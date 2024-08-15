17:03 Lukashenko for talks between Russia and Ukraine

Background to the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko again calls for negotiations. "We should sit down at the negotiating table and end this dispute. Neither the Ukrainians, nor the Russians, nor the Belarusians need it," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian state television Rossija, as reported by the Belarusian news agency Belta. Belarus is an ally of Russia and supports Moscow in its war against Ukraine. From the beginning of the war, the country has made its territory available to Russian troops to march into northern Ukraine. Meanwhile, the authoritarian ruler Lukashenko has repeatedly offered his services as a mediator for peace talks. Now, he emphasizes that the West, and especially high-ranking representatives of the USA, are interested in escalating the conflict. "They want us to destroy each other," says Lukashenko. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian attack since February 2022.

16:46 General Freuding: Ukrainians aware of risk of their operationThe military coordinator of German Ukraine aid, Major General Christian Freuding, can understand the Ukrainian decision to launch an offensive on Russian territory. "Wherever the military leader has the opportunity to take the initiative, he must take it. According to my impressions and conversations, the Ukrainians are aware of the risk they are taking with this operation, but it can lead to significant momentum if it is successfully carried out," says Freuding in the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt". Freuding was in conversations in Ukraine in recent days. The advance is a "good indicator that the Ukrainian armed forces still have the will and ability to succeed in this war and win it," explains Freuding.

"The strength of the Ukrainian armed forces for this attack operation is four brigades. That's 4,000 to 6,000 soldiers," says Freuding. They are supported by 2,000 to 4,000 men and women in logistics and air defense from Ukrainian territory. "The depth of the territory taken is about 30 kilometers, the width about 65 kilometers," says Freuding. "The total area in which Ukrainian forces are operating - not controlling, but operating - is estimated at about 1,000 square kilometers. This is interesting because it is roughly the same order of magnitude that the Ukrainian armed forces have lost to the Russian armed forces since the beginning of the year."

16:19 Reports: Ukraine uses British Challenger 2 tanks on Russian territoryIn the ongoing border crossing operation of Ukraine into Russia, the Ukrainian army is using British Challenger 2 tanks, according to consistent reports from British media BBC and Sky News, citing unnamed sources. The British Ministry of Defense had previously stated that there was no change in policy and that Ukraine had the right to use weapons supplied by Britain on Russian territory. However, Storm Shadow missiles were excluded from this. The ministry did not comment on the specific weapons used in the current operation on Russian territory. The anonymous sources told the BBC and Sky News that this also includes modern Challenger 2 tanks. At least 14 of this tank type have been in use in Ukraine since January 2023, with one British tank confirmed as destroyed in September 2023.

15:58 Ukraine Denies Involvement in Nord Stream Sabotage Again

The Ukrainian government has once again denied involvement in the sabotage act against the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream. Instead, it is very likely that Russia is responsible for the attack in September 2022, according to an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mychailo Podoliak, who told Reuters today. "Such an act could only be carried out with significant technical and financial resources," Podoliak said. "And who had all that at the time of the attack? Only Russia." Three of the four pipelines that directly pumped Russian gas to Germany were destroyed in the attacks. The Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe is leading the investigation. On Wednesday, it was reported that an arrest warrant had been issued for a Ukrainian living in Poland. However, the diving instructor managed to flee to Ukraine. It is suspected that the act is linked to Russia's war against Ukraine, which began with the invasion in February 2022.

15:40 Zelenskyy Reports Capture of Russian Town of Sudja

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian soldiers have completely taken control of the Russian town of Sudja in the Kursk region. A Ukrainian military command center will now be established there, Zelenskyy said. The Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 had already broadcast footage on Wednesday that was reportedly showing the small town, about ten kilometers from the border, under Ukrainian control. The footage showed burned-out Russian military vehicle columns and Ukrainian soldiers distributing aid to locals and removing Russian flags from administrative buildings.

15:21 Ukraine Establishes Military Command in Kursk Region

After Ukrainian troops advanced into the Russian neighboring region of Kursk, Kyiv has set up a military command for the territory it controls there. The command will be responsible for maintaining law and order and addressing the urgent needs of the population, said Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. General-Major Eduard Moskalyov has been appointed as the commander of the command. Syrskyi also said that the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 locations and 1,150 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive.

14:57 Moscow Announces More Troops for Border Regions

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has announced more troops and resources for the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk bordering Ukraine. The General Staff has prepared a plan with additional measures, Belousov said in Moscow. "This primarily involves improving the efficiency of the troops management system in cooperation with other security agencies," Belousov said at the meeting on protecting the Russian border region. The focus was reportedly on the Belgorod region. He will personally oversee the implementation of the plan, he said. The goal is to protect the territorial integrity of Russia, the population, and the infrastructure in the border regions. According to the plan, the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the National Guard, and other security agencies will coordinate their work better. The Defense Ministry also reported the destruction of Ukrainian positions on Russian territory again. These reports could not be independently verified.

14:26 Media Campaign and State of Emergency - Russia Complains: Are Victims of Ukrainian Aggression

The conflict in Ukraine has long since evolved into a war of images. Video footage shows destroyed military bases, media outlets report alleged partial victories. Moscow is now using the current Kursk offensive to spread another distorted narrative.

13:58 Russians Flee Border Region: "We Hid in the Bushes"

After Ukrainian soldiers advanced into the Russian border region of Kursk, refugees report moments of anxiety. "We hid in the bushes," Tatjana Anikejewa told Russian state television. She claimed to have had to leave the village of Sudscha in a hurry. "The sound of gunfire continued non-stop. The house was shaking," she said.

13:41 Governor of Kursk: Ukrainian Missile Intercepted Over Lgov

For over a week, Ukrainian troops have been fighting Russian soldiers after an unexpected border crossing in the Russian region of Kursk. The acting governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, ordered the evacuation of the Gluschkowo district, located northwest of Sudscha. This suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are advancing there. According to Russian reports, more than 120,000 residents of the region have already been evacuated to safety. Russian troops intercepted a Ukrainian missile over the city of Lgov in the Russian region of Kursk, according to the acting governor, Alexei Smirnov. Falling debris injured two locals, he reported.

13:18 Russia: Captured Village of Iwaniwka in Donetsk

Russian troops have captured the village of Iwaniwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to the Russian government. The state-run Russian news agency Interfax reported this, citing the defense ministry.

12:42 Umbach: "Russia Has Resorted to More Active Sabotage"

Following the suspicion of sabotage at the Cologne-Wahn barracks, the question arises: How safe is Germany from hybrid attacks from Russia? Security expert Frank Umbach sees a new chapter beginning after a phase of restraint. Right and left-wing extremists play an important role in this.

12:11 Little Relief for Eastern Front Despite Advancement into Russian Territory

The Ukraine reports heavy fighting on the eastern front. Despite the Ukrainian advancement into Russian territory on the northern border, the main front in Ukraine will not be relieved. "Despite the events on Russian territory, the enemy continues to maintain the majority of its troops in this direction (eastern front) and is trying to achieve successes," said the officer Serhiy Zehozkij on television. The Ukrainian general staff reports 58 engagements. This is the highest number of engagements reported for a single day this month.

11:41 Munz: "This would cause great uproar in Russia"Reports are circulating in Russia that conscripts are being sent to the Kursk Oblast to halt the Ukrainian advance. ntv-Russia correspondent Rainer Munz explains the significance of this and reports on the arrest of an American in Russia.

11:02 Chechen unit aims to retake location in KurskThe Russian troops have reportedly retaken the village of Martynowka in the Kursk Oblast, according to the commander of the Chechen Achmat unit, General-Major Apti Alaudinow, on Russian state television. However, such reports cannot be independently confirmed.

10:37 Russian: Moscow's soldiers in Kursk simply fledThe situation in the Kursk region, attacked by Ukrainian military, remains unclear. However, President Selenskyj sheds some light on the motives behind the attack. Meanwhile, residents of the area complain of being abandoned by the Russian leadership and military.

10:13 Russia declares state of emergency for region BelgorodThe Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has also declared a federal state of emergency for the Belgorod Oblast. This was previously declared for the neighboring Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers suddenly invaded on August 6. Minister Alexander Kurenko explains that the situation in Belgorod remains complex and tense. "As a result of the terrorist attacks by Ukrainian armed groups in the Belgorod Oblast, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, and there are dead and injured."

10:00 Defense ministers of Ukraine and USA consult on situationThe Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has consulted with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin about the combat situation and the military needs of Ukraine. Umerov also thanked Austin for "the continuous and comprehensive support since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia," the Defense Ministry in Kyiv reports.

09:31 WSJ: Selenskyj approved Nord Stream sabotagePrivate businesspeople, under the supervision of a high-ranking general, are said to have initiated a small operation to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline, the "Wall Street Journal" reports. President Selenskyj is said to have initially approved the plan and later attempted unsuccessfully to stop it. The act of sabotage, which cost $300,000, was ultimately carried out by a small crew of six members on a small yacht. "I always laugh when I read media speculation about a massive operation involving intelligence agencies, submarines, drones, and satellites," an officer involved in the plot told the newspaper. "It all came from a drunken night and the iron determination of a handful of people who had the courage to risk their lives for their country." Selenskyj reacted after pressure from the CIA and wanted to stop the operation, but his then-commander-in-chief, Valeriy Saluschnyj, continued the sabotage.

08:48 Ukraine: All 29 Russia-launched drones shot downUkraine reports that it has shot down all 29 drones launched by Russia overnight. Russia also fired three guided Ch-59 missiles, it is reported.

08:08 Ukraine destroys Russian Kasta radar - Cost: 60 million dollarsMilitary intelligence officers of Ukraine, in collaboration with the country's defense forces, have destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in the war zone of Saporischschja. The press office of the SBU reports. The long-range detection radar costs around 60 million dollars to manufacture. "In fact, this radar was the 'eyes' of the Russian air defense that controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the background, carefully camouflaged it, and moved it often. This time, they managed to track it down and attack the target to destroy it," the explanation reads.

07:28 Ukraine: Kursk to become 'buffer zone'The Ukrainian army states that it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Russian region of Kursk to Russia and Ukraine, and establish a buffer zone in the area where its troops have launched a major offensive. "Establishing a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily enemy fire," says Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

06:45 Russia recruits workers for trench digging in Kursk via job portalsAs CNN reports, Russian job portals are advertising positions for trench digging in the Kursk region, as Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in the Russian border area. Ukraine claims to control 74 settlements in the region. The job listings seek "general workers" capable of excavating fortifications in the Kursk area, with advertised salaries ranging from 150,000 to 371,000 rubles (approximately $1,600 to $4,000 USD).

05:52 Ukraine: Over 100 Russian soldiers captured in KurskThe Ukrainian forces operating in the Kursk region have captured over 100 Russian soldiers, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in a report to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukrainian forces have advanced one to two kilometers in various areas.

02:39 Further evacuation ordered in KurskIn the Russian oblast of Kursk, more residents must leave their homes following Ukraine's advance. Governor Alexei Smirnov orders the evacuation of the village of Glushkovo, where about 4,500 people live, located 11 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Two days ago, Smirnov reported that 121,000 people had been evacuated or left the region on their own.

23:58 Ukrainian General Staff confirms attacks on Russian military airfieldsThe Ukrainian General Staff confirms attacks on four Russian air bases last night. The military airfields in the oblasts of Voronezh, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod were among the targets, housing army aircraft and fighter jets such as the Su-34 and Su-35. Key targets included oil and lubricant storage facilities and aircraft hangars. The aftermath of the attacks is still being assessed.

23:24 US Citizen Arrested in RussiaA Moscow district court has sentenced a US citizen to 15 days in jail for disorderly conduct. The court ordered the American to spend 15 days in administrative detention for "petty hooliganism." However, Russia's top investigative agency had previously reported that a criminal case had been opened against the US citizen for using violence against an official, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. According to the Russian news agency TASS, the man refused to provide his personal details at a hotel and became aggressive, and later struck a police officer when taken to a police station. The US government has responded cautiously to the incident. "We are aware of reports of the arrest of another American citizen in Russia," said Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US Department of State, to reporters. "We are working to gather as much information as possible to clarify the consular situation and determine if consular assistance is possible."

22:10 Ukraine Reports Russian Attack on Odessa PortRussia's military is reportedly targeting the port infrastructure of Odessa, according to Ukrainian authorities. At least two people were injured in the attack on the Black Sea facility, regional authorities reported. The two known cases involve a port employee and a driver of grain transports, according to the General Prosecutor's Office. The attack involved a ballistic missile, according to the responsible governor, Oleh Kiper. Russia has not yet commented on the incident.

21:50 Pistorius Urges Vigilance After Sabotage Alert at the German Armed ForcesDefense Minister Boris Pistorius has called for increased vigilance following security incidents at the Luftwaffe base in Cologne-Wahn and the NATO support site in Geilenkirchen. "We reacted quickly at both locations, sealed off access, tightened controls, involved investigative authorities, and ordered laboratory tests. These incidents show that we must remain vigilant," Pistorius told "Der Spiegel." "Of course, we are also reviewing our security measures and adjusting them if necessary. This is already in progress," the SPD politician emphasized. There are currently no concrete indications of a connection between the two incidents in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen. "Now we have to wait for further investigation results and act calmly. We rely on the proven cooperation with the competent investigative authorities," said Pistorius (see also entries from 21:10, 18:55, and 18:24).

21:30 Austria: Prosecutor Files First Charges in Spy Scandal Involving RussiaThe public prosecutor's office in Austria has filed charges for the first time against former constitutional protection agent Egisto Ott. Among other things, he is accused of spying for Russia. According to the indictment, Ott, as an official of the Ministry of the Interior in Vienna, is alleged to have commissioned another employee, on behalf of a member of the right-wing populist party FPÖ, to obtain information about the participants of a meeting of European intelligence services. Both Ott and the former FPÖ member Hans-Jörg Jenewein are accused of violating official secrets. They both face up to three years in prison. No date has been set for the trial. Specifically, Ott is accused of providing Jenewein with the names of several intelligence officers, thereby endangering, among other things, "the maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities." Jenewein is also accused of leaking confidential documents from the parliament, to which he had access through his participation in the investigative committee on the so-called Ibiza affair.

21:10 After Security Incident at German Armed Forces: CDU Calls on Defense Ministry to Clarify Open QuestionsPolice and state protection are investigating a security incident at the waterworks of the Luftwaffe base Cologne-Wahn due to suspicion of sabotage against the German Armed Forces. "Abnormal water values" and then a hole in the fence were discovered, a spokesman for the German Armed Forces said in Cologne in front of the base. The CDU defense politician Serap Güler now calls on the Defense Ministry to clarify open questions: "The ministry must now immediately clarify how an outsider was able to gain access to supposedly well-protected German Armed Forces barracks," she told "Der Spiegel". "At the same time, it is commendable that the German Armed Forces recognized the incidents early," said Güler (see also entries from 18:55 and 18:24).

Despite the ongoing offensive by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko continues to call for negotiations to end the dispute between Ukraine and Russia. The attack on Ukraine by Russia since February 2022 has resulted in significant losses for the Ukrainian armed forces, with the latest offensive in Kursk estimated to cover about 1,000 square kilometers of territory.

