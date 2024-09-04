17:07 Casualties at Donetsk Market: Accusations of Responsibility Fly Between Occupying Forces and Ukrainians

6:23 Casualties Reported in Russian-Controlled DonetskCasualties have surfaced in the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. Local authorities confirm that at least three individuals lost their lives and five more were injured due to artillery strikes on a marketplace. The self-proclaimed leader of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, alleges that Ukrainian forces targeted the market, leading to the deaths of two men and a woman, and damaging a public bus. Visual evidence from state-owned Russian media depicts significant destruction of the market and the fatalities. However, independent confirmation of these allegations remains elusive.

4:23 First Resignations in Kyiv Confirm, Deputy Could Replace KulebaThe Ukrainian parliament has acknowledged the resignations of four officials, according to the Verkhovna Rada. Despite the submitted resignation letter of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, there has been no official acknowledgment as of yet. It is anticipated that President Volodymyr Zelensky will appoint a successor later in the day. Andriy Sybiha, Kuleba's first deputy, is viewed as a strong contender for the position. Political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko, based in Kyiv, forecasts minimal changes in Ukraine's foreign policy even with a shift in leadership.

4:01 Lukashenko Grants Pardon to 30 Political PrisonersBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has granted clemency to 30 political activists who were imprisoned for participating in protests. The presidential press service reveals that these individuals had applied for clemency, acknowledged their wrongdoings, sincerely apologized, and pledged to lead law-abiding lives going forward. The Interior Ministry will monitor their compliance. However, the authenticity of these claims remains unverifiable. The pardoned individuals include 23 men and seven women, many of whom are parents of minors. Russian exile media outlet "Meduza" claims that the Belarusian opposition in exile had previously submitted a list of critically ill prisoners to the Minsk government via intermediaries, which may explain why many of the prisoners on this list were granted clemency. Exiled opposition members welcome the release, but they do not feel it signifies a change in direction. Political persecution and torture in Belarus continue, contends opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is widely regarded as the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election.

14:35 Aerial Strike in Lviv Leaves Family Nearly DepletedA Russian airstrike occasioned the deaths of almost all members of a family in Lviv, according to local reports. Among the deceased were a 43-year-old woman and her three daughters, aged 7, 18, and 21. Mayor Andrij Sadowy tells us that they perished in their own home. The sole survivor was the father, who is currently in critical condition, as per the Ukrainian Catholic University. "In the heart of Europe, Russia is murdering Ukrainians and their families. The Russians are slaying our children, our future," Sadowy writes.

14:14 Scholz Defends US Missile Deployment: "Inaction Would Imperil Peace Here"German Chancellor Scholz has come under fire from critics of the proposed US missile deployment in Germany. Scholz asserts, "It's about safeguarding peace here and averting conflict." Scholz explains, "It's all about discouraging potential attackers." Russian forces have been heavily investing in missiles for years, including the violation of disarmament agreements such as the INF treaty and the deployment of missiles in Kaliningrad, which is less than 530 miles away from Berlin. Failing to respond adequately would be foolhardy, argues the Chancellor. Scholz concludes, "Not acting would pose a risk to peace here. I refuse to allow that to happen." Consequently, the US and German governments have agreed to station US missiles with greater range in Germany from 2026. Particularly, the left-wing alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) and the right-wing AfD oppose this arrangement, claiming it to be a dangerous arms race that threatens Germany's security. Criticism also surfaces within portions of the SPD.

14:55 South Korea and New Zealand Call for "Unreserved" Russian Exit from UkraineSouth Korea and New Zealand have voiced their disapproval of Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine in a joint statement at their first summit in nine years. In the statement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon demand that Russia "instantaneously, thoroughly, and unconditionally abandon its position in the internationally recognized Ukrainian territory." They also denounce the increasing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. According to Yoon, it's crucial for countries like South Korea and New Zealand, which share common values, to show unity in this critical period, as authoritarian forces continue to pose challenges. North Korea, which is generally shunned on the international stage, has recently amplified its military ties with Russia.

14:21 Zelensky Calls for Government Reformation: "We Need a Fresh Breeze"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aims to give his nation a boost of energy through an extensive government reorganization, as he explained. "We require a fresh breeze," Zelensky replied when asked about the motivations for the reorganization. "And these measures are related to the enhancement of our state in various sectors." Ukraine has defended itself against the Russian invasion for nearly three years now. Zelensky also acknowledged his gratitude towards the ministers and the entire cabinet.

13:47 German Military Intends to Deploy More IRIS-T SLM Systems: A Safeguard against MissilesThe IRIS-T SLM system is not unfamiliar to Ukraine. According to security sources, ten IRIS-T SLM systems are planned to be deployed in Ukraine to intercept more Russian missiles, instead of the current four. The German Army also intends to utilize IRIS-T in Schleswig-Holstein.

13:21 Russia: Another Village near Ukrainian City of Pokrovsk CapturedRussia claims to have seized another village near the strategically vital city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry asserts that the army has "completely liberated" the village of Karliwka, which is located approximately 30 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Pokrovsk serves as a significant logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian troops have been retreating from a Russian advance in the region for several months.

12:59 Ukraine: Crimea "Crammed with Air Defense Systems"The Russian occupiers of Crimea are utilizing every defensive measure available to protect the Kerch Bridge, according to the Ukrainian Navy spokesperson, Dmytro Pletenchuk, as reported on Ukrainian national television. Both short-range and long-range air defense systems, including S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1, are reportedly being used. Crimea is said to be "crammed with air defense systems" due to its practical and symbolic significance for the occupiers, Pletenchuk explained. The Kerch Bridge, a prestigious project of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, connects southern Russia with the illegally annexed peninsula and is a vital supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Frequent battles occur around the bridge. Kyiv has repeatedly expressed its intention to liberate the peninsula, making the bridge a strategic chokepoint.

12:32 Putin Confirms Xi's Attestation to BRICS Summit in RussiaRussian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. "As agreed, we expect Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit," Putin said during a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Putin also proposed a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi. The group of nations, founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, has since been joined by South Africa and, this year, countries like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. The BRICS nations perceive themselves as a counterbalance to Western states. They will convene in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. The Kremlin hopes the summit will bolster its influence and foster closer economic associations. Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their strategic partnership since the start of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

12:00 Russia: Attack on Poltava Targeted Soldiers and International Instructors

The Russian Ministry of Defense has stated that the deadly attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava was aimed at soldiers and foreign instructors. The target was a military training center. According to the ministry, the institute trains specialists in communication and electronic warfare from various Ukrainian military units and unmanned aerial vehicle operators involved in attacks on civilian objectives in the Russian Federation. The ministry also reported using the hypersonic weapon system Kinzhal against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Additionally, Russian forces have seized control of two more settlements in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. According to Ukrainian reports, 50 individuals were killed in the attack on Poltava on Tuesday.

11:43 Baerbock Praises Outgoing Ukrainian Foreign Minister

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has paid tribute to her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. "Numerous late-night talks in train compartments, at the G7, in front of a bomb-damaged power plant," Baerbock writes on X. "There are few people I have collaborated as closely with as you, @DmytroKuleba," she adds. "You put the people of your country above yourself." She expresses her heartfelt best wishes - "from the bottom of my heart, I wish you all the best - We should meet again once peace and freedom have been restored to the entirety of Ukraine."

As per the Russian administrative bureau, Western actions are compelling Russia to revise its nuclear policy. Russia is encountering challenges and potential threats from the so-called West that necessitate a revision of the policy, as stated by Russian news agencies, citing presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. There are suspicions that Ukraine might use US long-range weapons in its attacks within Russian territory. The Kyiv government has been urging the US for a while now to allow Ukraine to attack targets deep within Russia with the weapons supplied by its allies. "It's quite apparent that the Ukrainians will carry out this action," Peskov told the RIA agency. "We are fully aware of this situation." Russia has declared its intent to modify its nuclear policy, although the specifics have not been disclosed yet. The policy outlines the use of nuclear weapons in response to threats to Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity.

10:19 Munz: Poltawa Strike Could Backfire on RussiaRussia is bombarding the Ukrainian city of Poltawa with rockets, with reports of one of the most severe air raids since the war began. Russian media, however, is touting it as a "significant success," according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Meanwhile, Russia appears to be altering its strategy.

09:52 Ukraine Releases Figures on Russian LossesThe Ukrainian General Staff has published latest figures on Russian troop losses in Ukraine. Since February 24, 2022, Russia is said to have lost approximately 620,350 soldiers in Ukraine, with a daily loss of 1,390. According to a report from Kyiv, seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones have also been destroyed. Overall, Russia is said to have lost 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 ships, and one submarine since the beginning of the large-scale attack. Western estimates put the losses lower, but these are also likely minimums.

09:21 Governor: "Black Day" for Lviv Region - Death Toll RisesThe death toll is increasing after Russian air strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv (see entries 07:18, 06:17, and 05:29). Seven individuals, including a seven-year-old and a 14-year-old girl, were killed overnight, according to the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kosyzkyj, on Telegram. "It's a dreadful day for our region," Koszyzkyj writes, describing it as a tragic incident. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had written on his Telegram channel about five dead and more than 30 injured.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba ResignsUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has resigned, according to Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. The resignation will be discussed at the next plenary session. Several other ministers have already resigned (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). The resignations are part of a comprehensive overhaul of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday will be a day of dismissals, writes the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arachamia, on Telegram. Thursday will then be the day of appointments.

08:03 Selenskyj: "People Still Under Rubble"The Russian rocket attack on Poltawa is one of the deadliest single attacks since the start of the war. People are still trapped under the debris, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address. He is again pleading for air defense systems.

07:39 Grossi warns of impending catastrophe at Zaporizhzhia NPPUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, discussed the situation surrounding nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi is set to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi told Zelenskyy that the situation there is "very unstable" and the risk of a catastrophe remains. The plant came under Russian control shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and is currently offline. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the plant, with both Moscow and Kyiv denying the allegations.

07:18 Governor: At least two dead in attack on LvivAt least two individuals have died and 19 have been injured in Russian airstrikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Governor Maksym Kozytskyy announced on Telegram (see entries 06:17 and 05:29).

06:53 Ukraine hopes for further aid for the frontUkraine is hoping for further assistance in rebuilding its agricultural sector and demining efforts, the Düsseldorf-based "Rheinische Post" reports, citing a response from the German government to a query by the Union. This includes a funding program for agricultural land near the frontline, with the German government being asked to examine possible support. A safety premium for personnel would also need to be paid, and Ukraine has requested an extension of a program funded by the Ministry of Agriculture for the delivery of generators. Additionally, Ukraine has asked for support in demining areas near the frontline, with the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development already active in a project for mine detection and clearance.

6:17 Ukraine: Blaze after Russian Shahed Drone Assault on LvivA blaze has flared up close to Lviv's main train station after Russian airstrikes hit the city in northwestern Ukraine, as per Governor Maksym Kozytskyy's statement on Telegram (reference 5:29). Two educational institutions also sustained damage, with numerous windows shattered and glass strewn across the streets. According to Kozytskyy, multiple Shahed drones were involved in the Russian airstrike. Emergency services are present at the scene. The damaged institutions remain closed, as per Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi's announcement on Telegram. At least six individuals, including a 10-year-old boy, were wounded. Lviv is situated in western Ukraine near the Polish border, away from the conflict zone in the east, but has been targeted by attacks since the war's commencement.

5:29 Second Wave of Aerial Assault Strikes KyivThe Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is hit once more by a second wave of Russian aerial attacks. Air defense systems are activated. Witnesses account for multiple blasts on Kyiv's outskirts, indicating the use of air defense measures. Concurrently, the military reports a drone assault on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is on high alert, as per the Ukrainian air force's announcement on Telegram. Poland activates its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to protect the airspace in response to Russian aerial assaults and long-range activities, as reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

4:35 Biden Assures Ukraine of New Air Defense SystemsFollowing the deadly Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, US President Biden pledges to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. "I unequivocally condemn this vicious attack," Biden says. Washington will continue to support Kyiv militarily, "including the provision of air defense systems and capabilities that the nation requires to safeguard its borders." Zelensky renewed his appeal to Western allies after the attack, with at least 51 fatalities, for Ukraine to swiftly receive new air defense systems and be permitted to employ already delivered long-range weapons against Russian territory.

2:52 Renewed Drone Assault on KyivRussia launches yet another drone attack on Kyiv. Ukraine's air defense units are actively thwarting the attacks on Kyiv's outskirts, according to the Ukrainian military's report on Telegram. No information is available as of yet regarding the number of drones employed or potential damage. The nighttime attack is part of a series of Russian aerial assaults on the Ukrainian capital that have intensified in recent weeks.

1:32 Zelensky: Intent to Maintain Occupied Kursk TerritoriesUkraine aims to retain the occupied territories in the Russian region of Kursk perpetually, as per President Zelensky's statements in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation of these territories forms a crucial part of Ukraine's "victory plan," Zelensky adds. Generally speaking, Ukraine does not need any Russian land, but Zelensky does not provide an answer when asked whether annexing more Russian territory is in the country's plans. The Kursk operation was kept secret, even from US President Biden.

0:47 Several Ukrainian Ministers Step DownFour ministers resign preceding an anticipated cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine. They include Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, who played a pivotal role in expanding weapons production, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets. It is yet to be determined if the four ministers will take up alternative high-ranking positions. "As promised, a major government overhaul is expected this week," explains David Arakhamia, the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, on Telegram. "Tomorrow we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after, a day of appointments," Arakhamia declares, considered a close ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

23:16 After Missile Strike on Poltava: Zelensky Presses for Use of Long-Range WeaponsFollowing the fatal Russian rocket attack on the city of Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is requesting permission to deploy long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian attacks will become impossible if we can destroy the launching pads of the aggressors where they are, and the Russian military airfields and their logistics," says Zelensky in his daily video address. As per him, the casualty count in Poltava has risen to 51, with 271 wounded. More individuals are believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

22:06 Zelensky Terminates Another Top OfficialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Rostislav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential office, as per a decree posted on the president's website. Parliamentary speaker also announced the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration of Ukraine. Several other ministers had previously tendered their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelensky explained that changes are being made to strengthen the government. "The autumn will be crucial. Our state institutions must be structured in such a way that Ukraine can achieve all the outcomes it requires."

21:42 ntv Reporter in Poltava: "Residents Described an Extremely Terrifying Moment"Ukraine reports one of the most devastating air attacks since the beginning of the conflict. Dozens of lives have been lost, and hundreds are injured. ntv reporter Kavita Sharma is on the scene and reports a "highly tense situation" and how residents experienced the missile attack.

21:25 Ukraine Levels Allegations against Russia of Killing POWsThe Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office alleges Russian troops of executing captive combatants. Inquiries have initiated following the reported slaughter of three Ukrainians in the Torez region of Donetsk, Ukraine's eastern sector, as per their Telegram update. As per the details provided, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The occupying forces forced them down on the ground face-first and promptly fired at them from behind," the office states, citing widely circulated internet videos.

