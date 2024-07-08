17:58 UN Security Council meets - Woodward: "Denounce cowardly and reprehensible attack"

The UN Security Council is reportedly set to meet on Tuesday regarding Russia's attack on Kiev, during which a children's hospital was hit. "We will strongly condemn Russia's cowardly and despicable attack on the hospital," stated the British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward on X. The request for a session was allegedly filed by the US, UK, France, Ecuador, and Slovenia. Russia holds a veto power in the Security Council.

17:38 Lauterbach: German authorities to bring Ukrainian children to GermanyGerman authorities plan to admit sick children from Ukraine to Germany for treatment. Lauterbach, the German Health Minister, announced on X that he had promised Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko that Germany would take in sick children in need at any time. A rescue flight is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the SPD politician. The flight was apparently planned before the attack on a children's hospital in Kiev. Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev thanked Lauterbach on X "for active solidarity and compassionate humanity." This could "save children's lives." Lauterbach condemned the attack on the children's hospital. Putin once again showed himself to be a war criminal through the "targeted attack on a children's hospital."

17:25 Eder: NATO should use window of opportunity to deter MoscowRussia has been deliberately preparing for war for some time. Philipp Eder, Military Commander of the Austrian Armed Forces, warns of a closing window of opportunity for NATO.

16:56 Death toll from rocket attack rises to 31The number of casualties from the large-scale Russian rocket attack on Ukraine continues to rise. "Thirty-one people have been killed, and 125 were injured," the Ukrainian Interior Ministry in Kiev reports. In Kiev alone, 20 people were killed and 61 were injured. According to Ukrainian Air Force reports, the Russian military fired 38 rockets of various types at targets in Ukrainian cities. Thirty of these were intercepted by air defense. President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously spoken of over 40 rockets fired at the cities of Kiev, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

16:39 Brandenburger refinery operating at 80% capacity without Russian oilOne and a half years after the abandonment of Russian crude oil, the important Brandenburg Raffinery PCK in Schwedt is operating at a capacity of around 80% with the help of new supply routes. This is what can be achieved with the current supply sources, said PCK CEO Rolf Schairer at the sidelines of a visit by the Federal Commissioner for Eastern Europe Carsten Schneider. The capacity is significantly above the capacity at the beginning of 2023 but below previous years' levels. From the perspective of the German government, the site is secure. The refinery had long processed only Russian oil from the Druzhba pipeline.

Ukrainian Intelligence: Russian Cruise Missile hit Children's Hospital

According to the domestic intelligence service SBU, a Russian cruise missile struck a children's hospital in Kiev. Relevant evidence, including fragments from the rear part of a Ch-101 rocket along with a serial number, were found at the scene, the SBU stated in a press release. At least two nurses were reportedly killed and seven others injured, including children, in the attack. Moscow had previously denied responsibility and claimed that the hospital was hit by debris from Ukrainian air defense rockets. However, no evidence was presented.

15:55 German government hopes for more air defense for Ukraine

The German government is hoping for more commitments regarding the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine at the NATO summit. Discussions about additional Patriot air defense systems requested by Kiev are ongoing and may even be continued "perhaps even during the summit," a high-ranking government representative in Berlin said. "We understand the priority." Decisions on Ukraine's desired NATO membership, however, are not planned.

15:40 Governor: One civilian dead in attack on Russian oblast Belgorod

According to the local governor, a civilian was killed in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian oblast Belgorod. The man was injured in the village of Nikolskoje and later died. Three other people were injured. The number of injured could still increase. Belgorod borders Ukraine and has been a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks.

15:24 Zelensky: "What cynicism the scoundrels in the Kremlin are bringing out today"

President Zelensky reacted angrily to Russian claims that a missile defense system error was responsible for the damage to a children's hospital in Kiev. "What cynicism the scoundrels in the Kremlin are bringing out today, that it was allegedly the Ukrainian air defense and not a targeted missile strike that killed and injured so many people," the Ukrainian leader said at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. Zelensky thanked all those who had posted videos online showing "that it's not just a part of this or that rocket, but a direct missile strike that killed and injured many people." Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry had claimed in a statement that a surface-to-air missile fired from the outskirts had caused the damage.

15:07 German government directly addresses Putin over missile attack

The German government condemns the heavy Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, including on a children's hospital in the capital Kiev, sharply. The government spokeswoman urges Putin to "immediately end this war of aggression against so many innocent people," the spokeswoman for the Foreign Office in Berlin said. "The situation of civilians and children in Ukraine is in large parts dramatic."

14:55 Insider: NATO Summit to Clearly Show Support for Ukraine

The NATO summit from Tuesday to Thursday will send a "very clear message" of support for Ukraine, according to a German government representative. The 32 NATO countries could pledge around 40 billion Euros to the country annually, this is expected at the meeting. NATO itself will not take an active role in Ukraine.

14:47 Tusk: Decision on Peace Not Without Ukraine

President Zelenskyy announces retaliation for the massive Russian missile attack, in which, according to Ukrainian reports, at least 29 people were killed nationwide. Ukraine will also apply for a UN Security Council meeting, says Zelenskyy during his visit to Warsaw. In addition, his country expects concrete steps from its allies regarding strengthening Ukrainian air defense at the NATO summit this week.

14:38 Tusk: Decision on Peace Not Without Ukraine

Peace in Ukraine can only be with Ukraine, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. No one can make such a decision without Ukraine's involvement, Tusk said in Warsaw during Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's visit. Both signed a security agreement between their countries. Ukraine can count on Poland's support in its bid to join NATO.

14:24 Orban after Putin Talk: Hungary Excludes Russian Attack on NATO

Putin does not intend to attack NATO, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is convinced: "No serious person can speak of Russia's intention to attack NATO," Orban told the "Bild" newspaper. Attacking NATO - not just for Russia, but for anyone in the world - is completely impossible, as it is the strongest military alliance, Orban said. However, the condition is that the unity of NATO is maintained and Article 5 of the NATO Treaty is respected by all. This regulates the mutual defense commitment in the Alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more Allies is considered an attack against all. Orban also referred to the many problems that Russia already has at the front with Ukraine.

13:58 Ambassador Jäger: "This is How Russian Negotiation Will and Peace Intentions Look"

Diplomatic representatives of several Western countries in Ukraine condemn the latest Russian air raids on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people have been killed and about 90 injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital is also hit. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is a war against civilians. This is how Russian negotiation readiness and peace intentions look," writes German Ambassador Martin Jäger on X.

13:46 "Defensive Capabilities are Still Insufficient" - Ukraine Demands More Air Defense Systems

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerow urges the allies of his country to decide quickly on the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defensive capabilities are still insufficient," Umerow writes on Telegram after the massive wave of Russian missile attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the missile attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed in the morning and dozens more injured.

13:30 Russia: Airbase facilities attacked by Russian forces (Moscow's Defense Ministry reports)

The Russian military, according to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, has attacked Ukrainian airbase facilities. Targeted were also military industrial facilities. "The objectives of the attack have been achieved. The designated targets were hit," the ministry states. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are not targeting civilian targets.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" within a day

Personnel losses on the Russian side, according to official figures from Kiev, remain high: Within one day, 1200 Russian soldiers are said to have been killed or unable to continue fighting in the war. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated" since the start of the war in February 2022. The Defense Ministry, in its daily reports on Russian losses, reports that the enemy has lost 16 more tanks (8171). Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine counts roughly 15,700 armored vehicles and around 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. These figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "peace mission": Orban "speaks not for Europe" in Beijing

Despite Hungarian Prime Minister Orban's efforts to present himself with his self-proclaimed "peace mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing, he cannot speak for the European Union in this capacity. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distances himself from Orban's visit to China. Orban, as Habeck clarified to the TV station Welt, traveled to China as the Hungarian prime minister and not as a representative of Europe. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians could and should visit China, the Green politician added. "I was there myself just recently. That's not a problem in itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics is often, in my opinion, not in line with the thinking of the European Union, namely liberalism from within and European self-confidence from without, but rather seeks an unnecessarily close relationship with certain political leaders in my view."

12:25 Governor: Three dead in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine

During daylight hours, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyj Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk. A rocket hit an unspecified building, the regional governor reported on Telegram.

12:10 Russian air raid on Kiev: Death toll rises to nine

The death toll from the Russian air raid on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the prosecutor's office. A children's clinic was also destroyed. The search for victims in the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death toll rises to seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, as reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," Klitschko told Reuters news agency while standing next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

More about this here.

11:24 Authorities report ten dead and over thirty wounded in Kryvyj Rih attack

In the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, according to local authorities, ten people were killed and over thirty were injured in a heavy Russian rocket attack. Several impacts were reported. Damage was reported at the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on war developments: "Next months will be much more brutal than we think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant increase in the intensity of the war developments in the coming months based on his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more brutal than we think," Orban said in an interview with "Bild" and other Axel Springer media in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the supply of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the determination of the Russians. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five dead in Russian air raids on Kiev - Children's hospital hit

The Ukrainian military administration reports that Kiev was attacked in several waves with rockets by the Russian army. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were dozens of explosions, presumably from anti-aircraft missiles, as a reporter for the German press agency dpa reported. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, there was also a hit on a children's hospital.

More about this here.

10:40 Before NATO Summit: Zelenskyy meets with Poland's leadership in Warsaw

Before the NATO Summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Minister President Donald Tusk is planned, as the Polish government announced. Tusk recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Selenskyy. In the early afternoon, Zelenskyy will then meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Ukraine under attack by Russia. It also plays an important role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians shoot down Russian drone with small aircraft

Weapons deliveries from the West are delayed. The creativity of Ukraine in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated in drone hunt footage. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a small aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi calls for ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine

China's President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire in Ukraine followed by negotiations. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this should be achieved or who the key players would be. Orban unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkasy and Zhytomyr

The Ukrainian Air Force claims to have shot down three Russian missiles in the night. According to its own reports, Russia attacked with six Kh-101 missiles. The three destroyed missiles were over the Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions. There is currently no information on possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius angry before NATO Summit about small defense budget

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure in his first public statement since the coalition agreement of the traffic light government about the consequences of the compromise. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I applied for. That's frustrating for me because I can't get things going as quickly as Zeitgeist and threat situation require," Pistorius said during a visit to Fairbanks, Alaska for the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024. Pistorius added: "We'll see what happens in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institute: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war capabilitiesSanctions have barely affected Russia's ability to wage war. This conclusion comes from a research project by four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The country's economy is growing strongly in the face of the arms boom at the moment, but sanctions work long-term like a creeping poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber by UkraineThe Russian domestic security service FSB reportedly prevented Ukrainian troops from capturing a strategic bomber of the type Tu-22M3 and flying it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kiev.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the warHungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian news agency MTI reports. Orban arrived in Beijing today, planned talks with China's President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people killed in mine explosion in CharkiwFour people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional administration head, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this to the news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on NikopolSeveral people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," quoting regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Modi travels to Moscow - first visit since war beganIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the first time since the war began. During the official visit, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, discussions about Russia's invasion in Ukraine will also take place. For Western observers, it will be interesting to see, Peskov adds, that Modi stayed away from the peace conference in Switzerland initiated by Ukraine in June. India's trade with the natural resources giant Russia has intensified recently.

04:21 Rockets head towards Kiev - danger avertedAfter the start of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airfield Olenja, an alarm was sounded for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reported that the danger had been partially averted, and people were advised to stay in bomb shelters in the east and south.

02:18 Orban's "Peace Mission": Orban Arrives in China

The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-declared "Peace Mission." He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is Orban's third surprising overseas trip since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency at the beginning of July. His previous visits were to Ukraine and Russia, which sparked fierce criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia Could Turn Against NATO States by 2029

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, emphasizes the need for a continuation of defense spending. Russia could potentially turn against NATO states around the year 2029, Breuer warned in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up potential that goes far beyond what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces are planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more soldiers and soldiers than the entire EU has in its ranks. Additionally, Russia produces between 1,000 and 1,500 tanks every year. 'If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they have a total of barely half of what Russia now spends annually on tanks.' We must be prepared."

00:57 Zelenskyy Meets Republican Mike Johnson

At the margins of the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the US House of Representatives Minority Leader, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official calendar, this meeting is planned. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of the summit during this week. There are concerns about future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family Killed by Mine Explosion Near Kharkiv

At least four people, including a child, were killed by an exploding mine in the Kharkiv region, according to regional governor Oleh Synyehubov on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road when they hit a Russian mine. The identification of the victims is still ongoing. Relatives reported that there may have been a total of six people in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against enforced peace

The Estonian President Alar Karis hopes for comprehensive support for Ukraine from the upcoming NATO summit both during and after the war. "The Alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," says Karis to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. A forced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine is not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," says the Estonian President.

21:00 New British government preparing weapons package for Ukraine

The new British Defense Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapons deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in the Black Sea port city of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine sweepers, and anti-tank missile launchers. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between the Ukraine and Great Britain signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had signed the treaty "for a hundred years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelensky on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense system

Ukraine is receiving a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The fact that a system would be made available was announced in June by the previous government in The Hague. A precise delivery date was not mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised the "undelayed" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin does not believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban states that Russian President Putin told him that he does not believe in a ceasefire agreement without peace talks. "He said that he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelensky said that he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia," says Orban to the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban visited Putin in Moscow last Friday, only a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian authority

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Economic Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine is dissatisfied with the fact that the Authority has not used the 150 million Euros provided by the European Commission.

You can read about previous developments here.

The UN Security Council is holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss Russia's attack on Ukraine, which included a hit on a children's hospital in Kiev, resulting in numerous casualties. German authorities, led by Health Minister Lauterbach, have pledged to admit sick children from Ukraine for treatment, as a rescue flight is scheduled for Wednesday, following Putin's targeted attack on the children's hospital. British Ambassador Barbara Woodward strongly condemned Russia's cowardly attack on Ukraine during the UN Security Council meeting, stating that Putin has shown himself to be a war criminal through such actions. According to Ukrainian Intelligence, a Russian Cruise Missile hit the children's hospital in Kiev, resulting in the death of nursing staff and children. Moscow has denied responsibility and claimed that the hospital was hit by debris from Ukrainian air defense rockets. Amidst this ongoing conflict, NATO is reportedly considering increasing its defense support to Ukraine, as a high-ranking government representative in Berlin suggested that additional Patriot air defense systems could be approved at the NATO summit.

Read also: