17:44 Possibility of Russian Aircraft Shrouded in Tires' Enigma Potentially Resolved

The mystery surrounding Russia's military airforce covering some of their planes with car tires was rather elusive until recently. A prominent figure in the U.S. military has provided some insights. Schuyler Moore, a high-ranking officer at the United States Central Command, suggested that the reason behind this unusual tactic is to complicate the targeting of modern missiles. In Moore's words, "If you place tires on wings, numerous contemporary computer vision models struggle to recognize that it's an aircraft." This revelation was made during a discussion at the prestigious U.S. think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Previously, there were speculations about the tires offering an additional layer of protection against suicide drones.

16:56 Russian Forces Blow Up Ukrainian Coal Mine

In the Ukrainian mining town of Vuhledar, Russian troops have progressed and detonated one of the country's largest coal mines. Footage shows the explosion, resulting in the collapse of the structure over the mine's primary shaft. It's estimated that over 150 million tons of coal are held in the mine's seams.

16:19 Pistorius Views Defense Spending as a "Challenge"

Following the allocation of a 100 billion euro special fund, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius recognizes the need for further financing for the Bundeswehr beyond 2023. "The special fund will be fully utilized by the end of the year," Pistorius remarked after reviewing troop operations in Saarbrücken. "Then, we'll need to figure out where additional funds will come from." Pistorius highlights that there are 80 billion euros allocated in the federal government's financial plan for 2028. "I expect that this will serve as the base," Pistorius proclaimed. "We'll have to seek out further financing for procurement and infrastructure expenditures by then." He reiterated, "This will remain a substantial, central challenge."

15:51 Ukraine Targets Residential Buildings in Belgorod

Ukrainian attacks against Russian cities continue, with Belgorod near the border receiving recent attention. Videos display several vehicles and residential buildings engulfed in flames - others are damaged. Eight individuals have reportedly sustained injuries.

15:14 Chinese Ships Dock in Russian Vladivostok

After announcing joint military exercises, two Chinese ships arrived in Vladivostok, Russia, according to Russian reports. In the words of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Chinese coastal guard ships will be in Vladivostok until the 25th, under the invitation of the Russian border guard. The main objective is to "strengthen strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries." Beijing explains that naval and air forces from both nations will participate in drills such as "North-Joint 2024" in the Japanese and Okhotsk seas surrounding the Russian coast. Furthermore, China will participate in Russia's strategic exercise "Ocean-2024."

14:39 Baerbock Warns: If Ukraine Falls, Moldova Will Follow

In the perspective of Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, supporting Ukraine is crucial not only for Ukraine but also for neighboring Moldova's survival. "Whatever we do to support Ukraine contributes to Moldova's stabilization as well," Baerbock stated at a meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform in Chisinau's capital. "It's clear that the primary concern of the people here is that if Ukraine falls, then Moldova will be next."

13:56 Ukraine: Since 2023 Full-Scale Invasion, 97 Rescue Workers Lost

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion, has claimed the lives of 97 Ukrainian rescue workers from the state emergency service since then. This was reported by the service to Ukrinform. The service also disclosed that 395 rescue workers have been wounded while performing their duties. Ukraine commemorates "Rescue Workers' Day" today.

13:44 US Newspaper: Estimated Russian and Ukrainian Losses

In the Russian assault on Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of soldiers have allegedly lost their lives and sustained injuries on both sides, according to an investigation by the US newspaper "Wall Street Journal." Ukraine is said to have suffered around 80,000 fatalities and 400,000 injuries among its troops, based on a confidential Ukrainian estimate. The newspaper notes that Russia, according to Western intelligence agencies, has lost an estimated 600,000 soldiers - 200,000 killed and 400,000 wounded. Neither Kyiv nor Moscow has officially released their loss figures.

13:21 Munz: Russia Recruits Contract Soldiers by Coercion

By decree, Russia aims to expand its army size to 1.5 million soldiers. According to Kremlin correspondent Rainer Munz, this sends a dire message beyond the Ukraine war and hints at the sources of new soldiers.

12:55 Kremlin Justifies Army Expansion Due to Border Threats

The Kremlin justifies its intentions to bolster its military to the world's second-largest army with the rising threats at its borders. "This is due to the multitude of threats that exist at the periphery of our borders," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated during a press briefing. "It's caused by the unyielding hostility at our western borders and instability at our eastern borders. This warrants appropriate countermeasures." President Vladimir Putin has issued an order to ramp up the size of the Russian army by 180,000 soldiers, placing it second to China in terms of military strength.

12:30 RTL/ntv Trendbarometer: Over Two-Thirds Oppose Long-range Missiles for Kyiv's Defense The administration in Kyiv aims to strike Russian military supply lines - airports, operations centers, and infrastructure. A recent RTL/ntv Trendbarometer survey found that 64% of respondents are against the delivery of Western weaponry capable of hitting targets within Russia itself. 28% support such deliveries. The Greens (53%) and the FDP (58%) predominantly favor the supply of such missiles. On the other hand, only 34% of SPD supporters and 31% of Union supporters endorse this move. Not a single BSW supporter, and only 4% of AfD supporters, back this step. Over half of SPD and CDU/CSU supporters are against weapon delivery. Among AfD supporters, 91% reject the provision of long-range weapons, and among BSW supporters, it's an astonishing 97%. The opposition to such weapons deliveries is significantly higher in the east (83%) than in the west (61%).

11:49 Alleged Attacker Routt Wanted to Kill Putin and Kim Jong-Un, Nurse Claims

Ryan Wesley Routt, a suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, reportedly expressed his desire to kill Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un, according to nurse Chelsea Walsh. She encountered Routt numerous times while working in Kyiv in 2022. Walsh described Routt as the "most dangerous American" she had met during her time in Ukraine. He attempted to join Ukrainian volunteer brigades and fought alongside Ukrainian forces.

11:18 Controversial Film "Russians at War" to Show at Toronto Festival

The contentious documentary film "Russians at War" will be exhibited at the Toronto International Film Festival, organizers have announced. Previously, they cited "significant threats" due to the film and declared it would not be shown at the festival. Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova spent several months with Russian troops at the Ukrainian front for the film. The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada criticized the decision, stating that the festival was serving as a "platform for Russian propaganda."

10:51 Russian Ambassador Cautious about Peace Talks

Russian ambassador to Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, expressed reservations about potential peace negotiations in the Ukraine conflict. He suggests that a peace plan is necessary before assessing its alignment with Russia's views. Nechaev referred to statements by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who suggested that efforts to achieve peace should be expedited last week in a ZDF summer interview.

10:31 UN Development Program to Aid Ukraine for Winter

Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz is strengthening its partnership with the UN Development Program (UNDP) for energy security. Experts worry that many Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure may leave Ukrainians facing a harsh winter with numerous power, heat, and water supply disruptions. The UNDP plans to help minimize supply interruptions for the population, including through gas-powered generators.

09:55 Sumy Attack Leaves 280,000 Without Power

After an early morning Russian Shahed drone attack on Sumy, approximately 280,000 people remain without power. The Ukrainian air force claimed to have downed 16 drones, but some managed to cause damage to vital infrastructure.

09:28 Ukrainian Prisoner of War Beheaded by Russians

The Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner reported that a Ukrainian prisoner of war was beheaded by Russians after being bound with tape. The extent of Russian brutality and bloodlust is incomprehensible, according to a Ukrainian expert. A photo of the soldier who was killed in this manner was published on social media today. The sword, which bore the inscription "For Kursk," was used for the execution. Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova publish images of Ukrainian soldiers who have survived Russian captivity.

09:02 Chechen Commander Comments on Kursk Offensive

When Kyiv launched a surprise invasion in the Kursk border region at the beginning of August, the Russian military remained silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow expressed optimism on his Telegram channel: "Let's remain calm, enjoy some popcorn, and watch our guys demolish the enemy," he wrote on the first day of the invasion. Since then, Alaudinow has emerged as the primary commentator on the Kursk offensive, with Russian media broadcasting his statements. Such media prominence is only possible with approval from the highest levels, according to experts consulted by the news agency AFP. Like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Alaudinow seems to enjoy an uncommon freedom of speech, and some even speculate that he may be a potential successor to the allegedly ailing Kadyrov.

08:01 Ukraine: Russian Aerial Assault Targets Energy Sites in SumyUkraine reports another severe drone assault from Russia. Ukraine's air defense managed to shoot down 34 out of 51 Russian drones throughout the night, the air force reports. The assault was active in five regions. As per local authorities, energy facilities in the northeastern region of Sumy were also under attack. A total of 16 Russian drones were intercepted there, protecting critical infrastructure, including water supply systems and hospitals, which were shifted to backup power grids. Emergency teams are currently conducting repairs.

07:37 Ukraine: Russian Casualties Reach 1020Russia has suffered 1020 fatalities and injuries since yesterday, as per the Ukrainian General Staff. This adds up to a total of 635,880 Russian casualties since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. In the last 24 hours, six artillery systems and two tanks were damaged or destroyed, along with six armored vehicles and 66 drones.

07:10 Kyiv Post: Russian Military Airport Under AttackThe Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, was targeted by attack drones last night, according to the Ukrainian news site "Kyiv Post." The report includes videos with audible detonations and claims that strategic bombers armed with missiles and used for attacks on Ukrainian cities are stationed at the airport.

06:35 NATO Secretary-General Welcomes Long-Range Weapons DebateNATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes the recent international debate on permitting Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western long-range weapons. Stoltenberg told British broadcaster LBC, "It's up to each ally to make these decisions, but it's important that we coordinate closely on these issues, as we do." Ukraine has been seeking this permission from its allies to target Russian command centers, airfields, and infrastructure for weeks. On the concern of a potential escalation of the war, Stoltenberg stated, "But I still believe that the greatest risk for us is that Putin wins in Ukraine."

06:13 Facebook and WhatsApp Curtail Russian Propaganda Outlet RTMeta, the parent company of Facebook, has restricted the spread of Russian state propaganda through media outlets like the TV channel RT. RT, along with associated organizations, has been banned worldwide from Meta's apps, which include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. In the EU, RT was blocked since spring 2022 due to disinformation campaigns surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

05:33 Lukashenko Grants Pardons to 37 Prisoners in BelarusBelarus' authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has granted pardons to 37 prisoners. The presidential administration in Minsk reveals that they were convicted of "extremism," a charge frequently used in Belarus to label government critics. The pardoned group includes six women and several individuals with health issues. No details concerning the identities of these 37 individuals have been disclosed. In the past two months, Belarus has repeatedly pardoned prisoners who were incarcerated for protesting against the government.

03:11 UN Report: Human Rights Situation in Russia DeterioratingThe human rights climate in Russia is degrading, as per a UN report. "A systemic, state-backed system of human rights violations" has been established, reports Mariana Katzarova. Appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2023 as a special rapporteur on the situation in Russia, Katzarova reveals that this system is designed to suppress civil society and political opposition. Critics of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and dissidents are being increasingly persecuted, the report states. Katzarova estimates the number of convicted political prisoners to be at least 1372. These human rights defenders, journalists, and war critics have been convicted on flimsy grounds and sentenced to lengthy prison terms. In custody, they face torture. Political prisoners are confined to isolation cells, while others are forcibly committed to psychiatric clinics. The real number may be higher, as an employee suggests.

23:24 Sweden to Guide Planned NATO Presence in FinlandNATO is working towards establishing a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially assuming the leading role. This involves a special model of multinational NATO forces, known as Forward Land Forces (FLF), similar to those in other NATO countries bordering Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen announced this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expressed his gratitude for being asked by Finland to serve as the framework nation for this presence, indicating that this presence would strengthen NATO's collective security.

