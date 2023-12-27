Drugs - 16-year-old died after taking ecstasy: autopsy

Investigations are continuing into the case of a 16-year-old who died after consuming ecstasy in Hamm. The teenager was taken to hospital on December 9 with life-threatening symptoms and died just over a week later.

An autopsy was carried out last weekend and the results are not yet available, a spokesman for the Dortmund public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. Regarding the origin of the drugs, he reported that an 18-year-old had admitted to selling them. He is being investigated.

The 16-year-old had taken the ecstasy together with a peer and lost consciousness a few hours later. The police pointed out that the consumption of ecstasy "in any form" can have life-threatening consequences. Even the consumption of a single pill could be fatal.

Source: www.stern.de