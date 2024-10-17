17:13 Umbach expresses dissatisfaction: West may once more fail Ukraine - "Victory Strategy" remains an aspiration

17:13 Report: U.S. Switches Ukrainian F-16 Pilot Training to Younger Candidates

The United States is shifting its focus to training younger Ukrainian candidates to fly F-16s instead of experienced air force personnel, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, based on information from U.S. officials. This move is expected to extend the time it takes for Kyiv to have a full squadron of western-constructed aircraft by several months. A shortage of experienced Ukrainian pilots has led to this decision, with some officials believing that younger candidates are more open to western-style training. Ukraine urgently needs extra F-16s and pilots to strengthen its air defense. In August, one of the country's prominent combat pilots was killed, and one of its few F-16s was destroyed in a crash. The retired commander of the MiG-29 squadron had recently completed the training program. The crash has prompted questions about whether Ukrainian pilots are being thrown into battle without adequate preparation. The training for U.S. air force pilots typically takes about two years, according to retired U.S. Lieutenant General David Deptula, as cited by the Wall Street Journal.

16:48 Zelenskyy Asks Scholz for Long-Range Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pushing for a change of course from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to achieve his victory plan against Russia. "We need those long-range weapons from him. That's what's most important," Zelenskyy said, referring to Taurus cruise missiles that Scholz has refused to provide so far. Providing these weapons would support Ukraine's "victory plan," which includes having enough weapons to deter Russia from further aggression (see entry at 13:54). Scholz has cited the risk of targets in Moscow being hit from Ukrainian territory as a justification for his refusal to supply Taurus missiles. However, Zelenskyy made it clear that he does not see Germany having a say in the use of weapons from other countries against Russian targets. He respects Scholz's opinion but stressed that Scholz cannot advise Ukraine on whether to attack or not, as he has never provided the weapons. Zelenskyy pointed out that the effectiveness of long-range weapons was proven in the past, citing Ukrainian army attacks on Russian targets in Crimea, which destroyed 23 enemy ships and involved Ukrainian, British, and French weapons. Regarding Ukraine's pursuit of swift NATO membership, Zelenskyy said Scholz "has never said no and never said yes." "We are still in the process," he added.

16:28 Russia Looks to Construct Nuclear Submarines for Gas Export

Russia plans to construct nuclear-powered submarines for the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Arctic to Asia. This move would nearly halve the transportation time via the Northern Sea Route, according to Mikhail Kowaltschuk, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin and director of the Kurtschatov Institute, Russia's leading nuclear research facility. He presented the submarine project last week at an industry conference in St. Petersburg.

16:15 UK Police Investigate Post Office Package Explosion, Link to Leipzig Incident

UK authorities are launching an investigation into a package explosion at a post office. They are looking into a possible connection with similar incidents in Europe, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command. Following the disclosure of a similar incident in Germany, the Federal Prosecutor's Office has also initiated an investigation. According to BfV President Thomas Haldenwang, Russia could be behind the incident. In early October, MI5 chief Ken McCallum had warned of potential Russian acts of sabotage and arson, stating that Moscow aims to create chaos among Ukraine's supporters.

15:48 CNN to Accompany Ukrainian Elite Drone Unit

In late September, CNN will accompany a Ukrainian combat drone team, from the launch of weapons to their explosion. The team has reportedly been responsible for numerous such attacks, even deep into Russian territory.

15:27 France Sends Kamikaze Drones to Ukraine

France is sending newly developed kamikaze drones to Ukraine. According to French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, the tests have been successful. These drones, a development by the Franco-German defense conglomerate KNDS, have a 45-minute operating time and can observe, identify, and destroy static or moving targets within a five-kilometer radius. France plans to order 2,000 of these drones, with the first 100 to be delivered to Ukraine. The kamikaze drones are said to be a significant addition to the Caesar howitzers that France is supplying to Ukraine.

15:02 Weber: One Can Sense the Seriousness of the Situation in Zelenskyy - "NATO Has No Plan"

According to security expert Joachim Weber, the central demands in Zelenskyy's "victory plan" are currently not feasible. He explains in a ntv interview why these announcements still make sense from Ukraine's perspective and why NATO should urgently consider a Plan B.

14:38 Russian Lawmakers Approve Ban on "Propaganda of Child Neglect"

Russian legislators endorse a measure in its initial stage to prohibit "advocacy for child neglect." The lawmakers passed the bill in a unanimous vote, as evidenced in a live broadcast from the legislature. Parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin urged the parliamentarians to back the ban. "Today, a battle is taking place on the moral battlefield," he declared. The legislation would impact public content, including web content, media, advertisements, and films. Offenders could face penalties ranging from 400,000 rubles (approximately 3,800 euros) for individuals and 5 million rubles for firms. Russia grapples with a maturing population and declining birth rates, which are further complicated by the military engagement in Ukraine. Traditional values, championed by the Kremlin, the Russian Orthodox Church, and prominent public figures, are often touted as a barrier against Western liberal thoughts and a means to counteract Russia's demographic decline.

14:09 Upset Faithful Assault Troops and Rush Church in Ukraine

The military administrator responsible for the Ukrainian city of Cherkassy mandates that the local St. Michael's Cathedral will now pertain to another religious organization. Frustrated devotees of the Moscow Patriarch invade the church, resulting in chaotic scenes and several injuries.

13:54 Zelenskyy Proposes "Peace via Threats" in Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes his strategy for triumph against Russia to the EU member state leaders in Brussels. Zelenskyy expresses that the strategy entails "creating peace through threats." To accomplish this, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the US should see to it that a suitable missile arsenal is installed in Ukraine.

13:25 Fellow Prisoner: Abused US Inmate in Russia

Recently convicted US citizen Stephen Hubbard is allegedly being subjected to ongoing mistreatment in Russian detention, claims a fellow prisoner. Russian prison guards are reportedly beating the 72-year-old US citizen, depriving him of food, and tormenting him with electric shocks and forced sexual acts, says Igor Tychyko, a released Ukrainian soldier. A Moscow court sentenced Hubbard earlier this month to six years and ten months in prison for allegedly serving as a mercenary for Ukraine.

12:50 "Time Bomb": Specialists Warn of Russian Ghost Fleet

The so-called Russian ghost fleet is leaving oil trails across the world's oceans, posing a threat to the environment. According to an investigation by "Politico" and "SourceMaterial", Russian ships have caused major spills in at least nine instances over the years. The report suggests that Russia maintains a continually growing fleet of over 600 ships transporting oil, often with ownership shrouded in secrecy. Many of these ships are dilapidated, poorly maintained, and uninsured, making them hard to hold accountable in the event of a leak or serious accident. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard says these ships constitute a "significant danger" to marine ecosystems. "The oil spills and the risk of oil slicks are dreadful," says Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia program and an expert on ghost fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's a ticking time bomb."

12:23 Contaminated Land Heavily with Explosive Remnants - Kyiv Requests International Assistance

Ukraine is striving to swiftly clear extensive tracts of landmines and other explosive devices. Success is contingent upon support from partners, says Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Julia Swyrydenko at an international mine clearance conference in Lausanne, Switzerland. Also attending is Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal. Large swathes of Ukraine are contaminated with hundreds of thousands of mines, cluster munitions, and unused ordnance from both Russian and Ukrainian combat zones.

11:58 Moscow's Response to Victory Plan

Moscow remains stoic in presenting its conflict in Ukraine as a win. It maintains its composure in the face of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan." Meanwhile, dissenting voices are multiplying inside Russia. For instance, imprisoned ultranationalist Girkin refers to a "strategic loss," as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Further Russian Advance at Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Steel Production Could Drop Dramatically

Ukrainian steel production could plummet by half if Russian forces capture a significant coal mine near the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. This is reported by the Reuters news agency, citing Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian Steel Association. The mine produces a unique type of coal essential for coke production, a crucial ingredient in steelmaking. This is Ukraine's second-largest source of income after agriculture. According to trade data, steel exports totaled nearly $2 billion in the first eight months of this year - money critically needed to sustain Ukraine.

The Pokrovsk coal mine, the largest coking coal producer in Ukraine and one of the largest in Eastern Europe, lies 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk. The mine provides coal for coke production, which is required in steelmaking and is Ukraine's second-largest source of income after agriculture, as reported by Reuters. The frontline near the city has witnessed intense combat for several months and serves as a key target for the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk plays a crucial role in logistics for Ukrainian troops. According to trade data, exports of steel products amounted to almost $2 billion in the first eight months of the year 2024.

Before the EU summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is demanding more assistance for his country's "victory strategy." He stresses the necessity of additional protection for Ukraine as winter approaches in a video message from the plane to Brussels, which he posts on Telegram. Zelensky plans to present his "victory strategy" to his EU counterparts today. "All European heads of state and government will hear how we need to strengthen our position," he adds. "We must end this war in a fair manner."

11:05 Australia to Provide Ukraine with Several Old Abrams Tanks

Australia has opted to donate 49 of its outdated Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles explains that the government will transfer most of its US-made M1A1 tanks, valued around €150 million, to Ukraine – months after Kyiv requested them. In February, Marles had stated that this wasn't on the agenda of his government.

10:46 NATO Chief: Talks with Moscow Should Only Begin from a Position of Strength

The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suggests that Ukraine should only initiate negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. "We stand ready, if necessary, in the long term," Rutte states before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected. "Of course, we would like to reach a point where Ukraine can enter into negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. Until that moment comes, he (Zelensky) can count on continued support."

10:15 "Closest Tank Engagement I've Ever Seen" - Ukrainian Tank Destroys Russian Military Transporter

here.

A Ukrainian tank has destroyed an enemy troop transporter in the Russian region of Kursk from an unexpectedly close distance. Videos show the armored Russian vehicle being struck by a shell from the tank's cannon only a few meters away. A short while later, another Ukrainian tank fires another shot at the debris of the Russian military transporter. According to a Forbes report, the Ukrainian side is utilizing two tanks of types T-64 or T-72 from the 17th Tank Brigade of Ukraine. Former US General Mark Hertling calls the incident "the closest tank engagement I've ever seen" on X.

09:52 Russian Airstrikes also in Syria: Ten Civilians Killed

Russia's military is not limiting its attacks to Ukraine. There are also Russian airstrikes in northwestern Syria, where activists report that ten people were killed and another 30 injured on Wednesday evening. Among the ten killed civilians near the city of Idlib, including a child, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports. Among the injured are 14 children, it adds. The observatory states that Russia hit a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of the city of Idlib.

09:24 Deputy Commander of a Special Unit in Moscow Region Shot Dead

In the Moscow region, the deputy commander of a military special unit was shot dead in his car. As reported by the independent Russian website "Important Stories" among others, an unidentified assailant targeted 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. He had just returned from the war in Ukraine a week ago.

08:55 Russian Ultra-Nationalist Sees "Military Defeat" in Offensive Campaign

The imprisoned Russian ultra-nationalist Igor Girkin foresees no success for his country in the war. According to the Institute for the Study of War, the former officer estimates that the offensive campaign this summer and autumn has not achieved its goals. It is also unlikely that this will happen before the so-called mud season. Girkin even speaks of a "strategic military defeat." According to Girkin, who is wanted internationally for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has stalled and the offensives in the Donetsk region have only pushed back Ukrainian positions without breaking the front line. The Russian forces would need to use their reserves to defend against the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has been successful in repelling Russian offensives with minimal territorial losses, conducting strong counterattacks, preserving unused reserves, and maintaining morale in the military and society.

08:23 Dozens of Russian Drones Over Ukraine

Russia is once more bombarding Ukraine with numerous drone attacks. The air defense shot down 22 out of 56 Russian drones during the nighttime attack, the Ukrainian military reports. 27 drones were likely also taken down by electronic countermeasures and crashed. Two drones headed towards Belarus. However, five drones did hit infrastructure in regions near the front. Attacks on energy infrastructure are reported in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No casualties were reported, according to regional governor Vitaliy Kim. However, power outages were reported in some areas.

07:23 NATO Won't Invite Ukraine Soon, Says US AmbassadorNATO has no plans to invite Ukraine into the alliance imminently, as stated by US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, as reported by "Voice of America". She clarified, "NATO's stance on this matter is crystal clear. We've made it clear at the 75th anniversary summit this summer that Ukraine is on an unalterable course to membership and will eventually join the alliance. However, we're not yet at a point where the alliance is contemplating a prompt invitation," Smith stated prior to the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled his "success strategy" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's invitation to join NATO being the key component.

06:56 New Date for US-Led Ukraine Meeting AnnouncedThe United States has revised the date for a gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to November and will conduct it online. The White House disclosed this after a call between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, which also discussed new funds to aid Ukraine. Originally, Biden had scheduled a session of the Ukraine Contact Group for October 12 in Germany, but this was delayed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group, led by the U.S., consists of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, and holds meetings at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The most recent meeting in Ramstein on September 6 was the 24th such meeting since its establishment in April 2022.

06:30 Russian Advanced Weapons Found with HezbollahIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported that Israeli forces found advanced Russian weapons during raids on Hezbollah militia bases in southern Lebanon. According to the French daily "Le Figaro", Netanyahu stated that only the Lebanese army is authorized to carry weapons south of the Litani River, as per a 2006 UN resolution. "Nevertheless, Hezbollah has excavated numerous tunnels and hideouts in this area, where we recently discovered some high-tech Russian weapons," the newspaper cited him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine Sets Sad MilestoneA conference on mine clearance in Ukraine is taking place today in Lausanne. The United Nations considers Ukraine the world's most extensively mined nation. potentially, an area twice the size of Bavaria is at risk, along with mined coastal areas. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, there have been over 1,000 casualties from mines and unexploded ordnance - including 300 fatalities, with 30 fatalities this year alone. Over 2,100 mine-clearance experts are actively engaged. They have inspected over 1,500 square kilometers - an area equivalent to Berlin and Hamburg combined - and rendered safe over 530,000 explosive items. The government estimates the cost of clearing the country completely at around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Air Alerts in Extensive Areas of UkraineExtensive regions of Ukraine are under attack by Russian attack drones overnight. Air alerts are in effect in most regions, but no damage reports have surfaced as of yet. Simultaneously, the Russian air defense system in the Bryansk border region reportedly shot down three Ukrainian drones, according to the governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz. No damage or injuries have been reported.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine to Establish Weapons FactoryLithuania and Ukraine are preparing to create a weapons factory together, the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy announced. The plant will produce multiple RDX explosives. Construction is anticipated to commence in Lithuania next year.

00:04 Fire at UK DHL Warehouse: Police Probe Potential Russian ConnectionBritish police are investigating whether a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham was an act of Russian sabotage, as reported by The Guardian. An explosion took place on July 22, thought to have been caused by an explosive device in a package transported by air. No injuries were recorded. A similar incident transpired around the same time at a DHL cargo center in Leipzig, Germany, with the federal prosecutor's office taking charge of the investigation. Security sources suspect Russian involvement.

23:01 Zelensky to Attend NATO Defense Ministers' MeetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is slated to participate in the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, as per an updated schedule. Today, Zelensky revealed his success strategy, which includes a formal invitation for NATO membership.

Keep informed on all prior developments here.

The attack on Ukraine continues to escalate, with Kyiv urgently needing extra F-16s and pilots to strengthen its air defense. The crash of one of its few F-16s and the death of a prominent combat pilot have prompted concerns about the preparedness of Ukrainian pilots (Reference to: The attack on Ukraine).

In response to the crisis, the United States is shifting its focus to training younger Ukrainian candidates to fly F-16s instead of experienced air force personnel (The attack on Ukraine and subsequent sentence).

Read also: