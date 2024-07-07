16:23 Ukraine: Russia has hit fake Patriots

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschtschuk, Russia struck Patriot-Systems but they were merely decoy ones during an attack in the area of the Black Sea port Juschne. These had reportedly been installed for deception of the attackers. Russia had previously reported the destruction of two launch pads for Patriot-Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (see entry 08:05). Oleschtschuk also stated that only decoy systems had been hit during a Russian attack on a Ukrainian military airfield.

16:03 Russia reports series of explosions in occupied MelitopolExplosions have been reported in the south Ukrainian city of Melitopol, which is under Russian occupation. According to Russian military reports, five HIMARS rockets from the air defense were destroyed over the city. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas, as reported by the state agency TASS. The civil defense is in action, it is reported without further details.

15:42 Kiev can generate more power againThe Ukrainian capital Kiev has restored two-thirds of its own power generation capacity, which had been lost due to Russian attacks. This was announced by the deputy head of the Kiev city administration, Petro Pantelieiev. The Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the city's power generation capacity, Panteliejew added. "We plan to decentralize power and heat generation through the construction of small and medium-sized power plants", Pantelieiev said.

15:19 Hofreiter views Germany's Ukraine policy with "certain concern"Following the latest German rapprochement with Britain and Poland, Green politician Anton Hofreiter called on the German government to change its Ukraine policy. Both Poland and Britain are advocating for a more decisive stance towards Russia. Hofreiter expressed his concern with a "certain concern" about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy, which he deemed not resolute enough, to Reuters. Hofreiter is known as a vocal advocate for significantly larger arms deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and Britain have raised some valid questions about the policy, especially that of the SPD and the Chancellor", Hofreiter said. Germany must therefore assume stronger leadership responsibility in Europe.

14:59 Heusgen on war economy: "Russia won't be able to cope"The head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, sees economic problems looming for Russia as a potential peace opportunity for Ukraine. The economic shift towards a war economy by Russian President Putin is expected to be economically devastating in the medium term, Heusgen told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland on the question of whether he saw another way to peace besides military strength. "Putin will face significant economic challenges in the long term". The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." Heusgen calls for more pressure on countries like China, India or Turkey, which continue to do business with Russia. "The war will be prolonged", Heusgen criticizes.

14:39 Russia: Village in Donetsk region taken over

The Russian army has taken control of another settlement in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, according to its own reports. The village of Tschigari is now under Russian control, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced. Russian forces reportedly captured the village, located about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donetsk, on Saturday.

14:22 NATO summit in Washington could disappoint Zelenskyy again

The 32 NATO countries are expected to reconfirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine will one day become a member of the alliance and to offer it further military aid. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not receive what he desires most: an invitation to join. Diplomats are uncertain whether NATO has obtained the seven air defense systems Ukraine has requested to defend against persistent Russian attacks. Instead, NATO plans to approve new billions of dollars in aid for Kiev. Who will provide it and for how long is unclear. All in the NATO agree: A confrontation with Zelenskyy like at the last summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius a year ago should not be repeated in Washington.

14:00 Mine-clearing vehicles from Hamburg in use in Ukraine

A mine-clearing vehicle from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the Charkiw region. The Hamburg Interior Senate reports this. Senator Andy Grote of the SPD had handed over the first of four mine-clearing vehicles to the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, in mid-May. Three more are expected to follow by August.

13:32 Insider: Russian munitions depot hit by drone attack

A Russian munitions depot was reportedly hit by drone attacks in the region of Voronesh northeast of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian security sources. A member of the security services says the 9,000 square meter depot was attacked by drones. There is a "high probability" that there will be further explosions in military-industrial facilities, the informant adds.

13:03 Russia plans to use balloons to counter Ukrainian drones

Russia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by "The Telegraph". The so-called "Barrier" protection system is based on models from the First and Second World Wars. According to the "The Telegraph" report, a Russian air and space company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22 Russia: Civilian dead after Ukrainian attack on Horliwka

A civilian is reported to have been killed in Horliwka, a city in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region of Ukraine, following a Ukrainian attack. This was announced by the mayor of the city, Iwan Prichodko, on Telegram. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reports of "heavy attacks by Ukraine" on the region.

11:44 Sharma: Le Pen appearance causes stir in Ukraine

The situation at the front in Ukraine is deteriorating, but the announced weapons deliveries from the West are delayed. In addition, there is growing concern about a right-wing shift in France. An interview by Le Pen is causing particular attention, as reported by NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14 Ukraine: Five Dead after Russian Attack on Selydove

The Russians have launched two guided bombs onto the city of Selydove in the Donezk region. This was announced by the Ukrainian governor of Donezk, Wadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were reportedly killed and eight were injured in the attack. According to Filaschkin, the bombs landed in an industrial area. "No one can feel safe in the Donezk region," he wrote.

10:51 Governor: Air Alarm in the Saporischschja Region

According to the Ukrainian governor of Saporischschja, Iwan Fedorow, the Russians are attacking the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. He made this announcement on Telegram and subsequently called for an air alarm in Saporischschja.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian Attack on Cherson

Following a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Cherson, there have been multiple explosions in the city center. This was reported by the governor of the Cherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, on social media. In addition, the café "Lito" has caught fire. The building is said to have been reduced to its foundations. The authorities have released a video that is alleged to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW: No Real Willingness for Negotiations on Putin's Part

According to US experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, does not show a genuine willingness for negotiations in his war against Ukraine. The analysts at the Institute for War Studies (ISW) in Washington report that Putin demanded instead a Ukrainian surrender through "demilitarization" and the transfer of significant territories that Russia currently does not occupy. Putin also rejected a ceasefire in the conflict for two consecutive days. The Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the ceasefire to rearm and re-equip their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian Security Service Reports Successful Destruction of Russian Military Installations in Donezk

According to their own reports, agents of the Ukrainian Security Service, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force, have set fire to two Russian military installations in Donezk. This was announced by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) on social media. The area is currently occupied by the Russians. In the city of Debalzewe, a logistics center, where tank equipment and ammunition were stored, was set on fire. In the village of Nowoluhanske, the Russian radio transmitter station R-330Zh "Zhitel" is said to have been set on fire.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian Drones Shot Down

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that it has destroyed all 13 drones that Russia launched at targets in Ukraine overnight. In a Telegram post, they also report that Russia fired two Iskander-Raketen. The Air Force does not report whether the rakets were shot down.

08:44 After Ukrainian Drone Attack: Fire in Russian Woronesh Warehouse

In the Russian region of Woronesh, a fire has broken out in a warehouse containing "explosive items" following a Ukrainian drone attack. This was reported by the Russian governor of the region, Oleksandr Gusev, on social media. Gusev reports that all drones were shot down. Debris from the fallen drones are said to have caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev reports on an evacuation, but does not mention injuries or fatalities.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot-Air Defense systems destroyed in OdessaAccording to Russian news agencies, quoting the Defense Ministry, two launchers for Patriot-Ground-Air-Missile systems have been destroyed in Odessa, Ukraine. Iskander-Rakets were used in the destruction. The Patriot-Systems were near the Juschnes Harbor.

07:38 Governor: Russia fires rockets at PavlohradIn the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrowsk region. This was reported by Pavlohrad's governor, Serhii Lysak, on social media. There were no fatalities or injuries. Additionally, Nikopol was shelled with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones by the Russians. Three women were reportedly injured. In the city, damages were reported to several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car, and a gas pipeline according to Lysak.

07:09 Ukraine publishes numbers on Russian lossesThe Ukrainian General Staff has published new numbers on Russian troop losses in Ukraine. According to the report, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In the past 24 hours, the number of losses was reportedly 1150. According to the report from Kiev, two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were also reportedly destroyed. Since the beginning of the large-scale attack, Ukraine claims that Russia has lost 8155 tanks, 15524 artillery systems, 360 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 11862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine. Western estimates give lower loss numbers - though they may only represent minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro RiverThe Ukrainian Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. Images of the flotilla exercise were posted on the Ukrainian Navy's Facebook channel. According to the report, combat actions and mine countermeasures were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia advances in the Donetsk regionRussian forces are reportedly advancing further in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Ukraine-affiliated channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, and Kalynyvka are reportedly affected. Furthermore, it is reported that Ukrainian defense forces are pushing the Russians back in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern UkraineThe Russian forces have again attacked the Eastern Ukraine at night with so-called kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy reported drone intrusions in several waves. There are currently no reports on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is burningAfter an accident at a gas pipeline on the Crimea, a fire is burning. The employees of the emergency situations ministry are controlling the extent of the fire, according to the administration of Crimea installed by Russia on Telegram. The fire broke out near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Aluschta and over a dozen settlements has been disconnected. "There is no danger for the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reports. No injured have been reported. It is unknown what type of accident caused the fire.

01:09 Russia reports shooting down seven Ukrainian dronesRussian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which has been subjected to almost daily Ukrainian attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reports. Seven more drones were shot down in the Kursk region, according to Alexei Smirnov, the governor of the region further north and west. Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled about ten villages throughout the day.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 battles in the Donetsk regionHeavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was at its hottest today in the area of Pokrovsk, as well as in the direction of Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reports in its evening situation report. All three cities mentioned lie in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. A total of 123 battles took place during the day. Forty-one of these battles were reportedly in the Pokrovsk area. There were 19 battles near Lyman and 17 near Kurachowe. While the General Staff reports that 29 attacks in Pokrovsk have been repelled, 12 battles are still ongoing. The military leadership in Kiev is doing everything to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

22:18 Russians allegedly lost thousands of soldiers at Chassiw JarThe Russian troops have reportedly suffered heavy losses in the battle for Chassiw Jar - according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson, 5000 men were either wounded or killed. The tenacious resistance of the Ukrainian defenders had forced them to withdraw from part of the village. The village has been a focal point of fighting for months.

21:49 Ukraine: Russians targeted decoys in air raidIn a reported air raid on the previous Wednesday, Russia claims to have destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot-Raketenbatterien - but according to the Ukrainian Air Force commander, the Russians fell for a decoy. He said they had only destroyed decoys, not real targets. The air raid targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrowsk region and a supposed Patriot battery in the Odessa region.

21:11 Chinese soldiers gather for joint Anti-Terror exercise in Belarus (formerly White Russia)Chinese soldiers are gathering for a joint anti-terror exercise in Belarus. The exercise is scheduled to take place from the 8th to the 19th of July, according to the Defense Ministry in Minsk on its Telegram channel. "This joint training will help exchange experiences, improve cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details about the planned exercises have been released yet.

20:28 Zelensky: Russia will never dominate the Black Sea againPresident Zelensky announced a new naval strategy in his daily video address. This strategy will be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the near future. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never dominate the region again.

19:41 Drone Alert - Romania scrambles F16sThe Romanian government has scrambled two F16 fighter jets after Russian drones approached Ukrainian territory - near the border. They did not need to intervene, however. No damages have been reported from drone debris, according to the Defense Ministry in Bucharest.

