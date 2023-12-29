Ulm - 15-year-old strangles peers: condition "extremely critical"

A 15-year-old boy has been remanded in custody for allegedly trying to strangle a girl of the same age in Ulm. The teenager called the emergency services on Thursday night to say that he had killed his girlfriend, the public prosecutor's office and the police reported on Friday. The lifeless 15-year-old was then found in a forest and taken to hospital. The suspect was arrested nearby.

The teenager's state of health was "extremely critical" on Friday morning, according to reports. A magistrate issued an arrest warrant for the 15-year-old on Thursday. The public prosecutor's office and the police are now investigating the attempted manslaughter. The motive and further details were not initially known.

