17:25 Eder: "Use the window of opportunity to deter Moscow at all costs"

Russia has been deliberately preparing its economy for war for some time. Philipp Eder, Military Commander of the Austrian Armed Forces, warns of a closing window of opportunity for NATO.

16:56 Thirty-One Dead after Rocket AttackThe number of casualties from the large-scale Russian rocket attack on Ukraine continues to rise. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry in Kiev reports that "31 people have died and 125 were injured." In Kiev alone, "20 people were killed and 61 were injured." According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian military fired 38 rockets of various types at targets in Ukrainian cities. Thirty of these were intercepted by air defense. President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously spoken of over 40 rockets that had been fired at the cities of Kiev, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

16:39 Brandenburg Refinery Operating at 80% Capacity without Russian OilOne and a half years after the withdrawal from Russian crude oil, the important refinery PCK in Brandenburg, Schwedt, is managing an output of around 80% with the help of new supply routes. This is what can be achieved with the current supply sources, said PCK CEO Rolf Schairer on the sidelines of a visit by the Federal Commissioner for Eastern European Policy Carsten Schneider. The value is significantly above the output at the beginning of 2023, but below the level of previous years. From the perspective of the Federal Government, the site is secure. The refinery had long processed only Russian crude oil from the Druzhba pipeline.

16:22 Ukrainian Security Service: Russian Cruise Missile Hit Children's HospitalThe lethal attack on a children's hospital in Kiev was carried out by a Russian cruise missile, according to findings by the domestic security service SBU. "Relevant evidence, in particular fragments from the rear part of a Ch-101 missile, including a serial number," were found at the scene, the SBU statement says. At least two nurses were reportedly killed and seven other people, including children, were injured in the attack. Moscow had previously denied responsibility and claimed that the hospital was hit by debris from Ukrainian air defense rockets. No evidence was presented.

15:55 Federal Government Hopes for More Air Defense for Ukraine at NATO SummitThe German government is hoping for further commitments regarding the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine at the NATO summit. Talks on the additional Patriot air defense systems requested by Kiev are ongoing and "may even be continued during the summit," a high-ranking government representative in Berlin said. "We understand the priority." Decisions on Ukraine's desired NATO membership are not planned.

15:40 Governor: One Civilian Killed in Attack on Russian Oblast BelgorodAccording to the governor, a civilian was killed in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian oblast Belgorod. The man was injured in the village of Nikolskoje and later died. Three other people were injured. The number of injured could still increase. Belgorod borders Ukraine and has been a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks.

President Zelensky reacts angrily to Russian claims that a missile defense error caused the damage to a children's hospital in Kiev. "What cynicism the morons in the Kremlin are bringing out today, that it was supposedly the Ukrainian air defense and not a targeted missile strike that caused it," says the Ukrainian president at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. Zelensky thanks all those who have posted videos online "on which it is clearly visible that it is not just a part of one or another missile, but a direct missile strike that killed and injured many people." Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry had stated in a statement that a missile launched from the outskirts had caused the damage.

15:07 German government directly addresses Putin

The German government condemns the heavy Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, including on a children's hospital in the capital Kiev. "Putin must immediately end this war of aggression against so many innocent people," says a spokeswoman for the Foreign Office in Berlin. "The situation of civilians and children in Ukraine is in large parts dramatic."

14:55 Insider: NATO summit will clearly show support for Ukraine

The NATO summit from Tuesday to Thursday will send a clear message of support for Ukraine, according to a German government representative. The 32 NATO countries could promise the country annual financial support of around 40 billion euros, which is to be expected at the meeting. NATO itself will not take an active role in the Ukraine.

14:47 Tusk: Decision on peace not without Ukraine

President Zelensky announces retaliation for the massive Russian missile attack, in which, according to Ukrainian reports, 29 people were killed. The Ukraine will also apply for a meeting of the UN Security Council, says Zelensky during his visit to Warsaw. In addition, the country plans concrete steps from its allies regarding the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense at the NATO summit this week.

14:38 Tusk: Decision on peace not without Ukraine

Peace in Ukraine can only be achieved with Ukraine, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. No one can make such a decision without the involvement of Ukraine, Tusk said in Warsaw during Zelensky's visit. Both leaders sign a security agreement between their countries. Ukraine can count on Poland's support in its efforts to become a NATO member.

14:24 After Putin's speech: Orban rules out Russian attack on NATO

Putin intends no attack on NATO, Hungary's Prime Minister Orban is convinced: "No serious person can speak of Russia's intention to attack NATO", Orban told the "Bild" newspaper. It is completely impossible for Russia, not just for itself but for anyone in the world, to attack NATO, which is the strongest military alliance, Orban added. However, the condition is that the unity of NATO is preserved and Article Five of the NATO Treaty is respected by all. This article regulates the mutual defense commitment in the Alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more Allies shall be considered an attack against all. Orban also referred to the many problems that Russia already has at the front with Ukraine.

13:58 Ambassador Jäger: "Such is the willingness for negotiations and peace from Russia"

Diplomatic representatives of several western countries in Ukraine condemn the latest Russian air raids on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people have been killed and about 90 injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital was also hit. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is a war against civilians. Such is the willingness for negotiations and peace from Russia", German Ambassador Martin Jäger wrote on X.

13:46 "Defensive capabilities are still insufficient" - Ukraine demands more air defense systems

The Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerow is urging his country's allies to make quick decisions on the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defensive capabilities are still insufficient", Umerow wrote on Telegram after the massive wave of Russian rocket attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the rocket attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed and dozens injured in the morning.

13:30 Russia: Air bases targeted

The Russian military has reportedly attacked Ukrainian air defense bases according to the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow. Targeted were also military industry installations. "The targets of the attack were hit. The designated objects were struck", the ministry announced. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are not targeting civilian targets.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" in one day

The official losses on the Russian side, according to Kiev, remain high: 1200 Russian soldiers reportedly died or were no longer able to fight within one day. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated" since the beginning of the war in February 2022. The Defense Ministry in its daily reports on Russian losses in Ukraine has announced that the enemy has lost, among other things, 16 more tanks (8171). Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine counts around 15,700 armored vehicles and around 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. The figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in the Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "Peace Mission": Hungary's Prime Minister "does not speak for Europe" in Beijing

Although Hungary's Prime Minister may be making great efforts with his self-proclaimed "Peace Mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing, his country having taken over the EU-Council Presidency on July 1st, Orban cannot speak for the European Union in this capacity. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distanced himself from the visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister to Beijing. Orban "went to China as Hungary's Prime Minister and not as a representative of Europe," Habeck clarified to the TV-station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians could and should travel to China, the Green politician added. "I was there myself just recently. That's not a problem in itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics often behaves in a way that is not in line with what it should be," the Vice-Chancellor stated. "Instead, it often represents ideas that are, in my opinion, not in line with the core thoughts of the European Union, namely freedom within and European self-awareness without, but rather seeks an unnecessarily close proximity to certain political leaders."

12:25 Governor: Three Dead in Russian Attack on Pokrovsk in Eastern Ukraine

At broad daylight, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, among them the capital Kiev and Kryvyj Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the east of Ukraine, there were rocket attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city Pokrovsk. A rocket hit an unspecified building, the regional governor reported on Telegram.

12:10 Russian Air Strike on Kiev: Death Toll Rises to Nine

The death toll from the Russian air strike on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, the Prosecutor's Office reported. A children's clinic was destroyed in the heavy air strike. The search for victims under the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death Toll Rises to Seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," he told the news agency Reuters, standing next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities report ten dead and over 30 injured in Kryvyj Rih attack

In the city of Kryvyj Rih in the center of Ukraine, ten people were killed and over 30 were injured in a heavy Russian rocket attack, according to local authorities. Multiple hits were reported. Damage was reported at the administration building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on War Developments: "Next Months Will Be Much Bloodier Than We Think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant escalation of war intensity in the coming months following his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much bloodier than we think," Orban said in an interview for "Bild" and other Axel Springer Media in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the Russians' determination. "The energy of confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be bloodier than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five Dead in Russian Air Strikes on Kiev - Children's Hospital Hit

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were approximately two dozen explosions allegedly from surface-to-air missiles, as reported by a reporter from the news agency dpa. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Administration, Andrij Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital.

10:40 Selenskyj Meets Polish Leadership Before NATO Summit

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunch meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is scheduled for the afternoon, as the Polish government announced. Morawiecki recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Selenskyj. Selenskyj then meets his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in the early afternoon. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Russia-attacked Ukraine. It also plays a crucial role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians Shoot Down Russian Drone with a Light Aircraft

Deliveries of weapons from the West are delayed. The creativity of the Ukrainians in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated in drone hunt footage. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a light aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi Calls for Ceasefire and Negotiations in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires a "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this should be achieved or who would play a significant role. Orban unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and SchytomyrAccording to their own statements, the Ukrainian air defense has shot down three Russian missiles. In total, Russia had attacked with six Kh-101 type missiles, reported the Ukrainian Air Force. The three hit missiles were destroyed over the Cherkassy and Schytomyr regions. There is currently no information about possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius angers NATO summit over insufficient defense budgetIn his first public statement since the coalition government's budget deal by the traffic light coalition, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure over the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I had registered. That's frustrating for me because I can't get things going at the required speed, given the time of transition and the threat situation," Pistorius said, who is currently attending the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Pistorius added: "We'll see what happens in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Reports: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war capabilitiesSanctions have had only a minor impact on Russia's war-fighting capabilities, according to a research project by four institutes, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The economy of the country is growing robustly due to the arms boom at the moment, but the sanctions work long-term like a creeping poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber by UkraineThe Russian domestic security service FSB has, according to reports from Russian news agencies, prevented Ukrainian troops from capturing a strategic bomber of the type Tu-22M3 and flying it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the warHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Hungary values China's peace initiative, reports the Hungarian news agency MTI. Orban is currently in Beijing and plans talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people killed in mine explosion in CharkiwFour people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration head, Oleh Syniehubov, announced this via Telegram, according to the news agency Ukrinform.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on NikopolSeveral people, including a child, have been injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Indian Prime Minister Modi travels to MoscowIndia's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the first time since the war began. During the official visit, according to Kremlin sources, discussions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine will also take place. For western observers, it will be interesting, says Kreml spokesman Dmitri Peskov in advance, considering that Modi snubbed the peace summit in Switzerland initiated by Ukraine in June. India's trade with the natural resources giant Russia has intensified lately.

04:21 Missiles heading towards Kiev - danger avertedFour strategic bombers took off from the Russian military airfield Olenya, and Ukraine called an alarm for the entire country in the night. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reported that the danger had been partially neutralized, and people were advised to remain in shelters in the east and south.

02:18 Self-declared "peace mission": Orban lands in ChinaThe Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-declared "peace mission." There, he will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is already the third surprise overseas trip Orban has taken since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency at the beginning of July. Before that, he visited Ukraine and Russia, which drew fierce criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban would meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, is calling for an increase in defense spending. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries around 2029, Breuer warned in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up potential that goes far beyond what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces are planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more soldiers than in the entire EU. They also produce between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. If they took the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they would only have half of what Russia now produces in tanks annually. We must be prepared."

00:57 Zelenskyy meets Republican Mike JohnsonAt the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet with Republican House Leader Mike Johnson on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official schedule, this meeting is scheduled. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of the summit in this week. There is concern about future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family dies in mining explosion in the Charkiw regionAt least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the oblast, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road and hit a Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is ongoing. Relatives indicate that a total of six people were in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against enforced peaceThe Estonian President Alar Karis hopes that the upcoming NATO summit will provide comprehensive support for Ukraine both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," says Karis to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. An enforced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, this will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," so the Estonian President.

21:00 New British government preparing weapons package for UkraineThe new British Defence Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapons deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine hunters, and anti-tank missile launchers, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelensky on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile systemUkraine is receiving a Patriot air defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the news agency UNIAN. It was announced in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague that such a system would be made available. A specific delivery date was not mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp also promised "undelayed" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin doesn't believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin told him he doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement without serious peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelenskyy said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use this pause against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche." Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, just a few days after meeting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused foreign funds by Ukrainian agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent." The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission. The Ministry claimed the EU delegation in Ukraine was dissatisfied that the agency had not used the EU-funded money.

