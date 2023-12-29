History - 17,000 human remains from colonial times in collections

Around 17,000 human remains from colonial contexts are stored in German museums and universities. This figure was calculated by the Contact Point for Collections from Colonial Contexts in Germany. The exact number could be even higher than the estimates given, it said on Friday. Around 38 percent of the figures submitted were summary figures.

This was based on a survey of 33 institutions with relevant holdings of human remains in anthropological, anatomical, medical-historical, ethnological or palaeontological collections. The collections were mostly created from around 1750 onwards.

The remains come from all continents. At 46 percent, around half of the remains cannot yet be assigned geographically. The majority of the human remains that can be assigned geographically (71 percent) come from regions in Africa and Oceania.

Human remains are recorded as an inventory in 68 percent of the facilities and 48 percent can be accessed digitally.

"The issue of dealing with human remains from colonial contexts is a sensitive one. The significance and treatment of the deceased is anchored in the ethical values and world views of the communities of origin," it said in a statement. "It is important to treat the descendants with respect and care."

Results and conclusions are to be discussed with experts, particularly from the countries of origin. The contact point, which is supported by the federal, state and local authorities, is to develop a concept for further action. This will address issues such as what needs to be done in the collections to re-humanize the human remains "so that they are once again accorded dignity and respect". In addition, ethical standards for appropriate storage are to be clarified. Methods of analysis to clarify the respective origin, transparency and the opportunities and limitations of provenance research will also be discussed. It also needs to be clarified what should be done with human remains whose origin cannot be clarified.

"Germany's colonial history also gives rise to a special responsibility for museums and collections, which they must face up to," said the Chairman of the Conference of Culture Ministers, Lower Saxony's Culture Minister Falko Mohrs, in the press release. "The handling of human remains from colonial contexts in Germany has often been questionable in the past. Now we have the chance to do better."

According to Markus Hilgert, Secretary General of the Kulturstiftung der Länder, the report makes "an important contribution to coming to terms with one of the darkest chapters in the history of German science and institutions". The institutions are thus faced with "enormous challenges".

Katja Keul, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, reported on the descendants' desire "for more transparency and information about the whereabouts of their ancestors". This is also specifically about "being able to bury their ancestors in their home country". In the view of Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth, human remains from colonial contexts do not belong in museums and collections. "Part of coming to terms with Germany's colonial history is finding an appropriate way of dealing with it and developing measures to return it to the countries of origin."

Source: www.stern.de