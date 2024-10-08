17:30: Dutch Defense Minister in Kharkiv: Ukraine Needs to Maintain Distance from Russia

16:10 Approximately 660,000 Russian Troops 'Taken Out' During Conflict, Ukraine Declares

As per the Ukrainian Military Headquarters, Russia has suffered a significant loss of around 660,000 troops in its conflict with Ukraine. The Ukrainian military announced in a statement that 660,470 Russian soldiers have been "taken out," a term often interpreted as either killing or rendering them severely injured to the point of leaving military service.

15:14 At Least One Fatality in Russian Drone Swarm Assault

A Russian drone assault in Ukraine has led to at least one casualty. A 49-year-old individual's car was hit by a drone in the Kharkiv region, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Ukrainian authorities also mentioned that a gas pipeline was damaged and a warehouse was set ablaze in the Odessa region. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian forces launched rockets and 87 drones, of which 56 drones and two rockets were destroyed. An additional 25 drones went off the radar, potentially due to air defense missiles.

14:26 Egon Krenz, Former SED Leader, Advocates for Peace Negotiations in Ukraine

Former SED General Secretary and DDR State Council Chairman Egon Krenz believes the significant gains of the AfD and the BSW in the September eastern region elections signal a call for peace negotiations to halt Russia's war in Ukraine. "This is a plea: Listen to us now! We want peace politics. We want to live, not die," Krenz told the "Tagesspiegel" during a "75 Years of GDR" event in Berlin. Krenz praised the demand of the state premiers of Saxony and Brandenburg, Michael Kretschmer of the CDU and Dietmar Woidke of the SPD, as well as the Thuringian CDU chairman, for increased efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict.

The 87-year-old, who used to be Erich Honecker's deputy, confident, and successor, also agreed with former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder's stance on Russia's war in Ukraine. "I believe he has a strong position. I agree with him on this issue," Krenz said. Krenz and Schröder have a long history, including meetings in Bonn in 1980 and East Berlin in 1981. At the time, Krenz was the head of the communist youth organization Free German Youth (FDJ), and Schröder was the chairman of the Young Socialists.

13:52 Ukraine's Strategy Involves "Trading Space for Losses"

Mykola Bielieskov, a military analyst at the Ukrainian Institute for Strategic Studies, as described in the "New York Times," explains that Ukraine's strategy involves "trading space for losses." This means retreating from besieged cities after causing maximum damage to the Russians in terms of personnel and material losses. "This is about how much they lose before they realize it's hopeless," says Oleksandr Solonko, a member of the 411th Ukrainian Drone Battalion. Some Ukrainian commanders prefer to abandon positions or settlements to minimize their own personnel losses in the face of relentless attacks.

13:14 Ukraine: Russia Prioritizes Crimea Bridge Over Internal Objectives

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, discusses the delivery of S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to the Crimea Bridge region on the TV channel Espreso. "They certainly need to replenish their supplies," says Pletenchuk. "The Russians have indeed deployed significant air defense systems, or large-scale air defense, there. And they're not doing it without a reason – they require missiles, this isn't a coincidence." Russia values the Crimea Bridge more than similar objectives on Russian territory itself, says the spokesperson. The bridge holds more symbolic than practical significance, he adds. Ukraine aims to permanently destroy the bridge, but has yet to succeed due to its strong protection. The structure has been damaged twice by attacks.

12:48 Merz: If the West Backs Down, Russia Will Seek More

In a guest article for "Focus," CDU leader Friedrich Merz warns, "We should not be misled about the nature of this war, and neither should we be misled now. Putin is dismantling a political order in Europe that we built together with Russia, not against Russia, after 1990." Neither Europe nor NATO has transgressed any agreements or provoked Russia to launch such a war against Ukraine, Merz points out. If Ukraine remains firm and the West continues support, Russia will realize that further military violence is pointless. However, if the West retreats, "Russia has triumphed, and they will hunger for more."

12:14 Alleged Russian Dissenting Activist Dadin Reportedly Killed in Ukraine

Russian opposition activist Ildar Dadin is said to have been killed while fighting against Russia on the Ukrainian side. He reportedly died during battles in the Kharkiv region, journalist Xenya Larina wrote on the X platform. Authorities in Kyiv have yet to confirm this information. Dadin was sentenced to three years in prison in Russia in 2015 for participating in unauthorized protests. He served 15 months before being released from prison. In 2023, he went to Ukraine and joined the Russian Volunteer Corps to fight against Russia in the war.

11:34 Ukrainian Unit Posts Video of Drone Strike on Russian Tank The 60th Ukrainian Brigade has shared a video, claimed to be genuine, displaying a drone's precision hit on a Russian tank within the Donetsk region. The clip showcases the drone's strike resulting in an intense explosion, causing the tank's turret to soar skyward.

11:06 Casualties Reported in Russian Attacks in Ukraine According to "Kyiv Independent", at least four people were killed and around 30 were injured in Russian attacks in Ukraine the previous day.

10:33 Wuhledar Defender Discusses Russian Artillery Superiority As per Ukrainian reports, the Russian side currently holds an advantage of 3 to 1 in terms of artillery ammunition. However, a soldier from the 72nd Brigade, who once defended Wuhledar, states a worse situation related to the number of artillery systems. In the late summer, the Russians had a 10 to 1 advantage in artillery systems around Wuhledar. A soldier from the 72nd Brigade shared his concerns, stating, "One of our artillery systems can hardly stand against 10 of theirs." He also highlighted that the Russian forces can easily overwhelm the Ukrainian defense if they focus on a specific area.

09:59 Russian Attacks on Ukraine with Drones and Missiles The Ukrainian air force reported 87 drone attacks by Russia over Ukraine throughout the night. Furthermore, four missiles were shot down, and 56 drones along with two missiles were destroyed by the air defense. An estimated 25 more drones were likely brought down through electronic warfare measures.

09:13 Apology from Danish PM for Delay in Sending F-16 Jet Deliveries to Ukraine Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed her apologies to Ukraine for the delay in delivering F-16 fighter jets via a viral video in Ukrainian channels. She had initially intended to deliver the combat aircraft at the beginning of the war but faced lengthy discussions about its advisability. Denmark has promised to deliver 19 fighter jets to Ukraine but lacks both pilots and adequate time for training. So far, only a small number of F-16s have been deployed. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

08:31 "Kyiv Post": Death of North Korean Officers in Rocket Attack According to reports from "Kyiv Post", over 20 soldiers, with six North Korean officers being among them, were reported killed in a rocket attack near the Russian-occupied Donetsk. A confidential source added that these officers had traveled to consult with their Russian counterparts and demonstrate personnel training before initiating the attack.

07:50 Destruction of Russian Combat Positions in Ukraine by Storm-Shadow Missiles The Ukrainian Armed Forces' General Staff reported the annihilation of three combat positions belonging to Russian 35th, 27th motorized rifle brigades, and 2nd combined army. The operation was carried out by forces of the Ukrainian Air Force, rocket and artillery units, and other contingents. The operation utilized Storm-Shadow missiles and GMLRS rockets. Ukraine has been using Storm Shadow missiles for some time but has yet to receive the long-range variant. GMLRS rockets can be launched from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers with a range of approximately 70 kilometers.

07:04 ISW: Challenges in Recruitment for Russian Military ISW reports that the Russian Ministry of Defense plans to reward new recruits with generous incentives in the future. However, reports suggest that current recruitment efforts are yielding fewer results, indicating a need for increased financial incentives due to the inadequacy of the current recruitment strategies. The ISW estimates that Russia may face long-term limits in generating enough recruits due to its mobilization campaign, and such incentives may not effectively address these constraints.

06:20 Opportunities for Ukrainian Counteroffensive and Challenges for Russia Mark Galeotti, a Russia expert, suggests that by 2025, Ukraine will be ready to launch a large-scale counteroffensive, given the new equipment it is obtaining. He also notes that Kyiv is effectively utilizing its own rockets and drones to target Russian ammunition depots. However, Russian forces face challenges in recruiting soldiers despite generous payments, low labor force availability, and depleting military equipment stocks. Galeotti also highlights the potential threats to Ukraine from the strengthening of anti-Ukraine forces in Europe and the possibility of a Donald Trump victory in the US elections.

Five Republican US senators voiced worries over Hungary's increasing ties with Russia and collaboration with China, following their visit to the nation. The senatorial group included Jerry Moran, John Boozman, Susan Collins, John Cornyn, and John Kennedy. Senator Moran expressed concerns about Hungary's intensifying relations with Russia and the weakening of its democratic institutions, pressing for tighter unity between Hungary and its partners. "It's in our best interests for our nations to work closely together. We urge Hungary to heed and address the concerns of its allies." Hungary serves as a key ally of Russia within the EU. Prime Minister Orban has persistently hindered aid for Ukraine, advocated for discussions, and frequently mirrored Kremlin viewpoints. Despite condemning the war, Hungary has refused to supply Ukraine with weapons.

03:27 Missile Attack on Kyiv Apparently Avoided by Air Defense Units

Ukrainian air defense personnel reportedly thwarted a Russian aerial assault on Kyiv, as per the Ukrainian military's Telegram news channel. Details were not disclosed.

01:58 Russian Ambassador to the US Leaves for Moscow

Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, is reportedly concluding his diplomatic service, as per Russian media sources. He's returning to Moscow, according to a Foreign Ministry representative cited by the Interfax news agency. The "Vedomosti" newspaper reports that Antonov's departure is imminent. More information was not immediately available. Antonov has served as ambassador since 2017.

23:46 Ukraine: POWs Are Frequently Killed by Russians - 93 Soldiers Executed

Law enforcement authorities claim credible information that Russian occupying soldiers have executed a large number of Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to Ukrinform, Yuri Belousov, head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's Office, said on national radio: "We now have evidence of 93 of our soldiers who have been executed on the battlefield," he said. Belousov emphasized that 80% of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been executed this year. The practice of executing prisoners began in November 2023. "The attitude of Russian soldiers towards our prisoners of war has deteriorated," said Belousov.

22:14 Preliminary Territorial Concessions Under Consideration in Exchange for NATO Membership?

Ukraine is determined to regain territories occupied by Russia in the past decade. However, it lacks the necessary personnel, weapons, and Western alliance assistance to achieve this goal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy now states that Kiev is preparing "significant decisions" with Washington and other countries for the Contact Group meeting in Ramstein on October 12. According to the "Financial Times," Ukraine's new strategy involves requesting military and diplomatic support from its allies to bring Russia to the negotiating table. Western diplomats and more Ukrainian officials believe that meaningful security guarantees could serve as the basis for a negotiated solution, with Russia retaining de facto, but not de jure, control over the Ukrainian territory it currently occupies. Discussions are also underway about whether Ukraine could receive NATO membership as part of this.

21:23 Russia Faces Losses Three Times More Than Ukraine, Awaiting Tank Deliveries

Russia is losing, on average, three times more equipment than Ukraine and is "persistently depleting its stocks of inherited Soviet-era equipment, while its production, like Ukraine's, only covers a small fraction of what it's losing," says Jakub Janowski, a Prague-based analyst working for the Dutch open-source intelligence monitoring service Oryx. While comparing mobilization capacities, workforce, and production capacities, time currently favors Russia, warns Konrad Muzyka, a Polish analyst and director of Rochan Consulting. Janowski believes that despite Russia having more soldiers and greater firepower, it could still face significant issues if the West increases its support. Furthermore, several promised military equipment deliveries are pending. According to Oryx, Kiev is still waiting for promised deliveries of at least 280 tanks, 480 armored fighting vehicles, 1200 troop carriers, and 180 mobile artillery vehicles.

20:34 Ukraine Reports Downing of Russian Bomber, Shares Debris Photos

Ukrainian forces claim to have downed a Russian combat aircraft. The bomber was struck near the city of Kostiantyniwka in the Donetsk province on Saturday, according to the local military administration chief. Images show the remains of a charred aircraft that crashed into a building, setting it ablaze.

