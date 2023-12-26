Enzkreis - 150,000 euros damage in barn fire in Enzkreis district

According to initial police estimates, a fire in a barn in the Enzkreis region caused 150,000 euros worth of damage. When the fire department arrived, the building in Tiefenbronn was already fully engulfed in flames, according to the police. The barn could no longer be saved from the flames. The police initially estimated the damage to the building and the agricultural equipment stored inside at around 150,000 euros. The barn is in danger of collapsing and has been cordoned off. The Pforzheim criminal investigation department began investigating the cause of the fire.

Police press release

Source: www.stern.de