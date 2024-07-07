17:25 Ukraine: Have shot down Russian fighter jet

Ukrainian forces have reportedly shot down another Russian Su-25 combat jet in the contested area of Donetsk, according to the military. The Russian jet was shot down near the city of Pervomaisk by surface-to-air missiles and "is now burning in the steppe of Ukrainian Donbass," the statement continues.

15:42 Kiev can generate more electricity againThe Ukrainian capital Kiev has reportedly restored two-thirds of its electricity generation capacity, which was lost due to Russian attacks. This was announced by the first deputy head of the Kiev city administration, Petro Pantelieiev. Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the city's electricity generation capacity, Pantelieiev added. "We plan to decentralize electricity and heat generation by building small and medium power plants," Pantelieiev said.

16:03 Russia reports explosions in occupied MelitopolExplosions have been reported in the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, which is under Russian occupation. According to Russian military reports, five HIMARS rockets from the air defense were destroyed over the city. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas, according to the TASS news agency. The civil defense is reportedly in action, but no further details were provided.

16:23 Ukraine: Russia hit fake Patriot systemsAccording to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, Russia hit fake Patriot systems during an attack in the area of the Black Sea port of Yushny. These were reportedly installed to deceive the attackers. Russia had previously reported the destruction of two launchers for Patriot air defense missile systems. Oleschuk also reported earlier that only decoys had been hit during a Russian attack on a Ukrainian military airfield.

16:46 Weidel hopes for Trump's re-election due to Ukraine policyAfD party leader Alice Weidel expressed her hope for a re-election of former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential election due to his Ukraine policy. "I definitely support Donald Trump," Weidel said in an interview with ZDF. The AfD leader hopes that a new Trump term would lead to the end of Ukraine aid. Trump had "promised to end the war in Ukraine by cutting off the financial resources," Weidel said. "And I believe he will keep his word."

17:03 India and Russia to simplify bilateral money transfersA focus of the upcoming India-Russia summit is expected to be the simplification of money transfers between the two countries, according to the Indian newspaper "The Economic Times." Mechanisms for easier and faster transactions are to be developed. The background is Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT payment system and the significant increase in bilateral trade since the Ukraine conflict. The meeting between Indian Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin is taking place on Tuesday in Moscow.

15:19 Hofreiter considers Chancellor's Ukraine policy with "certain concern"

German Green politician Anton Hofreiter calls for a change in the Federal Government's Ukraine policy in light of Germany's recent meetings with Britain and Poland. Both Poland and Britain have advocated for a firmer stance against Russia. Hofreiter expresses "certain concern" about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy, which he believes is not resolute enough, according to Reuters. Hofreiter is known as a staunch advocate for more extensive weapons deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and Britain have raised some questions about the policy, especially that of the SPD and the Chancellor," Germany must therefore assume greater leadership responsibility in Europe.

14:59 Heusgen on economic warfare: "Russia won't be able to cope"

The head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, sees economic problems in Russia as a potential chance for peace in Ukraine. The shift to a war economy by Russian President Putin is medium-term "economically devastating," according to Heusgen in an interview with the German Press Agency on the question of whether he sees another way to peace besides military strength. "Putin will face significant economic difficulties in the long run." The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." Heusgen urges more pressure on countries like China, India, or Turkey, which continue to do business with Russia. "This will prolong the war," he criticizes.

14:39 Russia: Village in Donetsk region taken

The Russian army has reportedly taken control of another village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The village of Tschigari is now under Russian control, according to the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow. On Saturday, Russian forces reportedly captured the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donetsk.

14:22 NATO summit in Washington could disappoint Selenskyy again

The 32 NATO countries will once again confirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine will one day become a member of the Alliance and will offer the country further military aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyy will not receive what he desires most: a membership invitation. It is unclear whether the NATO countries have managed to obtain the seven air defense systems that Ukraine has requested to defend against ongoing Russian attacks. The NATO countries plan to approve new billions in aid for Kiev. However, it is unclear who will contribute and for how long. All agree within the NATO that a confrontation with Selenskyy, as at the last summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius a year ago, should not be repeated in Washington.

14:00 Mine clearing vehicles from Hamburg in use in Ukraine

A mine clearing vehicle from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the Charkiw region. The Hamburg Interior Senate reports this. Interior Senator Andy Grote from the SPD had handed over the first of four mine clearing vehicles to the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, in mid-May. Three more are to follow by August.

13:32 Insider: Russian munitions depot struck by drone attack

According to Ukrainian security sources, a Russian munitions depot was hit, north-east of Ukraine in the Voronezh region (see entry 08:44). The 9000 square meter large storage was reportedly attacked by drones, says a member of the security forces. There is a "high probability" that there will be further explosions in military-industrial facilities, the informant explains.

13:03 Russia: Plans to use balloons to counter Ukrainian drones

Russia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by "The Telegraph". The so-called "Barrier" protection system is based on models from the First and Second World War. According to the "The Telegraph" report, a Russian aerospace and aviation company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22 Russia: One civilian death after Ukrainian attack on Horliwka

A civilian is reported to have been killed in Horliwka, in the Russian-occupied region of Donetsk, following a Ukrainian attack. This was written by the city's mayor, Iwan Prichodko, on Telegram. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on "heavy attacks by Ukraine" in the region.

11:44 Sharma: Le Pen interview causes stir in Ukraine

The situation at the front line in Ukraine is deteriorating, but announced weapons deliveries from the West are reportedly delayed. In addition, there is growing concern about a right-wing shift in France. An interview by Le Pen is causing particular attention, as reported by NTV journalist Kavita Sharma.

11:14 Ukraine: Five dead after Russian attack on Selydove

The Russians fired two rocket-propelled grenades at the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk, Wadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were reportedly killed and eight injured in the attack. Filaschkin stated that the grenades hit an industrial area. "No one can feel safe in the Donetsk region", he wrote.

10:51 Governor: Air raid alarm in the Saporischschja region

According to the Ukrainian governor of Saporischschja, Iwan Fedorow, the Russians are attacking the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. He announced this on Telegram. Therefore, an air raid alarm has been declared in Saporischschja.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian attack on Cherson

Following a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Cherson, there have been several explosions in the city center. This was reported by the governor of the Cherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, on social media. In addition, the Café "Lito" reportedly caught fire. The building is said to have been reduced to its foundations. The authorities released a video that is said to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW sees no genuine negotiation willingness from Putin

According to US experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after his meeting with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, shows no genuine willingness for negotiations in his offensive war against Ukraine. The analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington report. Putin also rejected a ceasefire in the conflict for two consecutive days. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the ceasefire to rearm and re-equip their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian Security Service reports successful destruction of Russian military installations

According to their own statements, Ukrainian intelligence agents, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force, set two Russian military installations in Donetsk on fire. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) reports this in social media. The area is currently occupied by the Russians. In the city of Debaltseve, a fire was started in a logistics center, where armored vehicles and ammunition were stored. In the village of Novoluhanske, the Russian radio transmitter station R-330Zh "Zhitel" is reported to have been set on fire.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian drones shot down

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that it has destroyed all 13 drones that Russia launched at targets in Ukraine overnight. In a telegram short message, it also reports that Russia fired two Iskander missiles. The Air Force does not report whether the missiles were shot down.

08:44 After Ukrainian drone attack: Explosion in Russian Voronezh

In the Russian region of Voronezh, a fire broke out in a warehouse with "explosive goods" after a Ukrainian drone attack. This is reported by the governor of the region Voronezh, Oleksandr Gusev, in social media. Gusev reports that all drones were shot down. Falling debris from the drones are said to have caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev reports on an evacuation, but not on casualties or fatalities.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot air defense systems destroyed in Odessa

In the Ukrainian region of Odessa, two launchers for Patriot ground-to-air missile systems were destroyed, Russian news agencies report, citing the Defense Ministry. Iskander missiles were used in the attack. The Patriot systems were located near the Juschnes harbor.

07:38 Governor: Russia fires rockets at Pavlograd

In the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This is reported by the governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Serhii Lysak, in social media. There were no fatalities or injuries. In addition, Nikopol was shelled with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Three women were reportedly injured. In the city, several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car and a gas pipeline were damaged.

07:09 Ukraine publishes numbers on Russian lossesThe Ukrainian General Staff has published new casualty figures for Russian troops in Ukraine. According to this, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In the past 24 hours alone, the number of casualties was reported to be 1,150. According to a report from Kiev, two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were also destroyed. Since the beginning of the large-scale attack, Ukraine claims that Russia has lost 8,155 tanks, 15,524 artillery systems, 360 planes, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine. Western estimates give lower casualty numbers - these are only minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro RiverThe Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. The Ukrainian Navy posted pictures of the flotilla exercise on its Facebook channel. According to the report, combat operations and mine clearance were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia advances in the Donetsk regionRussian forces are reportedly advancing in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Ukrainian military-affiliated channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, and Kalynyvka are said to be affected. In addition, it is reported that Ukrainian defense forces are pushing the Russians back in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern UkraineThe Russian forces have again attacked the eastern Ukraine at night with so-called Kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy reports encounters with Shahed drones in several waves. There is currently no information on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is on fireAfter an accident at a gas pipeline, there is a fire on the Crimea. The administration of the Crimea, installed by Russia, reports on Telegram that employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry are controlling the extent of the fire. The fire is near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Aluschta and over a dozen settlements has been interrupted. "There is no danger to the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reports. No injured have been reported. It is unknown what type of accident caused the fire.

01:09 Russia reports shooting down Ukrainian dronesRussian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones each in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which is reportedly subjected to almost daily Ukrainian attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reports. Seven more drones were shot down in the Kursk region, according to Alexei Smirnov, Governor of the region further north and west. Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled about ten villages during the day.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 battles in Donetsk region

Heavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was hottest today in the area of Pokrovsk, in addition, the enemy was active in the direction of Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reports in its evening situation report. All three cities mentioned lie in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. A total of 123 battles took place during the day. Forty-one of these were reportedly from the area of Pokrovsk. There were nineteen attacks in Lyman and seventeen in Kurachowe. While the Ukrainian General Staff reports that twenty-nine attacks at Pokrovsk have been repelled, twelve battles are still ongoing. The military leadership in Kiev is doing everything to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, according to the military leadership in Kiev.

22:18 Russians allegedly lost thousands of soldiers at Chassiw Jar

The Russian troops suffered heavy losses in the battle for Chassiw Jar - according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson, 5000 men were reportedly wounded or killed. The tenacious resistance of the Ukrainian defenders forced them to withdraw from part of the village. The village has been a focal point of fighting for months.

21:49 Ukraine: Russia targeted decoys in air raid

In a recent air raid, Russia allegedly destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot missile batteries - but, according to the Ukrainian Air Force commander, the Russians fell for a decoy. They had only destroyed decoys, said Mykola Oeschtschuk. The raid targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast and a supposed Patriot battery in the Odessa oblast.

21:11 Chinese soldiers arrive for joint anti-terror exercises in Belarus

Chinese soldiers have arrived for a joint anti-terror exercise in Belarus (formerly White Russia). The exercise is scheduled to take place from July 8 to 19, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry on its Telegram channel. "The joint training helps to exchange experiences, improve the cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details have been provided about the planned exercises yet.

20:28 Zelenskyy: Russia will never again dominate the Black Sea

President Zelenskyy announced a new naval strategy in his daily video address. This should be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the near future. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never again dominate the region.

19:41 Drone alarm - Romania scrambles F16s

The Romanian government has scrambled two F16 fighter jets after Russian drones approached Ukrainian territory - near the border. They did not have to intervene. No damages have been reported from drone debris, according to the Defense Ministry in Bucharest.

