17:46 Dutch ministers: Support for Ukraine is "rock solid"

The Netherlands intend to continue their firm support for Ukraine following the latest government shift, according to their Foreign and Defense Ministers. New Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans stated this during a visit with Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in Kiev. Veldkamp added that the Netherlands would continue to support Ukraine politically, militarily, financially, and morally. Both ministers were received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Kiev. The Party for Freedom (PVV) of right-wing populist Geert Wilders is the strongest force in the new Dutch coalition government.

17:25 Ukraine: Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Another Russian Su-25 Fighter JetThe Ukrainian military claims they have shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in the contested Donezk region, according to their statement. The Russian jet was allegedly shot down near the city of Porkovsk by surface-to-air missiles and is now burning in the steppe of the Ukrainian Donbass.

17:03 India and Russia to Simplify Bilateral Money TransfersA key focus of the upcoming summit between India and Russia will be the simplification of money transfers between the two countries, according to The Economic Times. Mechanisms for easier and faster transactions are to be developed. The background is Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT payment system and the significant increase in bilateral trade since the Ukraine conflict. The meeting between Indian Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin takes place on Tuesday in Moscow.

16:46 Weidel Hopes for Trump's Win Due to Ukraine PolicyAfD Chair Alice Weidel expressed her hope for a victory by Donald Trump in the upcoming US Presidential election due to his Ukraine policy. "Definitely, I'll be voting for Donald Trump," Weidel said in the ZDF "Summer Interview." The AfD leader hopes for a cessation of Ukraine aid if Trump wins again. Trump had "promised to end the war in Ukraine by cutting off the financial resources," Weidel said. "And I believe he'll keep his word."

16:23 Ukraine: Russia Hit False Patriot SystemsAccording to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschtschuk, Russia struck false Patriot-Systems instead of the actual ones during an attack near the Black Sea port of Yushne. These were installed for deception purposes, Oleschtschuk stated. Russia had previously reported the destruction of two launchers for Patriot air defense systems. Oleschtschuk also reported earlier that only decoys had been hit during a Russian attack on a Ukrainian military airfield.

16:03 Russia Reports Explosion Series in Occupied MelitopolExplosions are being reported in the south Ukrainian city of Melitopol, which is under Russian occupation. According to Russian military reports, five HIMARS rockets from the air defense were destroyed over the city. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas, according to the TASS news agency. The civil defense is on site, but no further details have been provided.

15:42 Kiev can generate more power again

The Ukrainian capital Kiev has restored two-thirds of its own power generation capacities, which were lost due to Russian attacks, according to Petro Pantelieiev, the deputy head of the Kiev city administration. The Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the city's power generation capacities, Panteliejew added. "We plan to decentralize power and heating generation through the construction of small and medium-sized power plants," Pantelieiev said.

15:19 Hofreiter considers Germany's Ukraine policy with "certain concern"

Following the latest diplomatic meeting between Germany, Britain, and Poland, Green politician Anton Hofreiter called on the German government to change its Ukraine policy. Poland and Britain are demanding a more decisive stance towards Russia. Hofreiter, who is known as a fierce advocate for much more extensive weapons deliveries to Ukraine, expressed his concern about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy, which he deemed not resolute enough, to Reuters. "Poland and Britain have raised some legitimate questions about the policy, especially that of the SPD and the Chancellor," Germany needs to take on stronger leadership responsibilities in Europe, Hofreiter stated.

14:59 Heusgen on war economy: "Russia won't be able to cope"

Christoph Heusgen, head of the Munich Security Conference, sees economic problems in Russia as a peace opportunity for Ukraine. The shift to a war economy by Russian President Putin is likely to be economically devastating in the medium term, Heusgen told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland in response to a question about whether he saw another way to peace besides military strength. "Putin will face significant economic challenges in the long run." The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." Heusgen urged more pressure on countries like China, India, or Turkey, which continue to do business with Russia. "This will prolong the war," he criticized.

14:39 Russia: Village in Donetsk region taken

The Russian army has reportedly taken control of another village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The village of Tschigari is now under Russian control, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced. On Saturday, Russian forces, according to Moscow's account, had already captured the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donezk.

14:22 NATO summit in Washington could disappoint Selenskyj again

The 32 NATO countries will reaffirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine will one day become a member of the Alliance and will offer the country further military aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj will not receive, however, what he desires most: an invitation to membership. It is unclear whether the NATO will have obtained the seven air defense systems that Ukraine is demanding to defend against continuing Russian attacks. The NATO plans to approve new billions in aid for Kiev. Who will foot the bill and for how long is uncertain. All are agreed within the NATO: A confrontation with Zelenskyj like at the last summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius a year ago should not be repeated in Washington.

14:00 Mining vehicles from Hamburg in use in UkraineA mining vehicle from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the Charkiw region, according to the Hamburg Interior Ministry.

13:32 Insider: Russian munitions depot hit by drone attackA Russian munitions depot was reportedly hit by drones in the Woronesh region northeast of Ukraine (see entry 08:44). A member of the security services stated that the 9000 square meter depot was attacked. There is a "high probability" that there will be further explosions in military-industrial facilities, the informant added.

13:03 Russia: Planning to use balloons to counter Ukrainian dronesRussia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by "The Telegraph". The so-called "Barrier" defense system is based on models from World War I and II. According to the "The Telegraph" report, a Russian aerospace and defense company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22 Russia: Civilian death after Ukrainian attack on HorlivkaA civilian is reported to have been killed in Horlivka, a city in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk, following a Ukrainian attack. This was announced by the mayor of the city, Ivan Prighodko, on Telegram. Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on "heavy attacks by Ukraine" in the region.

11:44 Sharma: Le Pen's appearance causes a stir in UkraineThe situation at the front line in Ukraine is deteriorating, but announced weapons deliveries from the West are delayed. In addition, there is growing concern about a right-wing turn in France. An interview by Le Pen caused particular attention, according to NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14 Ukraine: Five dead after Russian attack on SelydoveThe Russians have launched two guided bombs on the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region. This was announced by the governor of Donetsk, Wadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were killed and eight were injured in the attack. Filaschkin stated that the bombs hit an industrial area. "No one can feel safe in the Donetsk region", he wrote.

10:51 Governor: Air raid alert in the Saporischschja regionAccording to the governor of Saporischschja, Ukraine, the Russians are attacking the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. This was announced by Fedorow on Telegram. Therefore, he has declared an air raid alert in Saporischschja.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian attack on ChernihivFollowing a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, there have been several explosions. This was announced by the governor of the Chernihiv region, Oleksandr Prokudin, on social media. In addition, the "Lito" café was able to prevent a fire. The building was destroyed up to the foundation. The authorities released a video that is said to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW assesses no genuine negotiation intentions from Putin

According to US experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed no genuine willingness for negotiations in his offensive war against Ukraine after his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington report that Putin demanded Ukraine's capitulation through "demilitarization" and the surrender of significant territories that Russia currently does not occupy. Putin also rejected a two-day ceasefire in the conflict. The Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the ceasefire to rearm and re-equip troops.

09:27 Ukrainian intelligence reports successful destruction of Russian military installations

According to their own reports, Ukrainian intelligence agents in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force set two Russian military installations in Donetsk on fire. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announced this on social media. The area is currently under Russian control. In the city of Debaltseve, a fire was set in a logistics center where tank armor and ammunition were stored. In the village of Novoluhanske, the Russian radio jamming station R-330Zh "Zhitel" is reported to have been set on fire.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian drones intercepted

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that it has destroyed all 13 drones that Russia launched at targets in Ukraine overnight. In a Telegram short message, they also report that Russia fired two Iskander missiles. The Air Force does not report whether the missiles were intercepted.

08:44 After Ukrainian drone attack: Explosion in Russian Voronezh

An explosion in a warehouse with "explosive materials" broke out in the Russian region of Voronezh after a Ukrainian drone attack. The Russian governor of the region, Oleksandr Gusev, reported this on social media. Gusev reports that all drones were shot down. Falling debris from the drones allegedly caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev reports on an evacuation, but not on injuries or deaths.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot air defense systems destroyed in Odessa

In the Ukrainian region of Odessa, two launchers for Patriot ground-to-air missile systems were destroyed, Russian news agencies report, citing the Defense Ministry. Iskander missiles were used in the attack. The Patriot systems were located near the Juschnes harbor.

07:38 Governor: Russia fires rockets at Pavlograd

In the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Serhii Lysak, reported this on social media. There were no deaths or injuries. In addition, Nikopol was shelled with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Three women were reportedly injured. In the city, several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

07:09 Ukraine publishes numbers on Russian lossesThe Ukrainian General Staff has published new casualty figures for Russian troops in Ukraine. According to this, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In the past 24 hours alone, the number of casualties was reported to be 1,150. According to a report from Kiev, in addition, two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were reportedly destroyed. Since the beginning of the large-scale attack, Ukraine claims that Russia has lost 8,155 tanks, 15,524 artillery systems, and 360 planes, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine. Western estimates give lower casualty numbers - these are only minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro RiverThe Ukrainian Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. The Ukrainian Navy posted pictures of the flotilla exercise on its Facebook channel. According to the report, combat engagements and mine clearance were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia advances in the Donetsk regionRussian forces are reportedly advancing in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Ukrainian military-affiliated channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, and Kalynyvka are said to be affected. Furthermore, it is reported in the message that the Ukrainian defense forces are pushing the Russians back in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern UkraineThe Russian forces have again attacked the eastern Ukraine at night with so-called Kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy reports drone intrusions in several waves. There is currently no information on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is on fireAfter an accident at a gas pipeline, there is a fire on the Crimea. The administration of the Crimea, installed by Russia, reports on Telegram that employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry are controlling the extent of the fire. The fire reportedly broke out near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Aluschta and over a dozen settlements has been disconnected. "There is no danger to the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reports. There are no reported injuries. It is unknown what type of accident caused the fire.

01:09 Russia reports shooting down Ukrainian dronesRussian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones each in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. The Russian Defense Ministry reports that seven drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which is reportedly subjected to almost daily Ukrainian attacks. Seven more drones were reportedly shot down in the Kursk region, according to Alexei Smirnov, Governor of the region further north and west. Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled about ten villages during the day.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 battles in the Donetsk region

Heavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was hottest today in the area of Pokrovsk, in addition, the enemy was active in the direction of Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reports in its evening situation report. All three cities mentioned lie in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. A total of 123 battles took place during the day. Forty-one of these were reported from the area of Pokrovsk. There were nineteen attacks in Lyman and seventeen in Kurachowe. While the General Staff reports that 29 attacks at Pokrovsk have been repelled, twelve battles are still ongoing. The military leadership in Kiev is doing everything to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, according to the military command in Kiev.

22:18 Russians allegedly lost thousands of soldiers at Tschassiw Jar

Russian troops reportedly suffered heavy losses in the battle for Tschassiw Jar - according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson, 5000 men were either wounded or killed. The tenacious resistance of the Ukrainian defenders forced them to withdraw from part of the village. The village has been a focal point of fighting for months.

21:49 Ukraine: Russia targeted decoys in air raid

In a previous Wednesday air raid, Russia allegedly destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot missile batteries - but, according to the Ukrainian Air Force commander, the Russians had fallen for a decoy. They had only destroyed decoys, Mikola Oeschtschuk said. The raid targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast and a supposed Patriot battery in the Odessa oblast.

21:11 Chinese soldiers arrive for joint anti-terror drills in Belarus

Chinese soldiers have arrived for a joint anti-terror exercise in Belarus (formerly White Russia). The exercise will be held from July 8 to 19, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry on its Telegram channel. "This joint training helps to exchange experiences, improve the cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details have been released about the planned exercises yet.

20:28 Zelenskyy: Russia will never again dominate the Black Sea

President Zelenskyy announced a new naval strategy in his daily video address. This strategy will soon be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never again dominate the region.

19:41 Drone alarm - Romania scrambles F16s

The Romanian government has scrambled two F16 fighter jets after Russian drones approached Ukrainian territory - near the border. They did not have to engage. No damage has been reported from drone debris, according to the Defense Ministry in Bucharest.

