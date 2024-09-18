16:03 Ukraine: Russian offensive counteraction in Kursk halted

15:42 Germany Provides Additional Funding for Ukrainian Soldiers' Medical Care

The German government has allocated an extra 50 million euros for the care and treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (SPD) states, "We stand firmly with Ukraine." With this new solution, necessary medical treatments for the soldiers will be provided in Germany. According to Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), Germany has so far assisted 1,173 severely injured Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in German hospitals. "This aid is a humanitarian issue - and we continue it with all our might," she affirms.

15:07 Violent Incident at Wildberries' Headquarters in Moscow

Three people were injured during an unsuccessful attempt to seize the Wildberries headquarters in Moscow, according to the company. Russian media reports also mention one fatality. Founder Tatiana Bakalchuk explains on Telegram that her ex-husband Vladislav Bakalchuk and two former managers tried to take control of the Wildberries offices in Moscow. Three people were injured during the confrontation. Vladislav Bakalchuk claims he arrived for negotiations and was unarmed, but shots were fired "from the building." Wildberries is Russia's largest online retailer, handling over ten million orders a day.

14:43 India Will Continue Buying Russian Oil, Subject to Sanctions

India has acknowledged that it will continue purchasing Russian oil as long as the country is not subject to sanctions. The Ukrainian Pravda online media outlet reports this, quoting Reuters news agency. "If companies are not affected by sanctions, I will certainly buy from the cheapest supplier," says Indian Oil and Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He adds that India is not alone in this, as European countries and Japanese companies also buy Russian oil. India is heavily reliant on oil imports, with a reported 88% dependency, making it the world's third-largest oil consumer and importer.

14:05 Munz: Kremlin Unconcerned About F-16s Due to Range Limitations

The deployment of the first F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine has not significantly concerned the Kremlin, explains ntv correspondent Rainer Munz from Moscow. Among other reasons, the inability to launch missiles deep into Russia is a primary factor.

13:45 Kremlin Criticizes Stoltenberg's Remarks on Long-Range Weapons as 'Dangerous'

The Kremlin has criticized comments by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as "dangerous." Stoltenberg suggested that allowing Ukraine to target deep into Russia using Western weapons with extended range would not create a red line for Russia. "Such a disregard for Russian President Putin's statements is a short-sighted and irresponsible action," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. If countries permit the use of longer-range rockets by Ukraine, Putin warned, they would directly become involved in the conflict.

13:17 Experts Discover Mines and Military Equipment at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Armed Russian soldiers and military equipment are stationed at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports that minefields have been planted between the plant's inner and outer fences, and IAEA experts have not been allowed to access certain areas during their inspection visits. The nuclear power plant was occupied by Russian forces early in the conflict and has been a concern for international security experts ever since. Just four weeks ago, a cooling tower caught fire.

12:41 Kremlin Warns of 'Escalation' in Middle East Following Pager Explosions

The Kremlin has expressed concern over an escalation of tensions in the Middle East following a series of pager explosions in Lebanon. "Whatever may have occurred, it will certainly lead to an escalation of tensions," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow. He added, "The Middle East is already a volatile region, and every incident like this has the potential to become a trigger." The Russian Foreign Ministry considers the incidents another example of "hybrid warfare against Lebanon."

12:24 Ukraine Boosts Budget by 10 Billion Euros to Fund Military

Ukraine has approved an additional 10.7 billion euros in spending, with the majority allocated to the military. This increases Ukraine's budget to around 81 billion euros, a record for the country. The budget changes are necessary to pay soldiers their September frontline bonuses, among other expenses.

11:16 Ukrainian Forces Claim Responsibility for Toropez Munitions Depot AttackAn insider from Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) communicates to the Kyiv Independent that Ukrainian forces executed the late-night assault on a substantial munitions depot in Russian Toropez. The storage facility contained ballistic missiles, including Iskander, anti-aircraft missiles, artillery ammunition, and guided bombs, which allegedly vanished following the attack, as reported by the SBU source. Upon the impact of Ukrainian drones, a remarkably powerful explosion ensued. "The SBU is collaborating with its military colleagues to systematically reduce the enemy's rocket capacity, which they employ to destroy Ukrainian cities," the source stated. Plans for similar operations on additional Russian military installations are being formulated.

10:49 Ukrainian Drone Manufacturers Witness Opportunity in Ramstein TendersUkrainian drone producers can now participate in tenders organized by the Drone Coalition under the Ramstein format. Gatherings of Western Ukraine supporters occur every few weeks in Ramstein. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the tender series will consist of two lots: one for the development of First-Person-View (FPV) drones and the other for interception drones. The ministry considers this as a substantial boost to Ukrainian manufacturing. All submissions will be scrutinized by Drone Coalition members, and winners will be chosen for further testing. If victorious, the Ramstein states aim to commission the competition winners for production.

10:27 Video Shows Incident at Russian Munitions WarehouseAlthough it hasn't been officially verified by the Kremlin, the governor of the Tver region has already reported on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone assault ignited a fire. It is presumed that a significant weapons and munitions warehouse was potentially targeted. Residents were evacuated, and footage of the blaze has been circulating on the web.

09:39 Multiple Injuries in Kharkiv, Fatalities in SaporishshyaThe Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was hit once more by a heavy Russian air strike yesterday. Detonations of guided bombs injured nine people in various districts. This latest episode marks another addition to the string of recent assaults on civilians. On Sunday, a precision bomb killed a woman and injured 43 others, including four children, in Saporishshya. Furthermore, Russian air raids on settlements were perpetrated in the Saporishshya region, where two people lost their lives.

08:46 Repeated Attacks on Sumy Energy Facilities by Russian DronesAccording to local authorities, Russian drones repeatedly assaulted energy facilities in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. There have been no reported casualties as of now, but the ongoing attacks have exerted considerable strain on the energy infrastructure. On Tuesday, Russian drones and rockets targeted energy infrastructure in Sumy and the surrounding region, causing a temporary power outage for over 280,000 households, according to the Ministry of Energy.

08:27 Ukrainian Forces Report 1,130 Russian Losses in Past 24 HoursThe Ukrainian General Staff tallies that 1,130 Russian soldiers either perished or were wounded within the past 24 hours. Since the inception of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, the Ukrainians have recorded a total of 637,010 enemy casualties. According to the Ukrainians, their forces destroyed 25 artillery systems, 45 transport and fuel vehicles, and six tanks within the previous 24 hours.

07:55 Ukrainian Air Force Prepares Deployment Plans for F-16 AircraftThe Ukrainian Air Force has concluded its deployment plans for potential Western F-16 combat aircraft. The assignments for the armed forces and the Ministry of Defense have been formulated, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his evening video address. Discussions were also held with the Air Command regarding the possibility to broaden the aircraft fleet and further pilot training. Given the frequent losses, several voices in Kyiv advocate for a more intensive basic pilot training program, which currently spans 40 days. Ukraine is set to receive around 60 F-16 jets, although only a few have been delivered thus far.

07:19 Russia Repels Multiple Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Various RegionsRussia reports multiple drone attacks originating from Ukraine on several regions. Overnight, Russia's air defense shot down 54 Ukrainian drones across five Russian regions, according to TASS, citing the Defense Ministry. Half of the drones were eliminated over the Kursk border region, while the remainder fell in the Bryansk, Belgorod, Smolensk, and Oryol border regions and the western regions. The report does not mention Tver northwest of Moscow, where local authorities and military bloggers reported a drone assault on a Russian munitions depot that ignited a fire in Toropets, requiring residents to evacuate.

06:20 Green Party's Deputy Legislatior: AfD and BSW Spread Russian PropagandaThe deputy leader of the Green parliamentary group in Germany, Konstantin von Notz, proposes a debate in the German Bundestag regarding Russian propaganda operations in Germany. Analyzing internal documents from the Russian propaganda machine, SDA, reveals how Russian entities manipulate Germany's democracy, public discussions, and elections. Von Notz, the interior politician, claims that with AfD, BSW, and other accomplices spreading Russian narratives in the public and parliament, harmful alliances are formed to weaken German interests jointly. Individuals supporting Ukraine are targeted, monitored, and publicly tarnished.

05:42 Russian Trolls Share Fake Kamala Harris VideosSoftware giant Microsoft found that Russian trolls are intensifying their misinformation campaign against U.S. vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. The Russian outfit, collectively known as Storm-1516, created two deceptive videos since late August to undermine Harris' and Walz's campaigns. One clip shows alleged Harris supporters physically assaulting a supposed Trump rally attendee. The other video features an actor spreading the fabricated claim that Harris was responsible for injuring a girl in a 2011 incident, leaving her permanently disabled, and fleeing the scene without assistance. Both videos have reportedly amassed millions of viewers.

05:19 Fire in Russian Tver Due to Ukrainian Drone StrikeRussian reports claim that a Ukrainian drone strike started a fire in the Russian region of Tver. The debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone supposedly ignited a blaze in the city of Toropez, leading to partial evacuations of the residents. Governor Igor Rudenya confirmed the situation on the Telegram messaging platform. Firefighters are currently attempting to control the fire, and the precise reason for the conflagration is still under investigation. Russian air defense forces are commanding their ongoing battle against the "massive drone attack" in the city. Toropez, as per a 2018 report published by the state news agency RIA, is home to a Russian ammunition and explosive storage area.

03:57 Russian Governors Report Drone AttacksRussia is facing drone attacks in several western regions by Ukraine, according to local governors. In the Smolensk region, seven Ukrainian drones have been shot down, as reported by Governor Vasily Anokhin on Telegram. Russian air defense has neutralized a drone in the Orjol region, as confirmed by Governor Andrei Klychkov on the same platform. Over 14 Ukrainian attack drones have been downed over the Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz on Telegram. Kyiv authorities claim that the attacks are targeting military, energy, and transportation infrastructure that is critical to their war efforts against Moscow.

02:56 U.S. Investigating Chinese Circumvention of Uranium Import BanThe U.S. government is looking into allegations that China is evading the ban on Russian uranium imports by importing enriched uranium from Russia, while exporting its own production to the U.S. Jon Indall, the U.S. Uranium Producers Association, expressed concern about the possibility of bypassing the Russian uranium ban and relying extensively on Chinese supplies. The U.S. Commerce Department has yet to comment on the situation.

01:54 U.S. to Increase Strategic Oil ReservesAn insider source reported that the U.S. government is planning to expand its strategic oil reserves by up to six million barrels. This prospective purchase would be the largest since a significant oil release in 2022, as a result of skyrocketing gasoline prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

00:45 Two Dead, Five Injured in Saporischschja AttackGovernor Ivan Fedorov reported that Russia carried out an attack on the Saporischschja region, leading to the deaths of at least two civilians and the injuries of five others. The community of Komyshuvakha was targeted "heavily" in the assault, according to Fedorov. Several buildings and infrastructure facilities were also affected. Rescue teams are still present on the scene, assessing the extent of the damage. "Kyiv Independent" has provided updates on the situation.

23:38 U.S. UN Ambassador: We've Learned about Zelensky's Peace PlanThe U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, confirmed that the Americans are aware of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's new "peace plan." During a UN press conference, she indicated that the plan could be effective and that the U.S. is contemplating how it can contribute to the effort. Thomas-Greenfield expressed optimism regarding peace, but provided no further details. She might have been referencing the "victory plan," which Zelensky announced last month.

22:29 False alert in Latvia: Mysterious aerial phenomenon was a group of birdsAn alleged violation of Latvia's airspace by an unidentified aerial object was determined to be a benign event. The enigmatic object, that originated from nearby Belarus and crossed the border in the eastern part of Kraslava, was proven to be a flock of birds. The Latvian news agency Leta provides this information, attributing it to the air force. Previously, the Defense Ministry in Riga had reported the presence of an unidentified aerial object. As a consequence, NATO aircraft stationed at the Lielvarde base were dispatched to examine the airspace, yet they failed to locate any questionable objects.

21:59 Moldova and Germany ink cybersecurity accordIn an attempt to counteract "Putin's hybrid warfare," Moldova and Germany have agreed upon a cybersecurity pact. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it his intention to further employ hybrid warfare against Europe, particularly Moldova, as a method of instability, asserts German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during her visit to Chisinau. "However, this is precisely why we're amplifying our own efforts." By supplying IT equipment, exchanging information, and facilitating training, they aspire to "thwart cyber attacks in Moldova and unmask disinformation."

