17:03 Lukashenko again for talks between Russia and Ukraine

Background to Ukrainian Offensive in Russian Border Region of Kursk, Belarusian Leader Alexander Lukashenko Calls for Negotiations

Against the backdrop of the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk, Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko has once again called for negotiations. "We should sit down at the negotiating table and put an end to this conflict. Neither the Ukrainians, Russians, nor Belarusians need it," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian state television Rossija, as reported by the Belarusian news agency Belta. Belarus, a ally of Russia, has supported Moscow in its war against Ukraine since the beginning. At the start of the war, the country made its territory available to Russian troops to march into northern Ukraine. Meanwhile, the authoritarian ruler Lukashenko has repeatedly offered his services as a mediator for peace talks. Now, he emphasizes that the West, especially high-ranking U.S. representatives, are interested in escalating the conflict. "They want us to destroy each other," Lukashenko said. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion since February 2022.

16:46 General Freuding: Ukrainians Aware of Risk of Their Operation

The military coordinator of German Ukraine aid, Major General Christian Freuding, can understand the Ukrainian decision to launch an offensive on Russian territory. "Wherever the military leader has the opportunity to take the initiative, he must seize it. Based on my impressions and conversations, the Ukrainians are aware of the risk they are taking with this operation, but it can lead to significant momentum if it is successfully carried out," Freuding said in the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt". Freuding had been in conversations in Ukraine in recent days. The advance is a "good indicator that the Ukrainian armed forces continue to have the will and ability to succeed and win this war," Freuding explained.

"The strength of the Ukrainian armed forces for this attack operation consists of four brigades, which is 4,000 to 6,000 soldiers," Freuding said. They are supported by 2,000 to 4,000 men and women in logistics and air defense from Ukrainian territory. "The depth of the captured area is approximately 30 kilometers, and the width is approximately 65 kilometers," Freuding said. "The total area in which Ukrainian forces are operating - not controlling, but operating - is estimated at approximately 1,000 square kilometers. This is interesting because it is roughly the same order of magnitude that the Ukrainian armed forces have lost to the Russian armed forces since the beginning of the year."

16:19 Reports: Ukraine Deploying British Challenger 2 Tanks on Russian Territory

In the ongoing cross-border incursion of Ukraine into Russia, the Ukrainian army is deploying British Challenger 2 tanks, according to consistent reports from British media BBC and Sky News citing unnamed sources. Previously, the British Ministry of Defense had stated that there was no change in policy and that Ukraine had the right to use weapons supplied by the UK on Russian territory, excluding Storm Shadow missiles. The ministry did not comment on the specific weapons used in the current deployment on Russian territory. The anonymous sources told BBC and Sky News that this also includes modern Challenger 2 tanks. At least 14 of these tanks have been in use in Ukraine since January 2023, with one British tank confirmed destroyed in September 2023.

15:58 Ukraine Denies Involvement in Nord Stream Sabotage Again

The Ukrainian government denies involvement in the sabotage act against the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream. Instead, it is very likely that Russia is responsible for the attack in September 2022, says Mikhailo Podolyak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with Reuters today. "Such an act could only be carried out with significant technical and financial resources," says Podolyak. "And who had all that at the time of the attack? Only Russia." Three of the four pipelines through which Russian gas was pumped directly to Germany were destroyed in the attacks. The Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe is leading the investigation. Yesterday, it was reported that a first arrest warrant had been issued against a Ukrainian living in Poland. However, the diving instructor was able to flee to Ukraine. It is suspected that the act is related to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, which began with the invasion in February 2022.

15:40 Zelensky Reports Capture of Russian Town of Sudja

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers have completely taken control of the Russian town of Sudja in the Kursk region. A military command center of the Ukrainian army will be set up there, says Zelensky (see entry 15:21). The Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 had already broadcast footage on Wednesday that was reportedly showing the small town, about ten kilometers from the border, under Ukrainian control. Burnt-out Russian military vehicle columns and Ukrainian soldiers distributing aid to locals and removing Russian flags from administrative buildings can be seen.

15:21 Ukraine Establishes Military Command in Region Kursk

After the advance of Ukrainian troops into the Russian neighboring region of Kursk, Kyiv has set up a military command for the territory it controls there. The command is to take care of maintaining law and order and meeting the urgent needs of the population, says Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. General-Major Eduard Moskalyov has been appointed as the commander of the command. Syrsky says that the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 locations and 1,150 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive.

14:57 Moscow Announces More Troops for Border Regions

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announces more troops and resources for the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk bordering Ukraine. The General Staff has prepared a plan with additional measures, says Belousov in Moscow. "This is primarily about improving the efficiency of the troops management system in cooperation with other security agencies," says Belousov at the meeting on protecting the Russian border region. The focus was reportedly on the Belgorod region. He will personally oversee the implementation of the plan, he says. It is about protecting the territorial integrity of Russia, the population, and the infrastructure in the border regions. Accordingly, the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the National Guard, and other security agencies are to better coordinate their work. The Defense Ministry also reported the destruction of Ukrainian positions on Russian territory again. The claims could not be independently verified.

14:26 Media Campaign and State of Emergency - Russia Complains: Are Victims of Ukrainian Aggression

The Ukraine conflict has long since evolved into a war of images. Video footage shows destroyed military bases, media channels report alleged partial victories. Moscow is now using the current Kursk offensive to spread yet another distorted narrative.

13:58 Russians Flee Border Region: "We Hid in the Bushes"

After Ukrainian soldiers advanced into the Russian border region of Kursk, refugees report anxious moments. "We hid in the bushes," Tatjana Anikejewa tells Russian state television. She claims to have had to leave the village of Sudscha in haste. "The sound of gunfire went on non-stop. The house was shaking," she says.

13:41 Governor of Kursk: Ukrainian Missile Intercepted Over Lgov

For over a week, Ukrainian troops have been fighting Russian soldiers after an unexpected border crossing in the Russian region of Kursk. The acting governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, ordered the evacuation of the Gluschkowo district, located northwest of Sudscha. The evacuation order suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are advancing there. According to Russian reports, more than 120,000 residents of the region have already been brought to safety. Russian troops intercepted a Ukrainian missile over the city of Lgov in the Russian region of Kursk, according to the acting governor Alexei Smirnov. Falling debris injured two locals, he reports.

13:18 Russia: Took Village of Iwaniwka in Donetsk

Russian troops have taken the village of Iwaniwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to reports from the Russian government in Moscow. The state-run Russian news agency Interfax reported this, citing the defense ministry.

12:42 Umbach: "Russia Has Resorted to More Active Sabotage"

After the suspicion of sabotage in the Cologne-Wahn barracks, the question arises: How safe is Germany from hybrid attacks from Russia? Security expert Frank Umbach sees a new chapter beginning after a phase of relaxation. Right and left-wing extremists play an important role in this.

12:11 Little Relief for Eastern Front Despite Advance into Russian Territory

The Ukraine reports heavy fighting on the eastern front of the country. Despite the Ukrainian advance into Russian territory on the northern border, the main front in Ukraine will not be relieved. "Despite the events on Russian territory, the enemy continues to keep the majority of its troops in this direction and is trying to achieve successes," says the officer Serhiy Zehozkij on television. The Ukrainian general staff counts 58 battles. This is the highest number of battles reported for a single day this month.

11:41 Munz: "This would cause great uproar in Russia"Reports are circulating in Russia that conscripts are being deployed to the Kursk Oblast to halt the Ukrainian advance. ntv-Russia correspondent Rainer Munz explains the significance of this and reports on the arrest of an American in Russia.

11:02 Chechen unit aims to retake location in KurskThe Russian troops have reportedly retaken the village of Martynowka in the Kursk Oblast, according to the commander of the Chechen Achmat unit, General-Major Apti Alaudinow, on Russian state television. However, such reports on the battlefield cannot be independently confirmed.

10:37 Russian: Moscow's soldiers in Kursk simply fledThe situation in the Kursk region, attacked by the Ukrainian military, remains unclear. However, President Selenskyj sheds some light on the motives behind the attack. Meanwhile, residents of the area complain of being abandoned by the Russian leadership and military.

10:13 Russia declares state of emergency for region BelgorodThe Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has also declared a federal state of emergency for the Belgorod Oblast. This was previously declared for the adjacent Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers suddenly entered on August 6. Minister Alexander Kurenko explains that the situation in Belgorod remains complex and tense. "As a result of the terrorist attacks by Ukrainian armed groups in the Belgorod Oblast, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, and there are dead and injured."

10:00 Defense ministers of Ukraine and USA consult on situationThe Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov consulted with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin about the combat situation and the military needs of Ukraine. Umerov also thanked Austin for "the continuous and comprehensive support since the start of the large-scale invasion of Russia," the Defense Ministry in Kyiv reported.

09:31 WSJ: Selenskyj approved Nord Stream sabotagePrivate businesspeople allegedly initiated a small operation, supervised by a high-ranking general, to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline, the Wall Street Journal reports. President Selenskyj initially approved the plan but later failed to stop it. The act of sabotage, which cost $300,000 and was carried out by a small crew of six on a small yacht, was reportedly driven by a drunken night and the iron will of a few people willing to risk their lives for their country. Selenskyj reacted after CIA intervention and wanted to halt the operation, but his then-commander-in-chief, Valery Saluschnyy, continued the sabotage.

08:48 Ukraine: All 29 Russia-launched drones shot downUkraine reports shooting down all 29 Russia-launched drones overnight into Thursday. Russia also fired three guided Ch-59 missiles, it is reported.

08:08 Ukraine Destroys Russian Kasta Radar - Cost: 60 Million DollarsMilitary intelligence officers of Ukraine, in collaboration with the country's defense forces, have destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in the war zone of Saporischschja. This is reported by the press office of the SBU. The long-range detection radar costs around 60 million dollars to manufacture. "In fact, this radar was the 'eye' of the Russian air defense that controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the background, carefully camouflaged it, and moved it frequently. This time, they managed to track it down and attack the target to destroy it," the explanation reads.

07:28 Ukraine: Kursk to Become 'Buffer Zone'The Ukrainian army states that it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Russian region of Kursk to Russia and Ukraine, and establish a buffer zone in the area where its troops have launched a major offensive. "Establishing a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily enemy fire," says Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

06:45 Russia Seeks Workers for Trench Digging in Kursk via Job PortalsAs reported by CNN, Russian job portals are recruiting for positions in trench digging in the Kursk region, as Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in the Russian border area. Ukraine claims to control 74 settlements in the region. The job listings seek "general workers" capable of excavating defensive structures in the Kursk area, with advertised salaries ranging from 150,000 to 371,000 rubles (approximately $1,600 to $4,000 USD).

05:52 Ukraine: Over 100 Russian Soldiers Captured in KurskThe Ukrainian forces operating in the Kursk region have captured over 100 Russian soldiers, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in a report to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukrainian forces have reportedly advanced one to two kilometers in various areas.

02:39 Further Evacuation Ordered in KurskIn the Russian Oblast of Kursk, more residents must leave their homes following Ukraine's advance. Governor Alexei Smirnov orders the evacuation of the village of Glushkovo, where about 4,500 people live, located eleven kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Two days ago, Smirnov reported that 121,000 people had been evacuated or left the region on their own.

23:58 Ukrainian General Staff Confirms Attacks on Russian Military AirbasesThe Ukrainian General Staff confirms attacks on four Russian air bases last night. Military aircraft and fighter jets of types Su-34 and Su-35 were stationed on the military airfields in the Oblasts of Voronezh, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod. The main targets were oil and lubricant storage facilities and aircraft hangars. The consequences of the attacks are still being evaluated.

23:24 US Citizen Arrested in RussiaA Moscow district court has sentenced a US citizen to 15 days in jail for disorderly conduct. The court ordered the American to spend 15 days in administrative detention for "petty hooliganism." Earlier, the country's top investigative authority had reported that it had opened a criminal case against the US citizen for using violence against a government official, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, according to the Russian news agency TASS. The man allegedly refused to provide his personal details at a hotel and became aggressive, and then struck a police officer when taken to a police station. The US government has been cautious about the incident. "We are aware of reports of the arrest of another American citizen in Russia," said Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US Department of State, to reporters. "We are endeavoring to gather as much information as possible to clarify the consular situation and to check if consular assistance is possible."

22:10 Ukraine Reports Russian Attack on Odessa PortRussia's military is reportedly targeting the port infrastructure of Odessa, according to Ukrainian authorities. At least two people were injured in the attack on the Black Sea facility, regional authorities reported. The two known cases involve a port employee and a driver of grain transports, according to the prosecutor general's office. The attack used a ballistic missile, added the responsible governor Oleh Kiper. No Russian statement is available.

21:50 Pistorius Urges Vigilance After Sabotage Alarm in the German Armed ForcesDefense Minister Boris Pistorius advises increased attention following security incidents at the Cologne-Wahn air force base and the NATO support site in Geilenkirchen. "We reacted quickly at both locations, sealed off access points, intensified controls, involved investigative authorities, and ordered laboratory tests. These incidents show that we must remain vigilant," Pistorius told "Der Spiegel." "Of course, we are reviewing our security measures and adjusting them as necessary. This is already in progress," the SPD politician emphasized. There are currently no concrete indications of a connection between the two events in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen. "Now it's about waiting for further investigation results and acting calmly. We rely on the proven cooperation with the competent investigative authorities," Pistorius said (see also entries from 21:10, 18:55, and 18:24).

21:30 Austria: Prosecutor Files First Charges in Spy Scandal Involving RussiaFor the first time, the Austrian prosecution office has filed charges against former constitutional protection agent Egisto Ott. The charges include espionage for Russia. According to the indictment, Ott is accused of, among other things, ordering another employee, as a civil servant in the Vienna Ministry of the Interior, to gather information about the participants of a meeting of European intelligence services on behalf of a member of the right-wing populist FPÖ party. Both Ott and the former FPÖ member Hans-Jörg Jenewein are charged with violating official secrets. They each face up to three years in prison. A trial date has not yet been set. Specifically, Ott is accused of providing Jenewein with the names of several intelligence service employees, thereby endangering, among other things, the maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities. Jenewein is also accused of leaking confidential documents from the parliament, to which he had access through his participation in the investigative committee on the so-called Ibiza affair.

21:10 After Security Incident at German Armed Forces: CDU Demands Clarification from Defense MinistryPolice and state protection are investigating a security incident at the waterworks of the Cologne-Wahn air force base due to suspected sabotage against the German Armed Forces. "Abnormal water values" and then a hole in the fence were discovered, a spokesperson for the German Armed Forces said outside the base in Cologne. CDU defense politician Serap Güler now demands clarification from the Defense Ministry: "The ministry must now immediately clarify how an outsider was able to gain access to supposedly well-secured military bases," she told Spiegel. "At the same time, it is commendable that the Armed Forces detected the incidents early," said Güler (see also entries from 18:55 and 18:24).

The European Union has expressed concern over the escalating conflict in the Russian border region of Kursk, as the Ukrainian offensive continues to cause tension.

Given the EU's position as a significant international player, it is crucial for the European Union to actively engage in efforts to promote peace and de-escalate tensions between Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus. The EU can utilize its diplomatic channels and economic leverage to encourage negotiation and dialogue between the involved parties. Additionally, the EU may consider providing humanitarian aid and supporting the peaceful transition of the affected regions.

