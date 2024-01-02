New Year's Eve - 17-year-old in custody: suspected of attempted manslaughter

A 17-year-old is said to have seriously injured a 21-year-old during an argument on New Year's Eve in Mannheim. He was remanded in custody on suspicion of attempted manslaughter, as the police announced on Tuesday. The suspect and at least four companions are said to have punched and kicked the 21-year-old. He then stabbed the victim in the arms and upper body. According to the police, a witness detained the 17-year-old at the scene, the companions fled. An arrest warrant was issued on Monday and the teenager was taken to a prison.

Source: www.stern.de