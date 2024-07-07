16:46 Because of Ukraine announcement: AfD leader Weidel hopes for Trump

AfD Chair Alice Weidel expressed her hope for a victory of former US President Donald Trump in the November US Presidential Election due to his Ukraine policy. "I definitely support Donald Trump," Weidel stated in the ZDF "Summer Interview." The AfD Chair anticipates a halt in Ukraine aid if Trump wins again. Trump had "promised to end the war in Ukraine by cutting off the financial resources," Weidel added. "And I believe he will keep his word."

16:23 Ukraine: Russia Strikes Fake Patriots

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschtschuk, Russia struck "fake Patriot systems" instead of the actual ones during an attack in the vicinity of the Black Sea port of Juschne. These decoys were installed to deceive the attackers. Russia had earlier reported the destruction of two launchers for Patriot air defense systems. Oleschtschuk also reported that only decoys were hit during a Russian attack on a Ukrainian military airfield.

16:03 Explosions Reported in Russian-Occupied Melitopol

Explosions have been reported in the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, which is under Russian occupation. According to Russian military reports, five HIMARS rockets from the air defense system were destroyed over the city. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas. The civil defense is in action, TASS reports without further details.

15:42 Kiev Restores Two-Thirds of Its Power Generation Capacity

The Ukrainian capital Kiev has restored two-thirds of its power generation capacity, which was lost due to Russian attacks. Petro Pantelieiev, the deputy head of the Kiev city administration, announced this. Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the city's power generation capacity. "We plan to decentralize power and heat generation through the construction of small and medium-sized power plants," Pantelieiev said.

15:19 Hofreiter Views Chancellor's Ukraine Policy with "Certain Concern"

Following Germany's recent rapprochement with Poland and the UK, Green politician Anton Hofreiter called for a change in the German government's Ukraine policy. Both Poland and the UK have advocated for a more decisive stance against Russia. Hofreiter expressed "certain concern" about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD's Ukraine policy, which he deemed insufficient. Hofreiter is known as a staunch advocate for significant arms deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and the UK have raised valid questions about the policy, especially that of the SPD and the Chancellor," Hofreiter told Reuters. Germany must assume stronger leadership responsibilities in Europe.

14:59 Heusgen on Russia's Economy: "Russia won't be able to cope"

The chief of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, sees economic problems in Russia as a potential chance for peace in Ukraine. The shift to a war economy by Russian President Putin is medium-term "economically devastating," according to Heusgen, speaking to the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland in response to a question about whether he sees another way to peace besides military strength. "Putin will face significant economic difficulties in the long run." The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." Heusgen calls on countries like China, India, or Turkey to put more pressure on Russia for continuing business dealings. "This will prolong the war," he criticizes.

14:39 Russia: Village in Donetsk region taken

The Russian army, according to its own reports, has taken control of another village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The village of Tschigari is now under Russian control, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announces. On Saturday, Russian forces, according to Moscow's reports, had already taken the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donetsk.

14:22 NATO summit in Washington could disappoint Selenskyy again

The 32 NATO countries will once again confirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine will one day become a member of the Alliance and will offer it further military aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyy will not receive what he desires most: an invitation to membership. It is uncertain, according to diplomats, whether the NATO alliance has managed to obtain the seven air defense systems that Ukraine is demanding to defend against continuing Russian attacks. The NATO will decide on new billions of dollars in aid for Kiev. Who will pay and for how long is unclear. All are agreed in the NATO: A confrontation with Selenskyy like at the last summit meeting in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius a year ago should not be repeated in Washington.

14:00 Mine-clearing vehicles from Hamburg in use in Ukraine

A mine-clearing vehicle from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the Charkiw region. The Hamburg Interior Senate reports this. Senator Andy Grote of the SPD had handed over the first of four mine-clearing vehicles to the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, in mid-May. Three more are to follow by August.

13:32 Insider: Russian munitions depot hit by drone attack

A Russian munitions depot was hit by drone attacks, according to reports from Ukrainian security circles in the Voronezh region northeast of Ukraine. A member of the security circles says that a 9,000 square meter large depot was attacked by drones. There is a "high probability" that there will be further explosions in military-industrial facilities, the informant adds.

13:03 Russia plans to use balloons to counter Ukrainian drones

Russia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks. This is reported by "The Telegraph." The so-called "Barrier" protection system is based on models from the First and Second World Wars. According to the "The Telegraph" report, a Russian air and space technology company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22 Russia: A Civilian Dead after Ukrainian Attack on HorlivkaAccording to the mayor of Horlivka, Ivan Prichodko, on Telegram, a civilian is reportedly dead following a Ukrainian attack on Horlivka in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reports of "heavy attacks from Ukraine" on the region.

11:44 Sharma: Le Pen's Appearance Causes Stir in UkraineThe situation at the frontline in Ukraine worsens, with announced weapons deliveries from the West being delayed. Additionally, concerns over a right-wing shift in France are growing. An interview by Le Pen is causing particular attention, as reported by NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14 Ukraine: Five Dead after Russian Attack on SelydoveThe Russians have launched two guided bombs onto the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region. This was announced by the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk, Wadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were reportedly killed and eight were injured in the attack. Filaschkin also mentioned that the bombs hit an industrial area. "Nobody can feel safe in the Donetsk region," he wrote.

10:51 Governor: Air Alarm in the Region of ZaporizhzhiaAccording to the Ukrainian governor of Zaporizhzhia, Ivan Fedorow, the Russians are attacking the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. He announced this on Telegram and called for an air alarm in Zaporizhzhia.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian Attack on ChernihivFollowing a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, there have been several explosions in the city center. This was announced by the governor of the Chernihiv region, Oleksandr Prokudin, on social media. Additionally, the "Lito" café reportedly caught fire and was reduced to its foundations. The authorities released a video that is said to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW Sees No Real Willingness for Negotiations from PutinAccording to US experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, does not show a genuine willingness for negotiations in his war against Ukraine. The analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington report that Putin demanded Ukraine's "disarmament" and the surrender of significant territories that Russia currently does not occupy. Putin also rejected a firebreak in the conflict for two consecutive days. The Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the ceasefire to rearm and re-equip their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian Intelligence Reports Successful Destruction of Russian Military InstallationsAccording to their own reports, Ukrainian intelligence, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force, have set two Russian military installations in Donetsk on fire. This was announced by the Ukrainian intelligence service (SBU) on social media. The area is under Russian control. In Debaltseve, a logistics center, where armor and ammunition were stored, was set on fire. In the village of Novoluhanske, the Russian radio transmitter station R-330Zh "Zhitel" was reportedly set on fire.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian drones intercepted

According to the Ukrainian Air Force's own reports, all 13 drones shot down by Russia over targets in Ukraine during the night have been destroyed. In a Telegram short message, they also mention that Russia fired two Iskander-Rakets. The Air Force does not provide information on whether the rakets were intercepted.

08:44 After Ukrainian drone attack: Explosion in Russian Voronezh

An explosion broke out in a warehouse with "explosive items" in the Russian region of Voronezh after a Ukrainian drone attack. This is reported by the Russian governor of the region Voronezh, Oleksandr Gusev, in social media. Gusev states that all drones were shot down. Falling debris allegedly caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev mentions an evacuation, but no injuries or deaths.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot air defense systems in Odessa destroyed

According to Russian news agencies, citing the Defense Ministry, two launchers for Patriot ground-air missile systems have been destroyed in the Ukrainian region of Odessa. Iskander-Rakets were used. The Patriot systems were reportedly located near the Juschnes harbor.

07:38 Governor: Russia fires rockets at Pavlohrad

In the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrowsk region. This is reported by the Dnipropetrowsk governor, Serhii Lysak, in social media. There were no fatalities or injuries. Additionally, the Russians allegedly shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Three women were reportedly injured. In the city, several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

07:09 Ukraine publishes numbers on Russian losses

The Ukrainian General Staff has published new loss figures for the Russian troops in Ukraine. According to this, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In just 24 hours, the number of losses was reportedly 1,150. According to the report from Kiev, two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were also destroyed. Since the beginning of the large-scale attack, Ukraine claims that Russia has lost 8155 tanks, 15,524 artillery systems, 360 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine. Western estimates mention lower loss figures - but these are only minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro River

The Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. Images of the flotilla exercise are posted on the Ukrainian Navy's Facebook channel. According to the report, combat actions and mine countermeasures were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia captures territories in the Donezk region

Russian forces are reportedly advancing in the Donezk region. This is according to the Ukraine-affiliated channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka are said to be affected. Furthermore, it is mentioned in the report that Ukrainian defense forces are pushing back the Russians in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have once again attacked the Eastern Ukraine at night with so-called Kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy report drone intrusions in several waves. There is currently no information on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is on fire

Following an accident at a gas pipeline, there is a fire on the Crimea. The administration of the Crimea, installed by Russia, reports on Telegram that employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry are controlling the extent of the fire. The fire is near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Aluschta and over a dozen settlements has been disconnected. "There is no danger to the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reports. There are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.

01:09 Russia reports shooting down Ukrainian drones

Russian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones each in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which is reportedly subjected to almost daily Ukrainian attacks, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Seven more drones were shot down in the Kursk region, reports Alexei Smirnov, Governor of the further north and west located region. Ukrainian forces reportedly took fire at approximately ten villages during the day, according to him.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 engagements in the Donezk region

Heavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was most intense today in the area of Pokrovsk, in addition, the enemy was active in the direction of Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reports in its evening situation report. All three mentioned cities are located in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donezk. A total of 123 engagements took place during the day. Forty-one of these took place near Pokrovsk. There were 19 engagements near Lyman and 17 near Kurachowe. While the General Staff reports that 29 engagements near Pokrovsk have been repelled, 12 engagements are still ongoing. The defenders are making every effort to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, according to the military leadership in Kiev.

22:18 Russians are said to have lost thousands at Chassiv Yar

Russian troops suffered heavy losses in the battle for Chassiv Yar - according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson, over 5000 men were reportedly wounded or killed. The tenacious Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from a part of the town. The village has been a focal point of fighting for months.

21:49 Russia: Air strike hits decoys in Ukraine

In a reported air strike on the previous Wednesday, Russia claimed to have destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot-Raketenbatterien - but, as Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mikola Oeschtschuk stated, the Russians fell for a decoy. They had only destroyed decoys, he said. The attack targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and a supposed Patriot-Battery in the Odessa Oblast.

21:11 Chinese soldiers arrive for joint maneuvers in Belarus

Chinese soldiers have arrived in Belarus (formerly White Russia) for a joint anti-terror exercise. The maneuvers will be held from the 8th to the 19th of July, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry's Telegram channel. "This joint training will help exchange experiences, improve cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the groundwork for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details about the planned exercises have been released yet.

20:28 Zelenskyy: Russia will never dominate the Black Sea again

President Zelenskyy announced a new maritime strategy in his daily video address. This strategy is expected to be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the near future. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never dominate the region again.

19:41 Drone alert - Romania scrambles F16s

The Romanian government has scrambled two F16 fighter jets after Russian drones approached Ukrainian territory - near the border. They did not have to engage, however. No damages have been reported from drone debris, according to the Romanian Defense Ministry in Bucharest.

