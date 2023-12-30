Skip to content
17 injured in fire near Recklinghausen

17 people were injured in a fire in an apartment building in Waltrop near Recklinghausen on Saturday. They were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, a police spokesman said in the evening. Many were able to leave the hospital again. The fire broke out in an apartment on the second floor.

An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
17 people were injured in a fire in an apartment building in Waltrop near Recklinghausen on Saturday. They were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, a police spokesman said in the evening. Many were able to leave the hospital again. The fire broke out in an apartment on the second floor. The cause was still unclear. According to the police, the building is no longer habitable for the time being. The amount of property damage was not known in the evening. There are 20 registered residents in the building.

