Fatal car race - 16-year-old dies while fleeing from police - imprisonment for driver

A young man, under the influence of drugs, stole a car, stepped on the gas during police pursuit, and in the end, his friend died on the passenger seat. "The victim was only 16 years old," said the judge during the sentencing at the Westerstede District Court. She had no doubts about the defendant's guilt. He was sentenced to three years in prison, and his driver's license could not be reapplied for before two years.

The defendant didn't try to defend himself during the trial. "I can only apologize," the 23-year-old said at the end of the hearing. "I didn't even think about it."

Defendant confessed to the crime

From the beginning of the trial, he had admitted everything: He had met with a few friends at the marketplace in Edewecht (Ammerland) at the end of September. They had drunk beer, cocaine, speed, and a particularly strong variant of Ecstasy. His friends had convinced him to steal a car.

Under the influence, he broke into a company, took several car keys with him, and drove away without a driver's license in a car. He had picked up his friend, driven to Oldenburg for gas, and both had left without paying.

The defendant reported that he had accelerated the car, driven through the city, and eventually onto the Autobahn towards Bremen. During the police chase, he had driven at over 200 kilometers per hour, as an officer later reported. After leaving the Autobahn at the Hatten (Oldenburg) exit, he had crashed into a ditch, hit a patrol car.

Fleeing from the police turns fatal

After the accident, he had simply continued driving, the defendant said. His friend had encouraged him to speed up. In a curve, he had lost control, veered off the road, and hit a tree. The 16-year-old passenger died shortly thereafter in the hospital, and the defendant sustained several cuts and fractured his little finger.

The court took into account in its judgment that the passenger had encouraged the dangerous drug tour. "He wanted you to go faster," the judge told the defendant. They had enjoyed the music together. "The goal was to evade the police and leave as quickly as possible." However, even under the influence of drugs, the defendant should have been aware of the danger.

Sentenced for two burglaries as well

The death of his friend could have been a turning point for the defendant, the judge remarked. Nevertheless, he continued to use drugs. At the end of October, he had broken into another company and left the premises with a stolen truck. Later that night, he was reported to have been found with the truck. To free the vehicle, he had stolen an excavator. The attempt failed.

At a break-in at a house in Bad Zwischenahn, he was eventually arrested. "The investigative detention in February led to the interruption of the crime series," stressed the judge. He should now use the time in prison to work on his problems. The judgment, among other things, for negligent manslaughter and prohibited car racing, is not yet legally binding.

