16:34 Putin Travels to Azerbaijan Amidst Heavy Fighting Between Ukrainian and Russian Troops in the Kursk Region

Russian President Vladimir Putin is traveling to the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan on the Caspian Sea, amidst heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops in the Kursk region. According to the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia's leader will be on a state visit to the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on August 18 and 19. The itinerary includes negotiations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on developing strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as discussions on international and regional politics. Aliyev, who rules his country with an iron fist like Putin and faces criticism for severe human rights abuses, visited Moscow in April. Several documents are expected to be signed during Putin's visit to Baku, but the Kremlin has not provided details.

Putin, who is wanted internationally for war crimes against Ukraine, does not face arrest in Azerbaijan. The oil- and gas-rich South Caucasus republic is also an important energy supplier to the European Union. It is expected that Putin will also comment on peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and its neighbor Armenia.

15:17 Deaths and Injuries in Shopping Mall Attack in Donetsk

A shopping mall in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk was hit in an attack, according to local authorities. The state-run Russian news agency Tass reports at least two dead and seven injured, citing emergency services. Videos shared by the Russian agency Ria Novosti showed thick smoke billowing from a completely burned-out building. The fire in the "Galaktika" shopping mall was the result of an attack by Ukrainian forces, according to the head of the Russia-annexed region of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, on his Telegram channel. An area of more than 10,000 square meters is on fire. A hospital was also hit. Local authorities said the district where the shopping mall is located was targeted by Ukrainian artillery fire. The claims cannot be independently verified. Just a week ago, at least 12 people were killed and 44 injured in a Russian strike on a supermarket in the city of Kostjantyniwka in the Donetsk region, according to authorities.

15:01 Moscow Claims to Have Repelled Massive Attack on Crimean Bridge

The Ukraine is again trying to destroy the bridge to the Crimean peninsula, according to Russian reports. The Russian air defense shot down twelve ATACMS missiles approaching the bridge, the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow said. The ministry did not publish evidence. The claims are not verifiable by independent sources. However, Ukraine has repeatedly stated that it wants to destroy the bridge as soon as it has the military means to do so, because the structure was built illegally. Furthermore, the Defense Ministry in Moscow reports several repelled attacks by Ukrainian air and sea drones on the Crimea. There were no reported damages. There were no initial statements from the Ukrainian side about the attacks on the peninsula.

14:29 Ukrainian Authorities Urge Faster Evacuation of PokrovskRussia has had its sights set on the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk for months. Now, Ukrainian authorities are urging residents in the city in the Donetsk region in the east of the country to evacuate more quickly as Russian military forces approach. "The Russians are advancing at a fast pace," a Telegram post reads. Time is running out to "collect personal belongings and leave for safer regions."

13:59 Hiding in the Woods: Russians Allegedly Destroy US HIMARS in UkraineSince Ukraine has been using US rocket launchers HIMARS in its fight against the Russian invasion, the weapon system has been causing significant trouble for the invaders. Now, Moscow's troops seem to have dealt a heavy blow: drones observe and track a HIMARS, with a subsequent video showing a massive explosion.

13:34 Controversial Volunteer Corps Calls on Russian Soldiers to SurrenderA Russian volunteer corps fighting on the side of Ukraine has appealed to Russian army soldiers to surrender. "Your political instructors, sitting comfortably in the back room, strongly advise against being taken prisoner and instead suggest blowing yourself up with your own grenade," the fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" legion write on Telegram. However, they argue, it's better to live than to die for a superior's medal. Those who wish to fight for a "normal future for Russia" can also switch sides and join the legion. "We are ready to communicate with anyone who expresses the desire to raise their weapons against the Kremlin," the fighters write. The "Freedom of Russia" legion and similar groups like the "Russian Volunteer Corps" are sometimes linked to right-wing radicalism, as historian and journalist Nikolay Mitrokhin once told ntv.de. Many observers consider the military significance of these units to be low and suspect that they primarily seek media attention.

13:03 Russia Claims Capture of Ukrainian VillageRussian forces have reportedly taken the village of Serhijiwka in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to Russia's state-run news agency TASS, citing the defense ministry. Such claims cannot be independently verified. Russia frequently announces the capture of villages, creating the impression that its forces are advancing rapidly. However, the pace of the offensive in the Donbass remains slow, and the captured settlements are often largely destroyed. Ukrainian forces often withdraw to protect soldiers' lives amid the intense pressure of the Russian invasion in the Donbass.

12:20 Munz: "Kursk Reaction Shows: Many Russians Don't Care About the War"The Russian military seems to be having great difficulty repelling the Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz explains why Moscow is still not sending larger troop reinforcements from Donetsk and reports on how the situation is being received by the population.

11:57 Ukraine reports Russian attacks in DonbassThe Russian troops are continuing to actively attack in the Donbass region, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. Particularly heavy fighting is reported in the directions of Pokrovsk, Torez, and Kurakhove, the General Staff in Kyiv reports. A total of 144 military clashes have been registered within the past 24 hours. The Russians have attacked with dozens of air strikes and artillery, which have been repelled, the military report states. The Russian troops aim to bring the entire Donbass under their control.

11:23 Russia declares Germany-based alliance an 'undesirable organization'An alliance of Russian regional and local politicians based in Berlin, which condemns the war against Ukraine, has been declared an 'undesirable organization' by Russia. Representatives of the organization "Deputies of Peaceful Russia" are participating in events with an "anti-Russian orientation" in Germany, the General Prosecutor's Office reports via Russian agencies. "They spread misleading information about the activities of Russian state bodies and support extremist organizations." According to its own statements, the alliance consists of 74 independent regional and local deputies, many of whom have since gone into exile. "All participants in the union consider Putin's regime criminal, condemn Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, and advocate for the democratic path for Russia and the decentralization of power," the organization's website states.

10:48 "So far 0 percent delivered" - Bundestag member calls for more arms to UkraineThe chairman of the Defense Committee in the Bundestag, Marcus Faber, is again calling for more weapons deliveries to Ukraine in light of the latest developments in the Russian war of aggression. "The success of Ukraine should prompt us to discuss the delivery of more Leopard 2 and Fuchs," the FDP politician writes on the X platform, referring to the Leopard battle tank and the Fuchs transport vehicle. "We have so far delivered 5 percent of our Leopard 2 and 0 percent of our Fuchs. We can do more," Faber demands. The developments in Kursk show "that the failure in the Kremlin has failed. Militarily, he is overwhelmed," Faber writes and emphasizes: "We can now lay the foundation for lasting peace in Europe through military support for Ukraine."

10:07 Marder tanks in Kursk infuriate pro-Russian channels - Journalist delivers sharp responseThe fact that Ukraine is also using Marder infantry fighting vehicles, provided by Germany to Kyiv, in Russian Kursk is causing outrage among pro-Russian channels. The absurd narrative that Germany is attacking again, just like in World War II, is being spread. A manipulated video is also frequently shared. One of Ukraine's most famous journalists, Illia Ponomarenko, writes on X: "Today's Germany is a completely different country, with completely different mentalities and values. It is light-years away from what it was 80 years ago and does not deserve these insults. On the contrary, in today's attack on Europe, Germany stands firmly on the good side as the second-largest provider of defense aid to Ukraine." Ponomarenko emphasizes that it is Ukrainian tanks in Kursk, provided by Germany to enable the Ukrainian democracy to defend itself. "If anyone deserves to be compared to the Nazis here, it's this bloodthirsty grave robber Putin and his generals, who are wiping out entire cities."

09:57 Ukraine: All five Russian drones interceptedThe Ukrainian air force reports that it has intercepted all five drones launched by Russian forces overnight against targets in Ukraine. Among them were three drones of the Iranian Shahed type, and the types of the other two drones have also been identified. Russia also used three ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M type, the Ukrainian air force reports on Telegram. The governors of the Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions report that there were no damages or casualties after the attack. Russian forces use cheap drones in some of their attacks to locate Ukrainian air defense positions and for deception maneuvers.

09:32 ntv reporter Kriewald: "Ukraine wants to show: We help - we don't violate"Ukraine controls 1,150 square kilometers and 82 settlements in the Russian region of Kursk, according to its own statements. Ukraine wants to bring aid organizations into the area to set an example, says ntv reporter Nadja Kriewald. Meanwhile, a "second Bachmut" is brewing in the Donetsk city of Pokrovsk.

08:48 Russian supersonic bomber crashes - Pilot diesA pilot died yesterday when a bomber crashed during a training flight in the Irkutsk region of Siberia, according to official reports. "One of the pilots could not be rescued," writes regional governor Igor Kobsev on Telegram, citing the military command of the defense ministry. He also reports that three other combat pilots were taken to hospital with injuries. Preliminary information suggests that the cause of the crash was technical failure. The TU-22M3 bomber crashed in a desert area near a village. There were no further damages on the ground. The search and rescue operations at the crash site continued throughout the night, according to the governor.

08:04 Ukrainian advances in Kursk: Russia warns of third world war againThe advance of Ukraine in the Russian Kursk region has brought the world to the brink of a global war, according to Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet. Sheremet, a member of the defense committee, is convinced that the West is supporting Ukraine in its invasion. "Given the presence of Western military equipment, the use of Western ammunition and missiles in attacks on civilian infrastructure, and the irrefutable evidence of the involvement of foreigners in attacks on Russian territory, one could conclude that the world is on the brink of a third world war," Sheremet told the state-run Russian news agency RIA. Both the US and Germany have stressed that they were not involved in the planning of the Kursk offensive. Many observers like the ISW see in the recurring Russian warnings of a third world war or nuclear threats a calculation to spread fear and deter Western governments from further supporting Kyiv.

07:22 ISW: "Strategic Lack of Imagination" in Putin and Russian Leadership's Response to Ukraine's Kursk IncursionThe Kremlin and Russian military command have created a "complex, overlapping, and thus far ineffective command and control structure" in response to Ukraine's attack on the Kursk region, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). This indicates that the Kremlin failed to plan for the possibility of a significant Ukrainian incursion into Russia, the ISW said. The border has been treated as a static front since fall 2022 and "likely not adequately planned for eventualities in defending Russian territory." The U.S. think tank stated that the Kremlin is now considering which areas along the border Ukraine might next attack, highlighting that Russian leadership has "suffered from a strategic lack of imagination."

06:40 Ukraine Reports Successful Strike in Crimea RegionUkrainian forces reportedly attacked the Crimea region again overnight. Sergey Bratchuk, spokesperson for the military administration in the Odessa region, reported initial damage to a ferry in the port of Kerch near the Crimean Bridge and a boat in Chornomorske in the Krasnodar region. "Further reconnaissance measures are underway." Ukraine has reported several times in recent weeks and months about the sinking of ferries and boats that were also allegedly used for military purposes. Additionally, the sinking of a submarine appears to have been successful:

05:59 CNN: US Refuses ATACMS Deployment in Kursk - Seeks More Effective Use on CrimeaAccording to a CNN report, the U.S. continues to refuse the deployment of longer-range ATACMS missiles from American supplies in the Kursk region. This time, however, the concern about escalation is not the reason. The network reports, citing government officials, that the United States believes the ATACMS could be better used to attack the Crimea region occupied by Russia.

05:19 Zelensky: Supplies for Troops in Eastern Ukraine Have ArrivedAmid increasing pressure from Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is now paying the utmost attention to defense around the Donbass. "Torez and Pokrovsk, most Russian attacks are happening there," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his daily video address. The urgently needed supplies have already arrived. "Everything that is needed now." However, Zelensky did not specify whether additional troops have been deployed to the heavily contested areas. The General Staff in Kyiv reported in the evening that there had been 68 clashes since the start of the day.

03:46 Governor: Strategic Bomber Crashes in SiberiaThe governor of the Irkutsk region in Russian Siberia, Igor Kobzev, reported the crash of a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type. The cause was allegedly a technical malfunction. One member of the four-person crew died, the governor said, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. The rest of the crew managed to escape from the plane and were taken to the hospital, Kobzev wrote in the Telegram messaging app.

23:08 Ukraine offers citizenship to foreign fighters and their familiesForeign volunteers serving in the Ukrainian defense forces and their family members will have the opportunity to obtain Ukrainian citizenship. This was announced by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Every warrior who defends the Ukrainian state, protects our people, and defends our independence deserves recognition and maximum support. This applies especially to our soldiers - Ukrainian legionnaires - who currently hold the citizenship of other states but not yet that of Ukraine. They deserve to be our citizens, citizens of Ukraine. This also applies to their families, the families of our heroes," the ministry quoted the head of state.

22:33 US government approves sale of up to 600 Patriot missiles to GermanyThe US government has approved the sale of up to 600 missiles and other equipment for Patriot air defense systems to Germany. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) explained that the arms deal, valued at $5 billion (€4.5 billion), strengthens the security of the United States "by improving the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe." Germany has donated several Patriot systems to Ukraine.

22:14 SBU: Ukraine boosts prisoner exchange poolThe top priority of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is to return Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity. Therefore, the SBU and the defense forces are actively working to "boost the fund for the exchange of prisoners by capturing more Russian soldiers on the battlefield." This was announced by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, at a joint briefing with the heads of the Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, Defense Intelligence GUR, Foreign Intelligence SZRU, and the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada. "The return of Ukrainian defenders is a top priority task set by the Supreme Commander, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the press service quoted him. According to their own data, the Ukrainian army has captured over 100 Russian and Chechen soldiers while advancing across the Russian border into the Kursk region (see entry 14:57).

21:46 Poland Honors War Heroes of Victory Over Red Army - And Draws Parallel to Putin

A military parade in Warsaw marked Poland's victory over the Red Army. The event featured tanks and soldiers, including those from the US and other allied nations. Fighter jets flew overhead as thousands watched. "We must arm ourselves and build such potential that no one will ever dare to attack us," President Andrzej Duda said before the parade, which was the highlight of the state's commemorative events. On "Armed Forces Day," Poland remembers the victory of its military over Soviet troops in the 1920 Battle of Warsaw. Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote in a letter to soldiers that the holiday commemorates the most glorious episodes of the Polish Army, the price of independence and freedom. "On this day, we honor all heroes who have fought for the fatherland since the beginnings of our country," he explained.

Sixty-year-old Jacek Szelenbaum, among the spectators, said the parade was a show, but he was glad to see the military equipped with more modern weapons. "We feel a bit better because we see this good equipment and feel the presence of our allies - Americans, Britons, Romanians, and others," Szelenbaum said. "This is necessary in this situation, as Poland could never defend itself alone. Only in an alliance can we stand against Putin."

20:59 Panzer General Freuding Announces Further German Military Aid for Ukraine

The chief coordinator of German military aid, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, has returned from talks in Ukraine (see also entry from 16:46). In the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt," Freuding explains which weapons Germany will deliver to Ukraine by the end of the year. The focus of military assistance is on providing additional air defense systems, artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles. By the end of 2024, two medium-range batteries IRIS-T SLM and two short-range batteries IRIS-T SLS will be delivered to Ukraine. Additionally, ten air defense cannons of the Gepard type with two 35-mm cannons will be delivered, as well as about 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks, currently being restored by Rheinmetall specialists. Furthermore, 400 armored MRAP vehicles will be provided. The artillery systems will be delivered in the form of 12 self-propelled tracked artillery systems PzH-2000 and four self-propelled wheeled artillery howitzers Zuzana 2.

20:20 Authorities: Five Civilians Killed in Russian Attacks in South and East UkraineIn the south and east of Ukraine, five civilians have been killed by Russian attacks, according to authorities. In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, two people were killed in an aerial attack. Another fatality occurred in Donetsk in the east due to artillery fire. In the southern region of Kherson, a man was killed in a drone strike. Another man, previously injured in an earlier attack, died in the hospital, as reported by authorities in Kherson. Meanwhile, authorities are urging residents of Pokrovsk to evacuate. "Especially families with children" should flee before it's too late. The enemy is approaching the city in the Donetsk region "at high speed." The Russian army continues to attack strongly in the east of Ukraine, according to the government in Kyiv. Moscow reports the recapture of the village of Ivanovka in Donetsk, which is only about 15 kilometers from the strategically important transport hub of Pokrovsk.

19:30 Report: USA and Ukraine Discuss Delivery of Long-Range Cruise Missiles in Advanced StageTalks between Ukraine and the government of US President Joe Biden over the delivery of long-range cruise missiles are said to be "in an advanced stage," according to the Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent," citing a source from the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it is unclear when the missiles could arrive in Ukraine, the source says, adding that a time in the fall of this year is being considered. The US daily newspaper "Politico" also reports, citing unnamed sources, that Biden's administration is "open" to supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles to reinforce the recently provided F-16 fighter jets. Since the beginning of Russia's attack, Kyiv has been pressing the US to provide its military with long-range missiles to attack Russian military infrastructure and logistics deep inside Russia.

19:16 Lithuania Sends New Military Aid Package to UkraineAs part of Lithuania's military support for the Ukrainian army, Lithuania is sending a new package consisting of trailers, trailers, and folding beds. "Ukrinform" reports this, referring to the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense. According to this, in August, armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone individual jammers, all-terrain vehicles with spare parts, trailers, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, and weapons accessories and their parts were transferred to Ukraine.

