16:11 Also over Moscow: Russia reports downing of Ukrainian drones

According to Russia, it has shot down at least ten Ukrainian drones over Moscow and other regions. "The air defense in the Podolsk district repelled the attack of a drone flying towards Moscow," explained the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, on Telegram. There was no damage or casualties, he adds. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, five drones were also "disabled" over the southern border region of Bryansk and four more in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow. While Russia launches drones over Ukraine almost every night, similar counter-attacks are rare.

15:35 Thiele: Ukrainian air defense shoots "with expensive on cheap missiles"

During the night, attacks by Russian drone swarms are again reported from Ukraine. According to military expert and former colonel Ralph Thiele, Kiev has very little at its disposal against these attacks. And since Ukraine is firing "expensive missiles at cheap ones", its air defense will soon wear out dramatically.

14:57 The Netherlands promises Ukraine 18 F-16s

The Netherlands will deliver 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. This was announced by Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren in The Hague. The Netherlands had already agreed to make the aircraft available for training Ukrainian pilots in Romania. It has now been officially decided to deliver the F-16s to Ukraine as well. "With this decision, the Netherlands confirms that it remains fully committed to providing Ukraine with the necessary support in the fight against the ongoing Russian aggression," wrote Prime Minister Mark Rutte on X. Ukrainian pilots are currently being trained in Romania to operate the aircraft. Only then can the aircraft be delivered. It is unclear when they can actually be used in war. The training is expected to take several months. The Netherlands, Denmark and Norway had promised Ukraine F-16 aircraft.

14:31 Around 16.5 million euros: EU sends 500 generators to Ukraine

The EU is providing Ukraine with a further 500 power generators. The ongoing brutal attacks by Russia have made the country's energy infrastructure vulnerable, according to the European Commission in Brussels. Despite the efforts of the local authorities, it is impossible to restore all the destroyed power grids in a timely manner. According to the Commission, the generators that have now been made available come from an EU warehouse in Poland and are worth around 16.5 million euros. The devices include those that could supply entire hospitals with energy in the event of power failures. 40 of the 500 generators are to go to schools. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the generator donation as a further sign of unwavering solidarity and support. "In these dark, cold months, we are bringing light to Ukraine," she wrote on X. In total, the EU has already sent more than 5,500 power generators to Ukraine through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism with the delivery now announced.

13:55 Kiev: Three Russian fighter jets shot down

The Ukrainian air force says it has shot down three Russian Su34 fighter jets in the southern sector. This is according to the commander of the Ukrainian air force, Mykola Oleshchuk. This would bring the number of Russian fighter jets shot down since the beginning of the war of aggression to 327. The figures cannot be independently verified.

13:24 Kremlin threatens West with reaction to seizure of Russian assets

Russia is threatening to confiscate Western assets if its frozen funds in the EU or the USA are seized. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is complaining about increasingly intense discussions, for example in the USA, about using Russian funds for the reconstruction of Ukraine, which has been attacked by Moscow and destroyed in many places by the war. "If someone confiscates something from us, then we will see what we can confiscate in response," said Peskov, according to the Russian news agency Interfax. Russia's assets in the West have been frozen due to Moscow's war against Ukraine. The EU and the USA want to prevent Russia from using them to finance its war. The government in Kiev is demanding access to the funds in order to compensate for the damage caused by the war.

12:52 USA wants to sanction more supporters of Russia

With a decree from US President Joe Biden, the US wants to expand its legal options to impose sanctions on supporters of Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Biden will sign an order to this effect later today, a high-ranking government representative in Washington announced. This will give the US authorities a precise instrument for targeting financial institutions in particular that support Russia's war machine by processing transactions. For the first time, so-called secondary sanctions would then be possible. This would be done in coordination with partners and allies.

12:35 New Polish foreign minister arrives in Ukraine

The newly appointed Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has arrived in Kiev for his first official trip abroad in his new office. This was reported by the "Kyiv Independent". Sikorski, who previously served as Poland's foreign minister, was reappointed to the post in December by newly elected Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The chief diplomat will probably talk to Ukrainian MPs about Ukraine's accession to the EU. Whether he will also meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is not yet known for security reasons.

11:48 Russian ambassador rails against British government

According to the Russian ambassador to the UK, the British government is failing to recognize the real events in Ukraine. It would not change the tone of its rhetoric to avoid admitting its failure, Andrei Kelin told the Russian state news agency TASS without going into specific examples. "The British government continues to turn a blind eye to the real events in Ukraine and [ignores the fact] that Russian troops have seized the initiative and are advancing from east to west." He added: "They are now trying to find some dubious local successes to justify and promote their rhetoric about the determination to continue helping Kiev."

11:10 Bomb under wing? Report exposes alleged mastermind of Prigozhin's death

According to a report in the "Wall Street Journal " (WSJ), Russian security official Nikolai Patrushev is allegedly responsible for the plane crash and death of former Wagner CEO Yevgeny Prigozhin. The newspaper reports that Prigozhin's private plane was brought down by a small bomb under one wing, citing interviews with Western intelligence agencies, former American and Russian security and intelligence officials and former Kremlin officials. In a first reaction to the publication, the Kremlin accuses the WSJ of spreading fictional content ("pulp fiction", such as trashy literature), writes the "Guardian". The plane with the mercenary boss and other high-ranking Wagner officials on board crashed in Russia in August. There were no survivors.

10:42 General Staff: 95 combat operations during the day, bridgehead at Dnipro expanded

The General Staff of the Ukrainian army registered 95 combat operations with Russian troops during the course of yesterday. Russia fired one missile and carried out a total of 61 air strikes and 71 MLRS (multiple rocket launcher artillery system) attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Civilians were also killed and wounded in the "Russian terrorist attacks", according to the daily situation update. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged. The Ukrainian defense forces would continue their active operations on the axis of Melitopol in order to inflict losses on the occupying forces in terms of personnel and equipment and to exhaust them on the entire front line. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army is expanding a bridgehead on the Dnipro River in Kherson. Russian attacks had been repelled there. "The attackers retreated with losses," it said.

10:16 Deputy Foreign Minister: Moscow puts diplomatic relations on hold if US seizes assets

Russia could break off diplomatic relations with the US if Washington confiscates Russian assets frozen as a result of the war in Ukraine. This is what Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Russian state news agency Interfax. The USA "must not give in to the illusion that Russia is clinging to diplomatic relations with this country with both hands", said Ryabkov. In the interview, the diplomat also states that Russia is prepared to react quickly to the deployment of short and medium-range missiles by Washington in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Moscow is closely following the development of US missiles and their possible deployment and is ready to make the necessary political decisions quickly.

09:48 Czech Republic supports medical facilities in Kharkiv with millions of euros

According to a report, the Czech Republic is providing ten million US dollars in support for medical facilities in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the "Kyiv Independent" with reference to the Ukrainian governor of the region, Oleh Syniehubov. The hospitals and medical facilities in the frontline regions are under pressure as they try to cope with the scale of the almost daily Russian attacks and the associated civilian casualties. According to the governor, the Czech funds will be used to purchase medical equipment for hospitals in the oblast as well as boilers for civilian housing and critical infrastructure.

09:16 Munz on everyday life during the war: "All areas of Russia are being brought into line"

The war in Ukraine has long since reached all areas of the Russian public. ntv reporter Rainer Munz explains why artists are once again moving closer to the Kremlin and how Russia is coming to terms with the sanctions.

08:45 Kiev: More than 1000 soldiers "eliminated" within one day

The Ukrainian armed forces claim to have eliminated 1080 Russian soldiers within 24 hours. This was announced by the General Staff. This brings the total number of Russian losses since the start of the war to 351,350. Both killed and wounded military personnel are considered to have been eliminated. The figures cannot be independently verified. According to Kiev, a further 9 Russian tanks and 18 armored vehicles were destroyed. In addition, 24 artillery systems and 23 drones are said to have been put out of action within a day.

08:10 ISW: If the West stops helping, Ukraine will collapse

The cessation of Western aid would probably lead to the collapse of Ukraine's ability to defend itself against the Russian military. This is the conclusion reached by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The current positional war does not represent a stable stalemate, "as the current unstable balance could easily tip one way or the other as a result of decisions in the West", the US experts write in their daily situation report. Continued Western security assistance to enable Ukrainian forces to repel current and future Russian offensive efforts and liberate more Ukrainian territory is currently the only measure to ensure that Russian efforts to achieve Vladimir Putin's maximalist goals in Ukraine fail in the long term. According to ISW, a Russian victory according to Putin's ideas does not necessarily mean the complete annexation of Ukraine to Russia and the complete eradication of the Ukrainian state. However, the goal is at least the destruction of the current Ukrainian state and its restoration as a completely Russian-dominated entity. This would most likely require a complete Russian military occupation of Ukraine.

07:48 Army: 24 of 28 Russian drones shot down

According to the Ukrainian military, 24 out of 28 Russian drones were shot down during the night. The Iranian-made drones were destroyed over the south, west and center of Ukraine. Two people were injured in the capital Kiev.

07:21 Stoltenberg: Putin will continue to try to "occupy more territories"

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warns against betting on a quick end to the war in view of current developments and believing that Russian President Vladimir Putin will change course after his expected re-election on March 17. "We have no indication that Putin will change his goals and his policy," says the former Norwegian head of government. "He will continue to try to occupy more territory." For NATO and the 31 member states, Stoltenberg believes that this means that support for Ukraine must be resolutely continued. "The Ukrainians have shown that they are capable of defending themselves, of putting up a fight, especially if they receive weapons from Germany and many other NATO countries." Specifically, Stoltenberg calls on the allies to examine whether more armaments could be made available to Ukraine through changes to existing agreements with third countries. "Overall, we need to ramp up our production in order to better help Ukraine and better protect ourselves."

07:00 Orban ready to meet Zelenskyi

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he has accepted an invitation to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. This was reported by Sky News, citing a press conference held by Orban. The bilateral meeting is to take place at a later date. Should it take place, it would be the first official bilateral meeting between the two politicians since the outbreak of war. According to the report, Orban said that Zelensky proposed the meeting earlier this month and suggested that the two should "negotiate". "I told him that I would be at his disposal. We just need to clarify one question: About what?" Orban claimed that the Ukrainian president wanted to talk about Ukraine's accession to the EU - a step that Hungary strictly rejects.

06:28 Annexation ideas from ultra-nationalists: Uzbekistan summons Russian ambassador

The Uzbek Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to Uzbekistan, Oleg Malginov, after the Russian ultra-nationalist and former member of the Russian State Duma, Sakhar Prilepin, suggested that Russia should annex part of Uzbekistan. As the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) analyzes in its daily situation report, this circumstance is likely to express the concerns of post-Soviet countries about Russia's increasing imperial plans against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. According to the US think tank, Prilepin stated at a press conference on Wednesday that Russia should annex territories from which migrant workers in Russia originate, "for example [territories] in Uzbekistan". Prilepin is a prominent Russian ultranationalist voice. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry has since distanced itself from his statements, which "do not remotely" reflect the government's official position.

05:54 Heusgen: German population to prepare for a time like the Cold War

According to the head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, Germany must prepare for times like the Cold War - but without relying on the USA in the event of Donald Trump's re-election. "We have to tell people that we are unfortunately moving back to a time like we had during the Cold War," Heusgen told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND). Back then, Germany spent between three and five percent of its gross domestic product on defense. "We need to move in this direction." In perspective, however, Germany is still failing to reach the NATO target of two percent.

04:43 Bushman: Will not force Ukrainians to do military service

According to Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann, Ukraine's problems in mobilizing soldiers to fend off the Russian invasion will have no practical consequences for Ukrainians living in Germany. "It will not be the case that we force people to do compulsory military service or military service against their will," says the FDP politician. According to Buschmann, the constitution stipulates that German citizens do not have to serve in the armed forces against their will. He could not imagine "that we could then force people from other countries to do so".

02:06 Stoltenberg: Russia can no longer achieve its war aims

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assumes that Russia will no longer be able to achieve its war aims in Ukraine despite great military efforts. The purpose of the invasion was to prevent Ukraine from moving towards NATO and the European Union. However, after almost two years of war, Ukraine is now closer to NATO and the EU than ever before. "President Putin has lost Ukraine forever," says Stoltenberg, referring to the fact that Russia saw Ukraine as part of its sphere of influence for decades. This is a major strategic defeat for Russia. He is absolutely certain that Ukraine will eventually achieve its goal of joining NATO.

00:14 Fire in high-rise building during drone attack on Kiev

A high-rise building in Kiev has been hit in a Russian drone attack. Kiev's mayor Vitali Klitschko speaks of an impact on the upper floors of the building and of a fire. Rescue services are in action. One injured person was taken to hospital. According to initial reports, debris from a drone that had been shot down crashed into the residential building in the south-western part of the city. The authorities also published photos of a destroyed apartment. Debris from downed drones is also said to have hit other parts of the city.

22:06 Selensky appeals to Ukrainians' fighting spirit ahead of Christmas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky appeals to his compatriots' fighting spirit ahead of Christmas not to let up in the defense of the country. "Maximum attention is needed for defense, maximum effort for the state, maximum energy so that Ukraine can achieve its goals," says Selenskyj in his evening video message. The time to rest will come later. This year, for the first time, Ukraine is officially celebrating Christmas on December 25 according to the Western model and no longer only on January 7 according to Orthodox custom. "Now, before Christmas, everyone in our state must remember that this is a time to concentrate, a time to work," says Selenskyj. The fate of the country will be decided in the regions of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson, which have been attacked by Russia.

21:26 Kiev: Western creditors extend debt freeze until March 2027

Ukraine and a group of its Western creditors have agreed to extend a suspension of debt payments agreed in September 2022 until March 2027. "I am grateful to our partners from the G7 countries for their understanding of Ukraine's needs in times of war," said Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko. The agreement on the debt freeze could have expired at the end of this year.

20:39 Russian ex-minister sentenced to 12 years in prison

Former Russian minister Mikhail Abysov has been sentenced to 12 years in prison by a Moscow court for founding a criminal organization and fraud. The verdict against the 51-year-old, who is alleged to have stolen billions of roubles as a member of the government from 2012 to 2018 and taken them out of the country, was handed down almost five years after his arrest. According to the verdict, Abysov had deceived shareholders of electricity companies in Siberia and illegally siphoned off funds. Other defendants were also sentenced to prison terms and fines. According to the verdict, Abysov stole four billion roubles (around 40 million euros today) from several companies during his time as minister and moved the money abroad.

19:59 Selenskyj: Russian military acting ever more slowly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj sees signs of a slowdown in planning and activity in the Russian military. There are corresponding signals that Russian planning and the work of the local arms industry have come to a standstill, said Zelensky in his evening video address, referring to a report by the military intelligence service. "We will continue to contribute to this slowdown."

19:23 Russia issues arrest warrant for head of Navalny Foundation

Russia issues an arrest warrant for a long-time confidante of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny living in exile. "Look, I'm now on the Russian wanted list," writes Maria Pevchikh in a post on online networks, which also shows a smiling emoji with sunglasses. "I'm not sure why, who cares," she continues, attaching a screenshot of the Interior Ministry's notice. Pevchikh has already left Russia and heads the anti-corruption foundation founded by Navalny, which draws attention to corruption among Russian elites.

