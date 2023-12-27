Livelihood security - 175 million euros direct payment to farmers
The state of Rhineland-Palatinate has paid out around 175 million euros in direct payments to around 16,000 farmers in the state in 2023. The money came from European Union funds, the Ministry of Agriculture announced on Wednesday. The average amount paid out per farm is around 11,000 euros.
According to previous figures, around 188 million euros in direct payments were made to farmers in 2022. For the approximately 16,100 farmers and their farms, this meant average payments of 11,600 euros. As in the previous year, the farms are dependent on the direct payments to secure their existence due to the energy crisis and drought, according to Agriculture Minister Daniela Schmitt (FDP). Payments will also be made in the coming year.
Announcement
Source: www.stern.de