17:08 How the Russians are moving from green belt to green belt

In an interview with ntv.de, Austrian Colonel Markus Reisner describes the Russians' tactics in their slow advance in the Donbass. "The Russians have developed their own tactics on the battlefield," says Reisner, who analyzes the Russian invasion of Ukraine every Monday on ntv.de. "Frequently, it's a combination of multiple attacks at once. For instance, a small mechanized group, usually consisting of one of those improvised reinforced tanks, a 'Turtle Tank', accompanied by two or three APCs, will attack. This group draws enemy fire, and while the Ukrainians are busy defending it, other Russian troops advance, sometimes on motorcycles - similar to the motorcycle reconnaissance regiments used successfully in World War II. These motorcycles essentially form a screen over Ukrainian positions, helping the Russians identify where a breakthrough is possible. This tactic has allowed the Russians to advance from one green belt to the next and from one village to the next in recent months."

The Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Post" publishes a photo showing Tuareg rebels in Mali posing with a Ukrainian flag. The image was taken after the rebels dealt a heavy defeat to the Russian Wagner Group in the north of the country. The Malian rebel movement CSP-PSD announced on Saturday that it had captured armored vehicles, trucks, and fuel tankers, and killed and injured dozens of soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in battles at the border with Algeria on Thursday and Friday. Russian military bloggers report that at least 20 Wagner members were killed and some were captured. Andrii Jusov, spokesperson for the Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR), explains in a Ukrainian TV show that the Tuareg rebels have received the necessary information to carry out further operations against the Wagner mercenaries.

The Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR) launches a cyberattack on the Russian Central Bank, according to an informant in the agency who spoke to the "Kyiv Independent". This appears to be the latest step in an ongoing cyber campaign that began on July 23 and targeted several leading Russian banks, including Gazprombank, VTB, Raiffeisen Bank, and Alfa Bank. The services of the Central Bank have been unavailable or experiencing significant disruptions since around 11 a.m. local time, according to the informant. This aligns with an article in the Russian business magazine Frank Media, which reports that users of the bank's website were experiencing issues around the same time. Multiple sources confirm to the magazine that a DDoS attack is underway against the institution.

15:26 Two Economists Call for Higher Defense Spending Amidst Possible Trump Win

Two economists are pushing for increased spending on the German military. "We need to invest much more in our defense capabilities," says Monika Schnitzer, head of the so-called "Five Wise Men," to the news portal t-online. If the Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the election, Germany will be called upon much more strongly regarding security in Europe. "That will cost us a lot of money." Nevertheless, Schnitzer warned: "At the same time, we must not oversave our country in other areas." Britain is a "warning example." There, the state has saved in the wrong places and neglected regions outside of London. "We therefore need to take another look at the debt brake, it restricts us more than necessary and should therefore be reformed," said the economist. "It will be crucial to create enough room in the core budget for defense, perspectively more than two percent," also emphasizes the economist Veronika Grimm. Germany is set to reach the NATO target of spending two percent of its economic output on defense for the first time this year.

14:50 Kyiv's Military Explains Background of Strikes Against Wagner Group in Mali

Andrii Jusow, spokesperson of the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), explains in a Ukrainian TV show that the Tuareg rebels in Mali received the necessary information to carry out further operations against the Wagner mercenaries. In the heaviest fighting in Mali in months, Russian fighters of the Wagner mercenary group, who are fighting alongside Mali's government army, seem to have suffered a heavy defeat. Videos and photos from the weekend show white bodies in uniform in the desert sand and white prisoners in the custody of Tuareg rebels. "The rebels received the necessary information, and not just the one that enabled them to carry out a successful military operation against Russian war criminals. We will certainly not speak about the details at this time, but we will continue," says Jusow.

14:19 Zelensky Calls Front in Kharkiv "One of the Toughest" - and Visits Special Units There

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awards soldiers for their service during a frontline visit in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv. "Today, I had the honor to congratulate our special forces fighters," he writes on online services. "I am grateful for their bravery and their heroic actions behind enemy lines," he added. Zelensky describes the front in Kharkiv as "one of the toughest" during his visit to the area around the frontline town of Vovchansk and tells the special forces members: "The whole country is counting on you." The Ukrainian military reports that it has repelled six Russian attacks along the Kharkiv frontline over the past day, including at Vovchansk.

13:47 ISW sees entire Robotyne likely captured - Fighter disputesRussian and Ukrainian troops have been fiercely battling over Robotyne in the Saporishshia region for some time. The Institute for the Study of War now reports that Russian soldiers have likely captured "the entire Robotyne." The think tank bases this on geolocated video material. However, Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the Tavria task force, disputes this. He tells the "Kyiv Independent" that the situation in this sector remains "without significant changes." The village of Robotyne, located about 15 kilometers south of Orichiw and 70 kilometers southeast of Saporishshia, was liberated by Ukraine during its counteroffensive in the summer of 2023 and has since been on the frontline.

13:16 German government will not be intimidated by Putin's threatsThe German government says it will not change course due to Russian threats over the planned deployment of long-range weapons in Germany. "We will not be intimidated by such statements," a spokesperson for the Federal Foreign Office says. Russia has been arming for years and is waging an attack war in Europe against Ukraine. Germany must react to this. Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned the USA over the weekend against deploying new long-range weapons in Germany, saying it could trigger a missile crisis reminiscent of the Cold War. The USA and the German government announced about two weeks ago that US weapons capable of reaching Russia would be brought to Germany from 2026.

12:41 Congratulations from Moscow: Putin welcomes Maduro "always on Russian soil"After the highly controversial presidential election in Venezuela, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates incumbent Nicolás Maduro on his election victory. Putin expresses his readiness to continue "constructive cooperation" with the South American state, as the Kremlin reports. Maduro is "always welcome on Russian soil," Putin emphasizes further. He is "confident" that Maduro will continue to contribute to "progressive development in all areas" of relations between the two countries. Russia is one of the main partners of the Venezuelan head of state. Moscow supported Maduro, for example, when Western states imposed sanctions after his controversial re-election in 2018. The elections in Russia in recent years have also been no less controversial.

12:06 Ukrainian intelligence detains FSB agents in OdessaThe Ukrainian Security Service SBU reports that it has detained six suspects in Odessa who are alleged to have been engaged in sabotage for Russia. In June and July, they reportedly set fire to 15 vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces on the instructions of the Russian intelligence service FSB. They were apparently noticed by the FSB on Telegram because they were looking for an easy way to make money. They were arrested almost simultaneously in different parts of the city. According to the SBU, they are six Odessa residents aged 18 to 24 who worked as couriers for a popular food delivery service. If convicted, the men face up to eight years in prison.

11:30 Harmony all around: Lukashenko reports on talks with PutinBelarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko reports that relations between Russia and his country are harmonious. As reported by the state Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Lukashenko says that mutual understanding was achieved in all questions during the latest talks with Vladimir Putin on the island of Valaam in Lake Ladoga: "There is absolute no rejection in any question." According to the politician, the talks with Putin also addressed the prices and advance payments for oil supplies.

10:59 Figures in the Hundreds of Thousands - Kyiv Reports Russian CasualtiesThe Ukrainian general staff has once again estimated the losses of the Russian army, with over 1300 soldiers neutralized in a single day. According to Ukrainian figures, the number of wounded and killed Russians has risen to 576,000. Western observers' figures vary. NATO estimated the number of Russian casualties - killed and wounded - at around 350,000 in mid-March. The US intelligence agency put the figure at 315,000 in December 2023. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated at a citizen dialogue at the end of May: "There is a figure that says the number of dead or severely injured Russian soldiers per month - 24,000." According to this, the casualty figures would be even higher than in Kyiv's calculation.

10:30 Kremlin Continues to Fund Soldiers - Russians Debate Rising AirfaresUkraine continues to attack Russian infrastructure, with strikes having an impact, but the Kremlin remains militarily well-positioned, according to ntv reporter Rainer Munz. However, Moscow is increasingly having to invest higher sums for the recruitment of soldiers.

09:59 Putin Prepares for Meeting with New Iranian PresidentRussian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for an upcoming meeting with the newly elected Iranian President Massud Peseschkian, according to Russian media reports. "The Iranian side has already sent a valid invitation, and we hope that the new president will attend the summit. We would be happy to see him, and President Putin is preparing for the upcoming contact," Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told "Iswestija". The inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president will take place on 30 July, with a Russian delegation led by the President of the State Duma, Vjatscheslaw Wolodin expected to attend.

09:35 At Least 23 Injured in Ukraine in a DayAt least 23 people are injured in Russian attacks in Ukraine on Sunday, according to official reports. In the Kherson region, Russian forces attack 21 settlements, including the regional capital of Kherson, injuring 11 people, including three children, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces attack the city of Nikopol, which is directly opposite the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and is regularly targeted by Russian attacks. Eight people are injured, including two girls aged one and ten, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak. Some adults also have shrapnel wounds. Several people are also injured in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

08:59 Georgian Opposition Challenges "Agent Law"Georgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement, is filing a lawsuit against the controversial "foreign agents" law with the Constitutional Court today, according to "Kyiv Independent". The lawsuit was reportedly signed by 32 opposition MPs. The law requires organizations that receive more than one-fifth of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign influence agents". A similar law has been used by the Kremlin for years against the opposition and civil society in Russia.

08:35 Kyiv Remembers the Killed of OlenivkaThousands gather in Kyiv's Independence Square to commemorate the explosion in a prison controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in Olenivka two years ago. Soldiers and civilians unite on Sunday to honor the more than 50 lives lost, calling on their government to do more to secure the release of prisoners of war. The explosion in Olenivka is seen by many Ukrainian soldiers as one of the most painful chapters of Russia's war against their country. Russia claims the explosion was caused by a Ukrainian rocket, but increasing evidence suggests that Russian forces were responsible.

08:07 New Underwater Drone? Mystery Jet Ski Washes Up on Turkish CoastHas Ukraine developed a new underwater drone? According to the "Kyiv Post," a heavily modified and armed Yamaha "Wave Runner" jet ski was discovered last week near Istanbul on the Turkish coast. A military expert believes it to be another model of Ukrainian kamikaze sea drones used against Russia in the Black Sea. Reports suggest it's equipped with two black-painted cylindrical warheads, one on each side. Others suspect they might be additional fuel tanks to extend its range. The jet ski's seats appear to have been replaced with various electronic control units and a Starlink antenna for communication and guidance. However, Ukrainian military expert Ivan Kyrychevsky warns against jumping to conclusions, saying it "doesn't look like a functioning maritime drone." It could also be a disinformation campaign by Moscow. Turkish authorities are currently investigating the vehicle.

07:33 Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Russian DronesUkraine's air force claims to have intercepted nine out of ten Russian drones overnight, along with one guided missile, as reported on Telegram. Russia, however, claims to have intercepted 39 drones launched by Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense states on Telegram that their air defense systems intercepted 19 drones in the Kursk region, nine over Belgorod, three over Voronezh, and five over Bryansk, destroying them. Three more drones were neutralized in the northwestern Leningrad region near St. Petersburg.

07:04 No More Happy Singles Movies: Duma Deputy Wants to Punish "Divorce Propaganda"Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov is planning an initiative to ban the screening of films featuring happy singles, according to "Novye Izvestia". He proposes introducing a penalty for "divorce propaganda" in the country and prohibiting the depiction of "happy singles". "In general, any propaganda for divorce should naturally be punishable. Divorce is a tragedy and misfortune, and to somehow promote it, especially for these unshaven feminists, is definitely not allowed," says Milonov, who is the deputy chairman of the Duma committee for family, women, maternity, and childhood. He believes that society's attitude towards single men should change and only those with many children should be considered heroes. Russia has been promoting a increasingly traditional family image for several years, although not all in the political leadership adhere to this - for example, President Vladimir Putin is divorced and his relationship status is unclear.

06:33 Four TASS Journalists' Accreditation in Paris Apparently RevokedThe Olympic Organizing Committee has reportedly revoked the accreditation of four TASS journalists in Paris, according to TASS. The committee attributed this to a decision by French authorities but did not provide further explanations to Moscow, Reuters reports. The four journalists are two reporters and a photographer who intended to cover the games, as well as a France correspondent. TASS previously reported that Paris had refused to accredit some Russian journalists for the games, citing possible espionage. Traditionally one of the largest medal winners at the Olympics, Russia will not have its state television broadcasting the competitions in Paris, and only 15 Russians will participate this time. Russians and Belarusians can only compete as individuals without a flag and cannot publicly support the war or military.

06:07 Zelensky: No Ceasefire with Further OccupationUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is blocking all efforts for a quick end to the war. He cannot agree to demands for a ceasefire as long as Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory, he says in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK. This reaffirms his government's previous stance. In his view, three key conditions are necessary for a just peace: "patience, support (for Ukraine), and diplomatic pressure (on Moscow)". "If the USA and European states stand united, this will exert additional pressure and show Moscow that it has no chance," he emphasizes.

05:37 Russia: Drone Debris Causes Fire in VoronezhA power infrastructure facility in the Russian region of Voronezh has been set on fire by drone debris, according to the regional governor Alexander Gusev on Telegram. "The fire has been extinguished," he reports. "There are no casualties according to initial information." The southwestern Russian region of Voronezh borders Ukraine.

03:07 Oil depot in Kursk reportedly hit by Ukrainian droneAccording to Russian reports, Ukraine has launched several waves of drone attacks on the Russian border region of Kursk. "At least 13 drones launched from Ukraine were destroyed by our air defense systems late Sunday evening," writes Governor Andrei Smirnov on Telegram. Earlier in the day, 19 drones had been shot down. An oil depot was damaged in the attacks. The governor reports minor damage to several residential buildings, without providing further details. Drone attacks are also reported in other Russian border regions. In Oryol, a power plant is said to have been damaged (live ticker entry at 00:55). In the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, at least four drones were reportedly shot down.

02:02 Gabriel misses debate over US missile deployment in GermanyFormer Foreign Minister and current Chairman of the Atlantic Bridge, Sigmar Gabriel, expresses surprise that there has been no public debate in Germany ahead of the decision on the deployment of US long-range missiles. "I'm not bothered by the deployment intention itself, but by the fact that there is no public debate about it in Germany. It's just decided," the SPD politician told the "Rheinische Post".

00:55 Power plant in Russia damaged in Ukrainian drone attackA Ukrainian drone attack has damaged a power plant in the southwestern Russian region of Oryol, according to Russian reports. "There are no casualties," explains the region's governor, Andrei Klichko, on Telegram. Two drones were destroyed. The exact number of drones shot down is unclear.

22:17 "Anti-European": Poland's foreign minister suggests Hungary's exit from EU and NATOThe Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests that Hungary, following Viktor Orbán's controversial statements about the EU, the USA, and Poland, should leave the EU and NATO. "If you don't want to be a member of a club, you can always leave," says Deputy Polish Foreign Minister Władysław Bartoszewski, as reported by the Polish Press Agency (PAP). The Hungarian Prime Minister had reportedly accused Poland of "hypocrisy", praised US presidential candidate Donald Trump, defended Russia, and blamed the USA for the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline. Bartoszewski describes Orbán's current policies as "anti-European, anti-Ukrainian, and anti-Polish". Poland does not do business with Russia, unlike Orbán, who stands on the fringes of the international community, Bartoszewski says.

Ukrainian media reported yesterday on a successful drone strike on a military airbase in northern Russia - 1800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. A strategic bomber of the TU-22M3 type was reportedly hit, according to "Ukrainska Pravda" citing intelligence sources. A sentence in the evening video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can certainly be understood as confirmation: In it, the head of state thanks his soldiers, including the 9th department of the military intelligence GUR. "Precision at a distance of almost 1800 kilometers from our border. Really very important! Thank you for that," says Zelensky. Russia launches bombers from this airbase for rocket attacks on Ukraine.

In clashes in Mali with fighters of the separatist Tuareg people in the north, several dozen Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries have been killed. A well-known Russian propagandist close to the mercenary group Wagner is also said to have been among the dead, according to media reports. Independent Russian news channels "The Insider" and "Mediazona" report that Nikita Fedjanin, administrator of the Telegram channel "Grey Zone" with around 500,000 subscribers, was killed in the fighting. A photo allegedly showing his body is circulating on the internet. On the Telegram channel, which Fedjanin described as a "soldier community", the 31-year-old published pictures of Wagner deployments in various places throughout Africa and repeatedly expressed his support for Russia's war in Ukraine. The soldier chief, Yevgeny Prigoschin, who died in a plane crash almost a year ago, also regularly distributed videos and photos of Wagner fighters via "Grey Zone".

20:27 Zelensky: Ukraine to Present "Action Plan for Peace" by End of NovemberUkraine will complete an "Action Plan for Peace" by the end of November, says President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Japanese broadcaster NHK. Ukraine had organized the first global peace summit in Switzerland in June, at which 91 countries and 8 international organizations signed a communiqué. The Ukrainian head of state says that Kyiv will begin "detailed talks with relevant countries" about territorial integrity and other issues. Ukraine plans to hold the second peace summit with Russia's participation before the US presidential elections in November. No official invitation has been sent yet. Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that Russia would not participate.

