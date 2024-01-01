Skip to content
16 injured in cellar fire in Essen

16 people have been injured in a cellar fire in an apartment building in Essen. According to the fire department, seven children and nine adults are among the injured. When the emergency services arrived early on New Year's Eve in the Frohnhausen district, heavy smoke was detected, including in...

Fire department operation - 16 injured in cellar fire in Essen

16 people have been injured in a cellar fire in an apartment building in Essen. According to the fire department, seven children and nine adults are among the injured. When the emergency services arrived early on New Year's Eve in the Frohnhausen district, heavy smoke was detected, including in the stairwell of the building. Several residents were reportedly unable to leave the building and had to be rescued by the fire department using ladders.

The injured were given medical treatment and taken to various hospitals. The cause of the fire is still unclear, which is why the police have started an investigation. The operation lasted around three hours.

Message from the fire department

