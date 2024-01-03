District of Lüneburg - 17-year-old recovered dead from crashed car

A 17-year-old boy has died in an accident in the district of Lüneburg. Rescue workers were only able to recover the teenager lifeless on Wednesday morning, according to the police. According to the information, a 14-year-old with minor injuries had previously rung the doorbell of a house in the village of Haar and reported the accident and the driver still in the car.

Emergency services found the car lying on its roof in a ditch between the villages of Haar and Stapel, but were unable to help the teenager. The police did not initially provide any further details about the accident in the municipality of Amt Neuhaus. An investigation has been launched and an emergency counselor has been called in.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de