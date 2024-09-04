17:07 Casualties in Donetsk: Accusations of responsibility shift between Occupation forces and Ukraine

16:43 Casualties in Donetsk Market: Russian-Backed Authorities Accuse Ukrainian ForcesAs per the pro-Russian authorities controlling Donetsk, a city annexed by Russia in eastern Ukraine, at least three individuals have been killed and five more have been injured due to artillery fire on a local market. Denis Pushilin, the self-proclaimed leader of the Donetsk People's Republic, alleges that Ukrainian troops were responsible for the shelling, claiming two men and a woman lost their lives, while a public bus was also struck. Media outlets in Russia have broadcast images and videos showing significant damage to the market. However, these reports cannot be confirmed by independent sources. On the other hand, the Ukrainian militia charges the other side with carrying out the shelling. According to a statement on Telegram, "they don't care about human life; everything is done for the sake of appearances."

16:43 Resignations in Kyiv: Kuleba's Replacement ExpectedParliament in Ukraine, as reported by the Verkhovna Rada, has accepted the resignations of four ministers. However, it has not yet acted on Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's resignation letter. It is anticipated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will propose a successor later today. Kuleba's first deputy, Andriy Sybiha, is a potential candidate to replace Kuleba. Even with this change, Volodymyr Fesenko, a political expert, does not anticipate substantial shifts in Ukraine's foreign policy.

16:21 Prisoner Release in Belarus: 30 Opposition Activists FreedBelarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has granted clemency to thirty opposition leaders who were jailed for protest activities. As per the presidential administration, these individuals requested clemency, admitted their guilt, and promised to lead law-abiding lives. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will monitor their compliance with these conditions. These claims, however, cannot be corroborated. Among the released are twenty-three men and seven women, many of whom are parents of minors. Meduza, a Russian exile publication, reports that the Belarusian opposition in exile had previously transmitted lists of severely ill prisoners to the Belarusian government via intermediaries. Several prisoners from this list were granted clemency. While the opposition in exile welcomes this release, they maintain it does not indicate a change in direction. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is widely recognized as the actual winner of the 2020 presidential election, states that political persecution and torture in Belarus continue.

15:55 Air Strike in Lviv: Family Wiped OutLviv, Ukraine, has experienced near-total loss of life for a family following a Russian airstrike, according to local reports. The report indicates that a 43-year-old woman and her three daughters, ages 7, 18, and 21, perished in their residence. The sole surviving family member, the father, remains critical, according to the Ukrainian Catholic University. Mayor Andrij Sadowy wrote, "In the very heart of Europe, Russia is killing Ukrainians and their families. The Russians are taking the lives of our children, our future."

15:41 Scholz Defends US Missile Deployment: "Inaction Endangers Peace"German Chancellor Scholz has defended the deployment of US missiles in Germany, criticizing those who oppose the decision. Scholz argues, "We are working to maintain peace here and prevent war." He asserts that the deployment is a defensive measure to deter potential attackers, emphasizing that Russia has been militarily strengthening for many years, particularly with missiles. Putin has breached disarmament agreements like the INF treaty and deployed missiles to Kaliningrad, a location just 530 kilometers from Berlin by air. Failing to respond adequately to this situation could be considered reckless, says Scholz. He concludes by saying, "Inaction would endanger peace here; I will not allow that to happen."

15:18 Scholz Commits More IRIS-T Air Defense Systems to UkraineGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to provide Ukraine with additional IRIS-T air defense systems. Eight IRIS-T SLM and nine IRIS-T SLS systems have been ordered for Ukraine, with two of each to be delivered this year and the remaining shipments scheduled for 2025. The announcement came during the commissioning of Germany's initial IRIS-T air defense system at the Bundeswehr facility in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein. Currently, four IRIS-T SLM systems are in use in Ukraine, along with several IRIS-T SLS systems and a large stockpile of missiles.

14:21 Zelensky Announces Cabinet Overhaul: "Fresh Vitality Needed"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to revitalize his country with a major government overhaul, as he declared. "We require new energy," Zelensky stated when asked about the reasons behind the revamp. "These alterations are related to the enhancement of our nation in diverse sectors." Ukraine has been battling against the Russian invasion for two and a half years. Zelensky also expressed his gratitude to the ministers and the entire cabinet for their dedication.

13:47 German Military Activates Plan: How IRIS-T SLM will Safeguard Europe from MissilesThe IRIS-T SLM is no stranger to Ukraine. Ten systems will be deployed to Ukraine, replacing the current four, to intercept more Russian missiles, as per security sources. Apart from this, the German military is also planning to utilize IRIS-T in Schleswig-Holstein.

13:21 Russia: Another Village Near Ukrainian City of Pokrovsk FallenRussia asserts to have gained another village near the strategically significant city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry reports that the army has "completely liberated" the village of Karliwka, located around 30 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Pokrovsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian troops have been withdrawing from the Russian advance in the region for several months.

12:59 Ukraine: Crimea Swarmed with Air Defense SystemsCrimea, occupied by Russia, is heavily armed with air defense systems, according to the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, as reported by Defense Express on Ukrainian national television. Various short- and long-range systems, including S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1, have been deployed in Crimea. Crimea is "saturated with air defense systems" due to its significant and symbolic value for the occupiers, Pletenchuk stated. The Kerch Bridge, a prestigious project of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, connects southern Russia with the illegally annexed peninsula and is a vital supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Skirmishes over the bridge persist, and Kyiv has reiterated its resolve to free the peninsula. The bridge acts as a strategic chokepoint.

12:32 Putin Announces Xi's Attendance at BRICS Summit in RussiaRussian President Vladimir Putin has disclosed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. "As agreed, we anticipate Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit," Putin declared during a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Putin also suggested a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi. The group of nations, established in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, now includes South Africa and, in this year, countries like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. The BRICS nations perceive themselves as a counterbalance to Western nations. They will converge for a summit in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. The Kremlin intends to expand its influence and establish closer economic ties. Russia and China have strengthened their strategic partnership since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

12:00 Russia: Attack on Poltava Targeted Troops and International Instructors

The Russian Ministry of Defense has stated that the lethal strike on the Ukrainian city of Poltava was aimed at soldiers and foreign instructors. The objective was a military training center. According to the ministry, the institute trains specialists in communication and electronic warfare from all branches of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles participating in attacks on civilian targets on Russian territory. Moreover, the ministry reveals that it has employed the hypersonic weapon system Kinzhal against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Furthermore, Russian forces have seized control of two more settlements in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. According to Ukrainian reports, 50 individuals were killed in the attack on Poltava on Tuesday.

11:43 Baerbock Pays Homage to Departing Ukrainian Foreign Minister

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has paid tribute to her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. "Many late-night conversations in train compartments, at G7 summits, in front of destroyed power plants," she writes on X. "There are few people I have worked alongside as closely as you, @DmytroKuleba," she adds. "You put the people of your country before yourself." She wishes Kuleba "from the bottom of my heart all the best - We should meet again when peace and freedom have returned to the entirety of Ukraine."

As per reports from the Russian Presidential Administration, the actions of the Western nations are compelling Russia to reconsider its nuclear policy. Russia is grappling with challenges and threats from the supposed West, necessitating an update to its doctrine. According to comments from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov to Russian news agencies, there are considerations that Ukraine might utilize US long-range weapons in their attacks into Russian territory. The Ukrainian government has been pushing for the United States to permit such deep-terrority attacks with weapons provided by their allies for some time now. According to Peskov's remarks to the RIA agency, "It's clear that the Ukrainians will do this." Russia has declared its intent to modify its nuclear policy, but has yet to disclose any specifics. The policy suggests the utilization of nuclear weapons in the event of a threat to Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity.

10:19 Munz: Poltawa Assault Might Backfire on RussiaRussia is bombarding the Ukrainian city of Poltawa with rockets, with accounts of one of the most intense aerial assaults since the war started. However, Russian media is portraying it as a "major victory," as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Meanwhile, Russia seems to be altering its tactics.

09:52 Ukraine Unveils Figures on Russian CasualtiesThe Ukrainian General Staff has released fresh data on Russian forces' casualties in Ukraine. As per the figure, Russia has sustained around 620,350 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, with a daily loss of 1,390. The report from Kyiv also indicates that seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones have been destroyed. In total, Russia has lost 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 ships, and one submarine, according to Ukraine. Western assessments put the losses lower, but these are still minimal figures.

09:21 Governor: "Somber Day" for Lviv Region - Death Toll SoarsThe death toll from Russian air strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv has increased. Seven people, including two children, died overnight, as announced by the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kosyzkyj. "It's a somber day for our region," Koszykyj wrote on Telegram. It's a tragic incident. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X that five people had been killed and more than 30 injured.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba ResignsUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has resigned, as stated by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk. Kuleba's resignation will be discussed at the forthcoming plenary session. Several other ministers have also stepped down recently (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). The resignations form part of a comprehensive overhaul of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday will be a day of dismissals, according to the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arachamia, on Telegram. Thursday will then be the day of appointments.

08:03 Zelenskyj: "People Still Trapped Under Debris"The Russian rocket attack on Poltawa was one of the deadliest individual attacks since the war began, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address. He reiterated his call for air defense systems, as people are still entombed under the debris.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Imminent Catastrophe at Zaporizhzhia NPPUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, discussed the situation surrounding nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi is scheduled to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi informed Zelenskyy that the situation there is "very delicate" and the risk of a catastrophe remains. The plant came under Russian control shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and is currently non-operational. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the plant, with both Moscow and Kyiv denying the allegations.

07:18 Governor: At least Two Dead in Lviv AttackAt least two people have been killed and 19 injured in Russian airstrikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, as announced by the region's governor, Maxym Kozytskyy, on Telegram.

06:17 Ukraine: Fire Follows Russian Drone Attack on LvivA blaze has ignited near Lviv's main train station following Russian aerial assaults on the city in northwestern Ukraine, as reported by Lviv's governor, Maxym Kozytskyy, via Telegram. Two educational establishments also suffered damage, with numerous windows smashed and glass strewn across the streets. According to Kozytskyy, multiple Russian Shahed drones were utilized during the aerial assault. Emergency services and firefighters are currently present on the scene. The affected schools remain closed, as per Lviv's mayor, Andriy Sadovyy, via Telegram. At least six individuals, including a 10-year-old boy, sustained injuries. Situated in western Ukraine close to the Polish border and distanced from the conflict's frontlines, Lviv has been a target of attacks since the war's commencement.

05:29 Second Wave of Air Assaults Strikes KyivKyiv, the Ukrainian capital, continues to experience a second wave of Russian aerial attacks. Air defense systems are activated. Witnesses report multiple blasts on Kyiv's outskirts, suggesting the use of air defense systems. Simultaneously, the military reports a drone assault on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv situated near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is now in air alert, according to the Ukrainian air force via Telegram. Poland mobilizes its and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to secure airspace in response to Russian aerial activities and long-range strikes, as reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

04:35 Biden Assures More Air Defense Systems for UkraineFollowing the devastating Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, US President Biden pledges to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. "I strongly condemn this horrendous attack," Biden remarks. Washington will continue to back Kyiv militarily, "including the provision of air defense systems and capabilities that the nation requires to safeguard its borders." Selenskyj had renewed his plea to Western allies following the attack, with at least fifty-one fatalities, to promptly deliver new air defense systems to Ukraine and authorize the use of long-range weapons already supplied for attacking Russian territory.

02:52 Renewed Drone Attack Targets KyivRussia launches an additional drone assault on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense forces are currently engaged in repelling the attacks on Kyiv's outskirts, the Ukrainian military reports via Telegram. No information is available yet regarding the number of drones used and potential damages. The nighttime attack is part of a recent surge of Russian aerial strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

01:32 Selenskyj Plans to Keep Occupied Territories in Russian Kursk RegionUkraine intends to maintain control over the occupied territories in the Russian Kursk region until Kremlin leader Putin agrees to negotiations, President Selenskyj declares in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation of these territories plays a significant role in their "victory strategy," Selenskyj adds. Generally, Ukraine requires no Russian territory. Selenskyj does not confirm whether acquiring additional Russian territory is part of their plans.

00:47 Multiple Ministers Resign in Anticipation of Ukrainian Cabinet ReshuffleFour ministers step down ahead of an expected cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine. They include Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin - who played a critical role in boosting weapons production -, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets. It is still unclear if the four ministers will assume new high-ranking positions. As promised, a significant government overhaul is expected this week, explains David Arakhamia, the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, via Telegram. "Tomorrow will be a day of dismissals, and the following day, a day of appointments," Arakhamia announces, considered a close ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

23:16 Following Rocket Strike in Poltava: Zelensky Advocates for Use of Long-Range WeaponsFollowing the fatal Russian rocket attack on the city of Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is advocating for authorization to use long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian attacks will cease to be possible if we can destroy the launch sites of the aggressors, where they are located, and the Russian military airfields and their logistics," Zelensky remarks in his daily video address. He reports that the death toll in Poltava has increased to fifty-one and the number of injured to 271, with more individuals still trapped beneath the rubble.

22:06 Zelensky Terminates Another Top OfficialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Rostislav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential office, as indicated in a decree posted on the president's website. Additionally, the parliament speaker announced the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as first deputy prime minister and minister for European integration in Ukraine. Several other ministers had previously stepped down. President Volodymyr Zelensky explains that changes are being made to enhance the government's strength. "The upcoming fall will be crucial. Our state institutions must be structured such that Ukraine can achieve all the outcomes it requires."

21:42 ntv Reporter in Poltava: "Residents Described a Highly Dangerous Moment"Ukraine reports one of its heaviest air strikes since the start of the war, resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries. ntv reporter Kavita Sharma is on the scene and reports a tense atmosphere and how residents experienced the rocket attack.

21:25 Ukraine Levels Accusations against Russia for Exterminating POWsThe Ukrainian Attorney General's Department levies charges against Russian troops for murdering more captives of war. Investigations have commenced into the fatal shooting of three Ukrainians in the Torez region, within the Donetsk area of eastern Ukraine, as confirmed by the department via its Telegram channel. As per the available details, these Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The invading forces pushed them to the ground, face down, and promptly fired at their backs," the department noted, referencing videos circulating online.

