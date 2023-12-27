Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsnorth rhine-westphaliadrugscriminality

16-year-old died after taking ecstasy: autopsy

Investigations are continuing into the case of a 16-year-old who died after consuming ecstasy in Hamm. The teenager was taken to hospital on 9 December with life-threatening symptoms and died just over a week later.

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Drugs - 16-year-old died after taking ecstasy: autopsy

Investigations are continuing into the case of a 16-year-old who died after consuming ecstasy in Hamm. The teenager was taken to hospital on December 9 with life-threatening symptoms and died just over a week later.

An autopsy was carried out last weekend and the results are not yet available, a spokesman for the Dortmund public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. Regarding the origin of the drugs, he reported that an 18-year-old had admitted to selling them. He is being investigated.

The 16-year-old had taken the ecstasy together with a peer and lost consciousness a few hours later. The police pointed out that the consumption of ecstasy "in any form" can have life-threatening consequences. Even the consumption of a single pill could be fatal.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Numerous sandbags lie in front of a closed dike embankment. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Aller dike near Celle partially damaged

A dyke on the River Aller near Celle has been partially damaged by flooding and rain. According to the district of Celle, three safety lines are to be set up at a campsite in Langlingen using sandbags and mobile dykes. The district instructed the population not to enter the dykes. They were so...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest