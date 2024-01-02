Middle Franconia - 150,000 euros damage in warehouse fire

A fire in a warehouse in Gebsattel (Ansbach district) has caused damage of around 150,000 euros. Various vehicles were stored in the hall, which were destroyed in the fire early Monday morning, according to the police. The photovoltaic system on the roof of the neighboring building was also damaged by the intense heat. The warehouse burned down to its frame. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. There were no injuries.

Source: www.stern.de