16:43 Initial Resignations Enacted in Kiev, Deputy Potentially Stepping into Kuleba's Role

16:16 Lukashenko Grants Amnesty to 30 Political Dissidents

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has granted amnesty to 30 individuals accused of participating in political protests. As stated by the presidential administration, all these individuals have submitted requests for clemency, admitted their guilt, expressed sincere remorse, and promised to lead law-abiding lives. The Interior Ministry will monitor their compliance with this commitment. However, the information's veracity cannot be confirmed. The group consists of 23 men and 7 women, with several being parents of minors. The exiled Russian media outlet "Meduza" reports that the Belarusian opposition in exile previously sent lists of seriously ill prisoners to the Minsk government via intermediaries. Many individuals from this list were granted clemency. The exiled opposition leaders welcome the release but maintain that it does not indicative of a change in direction. Political persecution and torture continue to be prevalent in Belarus, asserts opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is widely regarded as the true winner of the 2020 presidential election.

15:10 Airstrike in Lviv Leaves Family in Ruins

In the Russian airstrike on Lviv, a majority of a family was killed, according to the city authorities. Among the deceased were a 43-year-old woman and her three daughters aged 7, 18, and 21, as reported by Mayor Andriy Sadovyi. They perished in their own home. The father is the only survivor, who remains in critical condition, according to the Ukrainian Catholic University. "Middle Europe is witnessing the Russians exterminating Ukrainians and their families. The Russians are murdering our children, our future," writes Sadovyi.

15:00 Scholz Defends US Missile Deployment: "Lack of Action Would Endanger Peace Here"

Chancellor Scholz has criticized those opposing the deployment of US missiles in Germany. "It's about safeguarding peace here and preventing war," says the SPD politician. "It's about deterring potential aggressors." According to Scholz, Russia has been heavily investing in armament, particularly missiles, for years. President Putin has also violated disarmament agreements, such as the INF treaty, and deployed missiles to Kaliningrad, which is just 530 kilometers away from Berlin by air. "Failing to respond adequately to this would be reckless," says the Chancellor. She continues, "Indeed, lack of action would also endanger peace here. I will not allow that to happen." As a consequence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the US and German governments have agreed to station US missiles with longer ranges on German soil once again from 2026. The Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW), as well as the AfD, oppose this, viewing it as a pure arms race that threatens Germany's security. Criticism also comes from within the SPD.

14:45 Scholz Promises More IRIS-T Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised additional IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. Eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS systems have been ordered for Ukraine, Scholz announced at the German Armed Forces site in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein. "Two of each will be delivered this year, with the rest arriving in 2025," says Scholz. Four IRIS-T SLM systems are already in use in Ukraine, along with a significant number of missiles and three related IRIS-T SLS systems. Scholz made these comments during the inauguration of the first IRIS-T air defense system for the German Armed Forces at Todendorf.

14:30 South Korea and New Zealand Demand Russia's "Unconditional" Withdrawal

In their first summit in nine years, South Korea and New Zealand have condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine and called for its "immediate, complete, and unconditional withdrawal" from Ukrainian territory recognized internationally. In a joint statement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also criticized North Korea's strengthened military cooperation with Moscow. They emphasized the importance of countries with shared values, such as South Korea and New Zealand, standing together "at this critical juncture when authoritarian powers continue to pose challenges."

13:50 Zelenskyy Explains Government Overhaul: "We Need New Momentum"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that his country needs "new momentum" as he announced a comprehensive government reshuffle. "We need new momentum," Zelenskyy said in response to a question about the reasons for the reshuffle. "These actions are geared towards strengthening our nation in various sectors." Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's invasion for more than two years. Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to the ministers and the entire cabinet for their efforts.

12:21 Germany Activates IRIS-T SLM: Protecting Europe from Missiles

The IRIS-T SLM system is not a new concept for Ukraine. To intercept more Russian missiles, the number of systems in the country will soon increase from four to ten. According to security sources, one delivery has already been approved. In Schleswig-Holstein, the German Armed Forces also plan to use IRIS-T.

12:01 Russia Claims Capture of Another Village near Ukrainian City of Pokrovsk

Russia's Defense Ministry asserts that their forces have taken control of the village of Karliwka, which is about 30 kilometers from the strategically crucial city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. Pokrovsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian troops have been retreating from Russian advances in the region for months.

Russian defenders are actively utilizing various defense mechanisms to safeguard the Kerch Bridge in Crimea. As reported by Defense Express, Ukrainian Navy's speaker, Dmytro Pletenchuk, mentioned this during an interview on Ukrainian national television. This includes both short-range and long-range systems such as S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1. Crimea, according to Pletenchuk, is "jam-packed with air defense systems," not only for practical reasons but also symbolically. The Kerch Bridge, a notable project initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, connects southern Russia with the annexed Crimean Peninsula and serves as a crucial supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Disputes over the bridge frequently escalate. Kyiv has continuously expressed its intention to liberate the peninsula, making the bridge a critical strategic chokepoint.

12:32 Putin announces Xi's visit to BRICS summit in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. Putin shared this information during a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Putin proposed a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi as well. BRICS, a group founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, was joined by South Africa in 2010. This year, countries like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran have also become part of BRICS. Countries in BRICS view themselves as a counterweight to Western states. The group will convene for a summit in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. Russia aims to expand its influence and strengthen economic alliances during this gathering. Russia and China have strengthened their strategic partnership since the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

12:00 Russia: Attack on Poltava targeted soldiers and foreign instructors

The Russian Ministry of Defense characterized the deadly attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava as an attempt to eliminate soldiers and foreign instructors. The objective was a military training center that housed communications and electronic warfare specialists from various Ukrainian military units, along with unmanned aerial vehicle operators who had attacked civilian targets in Russian-controlled areas. The ministry also reportedly used the Kinzhal hypersonic weapon system against military-industrial facilities in western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Moreover, Russian forces asserted control over two additional settlements in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. According to Ukrainian reports, over 50 individuals lost their lives in the Poltava attack on Tuesday.

11:43 Baerbock praises outgoing Ukrainian Foreign Minister

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed her admiration for her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. Baerbock wrote on X, "Long talks on night trains, at the G7, at the frontlines, in Brussels, in front of a bombarded power plant." She further added, "There are few individuals I've worked alongside as closely as you, @DmytroKuleba." She extended her well wishes "from the very depth of my heart" to Kuleba, hoping for a future reunion in Ukraine once peace and freedom were restored.

11:24 Russia to change nuclear doctrine

According to the Russian presidential administration, the actions of the West are compelling Russia to revise its nuclear doctrine. Russia is facing challenges and potential threats from the "West" that necessitate a review of the doctrine, as stated by Russian news agencies, quoting presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskow. It has been suggested that Ukraine could use US long-range weapons in its attacks within Russian territory. The Ukrainian government has persistently lobbied the US to authorize attacks on targets deep within Russia using the weapons provided by its allies. "It is becoming increasingly apparent that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskow stated, as reported by the RIA agency. Russia has already indicated its intention to modify its nuclear doctrine, though specifics have yet to be disclosed. The directive outlines the use of nuclear weapons in the event of a threat to Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity.

10:54 Ukraine: 29 out of 42 Russian air attacks repelled

Ukrainian air force reports reveal that Russia carried out 42 air attacks on Ukraine overnight. The assault employed various weapons such as Ch-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, Kh-101 cruise missiles, and Iskander-K missiles, according to Ukrainian air force statements. Ukraine claims to have successfully intercepted seven cruise missiles and 22 Shahed drones. Consequently, 29 air attacks were terminated.

10:19 Munz: Poltava attack could backfire on Russia

Russia is bombarding the Ukrainian city of Poltava with rockets, according to reports, which indicates one of the most significant air strikes since the war's beginning. Russian media, however, heralds this as a "major achievement," says ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Meanwhile, Russia appears to be altering its strategy.

09:52 Ukrainian Military Releases Data on Russian CasualtiesThe Ukrainian Military High Command has recently disclosed new casualty figures for Russian soldiers in Ukraine. These figures suggest that Russia has suffered around 620,350 military personnel losses in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, with 1,390 fatalities recorded within the last 24 hours. Additionally, Kyiv reports that seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones have been destroyed. The total casualties for Russia, as per Ukraine's data, include 8,618 destroyed tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 ships, and one submerged submarine. Use of lower loss estimates by Western sources is noted, though these are considered minimums.

09:21 Lviv Region Governor Declares "Devastating Day" - Death Toll RisesAs a result of Russian air strikes on Lviv (refer to entries at 07:18, 06:17, and 05:29), the death toll has risen. Seven individuals lost their lives overnight, as reported by Lviv region governor, Maksym Kosyzkyj, via Telegram. Among the victims were a seven-year-old and a 14-year-old girl, as well as other children. "This is a devastating day for our region," Koszyzkyj further wrote. This is a tragic situation. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had reported five deaths and more than 30 injuries. Zelenskyy offered his condolences to the grieving families.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba Steps DownUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has decided to resign, as confirmed by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. The resignation will be tabled at the upcoming parliamentary meeting, as announced on Stefantschuk's Facebook page. Previous resignations include those of other ministers (refer to entries at 00:47 and 22:06). These resignations mark a major government overhaul in Ukraine. According to the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arakhamia, Wednesday will be a day of dismissals, while the day of appointments is set for Thursday.

08:03 Zelenskyy: People Still Trapped under Debris in Poltava AttackThe Russian missile strike on Poltava is one of the deadliest attacks since the war's start, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared in his evening address. Some individuals are reportedly still trapped under the rubble, he explained, reiterating his request for air defense systems.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Catastrophic Situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear PlantPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi discussed nuclear power plant situations in Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi was set to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. As reported by Reuters, Grossi warned during the meeting with Zelenskyy that the situation at the power plant remains "highly tenuous" and the risk of a catastrophic event persists. The Zaporizhzhia plant was seized by Russian forces shortly following their invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and it is currently not operational. Both sides blame each other for shelling the plant, although they both deny these accusations.

07:18 Lviv Governor Confirms Two Deaths from Russian AttackAt least two individuals perished in Russian air strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv (refer to entries at 06:17 and 05:29), according to recent statement from Lviv region governor, Maksym Kosyzkyj, posted on Telegram. Nineteen additional casualties were recorded.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks Aid for Agriculture and Mine ClearanceUkraine is seeking further assistance in its agricultural sector's rebuilding and mine clearance. The Rheinische Post of Düsseldorf reports this based on a response from the German government regarding a request from the Union, which the newspaper has obtained. The support requested includes a funding program for agricultural areas near the front line, as well as a security premium for personnel. Ukraine has also asked if a Ministry of Agriculture-funded program providing generators can be extended. Lastly, Ukraine pleads for support in mine clearance activities in front-line areas. The Federal Government notes that the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development is already involved in a mine-detecting and clearing project.

06:17 Ukraine Experiences Fire After Russian Strike on LvivFollowing Russian air strikes on Lviv (refer to entry at 05:29), a fire has broken out near the city's main railway station. Governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kosyzkyj, shares this information via his Telegram post. Moreover, two schools suffered damage, many windows were shattered, and numerous glass fragments littered the streets. The governor indicates that several Russian Shahed drones were employed in the attack and emergency services are on-site. Both schools remain closed, notes Lviv Mayor, Andrij Sadowyj, on Telegram. At least six people, including a 10-year-old boy, were reported injured.

05:29 Two Spells of Aerial Assault on KyivThe Ukrainian capital Kyiv succumbs to a second round of Russian aerial assaults. Anti-aircraft systems are in operation. Onlookers detail several blasts on the periphery of Kyiv, suggestive of the deployment of anti-aircraft shields. Meanwhile, the military reports a drone attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, situated near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine stands in air alert, as per the Ukrainian air force's admission on Telegram. Poland deploys its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days in response to Russian air attacks and long-range activities, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces publicizes.

04:35 Biden Vows Added Air Defense Systems for UkraineFollowing the catastrophic Russian assault on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, the United States President Biden pledges to furnish additional air defense frameworks to Ukraine. "I unequivocally condemn this atrocious attack," Biden expresses. The US will maintain its military support for Kyiv, "including the provision of air defense systems and capabilities vital for guarding Ukraine's borders." Selenskyj had intensified his appeal for immediate provision of new air defense systems to his western allies and authorization to employ already delivered long-range weapons for strikes on Russian territory post the attack, which resulted in at least 51 fatalities.

02:52 Renewed Drone Attack on KyivRussia unleashes another drone attack on Kyiv. Ukraine's air defense forces are actively repelling the attacks in Kyiv's outskirts, as per the Ukrainian military's announcement on Telegram. No details have been disclosed yet regarding the number of drones employed and the extent of the damage. This nocturnal assault is part of a series of Russian air strikes on Kyiv that have escalated in recent weeks.

01:32 Zelensky Insists on Permanent Possession of Kursk RegionUkraine intends to perpetually control the occupied territories in the Russian region of Kursk till Kremlin chief Putin joins peace talks, President Zelensky disclosed in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation of these regions forms a crucial component of the "victory strategy," Zelensky added. However, Ukraine has no intentions of appropriating Russian land in general. Zelensky refrained from commenting on whether the conquest of further Russian territory is under consideration. The Kursk operation was kept highly confidential, even US President Biden was uninformed.

00:47 Multiple Ukrainian Ministers Resign Ahead of Cabinet RevampFour ministers have resigned prior to an anticipated government revamp in Ukraine. According to Ukrainian reports, these include Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, who played a pivotal role in expanding weapon production, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets. It remains uncertain whether the four ministers will move to higher-ranking positions. "As promised, a major government overhaul is expected this week," clarified David Arakhamia, the head of the ruling party Servant of the People's faction on Telegram. "Tomorrow we will be dismissing individuals, and the day after, appointments will be made," Arakhamia announced, who is considered a close associate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

23:16 Following Rocket Attack on Poltava: Zelensky Requests Authorization for Long-range WeaponsFollowing the lethal Russian rocket attack on the city of Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks authorization to deploy long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian strikes will become unattainable if we can decimated the launch sites of the aggressors where they are, and Russian military airfields and their logistics," Zelensky elucidated in his daily video address. According to his declarations, the death toll in Poltava has risen to 51 and the number of casualties to 271. Additional individuals continue to be entombed under the debris.

22:06 Zelensky Terminates Another Top OfficialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discharged Rostyslav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, as per a decree on the president's website. The speaker of parliament also announced the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration of Ukraine. Several other ministers had already tendered their resignations previously. President Volodymyr Zelensky justified these changes to enhance the government's strength. "The fall will be exceptionally essential. Our state institutions must be structured in such a way that Ukraine can achieve all the outcomes it requires."

21:42 ntv-Correspondent in Poltava: "Locals described an extremely alarming situation"Ukraine reports one of its most severe aerial bombardments since the beginning of the war. Multitudes are slain, throngs are wounded. ntv-correspondent Kavita Sharma is on the spot and characterizes the situation as "intense" and how locals experienced the rocket attack.

21:25 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Executing POWsThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office imputes Russian soldiers of murdering numerous prisoners of war. Investigations have been initiated into the assassination of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of Donetsk, the agency declared on its Telegram channel. As per the information available, the Ukrainians exited a bunker with their hands raised high. "The occupiers compelled them to lie face down on the ground and executed them instantly," the agency asserted, citing videos circulating on the internet.

You can review all prior events here.

The European Union could express concern over the ongoing political persecution and torture in Belarus, as asserted by opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. The European Union might also consider imposing further sanctions on Belarus in response to Lukashenko's recent amnesty, which only applies to select political dissidents and does not indicate a change in direction.

Read also: