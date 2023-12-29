Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsulmbaden-württembergcriminality

15-year-old strangles peers - condition "extremely critical"

A teenager calls the emergency services and says that he has killed his girlfriend. The lifeless girl is then found in the woods. The suspect is arrested nearby.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
A 15-year-old allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend of the same age. The suspect was arrested.....aussiedlerbote.de
A 15-year-old allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend of the same age. The suspect was arrested. (Symbolic image) Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Baden-Württemberg - 15-year-old strangles peers - condition "extremely critical"

A 15-year-old boy has been remanded in custody for allegedly trying to strangle a girl of the same age in Ulm. The teenager called the emergency services on Thursday night to say that he had killed his girlfriend, the public prosecutor's office and the police reported on Friday. The lifeless 15-year-old was then found in a forest and taken to hospital. The suspect was arrested nearby.

The teenager's state of health was "extremely critical" in the morning, according to reports. A magistrate issued an arrest warrant for the 15-year-old on Thursday. The public prosecutor's office and the police are now investigating the attempted manslaughter. The motive and further details were not initially known.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Police officers investigate a crime scene where a seriously injured man was found. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man shot down: suspects arrested

A jogger in Duisburg found a seriously injured man who had been shot down. Just one day after the crime, the police arrested a married couple as suspects, a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. The 32-year-old jogger's life was still in danger on Friday evening and he was receiving...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public