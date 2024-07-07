16:03 Russia reports series of explosions in occupied Melitopol

From the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, a series of explosions have been reported. According to Russian military reports, five HIMARS rockets from the air defense system were destroyed above the city. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas, according to the TASS news agency. Civil defense is in action, it is reported without further details.

15:42 Kiev can generate more power again

The Ukrainian capital Kiev has restored two-thirds of its own power generation capacity, which was lost due to Russian attacks. This was announced by the first deputy head of the Kiev city administration, Petro Pantelieiev. The Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the city's power generation capacity, Panteliejew added. "We plan to decentralize power and heating generation through the construction of small and medium-sized power plants," Pantelieiev said.

15:19 Hofreiter views Ukraine policy of Chancellor with "certain concern"

Following the latest diplomatic rapprochement between Germany, Britain, and Poland, Green politician Anton Hofreiter has called on the German government to change its Ukraine policy. Both Poland and Britain are demanding a more resolute stance towards Russia. Hofreiter expresses "certain concern" about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy, which he considers not decisive enough, he told Reuters. Hofreiter is known as a staunch advocate for much more extensive weapons deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and Britain have raised some legitimate questions about the policy, especially that of the SPD and the Chancellor," Germany must therefore assume stronger leadership responsibilities in Europe.

14:59 Heusgen on war economy: "Russia won't be able to cope"

The head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, sees economic problems in Russia as a potential peace opportunity for Ukraine. The shift to a war economy by Russian President Putin is medium-term "economically devastating," Heusgen told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland when asked if he saw another way to peace besides military strength. "Putin will face significant economic challenges in the long term." The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." Heusgen calls for more pressure on countries such as China, India, or Turkey, which continue to do business with Russia. "This will prolong the war," he criticizes.

14:39 Russia: Village in Donetsk region taken

The Russian army has reportedly taken control of another village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The village of Tschigari is now under Russian control, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced. On Saturday, Russian forces reportedly captured the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donetsk.

14:22: NATO Summit in Washington may disappoint Selenskyy once again

The 32 NATO countries will reaffirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine will one day become a member of the Alliance, and they will offer the country further military aid in view. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not receive what he desires most: an invitation to join. According to diplomats, it is uncertain whether NATO has acquired the seven air defense systems that Ukraine has demanded to defend against persistent Russian attacks. The Alliance plans to approve new billions of dollars in aid for Kiev. Who will come and for how long is unclear. All are agreed within NATO: A confrontation with Selenskyy, as at the last summit meeting in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius a year ago, must not be repeated in Washington.

14:00: Mine-clearing vessels from Hamburg in use in Ukraine

A mine-clearing vessel from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the region of Kharkiv. The Hamburg Interior Senate reports this. Senator Andy Grote from the SPD had handed over the first of four mine-clearing vessels to the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, in mid-May. Three more are to follow by August.

13:32: Insider: Russian munitions depot hit by drone attack

A Russian munitions depot was reportedly hit by drone attacks in the region of Voronezh northeast of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian security sources. A member of the security services says that there is a "high probability" that further explosions will occur in military-industrial facilities.

13:03: Russia plans to use balloons to counter Ukrainian drones

Russia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter Ukrainian long-range drone attacks. This is reported by "The Telegraph". The so-called "Barrier" protection system is based on models from the First and Second World Wars. According to the "Telegraph" report, a Russian air and space technology company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22: Russia: One civilian death after Ukrainian attack on Horlivka

A civilian is reported to have been killed by a Ukrainian attack on Horlivka in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk. This is reported by the mayor of the city, Ivan Prigogin, on Telegram. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reports of "heavy Ukrainian attacks" on the region.

11:44: Sharma: Le Pen's appearance causes stir in Ukraine

The situation at the front in Ukraine is deteriorating, but the announced weapons deliveries from the West are delayed. In addition, there is growing concern about a right-wing shift in France. An interview by Le Pen is causing particular attention, as reported by NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14: Ukraine: Five dead after Russian attack on Selydove

The Russians dropped two guided bombs on the city of Selydove in the region of Donetsk. This is reported by the governor of Donezk, Wadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were killed and eight were injured in the attack. Filaschkin reports that the bombs hit an industrial area. "No one can feel safe in the region of Donetsk," he writes.

10:51 Governor: Air alarm in the Saporischja region

According to the governor of Saporischja, Iwan Fedorow, the Russians are attacking the south Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. Fedorow announced this on Telegram and therefore declared an air alarm in Saporischja.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian attack on Cherson

Following a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Cherson, there have been several explosions in the city center. The governor of the Cherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on social media. In addition, the "Lito" café has caught fire. The building is said to have been reduced to its foundations. The authorities released a video that is said to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW sees no genuine willingness for negotiations on Putin's part

According to US experts, Vladimir Putin, head of the Kremlin, showed no genuine willingness for negotiations after his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban regarding his war of aggression against Ukraine. The analysts of the Institute for War Studies (ISW) in Washington report that Putin demanded instead a Ukrainian capitulation through "demilitarization" and the surrender of significant territories that Russia currently does not occupy. Putin also rejected a ceasefire in the conflict for two consecutive days. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the ceasefire to rearm and re-equip their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian Security Service reports successful destruction of Russian military installations

According to its own reports, the Ukrainian Security Service, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force, has set two Russian military installations in Donetsk on fire. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) reported this on social media. The area is occupied by the Russians. In the city of Debaltseve, a fire was set in a logistics center where tank equipment and ammunition were stored. In the village of Novoluhanske, the Russian radio jamming station R-330Zh "Zhitel" is said to have been set on fire.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian drones shot down

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that it has destroyed all 13 drones that Russia launched at targets in Ukraine overnight. In a Telegram post, the Ukrainian Air Force also reports that Russia fired two Iskander-Raketen. The Air Force does not report whether the rockets were shot down.

08:44 After Ukrainian drone attack: Explosion in Russian Voronezh

In the Russian region of Voronezh, an fire broke out in a warehouse with "explosive substances" after a Ukrainian drone attack. This was reported by the Russian governor of the region Voronezh, Oleksandr Gusev, on social media. Gusev reports that all drones were shot down. Falling debris from the drones are said to have caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev reports on an evacuation, but not on injuries or deaths.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot air defense systems destroyed in Odessa

In the Ukrainian region of Odessa, two launchers for Patriot ground-to-air missile systems have been destroyed, Russian news agencies report, citing the Defense Ministry. Iskander-Raketen were used in the attack. The Patriot systems were located near the Juschnes harbor.

07:38 Governor: Russia fired rockets at Pavlohrad

In the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was announced by the Dnipropetrovsk Governor, Serhii Lysak, in social media. There were no deaths or injuries reported. In addition, Nikopol was shelled with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones by the Russians. Three women were reportedly injured. In the city, according to Lysak, several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

07:09 Ukraine publishes numbers on Russian losses

The Ukrainian General Staff published new loss figures for the Russian troops in Ukraine. According to this, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In just 24 hours, the losses amounted to 1,150. According to the report from Kiev, in addition, two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were destroyed. Since the beginning of the large-scale attack, Ukraine claims that Russia has lost 8,155 tanks, 15,524 artillery systems, 360 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine. Western estimates give lower loss figures - these are only minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro River

The Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. The Ukrainian Navy posted pictures of the flotilla exercise on its Facebook channel. It is reported that combat actions and mine clearance were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia advances in the Donetsk region

Russian troops are reportedly advancing further in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Ukrainian military-affiliated channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, and Kalynyvka are said to be affected. In addition, it is reported that Ukrainian defense forces are pushing the Russians back in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern Ukraine

The Russian troops have again attacked the Eastern Ukraine at night with so-called kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy reports drone incursions in several waves. There is currently no information on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is on fire

After an accident at a gas pipeline, there is a fire on the Crimea. "Employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry are controlling the extent of the fire," the Crimean administration installed by Russia reported on Telegram. The fire broke out near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Alushchta and more than a dozen settlements has been disrupted. "There is no danger to the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reports. No injuries have been reported. It is unknown what type of accident caused the fire.

01:09 Russia reports interception of seven Ukrainian drones in Southern Belgorod and Kursk regionsRussian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones each in the Southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which has been frequently subjected to Ukrainian attacks, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Seven more drones were shot down in the Kursk region, reported Alexei Smirnov, Governor of the further northern and western regions. Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled approximately ten villages throughout the day, says he.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 engagements in Donetsk regionHeavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was most intense today in the area of Pokrovsk, as well as towards Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reports in its evening situation report. All three mentioned cities are located in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. A total of 123 engagements occurred throughout the day. Forty-one of these were reportedly in the Pokrovsk area. There were 19 engagements in Lyman and 17 in Kurachowe. While the General Staff reports that 29 engagements at Pokrovsk have been repelled, 12 engagements are still ongoing. The military leadership in Kiev states that the defenders are doing everything they can to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

22:18 Russians reportedly suffered heavy losses at Chassiw JarRussian troops reportedly suffered heavy losses in the battle for Chassiw Jar - according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson, 5000 men were either wounded or killed. The tenacious resistance of the Ukrainian defenders in a part of the town had withdrawn. The village has been a focal point of fighting for months.

21:49 Ukraine: Russia targeted decoys in air raidDuring a Russian air raid on the previous Wednesday, Russia allegedly destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot-Raketenbatterien - but, according to the Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Nikola Oeschtschuk, the Russians fell for a decoy. They reportedly destroyed only decoys, he said. The air raid targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrowsk Oblast and a supposed Patriot-Battery in the Oblast Odessa.

21:11 Chinese soldiers arrive for joint anti-terror exercise in BelarusChinese soldiers have arrived in Belarus (formerly White Russia) for a joint anti-terror exercise. The exercise will be held from July 8 to 19, according to a statement from the Belarusian Defense Ministry on its Telegram channel. "This joint training will help exchange experiences, improve the cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details about the planned exercises have been released yet.

20:28 Zelenskyy: Russia will never again dominate the Black SeaPresident Zelenskyy announced a new naval strategy in his daily video address. This strategy is expected to be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the near future. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never again dominate the region.

19:41 Drone Alarm - Romania Raises F16s (Rumania raises two F16 fighter jets)The Romanian government raises two F16 fighter jets, after Russian drones approach Ukrainian territory - near their own border. They don't have to intervene yet. No damages from drone wreckage have been reported yet, according to the Defense Ministry in Bucharest.

