotiations in his war against Ukraine after his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The analysts of the Institute for War Studies (ISW) in Washington report that Putin demanded instead a Ukrainian surrender through "demilitarization" and the handover of significant territories that Russia currently does not occupy. Putin also rejected a ceasefire in the conflict for two consecutive days. The Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the ceasefire to rearm and re-equip their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian Security Service reports successful destruction of Russian military installations

According to their own reports, agents of the Ukrainian Security Service, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force, have set two Russian military installations in Donetsk on fire. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) reports this on social media. The area is occupied by the Russians. In the city of Debaltseve, a fire was set in a logistics center, where tank equipment and ammunition were stored. In the village of Nowoluhanske, the Russian radio transmitter station R-330Zh "Zhitel" is said to have been set on fire.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian drones shot down

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that it has destroyed all 13 drones that Russia launched at targets in Ukraine overnight. In a Telegram post, they also report that Russia fired two Iskander-Raketen. The Air Force does not report whether the rakets were shot down.

08:44 After Ukrainian drone attack: Explosion in Russian Voronezh

An explosion has broken out in a warehouse with "explosive materials" in the Russian region of Voronezh after a Ukrainian drone attack. This was reported by the Russian governor of the region, Oleksandr Gusev, on social media. Gusev reports that all drones were shot down. Falling debris is said to have caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev writes about an evacuation, but not about injuries or deaths.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot air defense systems in Odessa destroyed

In the Ukrainian region of Odessa, two launchers for Patriot ground-to-air missile systems have been destroyed, Russian news agencies report, citing the Defense Ministry. Iskander-Raketen were used for the attack. The Patriot systems were located near the Juschnes harbor.

07:38 Governor: Russia fired rockets at Pavlohrad

In the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Serhii Lysak, announced this in social media. There were no fatalities or injuries reported. In addition, Nikopol was shelled with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones by the Russians. Three women were reportedly injured. In the city, several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged, according to Lysak.

07:09 Ukraine publishes numbers on Russian losses

The Ukrainian General Staff published new loss figures for the Russian troops in Ukraine. According to this, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In just 24 hours, the losses amounted to 1,150. According to the report from Kiev, two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were reportedly destroyed. Since the beginning of the large-scale attack, Ukraine claims that Russia has lost 8,155 tanks, 15,524 artillery systems, 360 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine. Western estimates give lower loss figures - these are only minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro River

The Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. The Ukrainian Navy posted images of the flotilla exercise on its Facebook channel. It is reported that combat operations and mine clearance were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia advances in the Donetsk region

Russian forces are reportedly advancing further in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Ukrainian military-affiliated channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka are said to be affected. Furthermore, it is reported that the Ukrainian defense forces are pushing the Russians back in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern Ukraine

The Russian forces attacked the Eastern Ukraine again at night with so-called kamikaze drones. The air defense in Kharkiv and Sumy reports drone incursions in several waves. There are currently no reports on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is on fire

After an accident at a gas pipeline, there is a fire on the Crimea. The administration of the Crimea, installed by Russia, reported this on Telegram. The fire is near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Aluschta and more than a dozen settlements has been interrupted. "There is no danger to the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reports. There are no reported injuries. It is unknown what type of accident caused the fire.

01:09 Russia reports interception of seven Ukrainian drones in southern Belgorod and Kursk regions near the Ukrainian borderRussian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones each in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which has been under almost daily Ukrainian attacks, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Seven more drones were shot down in the Kursk region, reported Alexei Smirnov, Governor of the further north and west located region. Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled approximately ten villages throughout the day, says he.

23:39 Kyiv reports 123 engagements in the Donetsk regionHeavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was hottest today in the area of Pokrovsk, as well as in the direction of Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reports in its evening situational report. All three cities mentioned lie in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. A total of 123 engagements occurred throughout the day. Forty-one of these were reported from the Pokrovsk area. There were 19 engagements in Lyman and 17 in Kurachowe. While the General Staff reports that 29 engagements at Pokrovsk have been repelled, 12 battles are still ongoing. The military leadership in Kyiv reports that defenders are doing everything they can to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

22:18 Russians reported to have suffered heavy losses at Czassiw JarRussian troops reportedly suffered heavy losses in the battle for Czassiw Jar - according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson, 5000 men were either wounded or killed. The tenacious resistance of the Ukrainian forces in a part of the village has now receded. The village has been a focal point of fighting for months.

21:49 Ukraine: Russia targeted decoys in air raidDuring a Russian air raid on the previous Wednesday, Russia reportedly destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot-Raketenbatterien - but, according to the Ukrainian Air Force Commander, the Russians fell for a decoy. They reportedly targeted decoys instead, said Mykola Oeschtschuk. The air raid targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrowsk oblast and a supposed Patriot-Battery in the Odessa oblast.

21:11 Chinese soldiers arrive for joint anti-terror drills in BelarusChinese soldiers have arrived in Belarus (formerly White Russia) for a joint anti-terror exercise. The exercise is scheduled to take place from July 8 to 19, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry's Telegram channel. "The joint training helps to exchange experiences, improve the cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details about the planned exercises have been released yet.

20:28 Zelenskyy: Russia will never again rule the Black SeaPresident Zelenskyy announced a new naval strategy in his daily video address. This will be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the near future. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never rule the area again.

19:41 Drone Alarm - Romania Raises F16s (Rumania raises two F16 fighter jets)The Romanian government raises two F16 fighter jets, after Russian drones approach Ukrainian territory - near their own border. They don't have to intervene yet. So far, no damages from drone wreckage have been reported, according to the Defense Ministry in Bucharest.

You can read about previous developments here. All previous developments can be read here.

The Netherlands continues to support Ukraine militarily and politically, with Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans stating that their support is "unwavering." Russian military analysts suggest that Ukraine may be using decoy Patriot systems to deceive Russia during attacks, as reported by the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschtschuk. The Dutch right-wing populist Geert Wilders' Party PVV is the strongest force in the new coalition government in the Netherlands, which may impact the country's stance on the Ukraine conflict. Russia is reportedly planning to use a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks, as reported by the British newspaper "The Telegraph." Volodymyr Selenskyy may be disappointed once again at the NATO Summit in Washington, as there are doubts about whether enough military aid for Ukraine will be approved and whether an invitation to join NATO will be extended.

Read also: