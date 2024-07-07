17:03 India and Russia want to simplify bilateral money transfers

A focus of the upcoming summit between India and Russia, according to the Indian newspaper "The Economic Times," will be the improvement of money transfers between the two countries. Mechanisms for simpler and faster payments are to be developed. The background is Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT payment system and the significant increase in bilateral trade since the Ukraine conflict. The meeting between India's Prime Minister Modi and the Russian President Putin will take place on Tuesday in Moscow.

16:46 Weidel hopes for Trump's victory in the US Presidency election due to Ukraine policyThe leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Alice Weidel, hopes, among other things, for a victory of Donald Trump in the US Presidency election in November due to his Ukraine policy. "I definitely support Donald Trump," says Weidel in the ZDF "Summer Interview." The AfD chairwoman expects from another win of the former US President Trump a halt in Ukraine aid. Trump had "promised to end the war in Ukraine by cutting off the financial resources," says Weidel. "And I believe he will keep his word."

16:23 Russia hit fake Patriot systems in UkraineAccording to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschtschuk, Russia struck fake Patriot-Systems instead of the actual ones during an attack in the area of the Black Sea port of Juschne. These were installed to deceive the attackers. Russia had previously reported the destruction of two launchers for Patriot air defense missile systems. Oleschtschuk also reported after a Russian attack on a Ukrainian military airfield that only decoys had been hit.

16:03 Explosion series reported in Russian-occupied MelitopolExplosions are reported in the south Ukrainian city of Melitopol, which is under Russian occupation. According to Russian military reports, five HIMARS rockets from the air defense system were destroyed over the city. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas. The civil defense is in action, according to the TASS news agency.

15:42 Kiev can generate more power againThe Ukrainian capital Kiev has restored two-thirds of its own power generation capacity, which was lost due to Russian attacks. This was announced by the deputy head of the Kiev city administration, Petro Pantelieiev. The Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the city's power generation capacity, Panteliejew added. "We plan to decentralize power and heat generation through the construction of small and medium-sized power plants," says Pantelieiev.

15:19 Hofreiter views German Ukraine policy with "certain concern"Following the latest rapprochement between Germany, Britain, and Poland, Green politician Anton Hofreiter calls for a change in Germany's Ukraine policy. Both Poland and Britain are demanding a clearer stance against Russia. Hofreiter views the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy with "certain concern," he told Reuters. Hofreiter is known as a staunch advocate for much more extensive arms deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and Britain have raised legitimate questions about the policy, especially that of the SPD and the Chancellor," Hofreiter said. Germany must therefore assume stronger leadership responsibility in Europe.

14:59 Heusgen on Russia's Economy: "Russia won't be able to cope"

The chief of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, sees economic problems in Russia as a potential peace chance for Ukraine. The shift to wartime economy by Russian President Putin is medium-term "economically devastating," according to Heusgen, in response to a question from the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland on whether he sees another way than military strength to achieve peace. "Putin will face significant economic difficulties in the long run." The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." Heusgen calls on countries like China, India, or Turkey, which continue to do business with Russia, to apply more pressure. "The war will be prolonged," he criticizes.

14:39 Russia: Village in Donetsk region taken

The Russian army, according to its own statements, has taken control of another village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The village of Tschigari is now under Russian control, the Defense Ministry in Moscow reports. On Saturday, Russian forces, according to Moscow's statements, had already taken control of the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donetsk.

14:22 NATO summit in Washington could disappoint Selenskyj again

The 32 NATO countries will reaffirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine will one day become a member of the Alliance and will offer the country additional military aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj will not receive what he desires most: an invitation to membership. It is unclear whether the NATO will have secured the seven air defense systems that Ukraine is demanding to defend against continuing Russian attacks. The NATO plans to approve new billions in aid for Kiev. Who will provide it and for how long is unclear. All are agreed in the NATO: A confrontation with Selenskyj like at the last summit meeting in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius a year ago should not be repeated in Washington.

14:00 Mine clearance vehicles from Hamburg in use in Ukraine

A mine clearance vehicle from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the Charkiw region. The Hamburg Interior Senate reports this. Senator Andy Grote of the SPD had handed over the first of four mine clearance vehicles to the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, in mid-May. Three more are to follow by August.

13:32 Insider: Russian munitions depot hit by drone attack

A Russian munitions depot was hit by drone attacks, according to reports from Ukrainian security circles in the Voronezh region northeast of Ukraine. One member of the security circles says that the 9000 square meter large depot was attacked by drones. There is a "high probability" that there will be further explosions in military-industrial facilities, the informant adds.

13:03 Russia plans to use balloons to counter Ukrainian drones

Russia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks. This is reported by "The Telegraph". The so-called "Barrier" protection system is based on models from the First and Second World Wars. According to "The Telegraph" report, a Russian air and space technology company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22 Russia: A Civilian Dead after Ukrainian Attack on HorlivkaAccording to the mayor of Horlivka, Ivan Prichodko, on Telegram, a civilian is reportedly dead following a Ukrainian attack on Horlivka in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk. Russian news agency RIA Novosti reports of "heavy attacks from Ukraine" on the region.

11:44 Sharma: Le Pen's Appearance Causes Stir in UkraineThe situation at the front line in Ukraine worsens, with anticipated weapon deliveries from the West reportedly delayed. Additionally, there is growing concern over a potential right-wing shift in France. An interview by Le Pen is causing particular attention, as reported by NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14 Ukraine: Five Dead after Russian Attack on SelydoveThe Russians have launched two guided bombs onto the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region. This was announced by the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk, Wadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were reportedly killed, and eight were injured in the attack. Filaschkin added that the bombs hit an industrial area. "No one can feel safe in the Donetsk region," he wrote.

10:51 Governor: Air Alarm in the Region of ZaporizhzhiaAccording to the Ukrainian governor of Zaporizhzhia, Ivan Fedorov, the Russians are attacking the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. He announced this on Telegram and called for an air alarm in Zaporizhzhia.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian Attack on ChernihivFollowing a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, there have been multiple explosions reported in the city center. The governor of the Chernihiv region, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced this on social media. Additionally, the "Lito" café reportedly caught fire and was reduced to its foundations. The authorities released a video that is said to depict the consequences of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW: No Real Willingness for Negotiations from PutinAccording to US experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin, following his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, shows no real willingness for negotiations in his war against Ukraine. The analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington report that Putin demanded Ukraine's "disarmament" and the surrender of significant territories, which Russia currently does not occupy. Putin also rejected a ceasefire on two consecutive days. The Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the ceasefire to reorganize and rearm their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian Intelligence Reports Successful Destruction of Russian Military InstallationsAccording to their own reports, Ukrainian intelligence, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force, have set fire to two Russian military installations in Donetsk. This was announced on social media by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU). The area is under Russian control. In the town of Debaltseve, a logistics center, where armor and ammunition were stored, was set on fire. In the village of Novoluhanske, the Russian radio transmitting station R-330Zh "Zhitel" was reportedly set ablaze.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian drones intercepted

The Ukrainian Air Force claims to have destroyed all 13 drones shot down by Russia over targets in Ukraine overnight, according to a statement on the Telegram short news service. Russia also reportedly fired two Iskander-Rakets. The Air Force did not provide information on whether the rakets were intercepted.

08:44 After Ukrainian drone attack: Explosion in Russian Voronezh

An explosion occurred in a warehouse with "explosive items" in the Russian region of Voronezh following a Ukrainian drone attack, according to the Russian governor of the region, Oleksandr Gusev, on social media. Gusev reports that all drones were shot down. Debris from the falling drones allegedly caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev mentions an evacuation, but no injuries or fatalities.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot air defense systems destroyed in Odessa

Two launchers for Patriot ground-air missile systems were destroyed in the Ukrainian region of Odessa, according to Russian news agencies, citing the Defense Ministry. Iskander-Rakets were used in the attack. The Patriot systems were reportedly near the Juschnes harbor.

07:38 Governor: Russia fires rockets at Pavlohrad

The Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrowsk region at night, according to the governor of Dnipropetrowsk, Serhii Lysak, on social media. No fatalities or injuries were reported. In addition, Nikopol was shelled with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Three women were reportedly injured. Damages included several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car, and a gas pipeline.

07:09 Ukraine publishes numbers on Russian losses

The Ukrainian General Staff has released new figures on Russian troop losses in Ukraine. According to the report from Kiev, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers since February 24, 2022. In the past 24 hours, the number of losses was 1,150. The report also states that two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were destroyed. Since the beginning of the large-scale attack, Ukraine claims Russia has lost 81,555 tanks, 15,524 artillery systems, 360 planes, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine. Western estimates suggest lower loss figures - although they may only represent minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro River

The Ukrainian Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. Images of the flotilla exercise are shared on the Ukrainian Navy's Facebook page. The exercise reportedly involved combat engagements and mine countermeasures.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia captures territories in the Donezk region

Russian forces are reportedly advancing in the Donezk region. This is according to the Ukraine-aligned channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The following areas are said to be affected: Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, in the vicinity of Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka. Furthermore, it is reported in the statement that Ukrainian defense forces are pushing the Russians back in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have once again attacked the eastern Ukraine at night with so-called Kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy report drone intrusions in several waves. There is currently no information on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is on fire

Following an accident at a gas pipeline, there is a fire on the Crimea. The administration of the Crimea, installed by Russia, reports on Telegram that employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry are controlling the extent of the fire. The fire reportedly broke out near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Aluschta and over a dozen settlements has been disrupted. "There is no danger to the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reports. There are no reported injuries. It is unknown what type of accident caused the fire.

01:09 Russia reports shooting down Ukrainian drones

Russian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones each in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which is reportedly subjected to almost daily Ukrainian attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reports. Seven more drones were shot down in the Kursk region, according to Alexei Smirnov, the governor of the region further north and west. Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled approximately ten villages throughout the day.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 engagements in the Donezk region

Heavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was most intense today in the Pokrovsk area, as well as in the direction of Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reports in its evening situation report. All three mentioned cities are located in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donezk. A total of 123 engagements were reported throughout the day. Forty-one of these engagements were reportedly in the Pokrovsk area. There were nineteen engagements in the direction of Lyman and seventeen in the direction of Kurachowe. While the General Staff reports that twenty-nine engagements in Pokrovsk have been repelled, twelve engagements are still ongoing. The defenders are making every effort to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

22:18 Russians are said to have lost thousands at Chassiv Yar

Russian troops suffered heavy losses in the battle for Chassiv Yar - according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson, over 5000 men were reportedly wounded or killed. The determined Ukrainian defenders had withdrawn from part of the town. The village has been a focal point of fighting for months.

21:49 Russia: Air strike hits decoys in Ukraine

During a Russian air raid on the previous Wednesday, Russia is said to have destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot missile batteries - but, according to the Ukrainian air force commander, Nikola Oeschtschuk, the Russians fell for a decoy. They had only destroyed decoys, he said. The raid targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast and a supposed Patriot battery in the Odessa oblast.

21:11 Chinese soldiers arrive for joint maneuvers in Belarus

Chinese soldiers have arrived for a joint anti-terror exercise in Belarus (formerly White Russia). The exercise is scheduled to take place from the 8th to the 19th of July, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry's Telegram channel. "This joint training will help exchange experiences, improve cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the groundwork for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details about the planned exercises have been released yet.

20:28 Zelenskyy: Russia will never again dominate the Black Sea

President Zelenskyy announced a new naval strategy in his daily video address. This strategy is expected to be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the near future. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never again dominate the region.

19:41 Drone alarm - Romania scrambles F16s

The Romanian government has scrambled two F16 fighter jets after Russian drones approached Ukrainian territory - near the border. They were not required to intervene. No damages have been reported from drone debris, according to the Romanian Defense Ministry in Bucharest.

