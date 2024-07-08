16:22 Ukrainian secret service: Russian cruise missile hit children's hospital

The lethal attack on a children's hospital in Kiev was carried out by a Russian missile, according to findings by the Domestic Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Relevant evidence, including fragments of a Ch-101 rocket's rear end and a serial number, were discovered at the scene, the SBU stated in a press release. At least two nurses were reportedly killed and seven others injured, including children, in the attack. Moscow had previously denied responsibility and claimed that the hospital was hit by debris from Ukrainian air defense rockets. However, no evidence was presented.

15:55 German government hopes for more air defense for UkraineThe German government is hoping for further commitments regarding the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine at the NATO summit. Talks on additional Patriot air defense systems requested by Kiev are ongoing and may even be continued "perhaps even during the summit," according to a high-ranking government representative in Berlin. "We understand the priority." Decisions on Ukraine's desired NATO membership, however, are not planned.

15:40 Governor: One civilian dead in attack on Russian oblast BelgorodA civilian was killed and three others were injured in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian oblast of Belgorod, according to the governor's statements. The man was reportedly wounded in the village of Nikolskoje and later died. The number of injured could still increase. Belgorod borders Ukraine and has been a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks.

15:24 Zelenskyy: "What cynicism the scoundrels in the Kremlin are exhibiting"President Zelenskyy reacted angrily to Russian claims that a missile defense error was responsible for the damage to a children's hospital in Kiev. "What cynicism the scoundrels in the Kremlin are exhibiting, that it was allegedly the Ukrainian air defense and not a targeted rocket strike that caused the damage," the Ukrainian leader said at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. Zelenskyy thanked all those who had posted videos online "on which it is clearly visible that it was not just a part of this or that rocket, but a direct rocket strike that killed and injured many people." Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry had claimed in a statement that a surface-to-air missile fired from the outskirts had caused the damage.

15:07 German government directly addresses Putin over rocket attackThe German government condemns the heavy Russian rocket attacks on Ukraine, including on a children's hospital in the capital Kiev, sharply. A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office in Berlin calls on Putin to "immediately end this attack war on so many innocent people." The situation of civilians and children in Ukraine is "dramatic in large parts."

14:55 Insider: NATO summit to clearly show support for UkraineThe NATO summit from Tuesday to Thursday will send a "very clear message" of support for Ukraine, according to a German government representative. The 32 NATO countries could pledge around 40 billion euros to Ukraine annually, this is expected at the meeting. NATO itself will not take an active role in the Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy threatens retaliation for the massive Russian missile attack, in which, according to Ukrainian reports, over 29 people were killed nationwide. Ukraine will also request a UN Security Council meeting, Zelenskyy says during his visit to Warsaw. In addition, Ukraine plans to take concrete steps from its NATO allies regarding the strengthening of its air defense capabilities at the NATO summit this week.

Peace in Ukraine can only be with Ukraine, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. No one can decide without Ukraine's involvement. Both sign a security agreement between their countries. Ukraine can count on Poland's support in its bid to join NATO.

14:24 After Putin Talk: Orban Rules Out Russian Attack on NATO

Putin does not intend to attack NATO, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is convinced: "No serious person can speak of Russia's intention to attack NATO," Orban told the "Bild" newspaper. Attacking NATO is - not just for Russia, but for anyone in the world - completely impossible, as it is the strongest military alliance, Orban said. However, the condition is that the unity of NATO is maintained and Article Five of the NATO Treaty is respected by all. This article regulates the mutual defense obligation in the alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more Allies shall be considered an attack against all. Orban also referred to the many problems that Russia already has at the front with Ukraine.

13:58 Ambassador Jäger: "This is How Russian Negotiation Readiness and Peace Will Look"

Diplomatic representatives of several western countries in Ukraine condemn the latest Russian air raids on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people have been killed and approximately 90 have been injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital was also hit. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is a war against civilians. This is how Russian negotiation readiness and peace look," writes German Ambassador Martin Jäger on X.

13:46 "Defensive Capabilities are Still Insufficient" - Ukraine Demands More Air Defense Systems

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov urges the allies of his country to make quick decisions regarding the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defensive capabilities are still insufficient," Umerov writes on Telegram after the massive wave of Russian missile attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the missile attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed in the morning and dozens more were injured.

13:30 Russia: Air Bases Targeted

The Russian armed forces have targeted Ukrainian air defense bases, according to the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow. Installations of the military industry were also in the crosshairs. "The targets of the attack were hit. The designated objects were struck," the ministry reports. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are not targeting civilian targets.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" within a day in Kiev: According to official figures from Kiev, 1200 Russian soldiers have reportedly been eliminated in the war within a day - either killed or unable to continue fighting. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports that since the beginning of the war in February 2022, a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated." The Defense Ministry announced in its daily reports on Russian losses that the enemy had lost 16 more tanks (8171). Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine counts approximately 15,700 armored vehicles and around 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. These figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "peace mission": Orban speaks not for Europe in BeijingDespite the fact that Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is currently engaged in his self-proclaimed "peace mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing, he cannot speak for the European Union in this capacity as Hungary has taken over the EU Council Presidency on July 1. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distanced himself from Orban's visit to Beijing. Orban "went to China as Hungarian prime minister and not as a representative of Europe," Habeck clarified in an interview with the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians could and should travel to China, the Green politician added. "I was there myself just recently. That's not a problem in itself. The question is: What is discussed there? And Hungarian politics is often, in my opinion, not in line with the core ideas of the European Union, namely liberalism from within and European self-confidence from without, but rather seeks an overly close proximity to what I consider to be the wrong political leaders."

12:25 Governor: Three dead in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in eastern UkraineDuring daylight hours, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk. A rocket hit an unspecified building, according to the regional governor on Telegram.

12:10 Russian air raid on Kiev: Death toll rises to nineThe death toll from the Russian air raid on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the Prosecutor's Office. A children's clinic was destroyed in the heavy air raid. The search for people under the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death toll rises to seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko's statements to Reuters news agency, is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for over two years. "Look: It's a children's hospital," he says, standing next to a heavily damaged building. The number of casualties from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities report ten dead and over thirty injured in Kryvyj Rih attack

In the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, according to local authorities, ten people have been killed and over thirty injured in a heavy Russian rocket attack. Several impacts have been reported in the city. Damage has been reported to the administrative building of an industrial enterprise, among other places.

11:10 Orban on war developments: "Next months will be much more brutal than we think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant increase in the intensity of the war developments in the coming months based on his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more brutal than we think," Orban said in an interview with "Bild" and other Axel Springer Media in his office in Budapest. He referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the determination of the Russians. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of casualties, the number of victims will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five dead in Russian air raids on Kiev - Children's hospital hit

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were about two dozen explosions, presumably from anti-aircraft missiles, as a reporter for the dpa news agency reported. Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that there were falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital.

10:40 Before NATO Summit: Zelenskyy meets with Poland's leadership in Warsaw

Before the NATO Summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is scheduled, according to the Polish government. Morawiecki had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Zelenskyy. In the early afternoon, Zelenskyy will then meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the beleaguered Ukraine. It also plays a crucial role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Counter-Defense: Ukrainians shoot down Russian drone from light aircraftWeapons deliveries from the West are delayed. Creative ways in which Ukraine copes with the lack of air defense systems are demonstrated in drone chase recordings. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a light aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi calls for ceasefire and negotiations in UkraineChina's President Xi Jinping calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine followed by negotiations. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires a "positive energy." Exactly how this will happen and which actors will be instrumental in this process, Xi did not specify. Orban arrived unexpectedly in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and SchytomyrThe Ukrainian Air Force claims to have shot down three Russian missiles according to their own reports. In total, Russia attacked with six missiles of the Kh-101 type, reports the Ukrainian Air Force. The three destroyed missiles were over the region of Cherkassy and Schytomyr. Information on possible damages is not available yet.

09:10 Pistorius irritated by NATO summit over insufficient defense budgetDefense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure in his first public statement since the coalition agreement of the traffic light coalition about the consequences of the compromise. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I had registered. This is frustrating for me because I cannot start certain things as quickly as Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," said Pistorius, who is currently attending the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Pistorius said: "We will see what develops in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institutes: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war capabilitiesSanctions have had only a small impact on Russia's war-fighting capabilities, according to a research project by four institutes, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The economy of the country is growing robustly due to the arms boom at the moment, but the sanctions are working long-term like a creeping poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomberThe Russian domestic security service FSB reportedly thwarted preparations by Ukrainian troops to capture a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type and fly it into Ukraine, according to Russian media reports. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is a significant force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described China as a significant force in efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian news agency MTI reports that Hungary values China's peace initiative highly. Orban arrived in Beijing today, with planned talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people dead in Charkiw mine explosion

Four people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration leader, Oleh Syniehubov, announced the deaths via Telegram, according to the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

06:26 Multiple injured in Nikopol Russian attack

Multiple people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Modi to visit Moscow for first time since war began

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making his first visit to Russia since the war began. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, discussions about Russia's invasion in Ukraine will be on the agenda. For western observers, it will be interesting, Peskov said, considering that Modi snubbed the Ukraine-initiated peace summit in Switzerland in June. India's trade with the natural resources giant Russia has recently intensified.

04:21 Rockets headed for Kiev - danger averted

After the launch of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airfield Olenja, an alarm was sounded for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The Air Force reported that the danger had been partially neutralized, and people were advised to remain in shelters in the east and south.

02:18 Self-proclaimed "peace mission": Orban lands in China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-proclaimed "peace mission." He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss "matters of mutual interest." Orban has already made three surprise foreign trips since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency in early July. His visits to Ukraine and Russia drew harsh criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban would meet with Xi Jinping for talks.

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, is advocating for the strengthening of defense budgets. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries around the year 2029, as warned by Breuer in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up potential that goes far beyond what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces plan to increase their numbers to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more than the total number of soldiers in the five largest NATO armies in Europe. We must be prepared." In addition, Russia produces between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. "If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they have at most half of what Russia now produces in tanks annually. We must be prepared."

00:57 Zelenskyy meets Republican Mike Johnson

At the margins of the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the US House of Representatives Minority Leader, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official calendar, support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of the summit during this week. There are concerns about future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family killed by mine explosion near Kharkiv

At least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Kharkiv region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the regional governor, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road and hit a Russian mine. The identification of the victims is still ongoing. Relatives reported that there may have been a total of six people in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonia's President Karis warns against forced peace

The Estonian President Alar Karis hopes that the upcoming NATO summit will provide comprehensive support for Ukraine both during and after the war. "The Alliance must send a clear message that the NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," says Karis, according to the Estonian news platform ERR. The history has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not pacified, so Karis. A forced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," the Estonian president added.

21:00 New British Government to Provide Weapons Package for Ukraine

The new British Defence Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapon deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in the seaport of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine sweepers, and anti-tank missile systems, in addition to large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, the signed security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain in January was also discussed. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had signed the treaty "for a hundred years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelenskyy on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands Confirm Pledge of Patriot Missile System

Ukraine is to receive a Patriot air defense system from the Netherlands for the development of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as reported by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The announcement that a system would be provided was made in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp in Kiev also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 combat jets (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin Doesn't Believe in Ceasefire Without Peace Talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban states that Russian President Putin told him he doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement without peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [about such a ceasefire]. Zelenskyy said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia," Orban tells the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, just a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU Has No Evidence of Misused Foreign Funds by Ukrainian Agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry had accused the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was dissatisfied that the Behörde had not used the 150 million Euros provided by the European Commission.

