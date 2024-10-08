16:20 Strikes in Kharkiv: Authorities report 21 individuals injured

17:45 Hungary Delays $50 Billion Loan for Kyiv Post-US Election

Hungary plans to delay a $50 billion loan to Ukraine, agreed upon by the G7 nations, until after the US presidential election in early November. Finance Minister Mihaly Varga mentioned that Hungary will decide on extending EU sanctions against Russia, necessary for the loan, only after the US election. "We must wait to see which direction the future US administration will take on this issue," he stated. The loan will be funded from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. The USA and the European Union will each contribute around $20 billion, with the remaining $10 billion to be provided by G7 members Canada, the UK, and Japan.

15:13 Stoltenberg to Chair Munich Security Conference

It's confirmed: Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will serve as the chairman of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) next year. Stoltenberg described this as a "great honor" on the online platform X. MSC Foundation Council President Wolfgang Ischinger expressed his delight, stating that Stoltenberg's "global standing and immense experience" will enhance the conference's role. Stoltenberg stepped down as NATO Secretary General in early October, handing over the role to former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Ischinger thanked outgoing MSC chair Christoph Heusgen for his three-year tenure. Heusgen will still oversee the 61st edition of the security conference in February.

14:42 Russian Army Captures Two More Villages Near Pokrovsk

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that the Russian army has captured two more villages in eastern Ukraine. The villages of Sorokhino and Solotaya Nova in the Donetsk region have been "liberated," the ministry stated. These victories have improved the army's tactical position. Both villages are approximately 30 and 70 kilometers away from Pokrovsk, respectively. The Russian army reports almost daily territorial gains in its push towards the strategically important city. Last week, Moscow seized the city of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, which had been contested since the start of the war.

14:17 Defense Lawyers Want Putin as Witness in Prince Reuß Trial

Documents seized from the office and home of the main defendant, Heinrich XIII Prince Reuß, are in focus in the trial of the alleged "Reichsbürger" group. Because some of them pertain to contacts with Russia, defense lawyers propose calling Russian President Vladimir Putin as a witness. In a seized letter, Reuß wrote: "The German Empire of 1918 is not defunct," and "the German Reich is existent." A protocol of a meeting of the "Transition Council," which the indictment alleges was to take over government affairs after the planned coup, was also shown. An email exchange also discusses how to achieve "recognition of sovereign member states of the Reich." Reuß wrote that Putin was "informed about my activities." A lawyer for a co-defendant now argues for calling him as a witness.

13:43 Ukrainian Security Services Arrest "Russian World" Ideologist

The Ukrainian security service, together with Moldovan law enforcement agencies, has arrested Dmytro Chistilin, one of the ideologists of the "Russian World" and the invasion of Ukraine. This is reported by the oppositional Belarusian site Nexta and "Ukrainski Nationalnyj Nowini". Chistilin was reportedly an employee of Vladimir Putin's former advisor Sergei Glazyev, who had supported the annexation of eastern regions of Ukraine, and he is said to have prepared analytical materials for the Kremlin that justified the need for an invasion of the country. He is also said to have supported Russian security services and to be the author of a series of publications aimed at "information sabotage against Ukraine." According to Nexta, he faces a life sentence if convicted.

13:07 Five Foreigners Injured in Attack on Odessa

In the attack on a civilian ship in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa, a 60-year-old Ukrainian is killed. Five foreign nationals on the ship, which was flying under the flag of the island state of Palau, are injured, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office reports. The injured are part of the ship's crew. No further information is given about their nationality. The deceased Ukrainian worked for a logistics company.

12:40 Weber Criticizes Orbán's "War Prolongation Trip"

In the European Parliament, there is sharp criticism of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The chairman of the conservative European People's Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, calls the Hungarian EU Council presidency a "complete failure." The right-wing nationalist has "completely isolated himself" in Europe - among other things, because of his pro-Russian policy. Orbán's much-criticized "peace mission" to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin at the beginning of the Hungarian Council presidency in early July was in reality a "war prolongation trip," he says. He wanted to destroy the EU's solidarity with Ukraine.

11:58 Biden's Berlin Visit: Government Anticipates "Powerful Stance" for Additional Military AidOfficial circles anticipate a "vigorous working visit" from U.S. President Joe Biden during his state visit to Germany on Friday and Saturday. The scheduled meeting of the support group for Ukraine on Saturday at the U.S. base in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, is expected to send a "powerful message" for further military assistance to the country under attack by Russia, the sources further state.

11:35 Suspected Violation of Embargo: Car Dealer Allegedly Sold Luxury Limos to RussiaA car dealer from Königswinter near Bonn in North Rhine-Westphalia is under suspicion of selling a large number of luxury limousines to Russia, thereby violating the existing embargo. The dealer is reported to have sold vehicles worth over four million euros to Russians, as announced by the public prosecutor's office in Bonn and the customs investigation office in Essen on Tuesday. It is claimed that he misrepresented these sales as being made to third countries. During a raid at the end of September, two locations were searched, and two luxury limousines as well as an account were seized. The investigations are ongoing.

10:56 Multiple Casualties in Russian Attack on KharkivEleven people have been injured in a Russian attack on an industrial area in eastern Kharkiv. Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed this via Telegram. Three of the victims are reported to be in critical condition. One of the victims is just 16 years old. Infrastructure was also damaged by the attack. In addition, a major fire broke out in Kharkiv following multiple hits, as Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. The Kharkiv region shares a border with Russia in the northeast and is bombarded almost daily.

10:22 Ongoing Fire at Oil Terminal on Crimea - Reports of Further ExplosionsThe oil terminal in Feodosia on the Russian-occupied Crimea has been burning for the second day in a row. The global fire monitoring system of NASA continues to detect fire signals at the site of the tank farm. The fire is believed to have spread over an area of 2,500 square meters, as reported by Anton Geraschtschenko, former advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior, "on X". Further tank farms are said to have exploded in the evening and at night. The Ukrainian army had reported the previous day that a "successful attack" had been carried out on the oil terminal near Feodosia during the night from Sunday to Monday. According to the Ukrainian army, this is the largest transshipment terminal for oil products on the Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia. The facility had also supplied the Russian army.

09:54 France to Provide Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets to Ukraine in Early 2025France will deliver the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025, as announced by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu on "X". The aircraft will be equipped with new features: air-to-ground combat capabilities and electronic warfare defense, Lecornu said. "Training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics continues." French President Emmanuel Macron had previously declared that Paris would provide Kiev with an unspecified number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to strengthen its air force.

09:23 Russian Coal Industry in TurmoilThe Russian coal industry, one of the country's largest commodity sectors with hundreds of thousands of employees, is in a state of crisis, according to "Moscow Times". After losing Western markets and witnessing a sharp decline in demand from "friendly" countries, and facing losses of several billion dollars, coal companies have significantly reduced production. According to Rosstat, coal production in Russia decreased by 6.7% year-on-year in July, with a total volume of 31.5 million tons being the lowest since the pandemic in 2020. Western sanctions have become a major issue for the coal industry, as reported by Janis Kluge of the Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik.

08:51 Russia Accuses NATO of Preparing for Military ConflictMoscow has once again accused NATO of developing plans against Russia. "NATO nations no longer hide that they are preparing for a potential armed conflict with Russia," said Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko in a statement to the state news agency RIA Novosti. NATO is adopting regional defense plans and defining specific tasks for all military commands within the alliance. Preparations for potential military actions against Russia are also ongoing. "Military budgets are increasing, and the economy is being militarized. In addition to confrontational rhetoric, NATO is consistently increasing the tension towards Russia." Russia cites potential NATO membership (which the country was far from achieving) as one of the reasons for its invasion of Ukraine. In fact, due to the war, NATO has grown: Sweden and Finland have also joined the transatlantic defense alliance out of fear of further Russian aggression.

08:35 North Korean Soldiers Likely Fighting Alongside Russian Troops in UkraineNorth Korean soldiers are likely fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, according to South Korean reports. It is "very likely" that Ukrainian reports of six North Korean military officers killed in eastern Ukraine are accurate, Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun stated in parliament in Seoul. Mutual agreements between Moscow and Pyongyang resemble a military alliance, Kim said.

08:17 Birthday Sabotage: Alleged Ukrainian Hack on Russian Court SystemOn Vladimir Putin's birthday yesterday, cyber specialists from Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) and activists from the "VO Team" group reportedly teamed up to hack the Russian electronic court system "Pravosudie". The Kyiv Post reports this, citing intelligence sources. The attack is said to have disrupted court proceedings, email systems, and official websites. As a result, Russians are unable to file complaints or view court hearing dates, according to a source. The hack also caused significant disruptions at the Russian state television and radio company VGTRK.

07:42 Russian Restrictions: Putin's Personal Effects of WarThe ongoing war against Ukraine is reportedly affecting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin personally, with restrictions on his movements. The independent Russian media company Proekt reports that Putin has stopped visiting his Sotchi residence due to concerns about potential drone attacks. Although he has spent at least 30 days a year in the Bocharov Ruchey residence since its renovation for the 2014 Olympics in Sotchi, Putin has not been there since March. The investigation by Proekt suggests that Putin "felt a threat to his personal safety" after several drone attacks on Sotchi in the fall of 2023. A source close to Putin confirms this theory, according to Proekt. This concern also led Putin to forgo his annual birthday celebration with his long-time partner Alina Kabaeva in the Black Sea residence.

07:07 Military Incentive: Governor Offers Bonus to Join ArmyThe governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, is offering residents a record bonus of 3 million rubles, approximately $31,200, for joining the military. The Moscow Times reports this. Payments will be made to anyone from any Russian region who enlists in the Belgorod region, regardless of their place of birth. "The payment will total 3 million rubles from all sources: federal, regional, and municipal budgets, as well as extra-budgetary funds," said Gladkov. Russian authorities are currently making efforts to encourage more people to join the military to replace high losses.

06:36 Naval Accident: Russian Rocket Hits Civilian ShipLocal authorities report that a civilian ship flying the flag of the island nation of Palau has been struck by a Russian rocket in the harbor of the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa. A 60-year-old Ukrainian has been killed, and five foreign nationals have been injured, according to Telegram messages from Regional Governor Oleh Kiper. This is the second attack on a civilian ship in the region's ports in recent days, Kiper added. The port of Odessa is a crucial hub for Ukrainian grain exports and has been targeted by Russian forces on multiple occasions.

06:05 Peace Conditions: Harris Conditions Meet with PutinDemocratic US Vice President Kamala Harris has stated that she will not meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss possible peace negotiations without Ukraine's involvement if she wins the presidency. "Ukraine must have a say in its own future," Harris said in the CBS show "60 Minutes." The Biden administration recently rejected any talks with Putin. Harris also criticized the Ukraine policy of her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, calling it a "surrender" to the Russian invasion that began in February 2022. "If Trump were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv," Harris said, referring to Trump's claim that he could end the war on his first day in the White House.

05:36 Eastern Advance: Russian Troops Approach Eastern CityAccording to Ukrainian military sources, Russian forces are advancing on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Torez. "The situation is unstable, fighting is taking place at almost every entrance to the city," said Anastasia Bobownikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group "Luhansk," to Ukrainian state television. The push comes less than a week after the nearby city of Vuhledar fell. Russia currently controls about one-fifth of Ukrainian territory and has been advancing on Torez since August. The capture of the city would bring President Vladimir Putin closer to his goal of capturing the Donbass. Ukrainian military analysts warn that the fall of Torez could threaten important supply routes for Ukrainian forces.

03:30 Journalist Arrest: Russian Court Orders Extradition of Two ItaliansA Russian court has ordered the arrest of two Italian journalists who reported from the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Russian region of Kursk. The court in Kursk is demanding the extradition of Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, who are currently outside of Russia. The journalists from the state-owned Italian broadcaster RAI are accused of illegally crossing the border from Ukraine to film a report in Kursk. After crossing into Russia, Traini and Battistini traveled to the city of Sudzha in a Ukrainian military vehicle, the court said in a Telegram message. If extradited, the two journalists would be held in pre-trial detention, the court added. The two Italians face up to five years in prison under the criminal code.

23:44 Zelensky: Partners need to establish their war's end goalBefore the Ukraine Contact Group's high-level meeting in Ramstein, President Volodymyr Zelensky encourages allies to boost weapons deliveries exponentially. He stresses the necessity of ample supplies for the frontline, equipment for the brigades, and long-range weapons for the autumn months to halt Russia and push it towards peace. In Ramstein, he aims to persuade partners of the "urgent necessity for a major enhancement of our capabilities and positions," he emphasizes. "We encourage our partners to outline their vision for the conclusion of this war, Ukraine's role in the global security framework, and the collective measures that can bring this war to an end."

21:20 US resident imprisoned in Russia gets another sentenceIn the western Russian city of Voronezh, a US resident who had previously served a prison term is given another seven-year sentence in a labor camp. Robert Gilman was originally sentenced to several years in jail in 2022 for allegedly attacking a police officer under the influence of alcohol. While imprisoned, he is accused of assaulting prison guards and attacking an investigator. Over the past few years, Russia has frequently detained US citizens.

20:50 Ukraine reports a bombing attack on Kherson - Children hurtIn a Russian air strike on Kherson, at least 20 individuals were reportedly injured, according to local authorities. Russian forces allegedly targeted the city with KAB bombs, which were dropped both near the coast and in the northern part of Kherson. Two children aged three and five were among the injured, it's reported. At least six multi-story buildings were damaged due to the blast waves, the regional prosecutor's office reports.

