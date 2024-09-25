17:08 Video: Ukraine disputes Russian dominance over the outskirts of Wuhledar's perimeters

Since 2022, Ukrainian and Russian forces have been squabbling over the mining town of Wuhledar, with combat intensifying as evident in social media footage showcasing intense fighting. However, the governor of Donetsk disputes reports of Russian troops stationed on the outskirts of the city.

16:31 Ukraine Calls for Financial Backing from Allies for Three-Year Drone StrategyUkraine has formulated a three-year plan focused on drone production, electronic warfare, and ground robot systems, according to Defense Minister Rustem Umjerow. He presented this strategy during his recent visits to the USA, UK, France, Germany, and the Ramstein gathering, as well as during the meeting earlier this month. "We've analyzed the number of drones required and our strategic, operational, and tactical utilization," states the minister. The strategy also outlines the precise number of weapons Ukraine can manufacture and the required funding. "Several nations have agreed to finance our drones and projectiles," Umjerow reveals. Referring to last year, he mentions that Ukraine employed drone swarm technology to assault or harm over 200 Russian military installations, including a Russian ammunition depot in Toropez. Ukraine has the capacity to produce more than 3 million drones annually but needs financial assistance from outside sources.

15:49 Brazilian President Lula Advocates for Brazilian-Chinese Peace Proposal at the United Nations, Despite Ukraine's RejectionBrazilian President Lula da Silva is advocating for the peace plan they co-developed with China at the United Nations, despite Ukraine dismissing it as "damaging." Although condemning the "invasion of Ukrainian territory," Lula emphasizes the necessity of creating conditions for diplomatic negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow at this juncture. China and Brazil unveiled their six-point plan in May. Lula's foreign policy advisor, Celso Amorim, is reportedly meeting with diplomats from 20 countries on Friday to garner additional support. Ukraine will not participate in these discussions. The Chinese-Brazilian six-point plan tackles the conflict as a "crisis" and highlights the need for a peace conference accepted by Russia and Ukraine, which would consist of a "fair discussion" of all peace proposals. It does not mention Ukrainian sovereignty or the withdrawal of Russian troops.

15:12 Intelligence Sources Believe Russia is Developing Long-Range Drones with China's AssistanceEuropean intelligence circles suspect that Russia is proceeding with a program to manufacture long-range drones in China, claims Reuters, citing two intelligence sources and related documents. This would be the first instance of drones intended for usage in Ukraine being developed and fabricated in China, according to the sources. IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of the Russian defense conglomerate Almas-Antey, is said to have developed and tested the Garpija-3 drone in China, with the help of Chinese experts. The G3 is reported to have a range of approximately 2000 kilometers and can carry 50 kilograms of explosives. European intelligence circles speculate that this marks the first evidence since the armed conflict began of complete drones produced in China having been supplied to Russia. However, it is unclear where these drones are being manufactured or if mass production has been authorized. China has repeatedly denied providing weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine.

14:29 Putin to Lead Russian Security Council Meeting on Nuclear DeterrenceRussian President Vladimir Putin will preside over a Russian Security Council meeting to discuss nuclear deterrence, as announced by the Kremlin. These talks are taking place in response to Ukraine's demands for Western missiles with extended ranges to be used for strikes deep within Russian territory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov referred to the meeting as an essential event. "The President will deliver a speech. The remainder will remain classified due to obvious reasons," Peskov explained.

13:54 Kremlin Spokesman Peskov Responds to Zelensky's UN SpeechThe Kremlin criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the UN Security Council. "The approach based on the intention to force Russia into a peace settlement is a catastrophic error," stated Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. He asserted that Russia serves as a "protector of peace," however, only if Russia's security is ensured. Furthermore, the goals for which the "military operation" in Ukraine was initiated must be accomplished, Peskov claimed. Russia continues to refrain from labeling its violent assault on the country as a war. Moscow insists that Ukraine cede territories, abandon intentions of joining NATO, and undergo a so-called "denazification," which the Kremlin likely equates to the imposition of a government dependent on it.

13:18 "Protect Lives" - Ukraine Demonstrates Soldiers Training on Modern Skynex Air Defense System from GermanyThe Ukrainian Ministry of Defense demonstrated in a video Ukrainian soldiers training with the modern Skynex air defense system provided by Rheinmetall. Two are already in use in the country under attack by Russia, with two more expected to arrive from Germany soon. Skynex is particularly effective against close-range targets, including drones. "We express our gratitude to our allies for supporting the enhancement of Ukraine's air defense capabilities. More air defense for Ukraine equals more lives protected," the Ministry of Defense wrote in the clip.

12:42 Armored Vehicles with Drone Defense - Munz: "China's Assistance to Russia is Significant"Ukrainian President Selenskyj asserts that China is sharing Russian satellite data to spy on Ukrainian nuclear power plants. How substantial is China's military support for Russia? The assistance extends beyond sharing strategic information, confirms ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

12:01 Politico: Ukraine Seeks Favored Mediator to End Conflict with RussiaAccording to Politico, Ukraine has identified its preferred mediator to assist in ending the conflict with Russia: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A senior Ukrainian official shared with the outlet that Ukraine considers India its best hope for achieving a peace treaty that it can adhere to. The official stated that Modi was straightforward during summer discussions with Ukraine, emphasizing that Kyiv would need to make concessions, but any end to the conflict should not involve surrendering territory to Russia. India maintains cordial relations with Moscow.

11:35 Casualties Reported in Ukrainian Attack on Russian Region BelgorodFive individuals have sustained injuries in an attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, located near the Ukrainian border, as per authorities. Four of the injured individuals were admitted to the hospital, as announced by the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, through Telegram. A high-rise building and 75 smaller residential units, along with numerous vehicles, water, and gas lines got damaged in the attack. Observers suspect the Ukrainian attack to be a retaliation for the Russian air raid on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

10:59 Ukrainian Army Medic Employs Electronic Unicycle on BattlefieldVideos shared by United24media, on behalf of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, depict an army medic utilizing an electronic unicycle on the battlefield. The caption suggests, "Transforming movement dynamics at the front." The medic explains the benefits of utilizing an electronic unicycle to move supplies, such as ammunition, water, radios, and batteries, more quickly and quietly.

10:18 SPD Leader Challenges BSW on Ukrainian Weapon DeliveriesFollowing the Brandenburg state election, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil is urging the Alliance for the People and Social Justice (BSW) to clarify its objectives in forthcoming exploratory talks. "Now we're negotiating, just like we did in Thuringia and Saxony, and we need to pinpoint: What are the BSW's primary demands? Which direction is this alliance headed?" Klingbeil stated in an interview with RBB Inforadio. Many are unclear about this, he claimed, emphasizing that the focus should be on forming a stable government. Klingbeil also criticized the BSW's persistent demand to halt weapon delivery to Ukraine, saying it was not a peace effort but "yielding to Putin." He described the BSW as a populist party.

09:39 Economist Decries Media Normalization of Putin's AlliesEconomist Rüdiger Bachmann condemned "the normalization of Putin's stooges through the media" on X, labeling it "Putin's most significant propaganda triumph." Bachman posed the question, "Why are we able to speak to Russo-fascists but not Germano-Russo-fascists? For democracy advocates, both should be off-limits." Military expert Gustav Gressel concurred with Bachman's view by sharing the post.

08:55 UN Security Council Receives UK's Strong Message to RussiaBritish Foreign Secretary David Lammy delivered a persuasive speech in the UN Security Council, directly addressing the Russian leadership: "Vladimir Putin, if you launch missiles at Ukrainian hospitals, we know who you are. If you dispatch mercenaries to African countries, we know who you are. If you assassinate opponents in European cities, we know who you are. Your invasion is driven by your own interests – your own alone. You aim to expand your organized crime state into an organized crime empire, built on corruption that fleeces both the Russian people and Ukraine."

08:28 Ukraine Reports Russian Attacks using Drones and MissilesUkraine's air force reports that it was attacked by Russia, employing 32 drones and eight missiles overnight. Twenty-eight drones and four missiles were shot down, with no initial reports of casualties or damage.

07:48 ISW: Russian Troops Reach Vuhledar Outskirts – No Significant Tactical AdvantageAccording to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian troops have reached the outskirts of Vuhledar and have intensified their offensive near the settlement. However, ISW does not perceive a significant strategic benefit for further offensives in the western portion of Donbass if Vuhledar is seized. A swift capture would hinge on whether Ukrainian troops withdraw or engage Russian forces in an extended battle. The 72nd mechanized brigade continues to defend Vuhledar, as reported by the Ukrainian channel Deepstate yesterday. Even if Vuhledar gets captured, the Russian offensive would not immediately gain significant tactical advantages, as the surrounding terrain is challenging to navigate and does not provide crucial logistics routes, according to ISW.

07:06 Ukrainian Military Reports Successful Operation in Kharkiv RegionThe Ukrainian military intelligence agency reports the liberation of the power plant in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, located near the Russian border, as the outcome of "a highly complex and successful operation." In a statement accompanied by video material, the agency indicates that the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service systematically cleared the plant, engaging the enemy in close-quarters combat in some instances. The power plant served as a "propaganda stronghold" protected by professional Russian units.

06:05 New Commander for Lithuania Brigade Arrives in Eastern EuropeBrigade General Christoph Huber, set to command the Lithuanian Brigade, has arrived in the Baltic NATO nation. He's gearing up for his role in Panzer Brigade 41, as per the German Army's statement on X. The goal is to establish a combat-ready brigade, contributing significantly to deterrence and the defense of the nation and the alliance. Following Russia's aggressive behavior, the German government had pledged to station a combat-ready unit permanently in Lithuania, with a potential 5,000 soldiers to be present.

05:44 Lübeck Transfers Reconditioned Fire Trucks to UkraineThe city of Lübeck has transferred several reconditioned fire trucks to Ukraine for further use. These former vehicles of the volunteer fire department were handed over at the start of the week, with Henning Witten, head of technology at the professional fire department in Lübeck, declaring, "Normally, they're auctioned off. But after a request from the Ukrainian aid organization, we've refurbished them, allowing us to donate them to Ukraine with a clear conscience, ensuring they can be used there."

04:45 Pistorius Advocates for Swift German Military Modernization by 2029Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stresses the urgency in equipping the German military. By 2029, he believes, Russia may have completed its military reconstruction and could potentially launch a military attack on NATO territory, as per Pistorius, given the Russian attack on Ukraine. "That's why it's essential that we respond to this threat scenario as quickly as possible," he explained during a visit to the 36th Combat Helicopter Regiment "Kurhessen" of the German Army in Fritzlar, northern Hesse.

03:13 Russia Relies on Gas Exports for Hefty Military SpendingDespite Western sanctions, Russia plans to rely on high oil and gas revenues in its 2025 budget. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated at a government meeting in Moscow that state revenues should increase by 12 percent to 40.3 trillion rubles (approximately 390 billion euros). The energy sector's share in revenues will surpass two-thirds. Reports suggest that the future budget will prioritize the war against Ukraine and significant military production. A 13.2 trillion ruble military expenditure is planned, according to Bloomberg, based on information from Moscow. Forty percent of all spending is dedicated to defense and internal security, exceeding expenditure on education, health, social services, and the economy combined.

02:10 Russian Parliament Eases Recruitment of Criminals for Ukraine War EffortThe Russian parliament has passed a bill permitting the military to enlist suspected criminals for the offensive in Ukraine. According to the bill, even defendants yet to be convicted can join the army. If decorated or injured in combat, their charges will be dropped. The bill is pending approval from the upper house and subsequent signing by President Vladimir Putin.

01:05 Baerbock Sets Key Points for Peace Plan to End Russia's Attack on UkraineForeign Minister Annalena Baerbock has outlined essential points for potential peace talks to halt Russia's attack on Ukraine. "Peace entails preserving Ukraine's existence as a free and independent nation. It involves ensuring security guarantees," the Green politician stated at a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. She emphasized, "When we discuss peace, we mean it must be a just and lasting peace." She added, "Ukraine must be assured that the end of hostilities doesn't mean another round of preparations in Russia." This applies to both Ukraine and Moldova or Poland. Peace must be just and lasting.

00:21 Blinken Identifies China and Iran as UN's Russia EnablersUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for stronger UN action against entities supporting Russia in the Ukraine war. "The quickest way forward is to cease enabling Putin's aggression," Blinken said during a high-level UN Security Council meeting on the conflict's sidelines in New York. He additionally called for a just peace that upholds UN Charter principles. Specifically, Blinken highlighted Russia's support from North Korea and Iran.

23:45 China Calls for Peace Negotiations in Ukraine, Maintains NeutralityChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the UN Security Council to intensify efforts in peace negotiations for Ukraine. "The priority is to adhere to three principles: no expansion of the war zone, no escalation of hostilities, and no provocation by any party involved," Wang said at a high-level UN Security Council meeting, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Wang also reaffirmed China's neutrality. "China is not responsible for the Ukraine crisis, and we are not a part of it," he said, with the West accusing Beijing of supporting Russia's war against Ukraine, including with weapons components.

23:09 Zelenskyy Dismisses Negotiations with Russia for Ending War, Demands ActionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed strong doubts about negotiations with Russia to end the ongoing war against his country. Russia is committing an international crime, Zelenskyy asserted, while looking at Russian President Vladimir Putin during a UN Security Council meeting in New York. "Therefore, this war cannot just disappear. This war cannot be calmened down through talks," Zelenskyy said. He added, "Action must be taken."

22:00 Trump: "It's time to bail" from Ukraine conflictEx-US President Donald Trump suggests that the US should exit the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. At a rally in Georgia, he criticizes President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, his election opponents, for leading the US into the battlefield. "They can't get us out now. It's impossible," Trump claims. On his presidency, he assures, the US would withdraw from the conflict: "I'll mediate it. I'll negotiate it. I'll pull us out. We should leave."

21:30 Insiders: US delivers fresh $375 million military assistance to UkraineAccording to insiders, the US is dispatching an additional $375 million in military aid to Ukraine. Arming this new package are medium-range explosive munitions, assorted rockets, artillery, and armored vehicles, as per these sources. A public announcement on the aid is expected the next day. This latest support package is one of the largest in recent history. To swiftly deliver these weapons to Ukraine, US weapons from existing stockpiles will be utilized. Since the commencement of Russia's invasion in 2022, the US has supplied Ukraine with over $56.2 billion in military assistance.

