17,000 human remains from colonial times in collections

Around 17,000 human remains from colonial contexts are stored in the collections of German museums and universities. This figure was calculated by the Contact Point for Collections from Colonial Contexts in Germany. The exact number could be even higher than the estimates given, it said on Friday.

The container with the iwi kupuna (bones of the ancestors) stands at a ceremony in the Übersee-Museum Bremen.
The container with the iwi kupuna (bones of the ancestors) stands at a ceremony in the Übersee-Museum Bremen. Photo.

The basis was a survey of 33 institutions with relevant holdings of human remains in anthropological, anatomical, medical-historical, ethnological or paleontological collections.

The remains come from all continents. At 46 percent, around half of the remains cannot yet be assigned geographically. The majority of the human remains that can be geographically assigned (71 percent) come from regions in Africa and Oceania.

