Mannheim - 16-year-old motorcyclist dies in collision with car

A teenager died in a traffic accident in Mannheim-Friedrichsfeld on Thursday afternoon. According to initial investigations, the 16-year-old had driven his motorcycle into oncoming traffic on a bend on the L597 due to excessive speed, police said. There he collided with the car of a 56-year-old man. The 16-year-old died at the scene of the accident. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Emergency pastoral care workers were on site to look after the people involved in the accident, such as first responders and witnesses, as well as the emergency services. An accident expert was called in for further investigations.

Source: www.stern.de