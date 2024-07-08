16:39 Brandenburg refinery without Russian oil at 80 percent capacity utilization

One and a half years after the departure from Russian crude oil, the important refinery PCK in Brandenburg, Germany, manages to achieve a utilization rate of around 80 percent with new supply routes. This is what is possible with current supply sources, said PCK CEO Rolf Schairer on the sidelines of a visit by the Federal Commissioner Carsten Schneider. The utilization rate is significantly above the utilization rate at the beginning of 2023, but below the earlier levels, according to company statements. From the perspective of the German government, the location is therefore secured. The refinery had long processed only Russian oil from the Druzhba pipeline.

16:22 Ukrainian Security Service: Russian Cruise Missile hits Children's HospitalThe lethal attack on a children's hospital in Kiev, according to the findings of the domestic security service SBU, was carried out by a Russian cruise missile. On site, "relevant evidence, in particular fragments from the rear part of a Ch-101 rocket including a serial number" were found, according to an SBU statement. At least two nurses were reportedly killed and seven other people were injured, including children. Moscow had previously denied responsibility and declared that the hospital was hit by debris from Ukrainian air defense rockets. No evidence was presented.

15:55 Federal Government hopes for more air defense for UkraineThe German government hopes for further commitments at the NATO summit for the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine. The talks on the additional Patriot air defense systems requested by Kiev are still ongoing and "may even be continued 'during the summit'", says a high-ranking government representative in Berlin. "We understand the priority." Decisions on Ukraine's desired NATO membership are not planned.

15:40 Governor: One civilian dead in attack on Russian oblast BelgorodAccording to the governor's statement, a civilian was killed in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian oblast Belgorod. The man was injured in the village of Nikolskoje and later died. Three other people were injured. The number of injured could still increase. Belgorod borders Ukraine and has been a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks.

15:24 Zelensky: "What cynicism the scoundrels in the Kremlin are bringing out today"President Zelensky reacts angrily to Russian claims that a missile defense error was responsible for the damage to a children's hospital in Kiev. "What cynicism the scoundrels in the Kremlin are bringing out today, that it was allegedly the Ukrainian air defense and not a targeted missile strike that caused the damage, in which many people were killed and injured", says the Ukrainian head of state at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. Zelensky thanks all those who have posted videos online "on which it is clearly visible that it is not just a part of one or another rocket, but a direct missile strike that killed and injured many people". Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry had stated in a statement that a surface-to-air missile fired from the city outskirts had caused the damage.

15:07 The German government directly addresses Putin after rocket attack

The German government strongly condemns the heavy Russian rocket attacks on Ukraine, including one on a children's hospital in the capital Kiev. A spokesperson for the Foreign Office in Berlin urges Putin to "immediately end this war of aggression against so many innocent people." The situation of civilians and children in Ukraine is "dramatic in large parts."

14:55 Insider: NATO summit will clearly show support for Ukraine

The NATO summit from Tuesday to Thursday will send a clear message of support for Ukraine, according to a German government representative. The 32 NATO countries could pledge Ukraine around 40 billion Euros per year, which is expected during the meeting. NATO itself will not take an active role in the Ukraine.

14:47 Tusk: Decision about peace not without Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy threatens retaliation for the massive Russian rocket attack, in which Ukrainian sources report that 29 people were killed nationwide. Ukraine will also request a meeting of the UN Security Council, Zelenskyy says during his visit to Warsaw. The country also expects concrete steps from its allies regarding strengthening Ukraine's air defense at the NATO summit this week.

14:38 Tusk: Decision about peace not without Ukraine

Peace in Ukraine can only be with Ukraine, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. No one can make a decision about peace without Ukraine's involvement. Both leaders sign a security agreement between their countries. Ukraine can count on Poland's support in its bid to join NATO.

14:24 Orban: Putin does not intend to attack NATO

Putin does not intend to attack NATO, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is convinced: "No serious person can speak of Russia's intention to attack NATO," Orban told the "Bild" newspaper. Attacking NATO is - not just for Russia, but for anyone in the world - completely impossible, as it is the strongest military alliance, Orban said. However, the condition is that the unity of NATO is maintained and Article 5 of the NATO Treaty is respected by all. This article regulates the mutual defense commitment in the Alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more Allies is considered an attack against all. Orban also referred to the many problems that Russia already has at the front with Ukraine.

13:58 Ambassador Jäger: "This is how Russia's negotiation readiness and peace will look"

Diplomatic representatives of several Western countries in Ukraine condemn the latest Russian air attacks on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people have been killed and about 90 have been injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital is also hit. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is a war against civilians. This is how Russia's negotiation readiness and peace look," writes German Ambassador Martin Jäger on X.

13:46 "Defensive capabilities are still insufficient" - Ukraine calls for more air defense systems

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is urging his country's allies to make quick decisions on the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defensive capabilities are still insufficient," Umerov wrote on Telegram after a massive wave of Russian rocket attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the rocket attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed and dozens more were injured in the morning.

13:30 Russia: Air bases attacked

The Russian military, according to the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow, has attacked Ukrainian air defense bases. Targeted were also military industrial facilities. "The targets of the attack were hit. The designated objects were struck," the ministry reported. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are not targeting civilian targets.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" in one day

Personnel losses on the Russian side remain high according to official figures from Kiev: Within one day, 1200 Russian soldiers are said to have been killed or unable to continue fighting in the war. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated" since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022. The Defense Ministry reports on the losses of the enemy in its daily reports, indicating that Russia has lost 16 more tanks (8171). Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine counts around 15,700 armored vehicles and around 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. The figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "peace mission": Orban "does not speak for Europe" in Beijing

Despite Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's efforts to present himself with his self-proclaimed "peace mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing, Orban cannot speak for the European Union as its head of government. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distanced himself from Orban's visit to China. Orban "went to China as Hungarian prime minister and not as a representative of Europe," Habeck made clear to the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians could and should visit China, the Green politician said. "I was there myself. That's not a problem in and of itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics is often, in my opinion, not in line with the thinking of the European Union, namely liberalism from within and European self-confidence from without, but rather seeks an often too close relationship with what I consider to be the wrong political leaders."

12:25 Governor: Three Dead in Russian Attack on Pokrovsk in Eastern Ukraine

At daylight, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, among them the capital Kiev and Kryvyj Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city Pokrovsk, according to the regional governor on Telegram. A missile hit an unspecified building, the governor added.

12:10 Russian Air Strike on Kiev: Death Toll Rises to Nine

The death toll from the Russian air strike on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the prosecutor's office. At the scene of the heavy attack stood a children's hospital, which was destroyed. The search for victims in the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death Toll Rises to Seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, as reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," Klitschko told Reuters news agency, standing next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive missile attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities report ten Dead and over 30 Injured in Kryvyj Rih Attack

In the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, ten people were killed and over 30 were injured in a heavy Russian missile attack, according to local authorities. Several impacts were reported in the city. Damage was also reported at the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on War Developments: "Next months will be much more brutal than we think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects the intensity of the conflict to increase significantly in the coming months based on his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more brutal than we think," Orban said in an interview with "Bild" and other Axel Springer media in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the Russians' determination. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of victims will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five Dead in Russian Air Strikes on Kiev - Children's Hospital Hit

The Russian army has attacked the Ukrainian capital Kiev in several waves with missiles. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were about two dozen explosions, presumably from surface-to-air missiles, as a reporter for the news agency dpa reported. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the presidential administration, Andrij Yermak, there was also a hit on a children's hospital.

10:40 Before NATO Summit: Zelenskyy meets with Poland's leadership in Warsaw

Before the NATO Summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is scheduled, as the Polish government announced. Morawiecki recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Zelenskyy. In the early afternoon, Zelenskyy will then meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Russia-attacked Ukraine. It also plays a key role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians shoot down Russian drone with small aircraft

Weapon deliveries from the West are delaying. Ukrainian soldiers demonstrate creatively how they cope with the lack of air defense systems through drone hunting footage. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a small aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi calls for ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine

China's President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire in Ukraine followed by negotiations, according to state media at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing. "This would serve the interests of all parties involved," Xi said. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires a "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this would be achieved or who would be the key players. Orban unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and Zhytomyr

The Ukrainian Air Force claims to have shot down three Russian missiles in the night, according to their own reports. In total, Russia had attacked with six missiles of the Kh-101 type, reports the Ukrainian Air Force. The three destroyed missiles were over the Cherkassy and Zhytomyr regions. There is currently no information on possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius angry before NATO Summit about insufficient defense budget

In his first public statement since the coalition government's budget compromise, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure about the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I had registered. That's frustrating for me because I can't get things going as quickly as Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," Pistorius said during a visit to Fairbanks, Alaska for the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024. Pistorius added: "We'll see what happens in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institute: Sanctions scarcely affect Russia's war capabilities

Sanctions have scarcely affected Russia's capability for warfare. This conclusion comes from a research project by four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The economy of the country is growing strongly in the face of the arms boom at present, but sanctions work long-term like a creeping poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts bomber hijacking attempt

The Russian domestic security service FSB reportedly prevented Ukrainian troops from hijacking a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type and flying it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kiev.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the war

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian news agency MTI reports. Orban arrived in Beijing today, planned talks with China's President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people killed in mine explosion in Charkiw

Four people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional administration leader, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this to the news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on Nikopol

Several people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," quoting Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Modi travels to Moscow - visit first since war began

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Russia for the first time since the war began. During the official visit, according to Kremlin reports, discussions about Russia's invasion in Ukraine will also take place. For western observers, it will be interesting, says Kreml spokesman Dmitri Peskov in advance, that Modi, to the annoyance of Kiev, did not attend the peace conference in Switzerland in June. India's trade with the resource giant Russia has intensified lately.

04:21 Rockets heading for Kiew - danger averted

After the launch of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airfield Olenja, an alarm was sounded for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading for Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The Air Force reports that the danger has been partially mitigated, and people are advised to stay in shelters in the east and south.

02:18 Orban's "Peace Mission": Orban Arrives in China

The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-declared "Peace Mission." He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is Orban's third surprise overseas trip since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency at the beginning of July. His previous visits were to Ukraine and Russia, which drew harsh criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, emphasizes the need for a continuation of defense spending. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries around the year 2029, Breuer warned in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung." "Russia is currently building up potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces plan to increase their numbers to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more than the total number of soldiers in the five largest NATO armies in Europe combined. We must be prepared." Additionally, Russia produces between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. "If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they would only have half of what Russia now spends annually on tanks. We must be prepared."

00:57 Zelensky meets with Republican Mike Johnson

At the margins of the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelensky will meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the US House of Representatives' minority leader, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official calendar, this meeting is scheduled. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of the summit during this week. There is concern over future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family killed by mine explosion near Charkiw

At least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region. This was reported by the regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road when they hit a Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is still ongoing. Relatives stated that there may have been a total of six people in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against enforced peace

Estonian President Alar Karis hopes for comprehensive support for Ukraine from the upcoming NATO summit both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," says Karis to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. An enforced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," says the Estonian president.

21:00 New British government preparing weapons package for Ukraine

The new British Defense Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapons deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in the Black Sea port city of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine sweepers, and anti-tank missile launchers, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the treaty "for a hundred years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelensky on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense system

Ukraine is receiving a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as reported by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The fact that a system would be made available was announced in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin does not believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban states that Putin told him he does not believe in a ceasefire agreement without peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelensky said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia," Orban tells the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, only a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian authority

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Economic Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was dissatisfied because the agency had not used the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission.

You can read about previous developments here.

