17:38 Lauterbach wants to bring Ukrainian children to Germany

The German government will provide medical care for sick children from Ukraine in Germany. He has promised Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko that sick children in need can be accepted at any time, wrote Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach at X. A next evacuation flight is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the SPD politician. It was reportedly planned before the attack on a children's hospital in Kiev. Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev thanked Lauterbach at X "for active solidarity and compassionate humanity". This can "save children's lives". Lauterbach condemned the attack on the children's hospital. Putin has once again shown through the "targeted attack on a children's hospital that he is a war criminal."

17:25 Eder: Window of opportunity to deter Moscow "must be used"

Russia has been deliberately preparing for war for some time. Philipp Eder, Military Commander of the Austrian Armed Forces, warns of a closing window of opportunity for NATO.

16:56 31 Dead after Missile Attack

The number of casualties from the large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine continues to rise. "In Ukraine, 31 people have died, and 125 were injured," the Ukrainian Interior Ministry in Kiev reports. In Kiev alone, 20 people were killed and 61 were injured. According to Ukrainian Air Force data, the Russian military fired 38 missiles of various types at targets in Ukrainian cities. Thirty of these were intercepted by the air defense. President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously spoken of over 40 missiles that had been fired at the cities of Kiev, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

16:39 Brandenburg Refinery Operating at 80% Capacity Without Russian Oil

One and a half years after the withdrawal from Russian crude oil, the important refinery PCK in Brandenburg, Germany, is operating at a capacity of around 80% with the help of new supply routes. That's what's possible with the current supply sources, said PCK CEO Rolf Schairer at the sidelines of a visit by the Federal Commissioner for Eastern European Policy Carsten Schneider. The utilization rate is significantly higher than at the beginning of 2023 but lower than in previous years. From the perspective of the German government, the location is secured. The refinery had long processed only Russian crude oil from the Druzhba pipeline.

16:22 Ukrainian Intelligence: Russian Cruise Missile Hit Children's Hospital

The lethal attack on a children's hospital in Kiev was carried out by a Russian cruise missile, according to findings by the domestic intelligence service SBU. On site, "relevant evidence, especially fragments from the rear part of a Ch-101 missile" including a serial number were found, the SBU statement says. At least two nurses were killed and seven other people, including children, were injured in the attack. Moscow had previously denied responsibility and claimed that the hospital was hit by debris from Ukrainian air defense rockets. No evidence was presented.

15:55 The German government hopes for more air defense for Ukraine at NATO summitThe German government hopes to secure more commitments for the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine at the NATO summit. Discussions about additional Patriot air defense systems requested by Kiev are ongoing and may even be continued "perhaps even during the summit," a high-ranking government representative in Berlin says. "We understand the priority." However, decisions regarding Ukraine's desired NATO membership are not planned.

15:40 Governor: Civilian dead in attack on Russian oblast BelgorodAccording to the governor, a civilian was killed in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian oblast Belgorod. The man was injured in the village of Nikolskoje and later died. Three other people were injured. The number of injured could still increase. Belgorod borders Ukraine and has been a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks.

15:24 Zelensky: "What cynicism, the scoundrels in the Kremlin are bringing out today"President Zelensky reacted angrily to Russian claims that a missile defense system error was responsible for the damage to a children's hospital in Kiev. "What cynicism the scoundrels in the Kremlin are bringing out today, that it was allegedly the Ukrainian air defense and not a targeted missile strike that killed and injured many people," the Ukrainian leader said at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. Zelensky thanked everyone who had posted videos online showing that "it was not just a part of a missile or a fragment of a missile, but a direct missile strike that killed and injured many people." Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry had stated in a statement that a surface-to-air missile fired from the outskirts of Kiev had caused the damage.

15:07 German government directly addresses Putin over missile attackThe German government condemns the heavy Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, including on a children's hospital in the capital Kiev, sharply. A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office in Berlin calls on Putin to "immediately end this offensive war against so many innocent people." The situation of civilians and children in Ukraine is "dramatic in large parts."

14:55 Insider: NATO summit to clearly show support for UkraineThe NATO summit from Tuesday to Thursday will send a "very clear message" of support for Ukraine, according to a German government representative. The 32 NATO countries could pledge around 40 billion euros to the country annually, which is expected at the meeting. NATO itself will not take an active role in the Ukraine.

14:47 Tusk: Peace decision not without UkrainePresident Zelensky announced retaliation for the massive Russian missile attack, in which Ukrainian authorities reportedly killed 29 people. The Ukraine will also apply for a meeting of the UN Security Council and expects concrete steps from its allies regarding strengthening Ukraine's air defense during the NATO summit this week.

14:38 Tusk: Decision on Peace Excludes Ukraine

Peace in Ukraine can only be with Ukraine, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. No one can make a decision about it without Ukraine's involvement, Tusk stated in Warsaw during the visit of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Both signed a security agreement between their countries. Ukraine can count on Poland's support in its bid to join NATO.

14:24 Orban after Putin Talk: Hungary Rules Out Russian Attack on NATO

Putin intends no attack on NATO, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is convinced: "No serious person can speak of Russia's intention to attack NATO," Orban told the "Bild" newspaper. It is impossible for Russia, not just for itself but for anyone in the world, to attack NATO, which is the strongest military alliance, Orban added. However, the condition is that the unity of NATO be maintained and Article Five of the NATO Treaty be respected by all. This article regulates the mutual defense commitment in the Alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more Allies shall be considered an attack against all. Orban also referred to the many problems that Russia already has at the front with Ukraine.

13:58 Ambassador Jäger: "This is How Russian Negotiation Will and Peace Intentions Look"

Diplomatic representatives of several western countries in Ukraine condemn the latest Russian air raids on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people have been killed and about 90 injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital was also hit. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is a war against civilians. This is how Russian negotiation will and peace intentions look," German Ambassador Martin Jäger wrote on X.

13:46 "Defensive Capabilities Are Still Insufficient" - Ukraine Demands More Air Defense Systems

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov urges the allies of his country to make quick decisions on the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defensive capabilities are still insufficient," Umerov wrote on Telegram after the massive wave of Russian rocket attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the rocket attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed and dozens injured in the morning.

13:30 Russia: Air Bases Targeted

The Russian armed forces have attacked Ukrainian air defense bases according to information from the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow. Targeted were also military industry installations. "The targets of the attack were hit. The designated objects were struck," the ministry reported. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are not targeting civilian targets.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" within a day in Kiev: According to official figures from Kiev, 1200 Russian soldiers have reportedly been killed or unable to continue fighting within a day. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports that since the beginning of the war in February 2022, a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated." According to the Defense Ministry's daily reports on Russian losses, the enemy has also lost 16 more tanks (8171). Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine counts approximately 15,700 armored vehicles and approximately 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. These figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information about its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "Peace Mission": Orban speaks not for Europe in BeijingDespite the fact that Hungary's Prime Minister is currently making great efforts with his self-proclaimed "Peace Mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing to make it look good: Even though Hungary has taken over the EU Council Presidency from July 1, Orban cannot speak for the European Union in this capacity. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distanced himself from Orban's visit to Beijing. Orban "went to China as Hungarian Prime Minister and not as a representative of Europe," Habeck clarified to the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians could and should visit China, the Green politician said. "I was there myself just recently. That's not a problem in itself. The question is: What is discussed there? And Hungarian politics is often, in my opinion, not in line with the thinking of the European Union, namely liberalism from within and a strong European self-awareness from without, but rather seeks an often too close proximity to what I consider to be the wrong political leaders."

12:25 Governor: Three dead in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in eastern UkraineDuring daylight hours, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the east of Ukraine, there were rocket attacks: At least three people have been killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk. A rocket hit an unspecified building, the regional governor reported on Telegram.

12:10 Russian air raid on Kiev: Death toll rises to nineThe death toll from the Russian air raid on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, the Prosecutor's Office reported. A children's clinic was also destroyed in the heavy attack. The search for people under the rubble is still ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death toll rises to seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko's statements to Reuters news agency, is one of the heaviest in the ongoing conflict that has been raging for over two years. "Look: It's a children's hospital," he says, standing next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities report ten dead and over 30 injured in attack on Kryvyj Rih

In the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, local authorities report that ten people have been killed and over 30 injured in a heavy Russian rocket attack. Several impacts have been reported in the city. Damage has been reported to the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on war developments: "Next months will be much more brutal than we think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant increase in the intensity of the conflict in the coming months based on his meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more brutal than we think," Orban said in an interview with "Bild" and other Axel Springer media in his office in Budapest. He referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the determination of the Russians. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five dead in Russian air raids on Kiev - Children's hospital hit

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were about two dozen explosions, allegedly from anti-aircraft missiles, as reported by a reporter from the dpa news agency. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the president's office, Andriy Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital.

10:40 Before NATO summit: Zelenskyy meets with Poland's leadership in Warsaw

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunch meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk is scheduled for the afternoon, as the Polish government announces. Tusk had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Zelenskyy. In the early afternoon, Zelenskyy will then meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the beleaguered Ukraine. It also plays an important role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Counter-Defense: Ukrainians shoot down Russian drone from small aircraftWeapons deliveries from the West are delaying. Creative ways the Ukraine deals with the lack of air defense systems are demonstrated in drone hunt recordings. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a small aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi calls for ceasefire and negotiations in UkraineChina's President Xi Jinping calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine followed by negotiations. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires "positive energy." Exactly how this will happen and which actors will be instrumental in this process, Xi did not specify. Orban unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and SchytomyrThe Ukrainian Air Force claims to have shot down three Russian missiles according to their own reports. In total, Russia attacked with six missiles of the Kh-101 type, reports the Ukrainian Air Force. The three destroyed missiles were over the region of Cherkassy and Schytomyr. Information about possible damages is not available yet.

09:10 Pistorius disappointed about low defense budget at NATO summitDefense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure over the consequences of the coalition agreement in his first public statement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I had registered. This is frustrating for me because I cannot start certain things as quickly as Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," said Pistorius, who is attending the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Pistorius said: "We will see what develops in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institutes: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war capabilitiesSanctions have had only a minor impact on Russia's war-making ability, according to a research project by four institutes, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The Russian economy is growing robustly due to the arms boom at the moment, but sanctions act like a creeping poison in the long term," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomberThe Russian domestic security service FSB reportedly thwarted preparations by Ukrainian troops to capture a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type and fly it into Ukraine, according to reports by Russian news agencies. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is a significant force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described China as a significant force in efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian news agency MTI reports that Hungary values China's peace initiative highly. Orban arrived in Beijing today, with planned talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people dead in Charkiw mine explosion

Four people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional administration head, Oleh Syniehubov, announced the deaths via Telegram, according to the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

06:26 Multiple injured in Russian attack on Nikopol

Multiple people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were reportedly injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Modi to visit Moscow for first time since war began

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making his first visit to Russia since the start of the war. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, discussions about Russia's invasion of Ukraine will be on the agenda. Modi's visit comes as Western observers find it interesting, given that he declined to attend the Ukraine-initiated peace summit in Switzerland in June. India's trade with the natural resources giant Russia has recently intensified.

04:21 Missiles headed for Kiev and Schytomyr averted

Following the launch of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airbase in Olenja, an alarm was sounded for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The Air Force reports that the threat has been partially neutralized, and people in the east and south are advised to remain in shelters.

02:18 Self-declared "peace mission": Orban arrives in China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-declared "peace mission." He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss "matters of mutual interest." Orban has already made three unexpected foreign trips since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency in early July. His visits to Ukraine and Russia drew harsh criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban would meet with Xi Jinping for talks.

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, is advocating for the strengthening of defense budgets. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries around the year 2029, as warned by Breuer in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces are planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more than the total number of soldiers in the five largest NATO armies in Europe. We must be prepared." In addition, Russia produces between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. "If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they have at most half of what Russia now produces in tanks annually. We must be prepared."

00:57 President Zelenskyy meets Republican Mike Johnson

At the margins of the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet Republican Mike Johnson, the US House of Representatives Republican leader, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official calendar, this is the case. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main themes of the summit during this week. There are concerns about future US support for the Kiev government, should Donald Trump win the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family dies in mine explosion near Kharkiv

At least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Kharkiv region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the regional governor, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road when they hit a Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is still ongoing. Relatives report that a total of six people were in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against forced peace

The Estonian President Alar Karis hopes that the upcoming NATO summit will provide comprehensive support for Ukraine both during and after the war. "The Alliance must send a clear message that the NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," says Karis, according to the Estonian news platform ERR. The history has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. A forced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," says the Estonian President.

21:00 New British Government to Provide Weapons Package for Ukraine

The new British Defence Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapon deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in the seaport of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine hunters, and anti-tank missile systems, in addition to large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Healey for Britain's strong support. During their meeting, the previously signed security agreement between Ukraine and Britain was also discussed. The former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had signed the treaty "for a hundred years or longer" in Kiev. As Zelenskyy noted on the platform X, discussions about further cooperation under this agreement were held with Healey.

20:34 Netherlands Confirm Pledge of Patriot Missile System

Ukraine is to receive a Patriot air defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The announcement that a system would be provided was made in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 combat jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin Doesn't Believe in Ceasefire Without Peace Talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin told him he doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement without peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelenskyy said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche." Orban had visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, just a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU Has No Evidence of Misused Foreign Funds by Ukrainian Agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent." The Ukrainian Finance Ministry had accused the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was dissatisfied because the Behörde had not used the 150 million Euros provided by the European Commission.

The German government is also concerned about the escalating situation in Ukraine, with Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius calling for a renewed commitment to military operations against Russia. Meanwhile, cyberwar continues to pose a significant threat. Russian hackers have reportedly launched multiple cyberattacks on Ukraine's vital infrastructure, including the power grid and critical databases. In a press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky condemned these cyberattacks, stating that they are a clear violation of international law and add to the suffering of the Ukrainian people. NATO leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, have pledged their full support to Ukraine in the face of this escalating conflict, including promising to strengthen Ukraine's cyberdefenses. With the situation in Ukraine remaining tense, diplomatic efforts to reach a political solution continue. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has confirmed Russia's willingness to engage in negotiations, but insisted that any talks must be based on respect for Russia's sovereignty and security concerns.

