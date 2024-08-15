16:46 General Freuding: Ukrainians are aware of the risk of their operation

Military Coordinator of German Ukraine Aid, Major General Christian Freuding, Understands Ukrainian Decision to Launch Offensive into Russian Border Region

Major General Christian Freuding, the military coordinator of German Ukraine aid, can understand the Ukrainian decision to launch an offensive into Russian border territory. "Whenever the military leader sees an opportunity to take the initiative, they must seize it. Based on my impressions and conversations, the Ukrainians are certainly aware of the risk they are taking with this operation, but it can lead to significant momentum if it is successfully executed," says Freuding in the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt". Freuding was in conversations in Ukraine in recent days. The advance is a "good indicator that the Ukrainian armed forces continue to have the will and capability to succeed and win this war," explains Freudig.

"The strength of the Ukrainian armed forces for this attack operation is four brigades, which is 4,000 to 6,000 soldiers. They are supported by 2,000 to 4,000 men and women in logistics and air defense from Ukrainian territory," says Freuding. The depth of the territory taken is approximately 30 kilometers, and the width is approximately 65 kilometers. "The total area in which Ukrainian forces are operating - not controlling, but operating - is estimated at approximately 1,000 square kilometers. This is interesting because it is roughly the same order of magnitude that the Ukrainian armed forces have lost to the Russian armed forces since the beginning of the year."

16:19 Reports: Ukraine Deploying British Challenger 2 Tanks on Russian Territory

In the ongoing cross-border incursion of Ukraine into Russia, the Ukrainian army is deploying British Challenger 2 tanks, according to consistent reports from British media outlets BBC and Sky News, citing unnamed sources. Previously, the British Ministry of Defense had stated that there was no change in policy and that Ukraine had the right to use weapons supplied by the UK on Russian territory, except for Storm Shadow missiles. The ministry did not comment on the specific weapons being used in the current deployment on Russian territory. The anonymous sources told BBC and Sky News that this includes modern Challenger 2 tanks. At least 14 of these tanks have been in use in Ukraine since January 2023, with one British tank confirmed as destroyed in September 2023.

15:58 Ukraine Again Denies Involvement in Nord Stream Sabotage

The Ukrainian government has again denied involvement in the sabotage act against the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream. Instead, it is very likely that Russia is responsible for the attack in September 2022, according to an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mychailo Podoliak, who spoke to Reuters today. "Such an act could only be carried out with large technical and financial resources," says Podoliak. "And who had all that at the time of the attack? Only Russia." Three of the four pipelines that directly pumped Russian gas to Germany were destroyed in the attacks. The investigation into the incident is being led by the Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe. It was revealed on Wednesday that an arrest warrant had been issued for a Ukrainian living in Poland, but he was able to flee to Ukraine. It is suspected that the act is connected to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

15:40 Zelensky Reports Capture of Russian Town of SudjaUkrainian soldiers, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, have completely taken control of the Russian town of Sudja in the Kursk region. A Ukrainian military command center is now being established there, Zelensky says (see entry 15:21). Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 had already aired footage on Wednesday that was said to show the small town, around ten kilometers from the border, under Ukrainian control. The footage shows burned-out Russian military vehicle columns and Ukrainian soldiers distributing aid to locals and removing Russian flags from administrative buildings.

15:21 Ukraine Establishes Military Command in Region KurskFollowing the advance of Ukrainian troops into the Russian neighboring region of Kursk, Kyiv has set up a military command for the territory it controls. The command will be responsible for maintaining law and order and addressing the immediate needs of the population, says Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. General-Major Eduard Moskalyov has been appointed as the head of the command. Syrsky says that the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 locations and 1,150 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive.

14:57 Moscow Announces More Troops for Border RegionsRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has announced more troops and resources for the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk bordering Ukraine. The General Staff has prepared a plan with additional measures, Belousov says in Moscow. "This is primarily about improving the efficiency of the troops management system in cooperation with other security agencies," Belousov says at the meeting on protecting the Russian border regions. The focus was on the Belgorod region. He will personally oversee the implementation of the plan, he says. It's about protecting the territorial integrity of Russia, the population, and infrastructure in the border regions. According to this, the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the National Guard, and other security agencies are to better coordinate their work. The Defense Ministry again reported the destruction of Ukrainian positions on Russian territory. These claims could not be independently verified.

In the Kursk region, Kiew's ground troops entered for the first time last Tuesday, marking the first time since the nearly two-and-a-half-year-long Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have advanced, taking dozens of villages under their control. The intrusion of enemy troops with tanks and heavy artillery had caused widespread surprise in Russia about the state of the state border.

13:58 Russians flee border region: "We hid in the bushes"

After Ukrainian soldiers advanced into the Russian border region of Kursk, refugees report anxious moments. "We hid in the bushes," Tatjana Anikejewa tells Russian state TV. She claims to have had to leave the village of Sudscha in a hurry. "The sound of gunfire continued non-stop. The house was shaking," she says.

13:41 Governor of Kursk: Ukrainian rocket intercepted over Lgow

For over a week, Ukrainian troops have been fighting Russian soldiers after an unexpected border crossing into the Russian region of Kursk. The acting governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, ordered the evacuation of the district of Gluschkowo, located northwest of Sudscha. This suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are advancing in that area. According to Russian reports, more than 120,000 residents of the region have been evacuated so far. Russian troops intercepted a Ukrainian rocket over the city of Lgov in the Russian region of Kursk, according to the acting governor Alexei Smirnov. Falling debris injured two residents, he reports.

13:18 Russia: Taken village of Iwaniwka in Donetsk

Russian troops have taken the village of Iwaniwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to the government in Moscow. The state-run Russian news agency Interfax reports this, citing the defense ministry.

12:42 Umbach: "Russia has moved to more active sabotage"

After suspicions of sabotage at the Cologne-Wahn barracks, the question arises: How secure is Germany against hybrid attacks from Russia? Security expert Frank Umbach sees a new chapter beginning after a phase of restraint. Right and left-wing extremists play an important role in this.

12:11 Little relief for Eastern Front despite advance into Russian territory

Ukraine reports heavy fighting on the front lines in the east of the country. Despite the Ukrainian advance into Russian territory on the northern border, the main front in Ukraine is not being relieved. "Despite the events on Russian territory, the enemy continues to hold the majority of its troops in this direction and is trying to achieve successes," says the officer Serhiy Zehozik on TV. The Ukrainian general staff counts 58 battles. This is the highest number of battles reported for a single day this month.

11:41 Munz: "Would cause great turmoil in Russia"

Reports are circulating in Russia that conscripts are being sent to the Kursk Oblast to stop the Ukrainian advance. ntv Russia correspondent Rainer Munz explains the significance of this and reports on the arrest of an American in Russia.

11:02 Chechen unit claims to have retaken village in Kursk

Russian troops have retaken the village of Martynovka in the Kursk Oblast, according to the commander of the Chechen Achmat unit. General-Major Apti Alaudinov expresses this on Russian state TV. Such reports on the course of the fighting cannot be independently confirmed.

10:37 Russian: Moscow's soldiers in Kursk simply fled

The situation in the Kursk region, attacked by the Ukrainian military, remains unclear. However, President Selenskyj sheds some light on the motives behind the attack. Meanwhile, residents of the area complain that they have been abandoned by the Russian leadership and the military.

10:13 Russia Declares State of Emergency for Region BelgorodThe Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has also declared a federal state of emergency for the Belgorod Oblast. This follows the declaration in the neighboring Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers unexpectedly entered on August 6. Minister Alexander Kurenko states that the situation in Belgorod remains complex and tense. "As a result of Ukrainian armed groups' terrorist attacks in the Belgorod Oblast, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, with casualties and injuries reported."

10:00 Ukraine and US Defense Ministers Consult on SituationUkrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has consulted with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on the combat situation and Ukraine's military needs. Umerov thanked Austin for "the continuous and comprehensive support since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion," the Defense Ministry in Kyiv reports.

09:31 WSJ: Zelensky Approved Nord Stream SabotagePrivate businesspeople initiated a small operation, supervised by a high-ranking general, to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline, the Wall Street Journal reports. President Zelensky initially approved the plan but later failed to stop it. The sabotage, which cost $300,000 and was carried out by a small crew of six on a small yacht, was described by an officer involved as "a drunken night and the iron will of a handful of people who had the courage to risk their lives for their country." Zelensky reacted after CIA intervention and tried to halt the operation, but his then-commander-in-chief, Valeriy Saluschnyy, continued it.

08:48 Ukraine Shoots Down All 29 Russian DronesUkraine reports shooting down all 29 Russian drones launched overnight. Russia also fired three guided Ch-59 missiles, according to further reports.

08:08 Ukraine Destroys Russian Kasta Radar - Costing $60 MillionMilitary intelligence counterintelligence officers of Ukraine, in cooperation with the country's defense forces, have destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in the Saporischschja war zone, the SBU press office reports. The long-range reconnaissance radar costs around $60 million to manufacture. "This radar was essentially the 'eyes' of the Russian air defense, controlling our airspace. The enemy hid it in the background, carefully camouflaged it, and moved it often. This time, they managed to track it down and attack the target to destroy it," the explanation reads.

07:28 Ukraine: Kursk to Become 'Buffer Zone'The Ukrainian army states it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Russian region of Kursk to Russia and Ukraine, and will establish a buffer zone in the area where its troops have launched a major offensive. "Establishing a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily enemy fire," says Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

06:45 Russia seeks laborers via job portals to dig trenches in KurskAs reported by CNN, Russian job portals are advertising positions for digging trenches in the Kursk region as Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in the Russian border area. Ukraine claims to control 74 settlements in the region. The job listings seek "general laborers" capable of excavating defensive structures in the Kursk area, with advertised salaries ranging from 150,000 to 371,000 rubles (approximately $1,600 to $4,000 USD).

05:52 Ukraine captures over 100 Russian soldiers in KurskUkrainian forces operating in the Kursk region have captured over 100 Russian soldiers, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian forces have advanced one to two kilometers in various areas.

02:39 Further evacuation ordered in KurskResidents in the Russian oblast of Kursk must leave their homes following Ukraine's advance, with Governor Alexei Smirnov ordering the evacuation of the village of Glushkovo, home to approximately 4,500 people, located 11 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Two days ago, Smirnov reported that 121,000 people had been evacuated or left the region on their own.

23:58 Ukrainian General Staff confirms attacks on Russian military airfieldsThe Ukrainian General Staff has confirmed attacks on four Russian air bases overnight. The military airfields in the Voronezh, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts host army aircraft and fighter jets such as the Su-34 and Su-35. Key targets included oil and lubricant storage facilities and aircraft hangars. The aftermath of the attacks is still being assessed.

23:24 US citizen arrested in RussiaA district court in Moscow has sentenced a US citizen to 15 days in jail for disorderly conduct. The court ordered the American to spend 15 days in administrative arrest for "petty hooliganism." Earlier, the country's top investigative authority had announced it had opened a criminal case against the US citizen for using violence against a public official, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, according to the Russian news agency TASS. The man had refused to provide his personal details at a hotel and became aggressive, and later struck a police officer while being taken to a police station. The US government has remained cautious about the incident. "We are aware of these reports of the arrest of another American citizen in Russia," said Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US Department of State, to reporters. "We are endeavoring to gather as much information as possible to clarify the consular situation and to determine if consular assistance is possible."

22:10 Ukraine reports Russian attack on Odessa portRussia's military is reportedly targeting the port infrastructure of Odessa, injuring at least two people, according to local authorities. The two known cases involve a port employee and a driver of grain transports, the General Prosecutor's Office reports. Governor Oleh Kiper adds that Russia used a ballistic missile in the attack. No Russian statement is available.

21:50 Defense Minister Pistorius calls for vigilance after security incidents at the German Armed ForcesDefense Minister Boris Pistorius advises increased attention following security incidents at the German Air Force base in Cologne-Wahn and the NATO support site in Geilenkirchen. "We reacted quickly at both locations, sealed off access points, tightened controls, involved investigative authorities, and ordered lab tests. These incidents show that we must remain vigilant," Pistorius told Spiegel. "Of course, we are reviewing our security measures and adjusting them if necessary. This is already in progress. There are no concrete indications of a connection between the two incidents in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen. Now we must await further investigation results and act responsibly, trusting the proven cooperation with the relevant investigative authorities," Pistorius said (see also entries from 21:10, 18:55, and 18:24).

21:30 Austria: Prosecutor files first charges in Russia spy scandalThe Austrian prosecutor's office has filed charges for the first time against former constitutional protection agent Egisto Ott, including espionage for Russia. Ott is accused, among other things, of ordering another employee, as a civil servant in the Vienna Ministry of the Interior, to obtain information about participants in a meeting of European intelligence services on behalf of an MP from the right-wing populist FPÖ party. Both Ott and the former FPÖ MP Hans-Jörg Jenewein are charged with violating official secrets, with up to three years in prison possible. No date has been set for the trial. Specifically, Ott is accused of providing Jenewein with the names of several intelligence officers, endangering "the maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities." Jenewein is also accused of passing on confidential documents from the parliament, to which he had access through his participation in the investigative committee on the so-called Ibiza affair.

21:10 After Sabotage Alarm at German Military: CDU Sees Defense Ministry ResponsiblePolice and state protection are investigating a security incident at the waterworks of the Luftwaffe base in Cologne-Wahn due to suspicion of a sabotage action targeting the German military. "Abnormal water values" and then a hole in the fence were discovered, a spokesperson for the German military said outside the base. CDU defense politician Serap Güler now sees the defense ministry responsible for clarifying open questions: "The ministry must now immediately clarify how an outsider was able to gain access to supposedly well-guarded military bases," she told Spiegel. "At the same time, it is commendable that the military detected the incidents early," said Güler (see also entries from 18:55 and 18:24 UTC).

