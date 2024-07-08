Demand for cannabis - 16 associations submit applications for cannabis cultivation

For Cannabis cultivation for personal use, 16 associations have applied for permits in Lower Saxony so far. This was announced by the Lower Saxony Agriculture Ministry in Hannover to the German Press Agency. Applications came from the cities of Hannover, Osnabrück, Oldenburg, Braunschweig and Emden, as well as from the districts of Harburg, Uelzen, Friesland, Emsland, Oldenburg, Wesermarsch, Peine, Vechta, Lüchow-Dannenberg, Cuxhaven and the Hannover region. 45 associations have registered for the procedure so far.

Today, Niedersachsen's Agriculture Minister Miriam Staudte (Greens) will hand over the first permit to the "Cannabis Social Club Ganderkesee" in the Oldenburg district.

Maximum 500 members allowed

Since July 1, cultivation associations can file applications nationwide to start collective cultivation and distribution of Cannabis. Only non-commercial cultivation associations with a maximum of 500 members are allowed to start.

Anyone who is of legal age can submit an application for a cultivation association at the Agriculture Chamber of Lower Saxony. For this, a health and youth protection concept must be submitted and approved, as well as proof that cultivated Cannabis is adequately protected from third parties, THC contents are controlled and documented. For cultivation and distribution quantities, there are set upper limits. Regular controls are also provided for by law.

Since April 1, adults have been allowed to carry up to 25 grams of Cannabis in public and up to 50 grams at home as part of the Cannabis partial legalization.

